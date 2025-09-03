Congress
Peppermint, Javier Muñoz urge lawmakers not to cut HIV/AIDS funding
‘Drag Race’ finalist, ‘Hamilton’ actor participated in Capitol Hill rally
Peppermint and actor Javier Muñoz on Tuesday traveled to Capitol Hill and urged lawmakers to oppose HIV/AIDS funding cuts.
Muñoz, who starred in “Hamilton,” and Peppermint, who finished second in the ninth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” met with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), U.S. Sen. Kirstin Gillibrand, (D-N.Y.), U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.), and other members of New York’s Congressional delegation. Muñoz and Peppermint also joined U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) and HIV/AIDS activists at a rally that took place at the House Triangle.
“We’re here to save HIV funding because it’s in jeopardy,” Peppermint told the Washington Blade during an interview before she and Muñoz went to the Capitol. “Our legislature is making wild cuts as the result of the big bill, which affects many communities across the board, but especially in the realm of health care.”
“We’re here to figure out why and to speak with our legislators to remind them that people who are greatly impacted by this are also voters,” she added.
Muñoz noted this issue is personal to him — he has lived with HIV since 2002.
“I’m living with HIV … there are people that you love, so there’s a personal stake in this fight for us,” said Muñoz.
The Save HIV Funding Campaign, which organized the rally, noted the House Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education Appropriations Subcommittee’s fiscal year 2026 spending bill would “gut” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s HIV prevention programs, cut $525 million from the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, defund the Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S. initiative and “strip services from more than 1.2 million Americans living with HIV.”
The New York Times last month reported the Office of Management and Budget that Russell Vought directs “has apportioned” only $2.9 billion of $6 billion that Congress set aside for PEPFAR for fiscal year 2025. (PEPFAR in the coming fiscal year will use funds allocated in fiscal year 2024.)
Bipartisan opposition in the U.S. Senate prompted the Trump-Vance administration in July withdraw a proposal to cut $400 million from PEPFAR’s budget. Vought on Aug. 29 said he would use a “pocket rescission” to cancel $4.9 billion in foreign aid that Congress had already approved.
HIV/AIDS activists who rallied in front of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Tuesday demanded the Trump-Vance administration fully fund PEPFAR. Housing Works CEO Charles King and five others later sat in the intersection of 17th and H Streets, N.W., blocking traffic for about 20 minutes.
“This is a bipartisan fight for the last 35 years,” said Muñoz in response to the Blade’s question about meeting with Democrats and Republicans. “We need everyone at the table and this is probably more urgent than it’s ever been before, because these cuts are so extreme.”
“AIDS and HIV, education and prevention is crucial, regardless of what party someone is,” added Peppermint.
She reiterated the fight against HIV/AIDS has “been bipartisan, and it’s been the key factor that has gotten us to where we are with regards to somewhat lowered rates and more education and more access.” Muñoz said people with HIV/AIDS — and in particular those who are from communities that are particularly vulnerable to the disease — will die if lawmakers cut funding.
“We’re talking about trans women of color. We’re talking about Latin and Black gay men, and we’re talking about Black women,” Muñoz told the Blade. “So, you can’t tell me that there isn’t a part of this that isn’t racist and homophobic.”
Co-founder of anti-LGBTQ Catholic group confirmed as next Vatican ambassador
Brian Burch criticized Pope Francis over same-sex couples blessings
The U.S. Senate on Saturday confirmed the co-founder of an anti-LGBTQ Catholic group to become the next U.S. ambassador to the Vatican.
Senators confirmed former CatholicVote President Brian Burch by a 49-44 vote margin.
President Donald Trump late last year nominated Burch for the ambassadorship.
The Vatican’s tone towards LGBTQ and intersex issues softened under Pope Francis’s papacy, even though church teachings on homosexuality and gender identity did not change.
Burch sharply criticized the Argentine-born pontiff’s 2023 decision to allow priests to bless same-sex couples.
Francis died in April.
Pope Leo XIV in May reaffirmed Vatican doctrine that says marriage is between a man and a woman. The American-born pontiff, however, has said priests can continue to bless same-sex couples.
A Dec. 5, 2024, post on Catholic Vote’s website on the U.S. v. Skrmetti case notes the justices heard oral arguments on “whether Tennessee can protect children from puberty blockers, which chemically sterilize, and sexual surgeries that mutilate and castrate.” A second CatholicVotes post notes the justices grilled the Justice Department “on challenge to Tennessee protections for children against ‘transgender’ mutilations and sterilizations.”
