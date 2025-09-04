Movies
‘Twinless’ pushes boundaries with darkly comedic ‘bromance’
One of several queer hidden gems hitting screens in September
Let’s face it, the movies have never really been great at representation when it comes to twins.
Sure, Luke and Leia are technically twins in the “Star Wars” movies, but that’s more of a plot point than a relationship to be authentically explored; there are also the precocious pair of twin sisters in two iterations of “The Parent Trap” (Hayley Mills or Lindsay Lohan, take your pick), whose separated-at-birth backstory makes a great premise for a zany identity swap comedy while really having very little to do with the lived experience of most real-world twins.
Far more numerous are the darker portrayals: Bette Davis as a twin who murders her sister in “Dead Ringer”; “Jeremy Irons as a pair of drug-addicted, psychosexually manipulative twin gynecologists who use their practice to prey on women in “Dead Ringers”; and perhaps the most iconic (and scary) of all screen twins, the nightmarishly adorable ghosts of the slain Grady girls (Lisa and Louise Burns) in “The Shining.”
These are just the examples that first spring to mind, but they reflect a consistent pattern in which the presence of twins in a movie is almost always to serve as a plot device, either to fuel a comedy-of-errors farce of mistaken identities, to play out some symbolic “Jekyll/Hyde” melodrama about the inner conflict of good and evil, or simply just to be creepy. If there were a Bechdel Test for twins, Hollywood would be failing on all counts – and while there’s a reason some of these titles are classics, we can’t help thinking that there are a lot of twins out there who would like to see a movie about what it’s actually like to be a twin.
Ironically enough, the long-buzzed Sundance favorite “Twinless” – in theaters as of Sept. 5 – might come close to fulfilling that need, though it draws from nearly all the tropes discussed above, and despite the fact that both of its leading men have (as the title hints) already lost their twins at the beginning of the story.
We first meet Roman (Dylan O’Brien) shortly after the sudden death of his brother Rocky – from whom he had grown distant – in a traffic accident; angry, emotional, and reeling with the loss, he finds a grief management group for twins who have lost their twins, and connects with another recently bereaved newcomer, the wry and quirky Dennis (James Sweeney, who also wrote and directed the film). The two quickly form a bond of support, filling the void left in their lives by shopping for groceries and eating meals together. Dennis becomes a kind of “surrogate twin” – he’s even gay, just like Rocky was! – and Roman’s outlook begins to improve as they grow more and more inseparable.
Things start to get a little weird, however, when Dennis takes Roman to a Halloween party (they go dressed as characters from “The Sims” video game, it’s cute) hosted by work friend Marcie (Aisling Franciosi) and there’s a spark of attraction. Dennis becomes jealous, bringing an uncomfortable awkwardness into their relationship, and he becomes suspicious that his new companion may not have been entirely honest, neither about the true nature of his feelings nor the shared tragedy that brought them together.
To go further would be a spoiler – and “Twinless” is definitely a movie that should be seen “spoiler-free” – so we won’t tell you more. What we will tell you is that what starts out feeling like a heartwarming, feel-good story about two people helping each other move beyond tragedy turns several sharp corners on its way to the end, swerving from bittersweet comedy to endearingly offbeat bromance before veering into mystery and psychodrama as the secrets begin to emerge; we can also tell you that they’re probably not the secrets you think they are.
And if all that feels a bit cryptic, don’t worry; “Twinless” actually divulges its biggest “twist” early on, so everything which follows (mostly, at least) plays like the dark-edged but tender-hearted dramedy it is – except, perhaps, with a somewhat darker edge than before.
Sweeney – whose first feature film (2020’s “Straight Up”) also explored themes of unorthodox love and romance – drives the movie both from behind the camera and in front of it. As a writer/director, he draws on a hodgepodge of styles and contrasting tones to create something that exists in the overlap between quirky love story and unsettling psychological thriller; there’s a macabre humor that spreads beyond the the death at the center of its premise and drapes itself around the star-crossed urban romance of its plot. It’s a discordant mix, perhaps; but instead of jarring us, it evokes a complexity of emotion that is perhaps less threatening than it is challenging, a suspended chord that makes us yearn for completion that may never come. And yet, for all of that, it also manages to be funny, sweet, heartfelt, dramatic, joyful, delicate, and all the other things we look for in a story about love, loss, and the need for human connection.
