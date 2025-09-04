Opinions
Trump, Russell Vought, RFK Jr., will be responsible for int’l AIDS deaths
Destruction of the United States healthcare infrastructure continues
The felon in the White House, Office of Management and Budget Director, Russell Vought, and Health and Human Services Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., will all go down in history as responsible for millions of AIDS-related deaths around the world. One can only hope one day the justice system will catch up to them and dole out the punishment they all deserve.
As the Washington Blade reported, “The New York Times on Aug. 21 reported the Office of Management and Budget that Russell Vought directs ‘has apportioned’ only $2.9 billion of $6 billion that Congress set aside for PEPFAR for fiscal year 2025. (PEPFAR in the coming fiscal year will use funds allocated in fiscal year 2024.) “They are withholding FY25 funds appropriated by Congress, so that FY26 means PEPFAR shrinks away to nothing,” Health GAP Executive Director Asia Russell noted to the Washington Blade.”
“The New York Times says it has obtained planning documents detailing major changes for the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief. The program would morph from one that provides medicines to prevent the global spread of HIV to one that focuses on the detection of outbreaks such as Ebola and the creation of new markets for American drugs, the documents say.”
We know Kennedy has cut grants focused on HIV/AIDS. It was reported in March, “The NIH has eliminated funding for dozens of HIV-related research grants, according to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services database that was updated last week, halting studies and threatening patient care across the country. Several researchers said the cuts put a stop to hopes of ending HIV in the U.S. and around the world. “The termination of numerous federal grants for HIV prevention and treatment is a cause for alarm,” Dr. Perry Halkitis, dean, and Hunterdon Professor of Public Health & Health Equity at Rutgers University, wrote in an email to CNN. The NIH canceled funds for a Rutgers project examining stigma and aging among HIV-positive and -negative men who have sex with men.”
The cruelty and callousness of these actions is incomprehensible to all decent people anywhere. But then they are only part of the destruction of the United States health infrastructure. The best research organizations in the world are being systematically torn apart, putting Americans and people around the world at risk. PEPFAR is only one program, but it saved millions around the world from dying of AIDS. It was a program put in place by a Republican president, George W. Bush. Where is his voice calling on the Republican Party, if any are left who don’t have their lips attached to the felon’s ass, to fight all these actions by the felon and his cohorts?
We know RFK Jr. lied to the chair of the Senate HELP committee, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), during his confirmation hearings, when he promised not to destroy the vaccine advisory committee at the CDC. Then he acted and “removed every member of a scientific committee that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how to use vaccines and pledged to replace them with his own picks. Major physicians and public health groups criticized the move to oust all 17 members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.” This will lead to more deaths on his watch.
He has now gone on to announce, “the U.S. will pull $500 million in mRNA vaccine development funding, citing false claims about efficacy and safety.” It was the quick development of mRNA vaccines that saved millions of people around the world during the COVID pandemic, and it is these types of vaccines that could save millions more in the world in the next pandemic — and there will be one. It is Vought, as OMB director, who is recommending the budgets that are including these cuts. He is the author of Project 2025.
The travesties continue with the FDA approving the new COVID vaccine only for those 65 and older or having an underlying condition that increases the risk of severe disease. We don’t know if insurance will pay for any others to get it. Then a spokesperson for CVS said in a statement that “based on the current regulatory environment,” the pharmacy chain will not offer COVID-19 vaccinations as normal in the following states and territories: Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Customers can, however, still access the updated COVID-19 vaccines in most of these regions if they present an “authorized prescriber’s prescription.” Now I can blame CVS, but this starts with the scum in the HHS Secretary’s office.
To add to the healthcare chaos RFK Jr. is creating it was reported, “U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Susan Monarez has been fired, the White House said on Wednesday, less than a month after being sworn in, and four senior officials have resigned amid growing tensions over vaccine policies and public health directives.” Each day brings some new insanity from Kennedy. After the shooting of those kids in Minneapolis he said his agency would study whether antidepressants and other psychiatric drugs “might be contributing to violence,” prompting Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minnesota, to say, “I dare you to go to Annunciation School and tell our grieving community, in effect, guns don’t kill kids, antidepressants do. Just shut up. Stop peddling bulls—. You should be fired.” Actually a 2019 study found most school shooters don’t appear to have been prescribed psychotropic drugs and “when they were, no direct or causal association was found.”
