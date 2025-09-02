District of Columbia
HIV/AIDS activists block traffic near the White House
Protesters demanded full PEPFAR funding
Upwards of 100 HIV/AIDS activists who protested near the White House on Tuesday demanded the Trump-Vance administration fully fund PEPFAR.
Housing Works, Health GAP, and the Treatment Action Group organized a rally in front of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. Former U.S. Agency for International Development Assistant Administrator Atul Gawande, Health GAP Executive Director Asia Russell, Global Black Gay Men Connect Executive Director Micheal Ighodaro, and Housing Works CEO Charles King spoke.
The protest took place less than two weeks after reports emerged that indicated the White House plans to not fully fund PEPFAR in the upcoming year.
The New York Times on Aug. 21 reported the Office of Management and Budget that Russell Vought directs “has apportioned” only $2.9 billion of $6 billion that Congress set aside for PEPFAR for fiscal year 2025. (PEPFAR in the coming fiscal year will use funds allocated in fiscal year 2024.)
Bipartisan opposition in the U.S. Senate prompted the Trump-Vance administration in July withdraw a proposal to cut $400 million from PEPFAR’s budget. Vought on Aug. 29 said he would use a “pocket rescission” to cancel $4.9 billion in foreign aid that Congress had already approved.
The Trump-Vance administration earlier this year moved to dismantle USAID.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio in March announced more than 80 percent of USAID contacts have been cancelled. HIV/AIDS service providers around the world with whom the Washington Blade has spoken say the loss of USAID funding and PEPFAR cuts have severely impacted their work.
“We got surgery with a chainsaw,” said Gawande as he spoke in front of the EEOB. “They did it in the way that maximized the loss of human life, waste, and destruction … and they did it with glee.”
Gawande noted a report that indicates USAID saved the lives of 25 million people with HIV/AIDS. He said Boston University researchers have concluded “we have already lost 450,000 lives because of the actions that we’re taken.”
“This represents people’s lives,” said Russell. “And Russ (Vought) thinks we’re going to turn over and go to sleep and let him engage in his criminal takeover and his seizure of power. No, we will not rest.”
The activists marched from the EEOB to the intersection of 17th and H Streets.
(Washington Blade video by Michael K. Lavers)
King and five others sat in the intersection for about 20 minutes. The Blade witnessed a driver get out of his car and confront a man who was standing on the sidewalk during the protest.
Authorities made no arrests.
The protest took place two days before the U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS begins at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in D.C. The NMAC-organized gathering will end on Sept. 7.
District of Columbia
VIDEO: Driver confronts man during PEPFAR protest in DC
Protesters blocked intersection near White House
A driver confronted a man during a protest in support of full PEPFAR funding that took place near the White House on Tuesday.
Members of Housing Works, Health GAP, and the Treatment Action Group and former U.S. Agency for International Development Assistant Administrator Atul Gawande rallied in front of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building before they marched to the intersection of 17th and H Streets, N.W.
Housing Works CEO Charles King and five others blocked the intersection at around 11:30 a.m.
A driver whose car was stuck in traffic because of the protest got out of his car on H Street and confronted a man who was standing on the sidewalk near the intersection. The driver appeared to throw the man’s hat before they began yelling at each other.
A protester took pictures of the driver’s license plate before he drove away.
The incident lasted less than a minute.
District of Columbia
U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS opens in D.C. this week
Magic Johnson to highlight theme of ‘Aging with HIV’
The 29th annual United States Conference on HIV/AIDS, considered the nation’s largest and most comprehensive gathering of experts involved in addressing the HIV/AIDS epidemic, is scheduled to take place in D.C. Sept. 4-7 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel.
Among the keynote speakers at the conference will be “basketball legend, renowned entrepreneur, and advocate of people living with HIV Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson,” according to a statement released by NMAC, the D.C.-based national HIV/AIDS organization and lead organizer of the conference.
“Mr. Johnson’s celebrity stature and his lived experience underscore the U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS’s theme of ‘Aging with HIV,’” the statement says.
It adds, the conference will “center and celebrate the lives of people living with HIV as a testament to the biomedical progress in HIV antiretroviral treatment, highlight racial and health disparities that drive up HIV rates in communities of color, and defy stigma that deters people from accessing effective prevention and treatment options.”
The statement notes that the conference is being organized jointly by NMAC, formerly known as the National Minority AIDS Council, and Alchemy, a company that “builds and operates in-house pharmacies for safety net clinics” that serve people with HIV and Hepatitis C among other services.
Harold Phillips, NMAC’s Deputy Director of Programs, elaborates in the statement the importance of the issues to be raised at the conference.
“HIV may not be making headlines the way it once did, but it remains a pressing crisis – especially for communities of color and LGBTQ individuals who continue to face systemic barriers in health care,” he says in the statement. “The lack of mainstream coverage can make it seem like the epidemic is behind us, but it is far different.”