Likewise, as an actor, Sweeney’s Dennis is the engine that keeps the movie running; mastering the art of deadpan heartbreak with an air of sassy self-candor, he takes over the narrative – literally – from an early point, earning our sympathy even when his motives and his honesty are called into question. Yet while he subtly displaces O’Brien’s Roman as the primary focus (a neat transference of identification that neatly mirrors the film’s theme about the shared identity between twins), he humbly plays the foil to O’Brien’s showier, more intensely emotional performance, allowing his co-star to shine with complex portrayals of not just the grief-muddled Roman, but (via flashbacks, of course) of his sexy, self-actualized gay twin Rocky – an impressive continuation of the actor’s evolution from unlikely junior heartthrob (on MTV’s “Teen Wolf”) into a solid, savvy, and fearlessly soulful leading man.
As for the way the film represents twins, it’s perhaps best to see it metaphorically – there’s an inherent need for an “other” to complete the self, a bond of love that might even be described as a “fraternal romance,” and which may be complicated by questions of sexuality but ultimately transcends them. Roman and Dennis may each be seeking their “replacement” twins, but what they are really after is the same thing we all long for – love and connection in a lonely world.
Though at times it feels transgressive, asking us to forgive sins that feel unforgivable in an age when every perceived slight is just cause for outrage, “Twinless” imagines a pathway back to basics, out of the tangled web of identity and custom to an understanding that yes, love is truly just love – and it defies labels, limitations, or legality. That makes it an unabashedly queer movie, even if one of its leading male characters is straight.
A refreshingly unique piece of cinema that reminds us of how much we all belong to each other, “Twinless” is one of several queer “hidden gems” hitting screens in September. We encourage you to place it near the top of your list.
Featured Local Savings
Movies
Qualley shines in sexy neo noir ‘Honey Don’t’
Second installment in ‘lesbian B-movie trilogy’ arrives
Before judging “Honey Don’t” – the second installment of a “lesbian B-movie trilogy” from filmmaker Ethan Coen and co-writer/spouse Tricia Cooke, which opened last weekend to wildly mixed reviews – it might be useful to brush up on what exactly is meant by the term “B-movie.”
A designation originating in the days of classic Hollywood’s studio system, it was coined to refer to the kind of lower-budget, less-prestigious “filler” movies that were produced to accompany the main attraction in the then-standard double feature format. Customarily written off by critics of the day as unworthy of serious attention, they nevertheless provided a proving ground for ambitious young film artists, and some of the classic-era films deemed most influential today – particularly within the film noir category, which seemed a particularly convenient fit for B-movie treatment – came out of it.
Later, when the studio system began to implode during the cultural shift of the 1960s, the same kind of cheaply produced films evolved into the grungy, countercultural “exploitation” movies which entertained a drive-in generation that had learned to see outside the bubble of conventional expectations. These movies were wild, imaginative things that often pushed boundaries with gratuitous excesses of sex, violence, and authority-challenging attitude, and while they sometimes dared to tackle controversial themes under the guise of sensationalist escapism, they, too, were largely written off as “trash” by most contemporaneous tastemakers. They also inspired a whole new wave of cinema artists, from Quentin Tarantino to Ari Aster, who would build critically-lauded careers with work that not only emulated the over-the-top extremity of their style, but treated it like the high-concept art that it was.
