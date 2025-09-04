Queer defiance, footlong in hand: the rise of ‘Sandwich Guy’

From the “Three Arrows” of the Weimar Republic to the raised fist of Black Power to the keffiyeh as a symbol of Palestinian resistance—whenever there is abuse of power, people find ways to push back.

Now, in 2025 Washington, D.C., an unlikely emblem of protest has emerged: a Subway sandwich hurled at a federal officer.

Sean Dunn, an Air Force veteran and Justice Department employee, was out at the increasingly queer intersection of 14th and U streets on Aug. 10. The summer night was buzzing with nightlife, including Bunker (2001 14th St., N.W.), a popular LGBTQ dance club where a Latin dance party called Tropicoqueta—named after Karol G’s fifth album—was in full swing with DJs and drag queens.

Dunn tried to enter the club but was denied at the door for being too intoxicated, according to a knowledgeable source. Instead, he went into the Subway sandwich shop and lingered outside near the corner, where federal officers were posted.

The scene quickly turned tense. Dunn began asking questions, visibly unsettled by the officers’ presence. Some bystanders told him patrons had been questioned about their immigration status as they left the area. “You almost kind of had a lead up to a potential, like, Stonewall-type situation happening there,” one of Dunn’s close friends told the Blade.

Frustration boiled over. Dunn turned his anger directly on the officers. “Fuck you, fascists!” he shouted. “Shame! Shame! Shame! … I don’t want you in my city!”

Videos from the scene show him crossing the street, chanting as the officers moved away. When one yelled back, the confrontation escalated. Dunn, sandwich in hand, reached a breaking point and launched his footlong, striking a Customs and Border Protection agent in the chest.

A chase followed, ending two blocks later with Dunn in handcuffs. He was initially charged with six felonies. A grand jury later declined to indict Dunn on felony charges.

For friends who know him, the act was shocking in form but not in spirit. Dunn, they said, has long embodied a strong internal sense of justice.

“Sean is somebody I’ve always known to be extremely kind, welcoming, very chill,” said his friend, who requested anonymity because of their job. “He was one of the first people I met in D.C., and he’s always quick to include somebody who just needs a friend. I can’t tell you how many times we’ve been out at JR.’s and suddenly had a new person in the group just because Sean didn’t want them to be alone.”

That same instinct, the friend believes, guided him on U Street. “He saw people coming after queer immigrants in a space that was supposed to be safe, and I think that made him really mad,” he said. “What made him do this was ultimately an attempt to defend people he felt weren’t being defended.”

Dunn’s résumé reflected that ethic of service. A veteran who served honorably in the Air Force, he later worked as an international affairs specialist at the Justice Department. Though not an attorney, he focused on building cooperation with foreign partners—“trying to keep his head down, do his job, and do the good things for the public that he was able to do,” as his friend put it.

Less than 24 hours after the sandwich toss, Dunn was already becoming a local folk hero. At Dupont Circle gay bar JR.’s, patrons recognized him immediately. “Some were like, ‘Sandwich guy!’” his friend said. “I literally took him up to the bar to buy him a drink, and even the bartender recognized him already.”

The image of Dunn wielding his Subway sandwich quickly spread beyond the gayborhood. Memes, protest signs, and even T-shirts circulated online, framing him as a symbol of resistance against federal overreach. Dunn, according to his friend, welcomed the attention. “I think he saw it more as an act of protest,” he said.

Soon, the sight of a pink-clad man clutching a footlong sandwich was everywhere in D.C.—plastered on alley walls in Shaw, waving from flags in Northeast, and printed across protest art. In just hours, Dunn had gone from a Justice Department employee to a celebrated emblem of defiance against the Trump administration’s tightening grip on the District.

The government, however, took a harsher view. Dunn was fired from his DOJ job and, in a dramatic turn, re-arrested days later in a nighttime raid. Video released by the White House showed heavily armed officers entering his apartment with ballistic shields—“like they were going after El Chapo or something,” his friend said.

To those close to him, the spectacle surrounding Dunn’s case felt wildly disproportionate. “Multiple felony charges for throwing a sandwich?” his friend said. “Under any normal administration, he maybe would have spent a night in the drunk tank and done some community service. Not been charged with a felony.”

That overreach, they believe, is what turned a drunken outburst into something larger. What could have been a forgettable scuffle instead became a viral moment of defiance—one that captured the attention of a community already weary of federal policing in the city.

For many, Dunn’s act is less about the sandwich itself than what it represented: frustration, defiance, and solidarity in a moment when queer spaces once again felt under siege.

“I think his sense of justice and inclusiveness and just doing the right thing for people is a huge motivator for him,” his friend said. “For anybody that knows him, that’s what we love and appreciate about Sean.”

Since that night, Dunn has faced consequences—losing his job, enduring arrests—but also recognition, becoming a symbol of resistance in D.C.’s protest culture. The sandwich toss, caught on camera and spread across the internet, has already secured its place in the city’s long tradition of confrontation and dissent.