With all this going on there is only one way to proceed, and I recognize it is only a beginning, to start the work that lies ahead to stop the carnage the felon and his sycophants are inflicting on the United States, and the world. That is to VOTE! To vote for every Democrat, in every election in 2025 and 2026, and ensure every Republican, at all levels of government, is defeated. There is no third party today that can win. If you stay home, and don’t vote, you are in essence giving up, and actually casting a vote for Trump. If we stick together, and every thinking person in the country comes out and votes, we will win.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.
Featured Local Savings
Commentary
Claiming space, leading boldly: A new chapter in HIV fight
A time of extraordinary possibility and profound peril
I step into the leadership of the National Minority AIDS Council at a time of both extraordinary possibility and profound peril. We are living in a moment where science has given us the tools to end HIV as a public health threat—PrEP, PEP, U=U, long-acting injectables, and decades of research that have transformed what was once a death sentence into a manageable condition. And yet, the systems meant to deliver these tools are under siege.
Public health is being politicized. Science is being undermined. Civil and human rights are being rolled back. The safety and security of LGBTQ+ people—especially Black and Brown queer and trans folks—are increasingly fragile. In some states, even saying the word “gay” in a classroom is considered controversial. In others, access to gender-affirming care is being stripped away. And all the while, HIV continues to disproportionately impact communities that have been historically marginalized and medically neglected.
So yes, I step into this role with a sense of urgency. But I also step in with pride. Because I know what it means to be underestimated. I know what it means to be told you don’t belong. As a Black, church-going, gay boy from the South Side of Chicago, I grew up in a world that didn’t always see me, didn’t always protect me, and certainly didn’t expect me to lead a national movement. But here I am. And I’m not alone.
I carry with me the legacy of those who came before—of Marsha P. Johnson and Bayard Rustin, of Magic Johnson and Ryan White, of the activists who lay down in the streets and shouted “Silence = Death” until the world finally listened. I carry the wisdom of Black grandmothers who raised generations through grief and grit. I carry the fire of young people who refuse to be silent, who organize, who vote, who demand better.
At NMAC, we are not just fighting a virus, we are fighting the systems that allow it to thrive. We are fighting racism in healthcare, transphobia in policy, and stigma in every corner of society. We are fighting for Black and Brown communities, for LGBTQ+ youth, for aging people living with HIV who deserve dignity, not invisibility.
This is not just a job, it’s a calling. And it’s a call to action for all of us.
We must raise our voices louder than the attacks. We must claim space in rooms that were never built for us. We must demand funding that reflects the urgency of our communities’ needs. We must protect the programs that work—like Ryan White, HOPWA, and PEPFAR—and expand access to innovations like long-acting PrEP.
We must also tell the truth: that ending the HIV epidemic is not just a scientific challenge, it’s a justice challenge. It requires confronting poverty, housing insecurity, criminalization, and the erosion of civil rights. It requires centering people who live at the intersection of multiple oppressions. It requires love, radical empathy, and unapologetic leadership.
I am ready to lead. But I cannot do it alone.
To every activist, provider, policymaker, and person living with HIV: this is your movement too. Your voice matters. Your story matters. Your survival is revolutionary.
Let’s build a future where HIV is no longer a threat—not because we ignored it, but because we faced it head-on. Let’s build a future where public health is protected, science is respected, and every person—regardless of race, gender, or sexuality—can live with dignity and thrive.
Let’s build it together.
Harold Phillips is incoming CEO of National Minority AIDS Council.
Opinions
KharkivPride: Pride and resilience in wartime Ukraine
Organizers to honor fallen country’s fallen LGBTQ defenders
Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, lies only about 25 miles from the Russian border. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022, the city has endured relentless shelling, widespread destruction, and the constant threat of further escalation. Yet despite these dire circumstances, Kharkiv remains a symbol of resilience. For LGBTQ+ Ukrainians, that resilience is expressed through visibility and the ongoing fight for equal rights.