With that in mind, “Honey Don’t” plays like both a campy spoof and an artful homage. Embracing the generic-yet-classic film noir “private eye” formula, it upsets the cart right from the outset by flipping the gender of its central archetype to offer the stylish, savvy, and no-nonsense detective Honey O’Donahue (Margaret Qualley) as the story’s hard-boiled protagonist. Set in a nebulously contemporary Bakersfield (which feels like a picturesque metaphor for blighted-and-corrupt smalltown America), it follows her as the unexpected demise of a would-be-client draws her into a mystery with connections to a charismatic local church leader (Chris Evans); finding an ally and love interest in butch bad-girl police officer “MG” (Aubrey Plaza), she uncovers a sinister thread of predatory corruption that may threaten even her own family – specifically her beloved niece (Talia Ryder), whose relationship with an abusive boyfriend places her at particular risk of becoming a victim of whatever twisted mind is operating behind the town’s string of mysterious deaths and disappearances.
It’s a wild-and-wooly, ludicrous tale, a self-aware exercise in style which winds its bemusedly hard-edged mystery around a core that mirrors both the cynicism and the romance of its hard-boiled neo-noir inspirations. Full of red herrings, implausible coincidences, and blatant plot holes, it plays into a pitch-black sense of irony (a Coen trademark, after all) as it twists its way through a near-absurd landscape of banality, disaffection, and casual amorality, weaving a labyrinthine narrative that leads to multiple dead ends before delivering an over-the-top climactic confrontation and a tauntingly murky resolution. Along the way, it indulges in near-baroque levels of cartoonish-but-grim violence, graphic sex, and bleakly misanthropic character study, all of which highlight the themes of misogyny, cyclical violence, casual cruelty, and corrupted humanity that underscore the whole tactically perverse plot.
All of that might be hard to digest for audiences who are looking for a mystery story, who come to it for the queer representation or as a nostalgic throwback with a sexy twist. “Honey Don’t” offers those things, to be sure, but it packages them in a hyper-violent, iconoclastic reinvention of “detective noir” fiction and claims feminine space in a genre almost always dominated by males. It’s a movie designed to challenge the status quo, to disrupt conventions, to push past comfortable boundaries and shake us up; threads lead nowhere, circumstances change unexpectedly in an instant, and the archetypal wise-cracking private dick is now a sex-positive, out-and-proud “lipstick” lesbian. We’re prepared for a neo-noir movie to exist in a bleak and meaningless universe, but all that is a lot to take if you’re not expecting it.
Which means this “Honey” might not be sweet for everyone – but those with a taste for it will find a lot to appreciate.
Coen (directing solo from brother Ethan for the second time) exerts a more consistent control over tone with this outing than with last year’s “Drive-Away Dolls,” while still maintaining the kind of unpredictable anarchy that ties it to the pulpy thrillers that inspired it. The heat-blasted Bakersfield setting gives the movie a sense of place that feels at once distinctive and universal, and there’s a clear love of cinema that manifests in subtle nods to numerous classic movies of the past.
He also populates the movie with a smart, game cast who seem to embrace the chance to play outside the lines of their usual image. Plaza takes her familiar edge of vaguely hostile irony to new heights as Honey’s butch and antisocial “girl Friday,” and Evans clearly relishes the opportunity to go against type as a smug, slimy, self-satisfied pastor who reads like the polar opposite of his “Captain America” image. Lera Abrova is electrifying as a mysterious French femme fatale, while Charlie Day provides a great comic foil as an obliviously smitten police detective who can’t quite get it through his head that Honey likes girls; Gabby Beans makes for yet another strong, intelligent female character as Honey’s assistant and confidant.
It’s Margaret Qualley’s movie, though. She gives a star performance as Honey, providing a welcome and much-needed portrait of fully empowered female heroism. She can outthink, outmaneuver, and see through any opponent she encounters, and she can look great doing it; she’s a genuine badass – and on top of all that, she’s queer, too! Qualley takes all of that and makes it convincing, proving once more that she’s an actor well on her way to becoming an icon.
As for the movie itself, we won’t pull punches: it’s the kind of outside-the-box film that people are either going to love or hate; so if you have a problem with any of what we just wrote about it, maybe you should just skip it. For everybody else, it’s a sexy, thrilling, funny and artfully filmed little gem, perfect for late summer enjoyment.
