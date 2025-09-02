HIV/AIDS activists block traffic near the White House

Upwards of 100 HIV/AIDS activists who protested near the White House on Tuesday demanded the Trump-Vance administration fully fund PEPFAR.

Housing Works, Health GAP, and the Treatment Action Group organized a rally in front of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. Former U.S. Agency for International Development Assistant Administrator Atul Gawande, Health GAP Executive Director Asia Russell, Global Black Gay Men Connect Executive Director Micheal Ighodaro, and Housing Works CEO Charles King spoke.

The protest took place less than two weeks after reports emerged that indicated the White House plans to not fully fund PEPFAR in the upcoming year.

The New York Times on Aug. 21 reported the Office of Management and Budget that Russell Vought directs “has apportioned” only $2.9 billion of $6 billion that Congress set aside for PEPFAR for fiscal year 2025. (PEPFAR in the coming fiscal year will use funds allocated in fiscal year 2024.)

Bipartisan opposition in the U.S. Senate prompted the Trump-Vance administration in July withdraw a proposal to cut $400 million from PEPFAR’s budget. Vought on Aug. 29 said he would use a “pocket rescission” to cancel $4.9 billion in foreign aid that Congress had already approved.

The Trump-Vance administration earlier this year moved to dismantle USAID.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio in March announced more than 80 percent of USAID contacts have been cancelled. HIV/AIDS service providers around the world with whom the Washington Blade has spoken say the loss of USAID funding and PEPFAR cuts have severely impacted their work.

“We got surgery with a chainsaw,” said Gawande as he spoke in front of the EEOB. “They did it in the way that maximized the loss of human life, waste, and destruction … and they did it with glee.”

Former USAID Assistant Administrator Atul Gawande speaks in front of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Sept. 2, 2025. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Gawande noted a report that indicates USAID saved the lives of 25 million people with HIV/AIDS. He said Boston University researchers have concluded “we have already lost 450,000 lives because of the actions that we’re taken.”

“This represents people’s lives,” said Russell. “And Russ (Vought) thinks we’re going to turn over and go to sleep and let him engage in his criminal takeover and his seizure of power. No, we will not rest.”

The activists marched from the EEOB to the intersection of 17th and H Streets.

(Washington Blade video by Michael K. Lavers)

King and five others sat in the intersection for about 20 minutes. The Blade witnessed a driver get out of his car and confront a man who was standing on the sidewalk during the protest.

Authorities made no arrests.

The protest took place two days before the U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS begins at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in D.C. The NMAC-organized gathering will end on Sept. 7.