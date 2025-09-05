America’s war on trans lives

The felon in the White House, Office of Management and Budget Director, Russell Vought, and Health and Human Services Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., will all go down in history as responsible for millions of AIDS-related deaths around the world. One can only hope one day the justice system will catch up to them and dole out the punishment they all deserve.

As the Washington Blade reported, “The New York Times on Aug. 21 reported the Office of Management and Budget that Russell Vought directs ‘has apportioned’ only $2.9 billion of $6 billion that Congress set aside for PEPFAR for fiscal year 2025. (PEPFAR in the coming fiscal year will use funds allocated in fiscal year 2024.) “They are withholding FY25 funds appropriated by Congress, so that FY26 means PEPFAR shrinks away to nothing,” Health GAP Executive Director Asia Russell noted to the Washington Blade.”

“The New York Times says it has obtained planning documents detailing major changes for the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief. The program would morph from one that provides medicines to prevent the global spread of HIV to one that focuses on the detection of outbreaks such as Ebola and the creation of new markets for American drugs, the documents say.”

We know Kennedy has cut grants focused on HIV/AIDS. It was reported in March, “The NIH has eliminated funding for dozens of HIV-related research grants, according to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services database that was updated last week, halting studies and threatening patient care across the country. Several researchers said the cuts put a stop to hopes of ending HIV in the U.S. and around the world. “The termination of numerous federal grants for HIV prevention and treatment is a cause for alarm,” Dr. Perry Halkitis, dean, and Hunterdon Professor of Public Health & Health Equity at Rutgers University, wrote in an email to CNN. The NIH canceled funds for a Rutgers project examining stigma and aging among HIV-positive and -negative men who have sex with men.”

The cruelty and callousness of these actions is incomprehensible to all decent people anywhere. But then they are only part of the destruction of the United States health infrastructure. The best research organizations in the world are being systematically torn apart, putting Americans and people around the world at risk. PEPFAR is only one program, but it saved millions around the world from dying of AIDS. It was a program put in place by a Republican president, George W. Bush. Where is his voice calling on the Republican Party, if any are left who don’t have their lips attached to the felon’s ass, to fight all these actions by the felon and his cohorts?

We know RFK Jr. lied to the chair of the Senate HELP committee, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), during his confirmation hearings, when he promised not to destroy the vaccine advisory committee at the CDC. Then he acted and “removed every member of a scientific committee that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how to use vaccines and pledged to replace them with his own picks. Major physicians and public health groups criticized the move to oust all 17 members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.” This will lead to more deaths on his watch.

He has now gone on to announce, “the U.S. will pull $500 million in mRNA vaccine development funding, citing false claims about efficacy and safety.” It was the quick development of mRNA vaccines that saved millions of people around the world during the COVID pandemic, and it is these types of vaccines that could save millions more in the world in the next pandemic — and there will be one. It is Vought, as OMB director, who is recommending the budgets that are including these cuts. He is the author of Project 2025.

The travesties continue with the FDA approving the new COVID vaccine only for those 65 and older or having an underlying condition that increases the risk of severe disease. We don’t know if insurance will pay for any others to get it. Then a spokesperson for CVS said in a statement that “based on the current regulatory environment,” the pharmacy chain will not offer COVID-19 vaccinations as normal in the following states and territories: Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Customers can, however, still access the updated COVID-19 vaccines in most of these regions if they present an “authorized prescriber’s prescription.” Now I can blame CVS, but this starts with the scum in the HHS Secretary’s office.

To add to the healthcare chaos RFK Jr. is creating it was reported, “U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Susan Monarez has been fired, the White House said on Wednesday, less than a month after being sworn in, and four senior officials have resigned amid growing tensions over vaccine policies and public health directives.” Each day brings some new insanity from Kennedy. After the shooting of those kids in Minneapolis he said his agency would study whether antidepressants and other psychiatric drugs “might be contributing to violence,” prompting Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minnesota, to say, “I dare you to go to Annunciation School and tell our grieving community, in effect, guns don’t kill kids, antidepressants do. Just shut up. Stop peddling bulls—. You should be fired.” Actually a 2019 study found most school shooters don’t appear to have been prescribed psychotropic drugs and “when they were, no direct or causal association was found.”

With all this going on there is only one way to proceed, and I recognize it is only a beginning, to start the work that lies ahead to stop the carnage the felon and his sycophants are inflicting on the United States, and the world. That is to VOTE! To vote for every Democrat, in every election in 2025 and 2026, and ensure every Republican, at all levels of government, is defeated. There is no third party today that can win. If you stay home, and don’t vote, you are in essence giving up, and actually casting a vote for Trump. If we stick together, and every thinking person in the country comes out and votes, we will win.



Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.