Movies
Terence Stamp: A personal appreciation for a queer cinema icon
A fearless dedication to stretching cultural boundaries around sex, gender
Like so many others of my generation, I first became aware of Terence Stamp when he appeared as General Zod in 1978’s “Superman,” and I was struck by the fact that, despite his relatively short screen time and the fact that I had never heard of him, he was featured in the movie’s advertising as if he were a major player.
As a budding young cinema nerd, that, coupled with the cool charisma he projected through his villainous turn as an interplanetary supercriminal, piqued my attention. It wasn’t long thereafter when a late-night broadcast of “Billy Budd” – the 1962 film version of Herman Melville’s posthumously published novella in which the then-young Stamp was first thrust into stardom – introduced me to him as he had been introduced to the world that came before me. And it was electrifying.
Here was a young actor whose breathtaking beauty was rendered even more irresistible by his palpable intelligence and his carefree disregard of contemporary standards of masculinity. I was captured by the ease with which he embodied his role as young 19th-century sailor, conscripted into service on a British warship and turned into an outcast for his gentle nature and optimistic spirit; pitted against an aggressively masculine superior whose obsessive dislike of him snowballs into tragedy, he embodied a quality that resonated deeply with parts of myself I was still not fully prepared to explore. Though I may have been too young to catch all the obvious queer subtext that was built into the story by Melville himself (Google it if you’re skeptical), I knew that there was something about this movie that had been ignored or missed outright when it was released. The film was largely dismissed as a weak and pointless effort, almost certainly because of a refusal to acknowledge its homoerotic subtext – but that I somehow understood and into which I felt immediately entwined, all because I recognized something of myself in Stamp’s near-angelic personification of the role.
I was not the only one, nor was I the first. Coming into the public spotlight in a time when post-war British austerity was yielding to new and more socially aware attitudes toward masculinity and sexual expression, Stamp – who received his first and only Oscar nomination for “Billy Budd,” despite its lukewarm reception – soon became a fixture of “mod” popular culture, parlaying his confidently androgynous appeal into international stardom. He was a film star who worked with revered artists like Fellini and upstart auteurs like Pasolini, half of the era’s “it” couple with model Jean Shrimpton, and a jet-setting fashion plate as famous for his sense of style as for his skills in front of the camera.
Indeed, while he was the embodiment of his era’s particular flavor of fame and glamour, the kind of stardom afforded to more conventionally masculine UK-born contemporaries – like Sean Connery, Michael Caine, or Peter O’Toole – eluded him. Adored by the glitterati, he was ignored by the mainstream, who found his work in films like “The Collector” (as a deeply repressed sexual predator who kidnaps a young woman) or “Far From the Madding Crowd” (opposite fellow “mod” icon Julie Christie) too challenging, too ambiguous and vaguely transgressive to fully embrace, no matter the considerable appeal of his physical beauty. In hindsight, it’s easy to recognize the brilliance of his boundary-pushing work during these early “salad days,” but to the masses of the time, there was perhaps something too uncomfortable about the feelings he evoked onscreen.
And then, there was Pasolini’s “Teorema,” in which he played an angelic, otherworldly figure who seduces an entire Italian bourgeois family – mother, father, son, daughter, and maid – without regard for conventional notions of sexuality or socially condoned boundaries. More than any other film, perhaps, it was the lightning rod through which his entire film career would eventually be illuminated. Confidently embodying a radical vision of sexual fluidity before the language for such things was even available in common public discourse, he became a symbol of gender ambiguity decades before appearing in the film that would eventually cement his legacy as a queer cinema icon: 1994’s “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert,” in which his stately portrayal of a transgender drag performer mentoring a pair of younger queerlings earned him a well-deserved and long-overdue “comeback.”
