KharkivPride: Pride and resilience in wartime Ukraine
Organizers to honor fallen country’s fallen LGBTQ defenders
Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, lies only about 25 miles from the Russian border. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022, the city has endured relentless shelling, widespread destruction, and the constant threat of further escalation. Yet despite these dire circumstances, Kharkiv remains a symbol of resilience. For LGBTQ+ Ukrainians, that resilience is expressed through visibility and the ongoing fight for equal rights.
KharkivPride reflects a unique reality: the struggle for LGBTQ+ equality is intertwined with the fight for Ukraine’s independence. KharkivPride 2025 will begin at the end of August with a two-day PrideFest, a charitable festival.
Many LGBTQ+ Ukrainians are actively involved in defending their country, whether on the frontlines or through volunteering. In response, KharkivPride has committed to providing support in every way possible, with the charitable festival serving as one of these initiatives, offering a way to raise funds for medical and evacuation needs. At the same time, PrideFest creates a space for Ukrainian LGBTQ+ people and the wider community to connect and support each other.
The festival program reflects the realities of Ukraine today, blending activism, charity, and practical skills. Participants can attend lectures on topics such as volunteer fundraising, how to process or prevent trauma as a witness to war, solidarity and trans rights, and the experiences of LGBTQ+ people serving in the military.
Creative workshops, including a Queer Collage Marathon and a slogan-making session, allow participants to express personal stories, emotions, and ideas through art and design. PrideFest also features mindfulness and relaxation sessions, first-aid training, and psychological consultations.
Following PrideFest, KharkivPride will host additional events in early September.
On Sept. 5, organizers will hold a memorial action to honor LGBTQ+ Ukrainian defenders who have lost their lives since the beginning of the war. Many of them could not safely express their identities while serving, making this remembrance both a tribute to their contributions and a statement on the importance of equal rights.
LGBTQ+ soldiers serve on the frontlines, yet their families remain unrecognized under Ukrainian law. Same-sex partners do not have the rights of spouses, even in the most tragic circumstances.
The following day, Sept. 6, KharkivPride will culminate with an AutoPride — a car-based march. Organizers introduced this format last year to reduce the risks of mass gatherings under constant shelling. Registered participants drive through the city in decorated cars, calling on Ukraine to adopt laws recognizing same-sex partnerships and to strengthen accountability for hate crimes.
“KharkivPride has symbolic and moral significance for our city and the entire country,” explains Anna Sharyhina, co-organizer of KharkivPride and president of the Sphere Women`s Association. “We live close to the Russian border, and today Russia is a source of totalitarianism and lawlessness. For Ukrainians, freedom and democracy are key values. We want to show that equality and respect for human rights are an integral part of our country’s development — especially now, during the war.”
By organizing Pride in Kharkiv, LGBTQ+ people send a clear message: equality is not a luxury to be postponed until after victory. It is part of the victory they are fighting for.
Commentary
The Joker as queer icon
Cesar Romero’s camp performance is part of my gay coming of age
That Cesar Romero was a gay man is not a revelation at this point—scandalous or otherwise. During his years as a studio contract star in the 1930s to the early 1950s, he participated in the dream machine fantasy of dating eligible Hollywood actresses, but looking back at his fan magazine coverage today, it never seems forced or false. He and Joan Crawford laugh uproariously in each other’s arms; he shares a cigarette with Ann Sheridan with a gleeful, conspiratorial gleam in his eye; he winks at Betty Furness with a clear sense of intimacy.
He’s clearly having a blast. Romero is lucky that something he is genuinely passionate about—dancing and nightclubbing—makes him appear as something of a hetero wolf to movie fans. He doesn’t have to pretend as much as other gay stars. Tall, masculine, and graceful, he satisfies the dictates of the era in terms of what being a man is all about. That his ironic nickname is “Butch” is never given much scrutiny. So how does this hunk become a gay icon?