KharkivPride reflects a unique reality: the struggle for LGBTQ+ equality is intertwined with the fight for Ukraine’s independence. KharkivPride 2025 will begin at the end of August with a two-day PrideFest, a charitable festival.
Many LGBTQ+ Ukrainians are actively involved in defending their country, whether on the frontlines or through volunteering. In response, KharkivPride has committed to providing support in every way possible, with the charitable festival serving as one of these initiatives, offering a way to raise funds for medical and evacuation needs. At the same time, PrideFest creates a space for Ukrainian LGBTQ+ people and the wider community to connect and support each other.
The festival program reflects the realities of Ukraine today, blending activism, charity, and practical skills. Participants can attend lectures on topics such as volunteer fundraising, how to process or prevent trauma as a witness to war, solidarity and trans rights, and the experiences of LGBTQ+ people serving in the military.
Creative workshops, including a Queer Collage Marathon and a slogan-making session, allow participants to express personal stories, emotions, and ideas through art and design. PrideFest also features mindfulness and relaxation sessions, first-aid training, and psychological consultations.
Following PrideFest, KharkivPride will host additional events in early September.
On Sept. 5, organizers will hold a memorial action to honor LGBTQ+ Ukrainian defenders who have lost their lives since the beginning of the war. Many of them could not safely express their identities while serving, making this remembrance both a tribute to their contributions and a statement on the importance of equal rights.
LGBTQ+ soldiers serve on the frontlines, yet their families remain unrecognized under Ukrainian law. Same-sex partners do not have the rights of spouses, even in the most tragic circumstances.
The following day, Sept. 6, KharkivPride will culminate with an AutoPride — a car-based march. Organizers introduced this format last year to reduce the risks of mass gatherings under constant shelling. Registered participants drive through the city in decorated cars, calling on Ukraine to adopt laws recognizing same-sex partnerships and to strengthen accountability for hate crimes.
“KharkivPride has symbolic and moral significance for our city and the entire country,” explains Anna Sharyhina, co-organizer of KharkivPride and president of the Sphere Women`s Association. “We live close to the Russian border, and today Russia is a source of totalitarianism and lawlessness. For Ukrainians, freedom and democracy are key values. We want to show that equality and respect for human rights are an integral part of our country’s development — especially now, during the war.”
By organizing Pride in Kharkiv, LGBTQ+ people send a clear message: equality is not a luxury to be postponed until after victory. It is part of the victory they are fighting for.
Commentary
The Joker as queer icon
Cesar Romero’s camp performance is part of my gay coming of age
That Cesar Romero was a gay man is not a revelation at this point—scandalous or otherwise. During his years as a studio contract star in the 1930s to the early 1950s, he participated in the dream machine fantasy of dating eligible Hollywood actresses, but looking back at his fan magazine coverage today, it never seems forced or false. He and Joan Crawford laugh uproariously in each other’s arms; he shares a cigarette with Ann Sheridan with a gleeful, conspiratorial gleam in his eye; he winks at Betty Furness with a clear sense of intimacy.
He’s clearly having a blast. Romero is lucky that something he is genuinely passionate about—dancing and nightclubbing—makes him appear as something of a hetero wolf to movie fans. He doesn’t have to pretend as much as other gay stars. Tall, masculine, and graceful, he satisfies the dictates of the era in terms of what being a man is all about. That his ironic nickname is “Butch” is never given much scrutiny. So how does this hunk become a gay icon?
Of course, as far as I’m concerned, dancing with Carmen Miranda is enough to qualify. Miranda dances with many others in her fruity Technicolor fantasies—Wallace Beery, Steve Cochran, Groucho Marx, Dean Martin—but no one else matches her energy level and attitude the way Romero does in “Week-End in Havana” and “Springtime in the Rockies,”though in the latter it’s a group number. Miranda is part of his legacy in other ways. There’s also a censored Fox publicity photo where he is hoisting her in a lift that reveals Carmen is no fan of a Brazilian wax. And a woman in California identifies as the daughter of Carmen and Cesar, though without DNA analysis, the claim is impossible to prove or disprove. For the record, she acknowledges Cesar’s sexuality—just claims that Carmen brought out his fluidity. And if a gay man is going to sleep with a woman, it does seem appropriate that the woman in question would be Carmen Miranda.