In the intervening years, of course, there was “Superman” and its 1980 sequel, in which he turned a one-dimensional villain into a fan-favorite symbol of elegantly campy outsider-ism. Before that, there was a retreat from the spotlight, during which he explored his spiritual side in India; after, he embarked on a whole new career of boundary-pushing projects (like Stephen Frear’s 1984 gangster-centered character study “The Hit”) and mainstream cameos (as in 1987’s “Wall Street” and 1988’s “Young Guns”). But it was “Priscilla” – despite a later appearance in the “Star Wars” franchise (in 1999’s “The Phantom Manace”) – that permanently cemented him in the cinematic firmament, embodying a dignified, confident, and utterly aspirational portrait of queer identity that continues to inspire today.
After my discovery of “Billy Budd,” all of Stamp’s work was on my radar; but alas, in an industry that values easy conformity over open-minded exploration, so much of his career remained obscured in the public eye by indifference; I went on the journey undertaken by countless fans before me, disturbed by “The Collector,” titillated by “Madding Crowd,” and thrillingly corrupted by the radical transgressiveness of “Teorema.” I was further drawn to his performances in “The Hit” and “The Limey,” and forever empowered by his unflagging commitment to challenging his audiences in a way I had to assume he wanted to challenge himself. In the end, there was far too little of Terence Stamp in the public imagination than he deserved – and that, perhaps more than anything else, made me enthralled by his unique place in pop culture history.
And while it may have been “Priscilla” that introduced him to a new audience of queer fans, just as “Superman” had brought him back into a spotlight he had long since abandoned, it was ultimately his fearless dedication to stretching cultural boundaries around sex, gender, masculinity, and identity itself that made him the unsung giant we are left to mourn in the wake of his passing last week, at age 87 – a personal hero for myself and the countless other queer people who saw what he was doing and found themselves magnified, validated, and truly seen because of it. Never content to be defined as a sex symbol, a leading man, or any other easily-categorized “type” (though he openly discussed his non-conforming sexual leanings, he always declined to identify as “bisexual” or “queer” or any of the other labels we all feel so compelled to embrace in our militant modern age), he instead embodied a spirit of open-minded exploration and individually-defined humanity, in which cultural boundaries and expectations are not only unnecessary, but counter to our national inclinations to live an authentic life.
If I had been a movie star, I would have wanted to be the kind of movie star that Terence Stamp was – and that is saying a lot.
Movies
Weird, wonderful ‘Boys Go to Jupiter’ an instant cult classic
Part coming-of-age story, part sci-fi mystery, part musical
Once upon a time, there was a world in which strange, surreal, counter-cultural cartoon features found fame, profit, and a loyal fan following on the “midnight movie” circuit.
The same little art-house theaters where “weirdo” audiences congregated weekly to see “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” or showed up for screenings of the latest “filth” from John Waters also provided a venue for animated films that didn’t fit the family-friendly Disney mold; from the gritty X-rated titillations of “Fritz the Cat” to the psychedelic anti-fantasy of “Wizards” (both from independent filmmaker Ralph Bakshi) and the surreal sci-fi parable of the Euro-flavored “Fantastic Planet,” American audiences with a taste for entertainment that went against the grain of mainstream tastes were introduced to a whole new world of animation; boundaries were pushed, taboos were broken, and cartoons were definitely not just “kid stuff” anymore.
Nowadays, of course, all of those culture-shifting movies would have done a quick screening for award qualifications and then gone straight into the multiverse of streaming platforms to be enjoyed from the privacy and comfort of your own couch; and while it may be true that some of the communal joy of sharing your viewing experience with a crowd of similarly-minded strangers has been lost in the transition, it certainly provides more opportunities for modern-day animators to follow in the footsteps of those cult classic pioneers and find an audience for their own radical explorations of the art form – many of which would feel right at home on one of those old art-house screens.
Such a movie is “Boys Go to Jupiter,” which opened a theatrical release in New York on Aug. 8 and expands to other major cities this weekend. Written and directed by Julian Glander, it comes with established critical acclaim (thanks to its premiere at Tribeca and appearances at other high-profile film festivals) and a roster of voice talent that includes veteran comic and actress Janeane Garofalo, Tony-winner Cole Escola, and Dorian-winning multi-hyphenate artist Julio Torres; it also comes with a heavy dose of absurdity and cultural satire, as well as a visual style that perfectly captures the tech-driven world of gig workers, TikTok gurus, and corporate control in which it takes place.