Of course, as far as I’m concerned, dancing with Carmen Miranda is enough to qualify. Miranda dances with many others in her fruity Technicolor fantasies—Wallace Beery, Steve Cochran, Groucho Marx, Dean Martin—but no one else matches her energy level and attitude the way Romero does in “Week-End in Havana” and “Springtime in the Rockies,”though in the latter it’s a group number. Miranda is part of his legacy in other ways. There’s also a censored Fox publicity photo where he is hoisting her in a lift that reveals Carmen is no fan of a Brazilian wax. And a woman in California identifies as the daughter of Carmen and Cesar, though without DNA analysis, the claim is impossible to prove or disprove. For the record, she acknowledges Cesar’s sexuality—just claims that Carmen brought out his fluidity. And if a gay man is going to sleep with a woman, it does seem appropriate that the woman in question would be Carmen Miranda.
Cesar Romero is in the business almost 40 years before “Batman”comes along in 1966. In those years he goes from Broadway dancer to Latin lover, from Shirley Temple’s “exotic” kidnapper to the Cisco Kid, from sociopathic gangster to perennial variety show guest star. Always a leading man. Always a romantic possibility. He is almost 60 when he plays the Joker for the first time. His full-bodied, hammy, joyful performance vaults him into pop cultural superstardom. He’s on lunch boxes, school supplies, board games, T-shirts, jigsaw puzzles, and trading cards; he becomes an action figure and a Halloween mask; toys inspired by him include joy buzzers, squirting flowers, and trick guns; and the character goes from being one of many Batmanvillains to rivaling the popularity of the Caped Crusaders themselves.
I believe that letting go of the masculine myth of leading man stardom is really what makes the Joker possible. It’s what lets Romero cut loose so wildly. There are usually a few buxom girls hanging around his lair, but Adam West gets his full attention. It isn’t until the late 1970s, when “Batman”is in afternoon reruns, that I see Romero as the Joker for the first time. I fall in love immediately, and it is the camp element that attracts. This is not just my introduction to the Joker and Romero; it is my first real exposure to live-action superheroes of any kind, leaving me with a sense of the genre being great fun and, more important, as a place that is queer friendly, though I don’t have the vocabulary or sense of cultural identity to articulate it in that way at the time. The only other nascent LGBTQIA+ representation in the media I remember from that era is also camp—with the usual suspects—performers like Charles Nelson Reilly, Paul Lynde, Rip Taylor, and Wayland Flowers and Madame (a phenomenally popular ventriloquist and his garrulous drag queen-like puppet). More serious fare, like “That Certain Summer”and “Boys in the Band,” is not in my childhood experience, and the idea of lesbians, bisexuals, and trans people is not yet on my radar.
I recognize these men as projections of my future self. While I don’t imagine myself growing up and plotting the demise of grown men who wear their underpants outside of their tights, I recognize the humor, the mannerisms, and the undercurrents if not the physicality of the innuendos. And Cesar Romero takes no shit. By the end of the first of each two-episode story, he’s always winning. I know he will lose by the end of the second part, but on some level, I recognize that as a fulfillment of the narrative demands of the form rather than as a personal loss for him. To me, he is a winner, and I like that very much. I’m an effeminate kid, thankfully not bullied or particularly singled out, but for a variety of reasons, I don’t feel very powerful. The Joker’s wild abandon is inspiring and empowering in a cockeyed sort of way. It has nothing to do with conforming to anyone’s idea of being masculine, and it has everything to do with proudly letting your freak flag fly.
In 1989, when “Batman”gets its historic reboot, the menace of Jack Nicholson is startlingly different from Cesar Romero. By the time of the Oscar-winning performances of Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix, as well as Jared Leto, where the Joker becomes a truly frightening psychopath, Nicholson comes to seem relatively lighthearted, closer to Romero than to Ledger or Phoenix. The camp is mostly gone, but not the queerness. An underlying gender fluidity still informs the Joker through all of the live-action performances, and the character’s erotic obsession with Batman has deepened. With Romero it never had a truly carnal edge. By the time we hit Ledger, Phoenix, and Leto—the character appears entirely pansexual—frankly it’s the most recognizably human part of him that remains in his current incarnation. My original notion of the superhero space being LGBTQIA+ friendly has proven spectacularly accurate—prescient even. Now, Robin, Harley Quinn, Catwoman, and Batwoman are all queer identifying across various media. But Cesar Romero got there first, and for me, his lighthearted, gleeful camp performance will always be a part of my own gay coming of age. Hail Cesar.
