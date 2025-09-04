‘Twinless’ pushes boundaries with darkly comedic ‘bromance’

Let’s face it, the movies have never really been great at representation when it comes to twins.

Sure, Luke and Leia are technically twins in the “Star Wars” movies, but that’s more of a plot point than a relationship to be authentically explored; there are also the precocious pair of twin sisters in two iterations of “The Parent Trap” (Hayley Mills or Lindsay Lohan, take your pick), whose separated-at-birth backstory makes a great premise for a zany identity swap comedy while really having very little to do with the lived experience of most real-world twins.

Far more numerous are the darker portrayals: Bette Davis as a twin who murders her sister in “Dead Ringer”; “Jeremy Irons as a pair of drug-addicted, psychosexually manipulative twin gynecologists who use their practice to prey on women in “Dead Ringers”; and perhaps the most iconic (and scary) of all screen twins, the nightmarishly adorable ghosts of the slain Grady girls (Lisa and Louise Burns) in “The Shining.”

These are just the examples that first spring to mind, but they reflect a consistent pattern in which the presence of twins in a movie is almost always to serve as a plot device, either to fuel a comedy-of-errors farce of mistaken identities, to play out some symbolic “Jekyll/Hyde” melodrama about the inner conflict of good and evil, or simply just to be creepy. If there were a Bechdel Test for twins, Hollywood would be failing on all counts – and while there’s a reason some of these titles are classics, we can’t help thinking that there are a lot of twins out there who would like to see a movie about what it’s actually like to be a twin.

Ironically enough, the long-buzzed Sundance favorite “Twinless” – in theaters as of Sept. 5 – might come close to fulfilling that need, though it draws from nearly all the tropes discussed above, and despite the fact that both of its leading men have (as the title hints) already lost their twins at the beginning of the story.

We first meet Roman (Dylan O’Brien) shortly after the sudden death of his brother Rocky – from whom he had grown distant – in a traffic accident; angry, emotional, and reeling with the loss, he finds a grief management group for twins who have lost their twins, and connects with another recently bereaved newcomer, the wry and quirky Dennis (James Sweeney, who also wrote and directed the film). The two quickly form a bond of support, filling the void left in their lives by shopping for groceries and eating meals together. Dennis becomes a kind of “surrogate twin” – he’s even gay, just like Rocky was! – and Roman’s outlook begins to improve as they grow more and more inseparable.

Things start to get a little weird, however, when Dennis takes Roman to a Halloween party (they go dressed as characters from “The Sims” video game, it’s cute) hosted by work friend Marcie (Aisling Franciosi) and there’s a spark of attraction. Dennis becomes jealous, bringing an uncomfortable awkwardness into their relationship, and he becomes suspicious that his new companion may not have been entirely honest, neither about the true nature of his feelings nor the shared tragedy that brought them together.

To go further would be a spoiler – and “Twinless” is definitely a movie that should be seen “spoiler-free” – so we won’t tell you more. What we will tell you is that what starts out feeling like a heartwarming, feel-good story about two people helping each other move beyond tragedy turns several sharp corners on its way to the end, swerving from bittersweet comedy to endearingly offbeat bromance before veering into mystery and psychodrama as the secrets begin to emerge; we can also tell you that they’re probably not the secrets you think they are.

And if all that feels a bit cryptic, don’t worry; “Twinless” actually divulges its biggest “twist” early on, so everything which follows (mostly, at least) plays like the dark-edged but tender-hearted dramedy it is – except, perhaps, with a somewhat darker edge than before.

Sweeney – whose first feature film (2020’s “Straight Up”) also explored themes of unorthodox love and romance – drives the movie both from behind the camera and in front of it. As a writer/director, he draws on a hodgepodge of styles and contrasting tones to create something that exists in the overlap between quirky love story and unsettling psychological thriller; there’s a macabre humor that spreads beyond the the death at the center of its premise and drapes itself around the star-crossed urban romance of its plot. It’s a discordant mix, perhaps; but instead of jarring us, it evokes a complexity of emotion that is perhaps less threatening than it is challenging, a suspended chord that makes us yearn for completion that may never come. And yet, for all of that, it also manages to be funny, sweet, heartfelt, dramatic, joyful, delicate, and all the other things we look for in a story about love, loss, and the need for human connection.

Likewise, as an actor, Sweeney’s Dennis is the engine that keeps the movie running; mastering the art of deadpan heartbreak with an air of sassy self-candor, he takes over the narrative – literally – from an early point, earning our sympathy even when his motives and his honesty are called into question. Yet while he subtly displaces O’Brien’s Roman as the primary focus (a neat transference of identification that neatly mirrors the film’s theme about the shared identity between twins), he humbly plays the foil to O’Brien’s showier, more intensely emotional performance, allowing his co-star to shine with complex portrayals of not just the grief-muddled Roman, but (via flashbacks, of course) of his sexy, self-actualized gay twin Rocky – an impressive continuation of the actor’s evolution from unlikely junior heartthrob (on MTV’s “Teen Wolf”) into a solid, savvy, and fearlessly soulful leading man.

As for the way the film represents twins, it’s perhaps best to see it metaphorically – there’s an inherent need for an “other” to complete the self, a bond of love that might even be described as a “fraternal romance,” and which may be complicated by questions of sexuality but ultimately transcends them. Roman and Dennis may each be seeking their “replacement” twins, but what they are really after is the same thing we all long for – love and connection in a lonely world.

Though at times it feels transgressive, asking us to forgive sins that feel unforgivable in an age when every perceived slight is just cause for outrage, “Twinless” imagines a pathway back to basics, out of the tangled web of identity and custom to an understanding that yes, love is truly just love – and it defies labels, limitations, or legality. That makes it an unabashedly queer movie, even if one of its leading male characters is straight.

A refreshingly unique piece of cinema that reminds us of how much we all belong to each other, “Twinless” is one of several queer “hidden gems” hitting screens in September. We encourage you to place it near the top of your list.