Set in an anonymous suburban Florida “everytown,” it’s the story of Billy 5000 (voiced by Jack Corbett), a teen with a head for numbers and an absent mom. Once a star student, he’s now a high-school dropout, working as a courier for a food-delivery service called “Grubster” when he’s not “beatboxing” (or otherwise slacking off) with his friends. He’s got a plan, though; if he can exploit a glitch in the Grubster app and make a quick $5000, he can finally get his life “on track.” In the meantime, he’s stuck making deliveries to the assortment of misfits and crazy characters (voiced by Escola, Torres, and Joe Pera, among others) who populate his town.
Things start to get interesting, however, when a chance delivery to the Dolphin Groves Orange Juice headquarters leads to a surprise encounter with his high school crush, Rozebud (Miya Folick), whose mother is none other than Dr. Dolphin (Garofalo), the mysterious CEO of the company. It also leaves him carrying a stowaway in his backpack – an otherworldly donut-shaped creature (named Donut, naturally) who may or may not be connected in some way to the secretive NASA “dolphin experiments” tied to the company’s origins, and who seemingly has powers Dr. Dolphin is desperate to control. Will Billy’s strangely endearing new companion prove to be the ace in the hole he needs to jump start his sure-to-be-promising rise to financial success? Will Dr. Dolphin be able to teach the rebellious Rozebud the skills she will need to take over her Orange Juice Empire when the time comes? And what about that other mysterious creature being sighted around the town – a strange, glowing, wormlike entity named Glarba (Tavi Gevinson)? Does she have anything to do with what’s happening here? Or is she just some foodie tourist from another dimension?
Part coming-of-age story, part sci-fi mystery, and part musical (there are 9 musical numbers included in its 90-minute runtime), it’s a tongue-in-cheek odyssey through familiar adolescent territory – the longing to escape the limitations of childhood existence, the awkward pangs of unrequited romance, the “stoner” humor, the teen’s-eye perspective on the absurdities of the adult world – that uses its wacky blend of genres to skewer not just the usual tropes and conventions of modern life, but an entire stacked capitalist system that encourages us to “crush it” in service of the laws of supply and demand. Billy’s world is defined – hilariously – by de-personalized interactions, influencer-backed financial strategies, and a cynical acceptance of bland mediocrity as the norm; everything is transactional, and any connection that bears no profit is a waste of time. Though he’s embraced it, he hates it, of course, and that’s exactly why we like him.
What makes “Boys Go to Jupiter” a delight, of course, is that it wraps its countercultural leanings in a genuinely relatable story of teenage discomfort, and then renders it – entirely through Blender, a free open-source 3D modeling program – into a gamer-friendly, gummi-looking cartoon environment that sets just the right tone of ridiculous, vaguely transgressive whimsy. It also captures the particular landscape of suburban Florida, with lush, swampy greenery, goofy roadside attractions (like a dinosaur-themed mini-golf course and an enormous weenie-shaped hot dog stand) and a sense of stifling suburban blandness that tastes just like adolescent frustration.
Glander, who makes his feature filmmaking debut with this movie, is a 3D artist and animator who has directed projects for Adult Swim, Disney, HBO Max, and Cartoon Network, but is most widely known for creating a video game (“Art Sqool”), contributing 3D illustrations for the New Yorker and New York Times, and a memorable 2022 appearance on “Jeopardy.” He says of his process, “I love animation, to the point of obsession. But in writing and developing this movie, I was thinking more about live-action. There’s a certain genre, or maybe it’s more of a mood than a genre, of films about suburban isolation and ennui, often with a surreal edge.”
That description sums up the delightful flavor of “Boys Go to Jupiter” to a tee: goofy, trippy to look at, full of absurd touches that make us laugh with their silliness even while they touch us to the core and occasionally shock us with their accuracy, it has all the hallmarks of an old-school animated cult classic.
Now if only they would schedule some midnight screenings.