Samuel Garza Bernstein is an award-winning author, screenwriter, and playwright. His latest book is ‘Cesar Romero: The Joker Is Wild.’
Trump’s anti-trans attacks harm federal employees
Inserting politics into the patient-doctor relationship
The Trump administration continued its avalanche of mean-spirited attacks on transgender Americans with a recent policy announcement at the Office of Personnel Management. OPM, the agency charged with federal workforce policy, announced that Federal Employee Health Benefits (FEHB) will end coverage for most forms of medically necessary gender affirming care for adults beginning in the next plan year. The new policy allows continued coverage for counseling and “case by case” continuity for people currently receiving certain types of care.
Frankly, the Trump administration is wrong about a lot of things when it comes to LGBTQI+ health and wellbeing. They have been on a seemingly unabating war path to eliminate access to care for transgender people nationwide. And despite the current president falsely claiming (without evidence) that his predecessor weaponized government agencies against him for political purposes, this is exactly what the Trump administration has done to harm transgender Americans. Politicized discrimination against transgender people is coming fast and furious from across the government. The attacks range from a bogus Federal Trade Commission workshop on “false claims fraud” that targets life-saving gender affirming care for minors, to subpoenas issued by the Department of Justice to clinics and doctors who provide care for trans people. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services published a junk-science anti-trans report, and far-reaching regulatory proposals from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services threaten to withhold Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement to hospitals nationwide if they continue providing gender affirming care. And this is just a partial list, so it may seem small in comparison that the Office of Personnel Management has joined the Trump Administration’s anti-trans crusade, but it’s not small – this action by itself cuts off access to care for the entire federal civilian workforce, and all their covered family members.
More than eight million Americans – federal employees, retirees, and their dependents – receive their healthcare through FEHB. FEHB has historically enabled the federal government to attract and retain top talent, offering a range of affordable plan choices to fit the specific healthcare needs of enrollees and their family members. As the largest employer sponsored health benefits program in the U.S., FEHB is critical to the health and financial security of millions of Americans.
The Trump administration has gone to great lengths to single out transgender medical care. The OPM memo, like many of the administration’s other actions, specifically states that care is only precluded for transgender people, and not for the same interventions when medically necessary for in-vitro fertilization, cancer care, or endometriosis. This is facially discriminatory, and flies in the face of legal bases and prior OPM guidance prohibiting exactly this type of sex-based discrimination in healthcare. The decisions on what counts as medically necessary care have historically been determined by medical professionals, not politicians. And the medical and scientific consensus is clear: every major medical and mental health organization in the U.S. recognizes the medical necessity for gender affirming care.
OPM’s action doesn’t save any significant amount of tax dollars either. A 2022 study published in the Journal of Law, Medicine & Ethics looked at the utilization and cost of gender affirming care in commercial insurance plans. The study found that “the impact of gender-affirming care on payer budgets has remained nominal even as national trends in coverage policies have made this care more accessible to transgender people.” The total cost of gender affirming care in the broader FEHB program wouldn’t even register in an actuarial study. But the coverage is critical and life-saving to the individual program participant, and the lack of coverage is tragic.
In the Biden-Harris administration, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Office of Personnel Management advanced evidence-based policy to strengthen access to medically necessary healthcare for transgender Americans. At HHS, the agency promulgated strong rules on healthcare discrimination that specifically protected trans people’s access to care and provided recourse if insurers discriminated against trans patients by denying coverage for the same procedure as they cover for other health challenges, which is exactly the carve out the Trump Administration just finalized. OPM during the Biden-Harris administration also finalized changes to FEHB plans to bring them more in line with private insurance coverage of gender affirming care.
