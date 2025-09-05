Calendar: September 5-11

Friday, September 5

“Center Aging Friday Tea Time” will be at 2 p.m. in person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community’s new location at 1827 Wiltberger St., N.W. To RSVP, visit the DC Center’s website or email [email protected].

Go Gay DC will host “First Friday LGBTQ+ Community Social” at 7 p.m. at Silver Diner Ballston. This event is ideal for making new friends, professional networking, idea-sharing, and community building. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Movement for Choice will host “Queer Joy Is Resistance: A M4C x Capital Sapphics Party” at 6:30 p.m. at Kiki. This will be a night of community, care, and unapologetic joy. Proceeds support SMYAL, Movement for Choice, and Capital Sapphics — three local organizations building queer community, supporting LGBTQ+ youth, and defending reproductive justice in D.C. For more information, visit Eventbrite.

Saturday, September 6

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Community Brunch” at 12 p.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. This fun weekly event brings the DMV area LGBTQ+ community, including allies, together for delicious food and conversation. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ People of Color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space that strives to be safe and judgment free. There are all sorts of activities like watching movies, poetry events, storytelling, and just hanging out with others. For more information, visit thedccenter.org/poc or facebook.com/centerpoc.

Sunday, September 7

S&T Productions will host “Community: A Showcase of Talents in the DMV” at 6 p.m. at Chateau Inc. This will be a night of fun, music, drag, lip syncing, and community vibes. The event is all about bringing people together to celebrate a shared love for music and good times. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the scene, everyone is welcome to join in on the festivities. Get ready to dance, mingle, and make memories with fellow music lovers. Tickets cost $24.57 and are available on Eventbrite.

Monday, September 8

“Center Aging Monday Coffee Klatch” will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more details, email [email protected].

Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom and in-person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This is a support group for people who identify outside of the gender binary whether you’re bigender, agender, genderfluid, or just know that you’re not 100% cis. For more information, visit www.genderqueerdc.org or check out Facebook.

Tuesday, September 9

Coming Out Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a peer-facilitated discussion group. It is a safe space to share experiences about coming out and discuss topics as it relates to doing so. By sharing struggles and victories the group allows those newly coming out and who have been out for a while to learn from others. All are welcome to join in discussion whether Lesbian, Gay, Bi, Trans, or Ally. For more information, visit the Coming Out Discussion Group Facebook page.

Trans Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is intended to provide an emotionally and physically safe space for trans people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more details, email [email protected].

Out in Tech DC will host “End of Summer Social” at 6:30 p.m. at Spark Social House. This will be an evening of community, connection, and celebration as we wrap up the season and gear up for the months ahead. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Wednesday, September 10

Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.

Thursday, September 11

The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.

Virtual Yoga with Charles M. will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. For more details, visit the DC Center for the LGBT Community’s website.