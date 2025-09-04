District of Columbia
Queer defiance, footlong in hand: the rise of ‘Sandwich Guy’
Air Force veteran protests federal overreach, becomes viral queer community symbol
From the “Three Arrows” of the Weimar Republic to the raised fist of Black Power to the keffiyeh as a symbol of Palestinian resistance—whenever there is abuse of power, people find ways to push back.
Now, in 2025 Washington, D.C., an unlikely emblem of protest has emerged: a Subway sandwich hurled at a federal officer.
Sean Dunn, an Air Force veteran and Justice Department employee, was out at the increasingly queer intersection of 14th and U streets on Aug. 10. The summer night was buzzing with nightlife, including Bunker (2001 14th St., N.W.), a popular LGBTQ dance club where a Latin dance party called Tropicoqueta—named after Karol G’s fifth album—was in full swing with DJs and drag queens.
Dunn tried to enter the club but was denied at the door for being too intoxicated, according to a knowledgeable source. Instead, he went into the Subway sandwich shop and lingered outside near the corner, where federal officers were posted.
The scene quickly turned tense. Dunn began asking questions, visibly unsettled by the officers’ presence. Some bystanders told him patrons had been questioned about their immigration status as they left the area. “You almost kind of had a lead up to a potential, like, Stonewall-type situation happening there,” one of Dunn’s close friends told the Blade.
Frustration boiled over. Dunn turned his anger directly on the officers. “Fuck you, fascists!” he shouted. “Shame! Shame! Shame! … I don’t want you in my city!”
Videos from the scene show him crossing the street, chanting as the officers moved away. When one yelled back, the confrontation escalated. Dunn, sandwich in hand, reached a breaking point and launched his footlong, striking a Customs and Border Protection agent in the chest.
A chase followed, ending two blocks later with Dunn in handcuffs. He was initially charged with six felonies. A grand jury later declined to indict Dunn on felony charges.
For friends who know him, the act was shocking in form but not in spirit. Dunn, they said, has long embodied a strong internal sense of justice.
“Sean is somebody I’ve always known to be extremely kind, welcoming, very chill,” said his friend, who requested anonymity because of their job. “He was one of the first people I met in D.C., and he’s always quick to include somebody who just needs a friend. I can’t tell you how many times we’ve been out at JR.’s and suddenly had a new person in the group just because Sean didn’t want them to be alone.”
That same instinct, the friend believes, guided him on U Street. “He saw people coming after queer immigrants in a space that was supposed to be safe, and I think that made him really mad,” he said. “What made him do this was ultimately an attempt to defend people he felt weren’t being defended.”
Dunn’s résumé reflected that ethic of service. A veteran who served honorably in the Air Force, he later worked as an international affairs specialist at the Justice Department. Though not an attorney, he focused on building cooperation with foreign partners—“trying to keep his head down, do his job, and do the good things for the public that he was able to do,” as his friend put it.
Less than 24 hours after the sandwich toss, Dunn was already becoming a local folk hero. At Dupont Circle gay bar JR.’s, patrons recognized him immediately. “Some were like, ‘Sandwich guy!’” his friend said. “I literally took him up to the bar to buy him a drink, and even the bartender recognized him already.”
The image of Dunn wielding his Subway sandwich quickly spread beyond the gayborhood. Memes, protest signs, and even T-shirts circulated online, framing him as a symbol of resistance against federal overreach. Dunn, according to his friend, welcomed the attention. “I think he saw it more as an act of protest,” he said.
Soon, the sight of a pink-clad man clutching a footlong sandwich was everywhere in D.C.—plastered on alley walls in Shaw, waving from flags in Northeast, and printed across protest art. In just hours, Dunn had gone from a Justice Department employee to a celebrated emblem of defiance against the Trump administration’s tightening grip on the District.
The government, however, took a harsher view. Dunn was fired from his DOJ job and, in a dramatic turn, re-arrested days later in a nighttime raid. Video released by the White House showed heavily armed officers entering his apartment with ballistic shields—“like they were going after El Chapo or something,” his friend said.
To those close to him, the spectacle surrounding Dunn’s case felt wildly disproportionate. “Multiple felony charges for throwing a sandwich?” his friend said. “Under any normal administration, he maybe would have spent a night in the drunk tank and done some community service. Not been charged with a felony.”
That overreach, they believe, is what turned a drunken outburst into something larger. What could have been a forgettable scuffle instead became a viral moment of defiance—one that captured the attention of a community already weary of federal policing in the city.
For many, Dunn’s act is less about the sandwich itself than what it represented: frustration, defiance, and solidarity in a moment when queer spaces once again felt under siege.
“I think his sense of justice and inclusiveness and just doing the right thing for people is a huge motivator for him,” his friend said. “For anybody that knows him, that’s what we love and appreciate about Sean.”
Since that night, Dunn has faced consequences—losing his job, enduring arrests—but also recognition, becoming a symbol of resistance in D.C.’s protest culture. The sandwich toss, caught on camera and spread across the internet, has already secured its place in the city’s long tradition of confrontation and dissent.
HIV/AIDS activists block traffic near the White House
Protesters demanded full PEPFAR funding
Upwards of 100 HIV/AIDS activists who protested near the White House on Tuesday demanded the Trump-Vance administration fully fund PEPFAR.
Housing Works, Health GAP, and the Treatment Action Group organized a rally in front of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. Former U.S. Agency for International Development Assistant Administrator Atul Gawande, Health GAP Executive Director Asia Russell, Global Black Gay Men Connect Executive Director Micheal Ighodaro, and Housing Works CEO Charles King spoke.