The science and evidence undergirding transgender medicine has not changed. What has changed is the politics. And for a political party that historically espouses limited government, it is wild how the Trump administration has inserted politics into the patient-doctor relationship through anti-trans healthcare restrictions at numerous federal agencies. We all must call out the bold-faced lie the Trump administration continues to parrot – that gender affirming care is somehow harmful or radical. Let’s be clear: gender affirming care is healthcare. Gender affirming care is within the standards of care. And gender affirming care is life-saving and life-sustaining. We cannot afford to let politically motivated junk science remove the decades of medical science that supports equitable health coverage for transgender Americans. And we must ensure that our own government’s healthcare remains a shield, not a weapon, for our public servants and their families, and stand up for their access to medically necessary healthcare.
Adrian Shanker served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health Policy and Senior Adviser on LGBTQI+ Health Equity at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in the Biden-Harris administration and is principal of Shanker Strategies LLC. Mahri Stáinnak served as Deputy Director for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging, and Director of the Talent Innovation Group at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.
Being an LGBTQ voter today is complicated
Consider who has the best chance of winning the general election
We live in interesting times where if we in the LGBTQ community are only motivated to vote based on our own interests, we could end up losing.
In most local elections around the country we will most likely lose. That might also apply to women voting only on women’s issues, or Black voters voting only on civil rights issues. Much of that has to do with the felon in the White House, and his sycophants on the far right, attacking so many people, and using so many issues to divide us. They attack DEI, and use ‘woke’ as a dirty word. I venture to say 90% of their voters would not be able to define either. But to the felon’s credit, he is a successful carnival barker, and liar, and it’s working. He has his MAGA cult attacking, and trying to take over local school boards, and city councils. He, and they, attack those who won’t kowtow to what he wants. So, determining your vote based on a single issue, just won’t work.
Democrats need to accept the general principles of the party haven’t changed in years. The Democratic Party supports equality, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, civil rights, choice, fair immigration, and the broadest possible affordable healthcare. The party supports NATO, the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations, and working to ameliorate climate change. So, as in the past, if a candidate declares as a Democrat, I know in principle what they stand for. Today, in order to win a general election, we can no longer just look for the primary candidate who supports LGBTQ issues the loudest. That may actually hinder him/her/they in the general election. The crucial thing is for a Democrat to win the general election. The old adage, seemingly true today, “Republicans fall in line, Democrats fall in love” is why Democrats are losing some elections.
Today, it is more important when determining your vote in a Democratic primary, to think more globally. You may love one candidate more than another, but consider who has the best chance of winning the general election, when casting your vote. I hear young people, and ‘progressives,’ attacking the Democratic Party. My question to them is, “What do you see as the alternative today?” Becoming an ‘independent’ is not an alternative, it is a copout. Today, except for very few places, it is either the Democrat, or the Republican, who will be elected. I remind them that by not registering as a Democrat, in most cities and states, they give up their chance to influence who will be the party’s candidate. History shows us if you don’t vote for the Democrat, you help elect the Republican. Today that means an acolyte of Trump.
So, I urge my LGBTQ friends, when it comes to primary elections for state legislatures and Congress, consider voting for the candidate who can win, even if they are not the one you love, as long as they made a commitment their first vote will be for the Democratic leadership.
I am confident if Democrats control school boards, local commissions, mayoral, and governor’s offices then we in the LGBTQ community will be much safer than we are now. Even if the winning candidate didn’t shout our issues from the rooftops. It is important for the LGBTQ community to understand, as should others with their own issues; for Democrats to win seats in red and purple states, they have to talk to their constituents in the language they understand. Focus on the issues they care about. Today those are often ‘kitchen table’ issues — the cost of food, rent, gas, education, and healthcare. Remind them that Republicans promised to deal with these issues and show where they lied, and what hasn’t been done. Then campaign with some specifics.
Too many candidates today talk in generalities. That is OK if you also talk about the legislation, or policies, you will support. Build a website that shows your human side, but also includes an issues tab, with specifics. Find those issues your constituency really care about. The things they are talking about over coffee at the local diner, or drinks at the bar. They should be specific to your locality, don’t worry too much about the national scene. Then go door-to-door, so people get to know you, and understand you really care. They will respond to you. A great sample website is the one Iowa State Sen. Zach Wahls, put up when he announced he wants to challenge Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), for the U.S. Senate.
Democrats can win, the LGBTQ community can win, if we are smart, and all move forward together.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.