The U.S. Supreme Court in June upheld the Tennessee law that bans gender-affirming health care for minors.
“I am profoundly grateful to President Trump and the U.S. Senate for this opportunity to serve as the next U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See,” said Burch in a statement CatholicVote released on Saturday. “I have the honor and privilege of serving in this role following the historic selection of the first American pope. In a remarkable coincidence, or what I prefer to attribute to Providence, Pope Leo XIV is from Chicago, which is also my hometown.”
“The relationship between the Holy See and the United States remains one of the most unique in the world, with the global reach and moral witness of the Catholic Church serving as a critical component of U.S. efforts to bring about peace and prosperity,” he added. “As a proud Catholic American, I look forward to representing President Trump, Vice President Vance, and Secretary Rubio in this important diplomatic post. I ask for the prayers of all Americans, especially my fellow Catholics, that I may serve honorably and faithfully in the noble adventure ahead.”
Senate rejects proposed elimination of HIV programs
President’s budget called for cuts to CDC, NIH
The U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee voted Thursday to reject the Trump-Vance administration’s proposed termination of the CDC’s HIV prevention and surveillance efforts and its call for a 40 percent reduction in NIH funding.
With overwhelming bipartisan support, the Republican-controlled committee vetoed other cuts to public health programs that were included in President Donald Trump’s FY 2026 budget plan, which would have eliminated the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS initiative and cut funding or block grants for prevention efforts focused on hepatitis, other STIs, and tuberculosis.
Senate appropriators preserved parts of the administration’s budget that had maintained funding for HIV prevention, care, treatment, and PrEP programs — including $542 million for the Ending the HIV Epidemic initiative that was launched during Trump’s first term, and most of the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program.
In a press release, HIV + Hepatitis Policy Institute President Carl Schmid said “We are pleased that senators of both parties recognize the critical importance of preventing HIV in the United States and the value of nationwide surveillance, testing, education, and PrEP programs.”
“The president’s proposed elimination of HIV prevention and surveillance programs, along with on and off staff and grant cuts and delays, have left HIV prevention in disarray,” he said. “We hope the Senate’s vote of confidence for HIV prevention will start to bring the stability we need so that state and local health departments, other grantees, and staff can get back to doing their work.”
Schmid added that in his second term, Trump has largely maintained federal funding for HIV treatment, but “it has been a very difficult year” for HIV prevention.
“We hope today marks a new beginning, which we hope will soon be duplicated in the House of Representatives,” he said.
Sarah McBride condemns Trump’s anti-trans military ban in floor speech
Supreme Court allowed the policy to be enforced with emergency stay
Democratic U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride of Delaware, the first transgender member of Congress, condemned the Trump-Vance administration’s removal of trans service members from the military in a speech on the House floor Monday.
Noting the July 4 holiday, a celebration of the “freedoms made possible by those who have worn the uniform,” the congresswoman said, “It is appalling that while families gathered under fireworks to honor that sacrifice, the Trump administration was all too quietly forcing thousands of patriots out of military service.”
President Donald Trump sought to ban transgender Americans from enlisting during his first term and in his second, issued a policy under which the Pentagon will separate those who are currently serving from the U.S. Armed Forces.
Two U.S. district courts blocked the ban, but the U.S. Supreme Court in May issued an emergency stay allowing for the policy to go into effect, leading to the removal of transgender troops and a directive for others to self-identify as the Defense Department reviews medical records.
“These are Americans who have served with honor, with distinction and with unshakable patriotism,” she said, “brave, honorable and committed patriots, who have also dared to have the courage to say out loud that they are transgender.”
McBride continued, “These are qualified, trained and decorated service members. They have deployed into combat, flown missions overseas and led troops through danger, and now this administration is telling them that despite their qualifications and their exemplary quality of service, that they can no longer serve simply because of how they express their gender.”
“This decision to remove proven patriots for no justification causes serious weakness to our force,” she said. “It turns away proven courage. It wastes billions in taxpayer investment, decades of hard earned experience, and is a direct blow to readiness, because this decision isn’t about readiness.”
She added, “It’s not about discipline or merit, and it’s certainly not about cost. It’s about exclusion. It’s about using identity as a wedge to divide and distract. It’s a cynical ploy, not sound policy and our military, which should never be a political tool, is paying the price.”