The protest took place less than two weeks after reports emerged that indicated the White House plans to not fully fund PEPFAR in the upcoming year.
The New York Times on Aug. 21 reported the Office of Management and Budget that Russell Vought directs “has apportioned” only $2.9 billion of $6 billion that Congress set aside for PEPFAR for fiscal year 2025. (PEPFAR in the coming fiscal year will use funds allocated in fiscal year 2024.)
Bipartisan opposition in the U.S. Senate prompted the Trump-Vance administration in July withdraw a proposal to cut $400 million from PEPFAR’s budget. Vought on Aug. 29 said he would use a “pocket rescission” to cancel $4.9 billion in foreign aid that Congress had already approved.
The Trump-Vance administration earlier this year moved to dismantle USAID.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio in March announced more than 80 percent of USAID contacts have been cancelled. HIV/AIDS service providers around the world with whom the Washington Blade has spoken say the loss of USAID funding and PEPFAR cuts have severely impacted their work.
“We got surgery with a chainsaw,” said Gawande as he spoke in front of the EEOB. “They did it in the way that maximized the loss of human life, waste, and destruction … and they did it with glee.”
Gawande noted a report that indicates USAID saved the lives of 25 million people with HIV/AIDS. He said Boston University researchers have concluded “we have already lost 450,000 lives because of the actions that we’re taken.”
“This represents people’s lives,” said Russell. “And Russ (Vought) thinks we’re going to turn over and go to sleep and let him engage in his criminal takeover and his seizure of power. No, we will not rest.”
The activists marched from the EEOB to the intersection of 17th and H Streets.
(Washington Blade video by Michael K. Lavers)
King and five others sat in the intersection for about 20 minutes. The Blade witnessed a driver get out of his car and confront a man who was standing on the sidewalk during the protest.
Authorities made no arrests.
The protest took place two days before the U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS begins at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in D.C. The NMAC-organized gathering will end on Sept. 7.
VIDEO: Driver confronts man during PEPFAR protest in DC
Protesters blocked intersection near White House
A driver confronted a man during a protest in support of full PEPFAR funding that took place near the White House on Tuesday.
Members of Housing Works, Health GAP, and the Treatment Action Group and former U.S. Agency for International Development Assistant Administrator Atul Gawande rallied in front of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building before they marched to the intersection of 17th and H Streets, N.W.
Housing Works CEO Charles King and five others blocked the intersection at around 11:30 a.m.
A driver whose car was stuck in traffic because of the protest got out of his car on H Street and confronted a man who was standing on the sidewalk near the intersection. The driver appeared to throw the man’s hat before they began yelling at each other.
A protester took pictures of the driver’s license plate before he drove away.
The incident lasted less than a minute.
U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS opens in D.C. this week
Magic Johnson to highlight theme of ‘Aging with HIV’
The 29th annual United States Conference on HIV/AIDS, considered the nation’s largest and most comprehensive gathering of experts involved in addressing the HIV/AIDS epidemic, is scheduled to take place in D.C. Sept. 4-7 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel.
Among the keynote speakers at the conference will be “basketball legend, renowned entrepreneur, and advocate of people living with HIV Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson,” according to a statement released by NMAC, the D.C.-based national HIV/AIDS organization and lead organizer of the conference.
“Mr. Johnson’s celebrity stature and his lived experience underscore the U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS’s theme of ‘Aging with HIV,’” the statement says.
It adds, the conference will “center and celebrate the lives of people living with HIV as a testament to the biomedical progress in HIV antiretroviral treatment, highlight racial and health disparities that drive up HIV rates in communities of color, and defy stigma that deters people from accessing effective prevention and treatment options.”
The statement notes that the conference is being organized jointly by NMAC, formerly known as the National Minority AIDS Council, and Alchemy, a company that “builds and operates in-house pharmacies for safety net clinics” that serve people with HIV and Hepatitis C among other services.
Harold Phillips, NMAC’s Deputy Director of Programs, elaborates in the statement the importance of the issues to be raised at the conference.
“HIV may not be making headlines the way it once did, but it remains a pressing crisis – especially for communities of color and LGBTQ individuals who continue to face systemic barriers in health care,” he says in the statement. “The lack of mainstream coverage can make it seem like the epidemic is behind us, but it is far different.”
He adds, “And now, with unprecedented funding cuts and the erosion of bipartisan support for the programs that have held our HIV infrastructure together, we find ourselves at a critical crossroads.” Phillips said he was hopeful that with the support of important players like Alchemy and Magic Johnson, and the dozens of experts expected to participate in the conference, the HIV community will remain united and resilient, and it will be a “powerful reminder that this fight is far from over.”
Among others scheduled to speak at the conference are Dr. Anthony Fauci, former top official at the U.S. National Institutes of Health, and U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.).
In a separate statement, NMAC announced that the conference will mark the last major project for NMAC’s longtime executive director, Paul Kawata, who is retiring on Oct. 7.
“Paul Kawata has led NMAC – and the HIV movement – as a fearless advocate for communities of color since 1989, when he took the helm during the earliest, most devastating days of the AIDS crisis,” the statement says. “Over 36 years, he shaped NMAC into one of the most influential voices in public health equity, pioneering programs and forging enduring coalitions across sectors,” it says.
“I took this role at a time when leading an HIV/AIDS organization was not a career builder. But it was necessary,” Kawata says in the statement. “The communities I care about were being erased,” he said.
“Since then, science has advanced, but the fight for equity remains as urgent as ever. There have been highs and lows, and I’ll carry all of it with me into the final U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS this September,” Kawata said.
For more information, visit nmac.org/uscha.