He adds, “And now, with unprecedented funding cuts and the erosion of bipartisan support for the programs that have held our HIV infrastructure together, we find ourselves at a critical crossroads.” Phillips said he was hopeful that with the support of important players like Alchemy and Magic Johnson, and the dozens of experts expected to participate in the conference, the HIV community will remain united and resilient, and it will be a “powerful reminder that this fight is far from over.”
Among others scheduled to speak at the conference are Dr. Anthony Fauci, former top official at the U.S. National Institutes of Health, and U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.).
In a separate statement, NMAC announced that the conference will mark the last major project for NMAC’s longtime executive director, Paul Kawata, who is retiring on Oct. 7.
“Paul Kawata has led NMAC – and the HIV movement – as a fearless advocate for communities of color since 1989, when he took the helm during the earliest, most devastating days of the AIDS crisis,” the statement says. “Over 36 years, he shaped NMAC into one of the most influential voices in public health equity, pioneering programs and forging enduring coalitions across sectors,” it says.
“I took this role at a time when leading an HIV/AIDS organization was not a career builder. But it was necessary,” Kawata says in the statement. “The communities I care about were being erased,” he said.
“Since then, science has advanced, but the fight for equity remains as urgent as ever. There have been highs and lows, and I’ll carry all of it with me into the final U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS this September,” Kawata said.
For more information, visit nmac.org/uscha.
District of Columbia
WorldPride D.C. attendance, economic impact far lower than predicted
Officials estimate 1.2 million turned out against expectations of 2-3 million
Destination D.C., the nonprofit organization that promotes and tracks tourism and special events in the nation’s capital, announced on Aug. 26 that an estimated 1.2 million people attended WorldPride 2025 in D.C, which took place May 17-June 8.
The organization says a study it conducted also shows WorldPride 2025 had a positive economic impact on the city of $310.7 million.
Those numbers fall far short of predictions of 2-3 million visitors and nearly $800 million in economic impact. Hotel occupancy rates were 5 percent lower than in 2024 for the same week.
The announcement of the WorldPride attendance and economic impact numbers were included in a statement reporting on the economic impact of tourism in the city in 2024, changes in visitation and tourism occurring in 2025, and Destination D.C.’s plans to promote tourism in 2026.
Some D.C. government officials, including Mayor Muriel Bowser, whose office provided D.C. agency support for WorldPride events, had predicted back in January that as many as three million visitors would turn out for WorldPride D.C. Some city officials had also predicted the WorldPride events would have as much as a $787 million economic impact on the city.
But not long after President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20, 2025 and began putting in place policies hostile to countries in Europe, Latin America, and Canada, including proposed tariffs, news began to surface that many potential visitors from foreign countries, including possible LGBTQ visitors, were choosing not to come to the United States.
Trump’s statements and policies in opposition to LGBTQ people, especially transgender people, also played a role in alienating potential visitors to the U.S. for WorldPride, observers have said.
“Washington, D.C. shined during WorldPride, an incredible celebration that honored and advocated for the global LGBTQ+ community, with an estimated 1.2 million attendees across hundreds of events, resulting in $310.7 million in economic impact,” the Destination D.C. statement says.
“While the impact was significant, hotel occupancy throughout the duration of WorldPride was down about five percent year-over-year, according to STR,” the statement continues. STR is a tourism research firm.
“An economic impact study conducted in early 2024 predicted stronger figures based on travel trends from 2023, before the current political and economic climate,” it says.
“Despite those challenges, WorldPride had strong regional support and went far in extending the message that Washington, D.C. is a welcoming and inclusive destination for visitors of all backgrounds,” according to the statement. “There were attendees from all over the world.”
Capital Pride Alliance, the D.C.-based group that played the lead role in organizing WorldPride D.C. 2025, had pointed out that the local D.C. government hosting WorldPride has a longtime strong record of support for the LGBTQ community.
The group argued that LGBTQ activists should turn out for WorldPride as a form of protest against the Trump administration, among other things, by joining the planned WorldPride LGBTQ and allied March on Washington for Freedom that took place June 8 and traveled from the Lincoln Memorial to the U.S. Capitol.
Capital Pride Alliance Executive Director Ryan Bos said that while the 1.2 million attendance number released by Destination D.C. is lower than what had initially been predicted, it is double the number of people who turn out for the city’s annual Capital Pride events.
“We’re thrilled about the number of folks that made it to Washington to experience WorldPride at a time when our community was under attack,” Bos told the Washington Blade. “And this report shows that this event, as our Capital Pride shows every year, is a strong economic engine for the District of Columbia,” he said.
“It was a challenging time,” Bos said. “But it was a historic WorldPride. We’re thrilled that we were able to bring the community together internationally, nationally, and locally.”
He said D.C. WorldPride included more than 300 events.