Cesar Romero is in the business almost 40 years before “Batman”comes along in 1966. In those years he goes from Broadway dancer to Latin lover, from Shirley Temple’s “exotic” kidnapper to the Cisco Kid, from sociopathic gangster to perennial variety show guest star. Always a leading man. Always a romantic possibility. He is almost 60 when he plays the Joker for the first time. His full-bodied, hammy, joyful performance vaults him into pop cultural superstardom. He’s on lunch boxes, school supplies, board games, T-shirts, jigsaw puzzles, and trading cards; he becomes an action figure and a Halloween mask; toys inspired by him include joy buzzers, squirting flowers, and trick guns; and the character goes from being one of many Batmanvillains to rivaling the popularity of the Caped Crusaders themselves.
I believe that letting go of the masculine myth of leading man stardom is really what makes the Joker possible. It’s what lets Romero cut loose so wildly. There are usually a few buxom girls hanging around his lair, but Adam West gets his full attention. It isn’t until the late 1970s, when “Batman”is in afternoon reruns, that I see Romero as the Joker for the first time. I fall in love immediately, and it is the camp element that attracts. This is not just my introduction to the Joker and Romero; it is my first real exposure to live-action superheroes of any kind, leaving me with a sense of the genre being great fun and, more important, as a place that is queer friendly, though I don’t have the vocabulary or sense of cultural identity to articulate it in that way at the time. The only other nascent LGBTQIA+ representation in the media I remember from that era is also camp—with the usual suspects—performers like Charles Nelson Reilly, Paul Lynde, Rip Taylor, and Wayland Flowers and Madame (a phenomenally popular ventriloquist and his garrulous drag queen-like puppet). More serious fare, like “That Certain Summer”and “Boys in the Band,” is not in my childhood experience, and the idea of lesbians, bisexuals, and trans people is not yet on my radar.
I recognize these men as projections of my future self. While I don’t imagine myself growing up and plotting the demise of grown men who wear their underpants outside of their tights, I recognize the humor, the mannerisms, and the undercurrents if not the physicality of the innuendos. And Cesar Romero takes no shit. By the end of the first of each two-episode story, he’s always winning. I know he will lose by the end of the second part, but on some level, I recognize that as a fulfillment of the narrative demands of the form rather than as a personal loss for him. To me, he is a winner, and I like that very much. I’m an effeminate kid, thankfully not bullied or particularly singled out, but for a variety of reasons, I don’t feel very powerful. The Joker’s wild abandon is inspiring and empowering in a cockeyed sort of way. It has nothing to do with conforming to anyone’s idea of being masculine, and it has everything to do with proudly letting your freak flag fly.
In 1989, when “Batman”gets its historic reboot, the menace of Jack Nicholson is startlingly different from Cesar Romero. By the time of the Oscar-winning performances of Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix, as well as Jared Leto, where the Joker becomes a truly frightening psychopath, Nicholson comes to seem relatively lighthearted, closer to Romero than to Ledger or Phoenix. The camp is mostly gone, but not the queerness. An underlying gender fluidity still informs the Joker through all of the live-action performances, and the character’s erotic obsession with Batman has deepened. With Romero it never had a truly carnal edge. By the time we hit Ledger, Phoenix, and Leto—the character appears entirely pansexual—frankly it’s the most recognizably human part of him that remains in his current incarnation. My original notion of the superhero space being LGBTQIA+ friendly has proven spectacularly accurate—prescient even. Now, Robin, Harley Quinn, Catwoman, and Batwoman are all queer identifying across various media. But Cesar Romero got there first, and for me, his lighthearted, gleeful camp performance will always be a part of my own gay coming of age. Hail Cesar.
Samuel Garza Bernstein is an award-winning author, screenwriter, and playwright. His latest book is ‘Cesar Romero: The Joker Is Wild.’