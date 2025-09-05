PEPFAR to distribute ‘breakthrough’ HIV prevention drug

The State Department on Thursday announced PEPFAR will distribute a “breakthrough” drug in countries with high HIV prevalence rates.

A press release notes the initiative will “bring U.S.-based Gilead Sciences’ breakthrough drug lenacapavir to market in high-burden HIV countries.”

“The initiative, which will promote global scale in production and distribution of the medication and catalyze further global investment, has the potential to save hundreds of thousands of lives,” it reads.

Lenacapavir users inject the drug twice a year.

The State Department press release notes nearly everyone who participated in Gilead’s clinical trials remained HIV negative. It also indicates lenacapavir “has the potential to be particularly helpful for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, as it safely protects them during and after pregnancy to prevent mother-to-child transmission.”

“This U.S. commitment exemplifies Secretary Rubio’s America First life-saving assistance agenda: it champions American innovation, advances the administration’s goal of ending mother-to-child transmission of HIV during President Trump’s second term, and will serve as an important catalyst for greater global and private sector investment in access to this groundbreaking medication,” said Under Secretary of State for Foreign Assistance, Humanitarian Affairs, and Religious Freedom Jeremy Lewin.

The press release notes Gilead is “offering this product to PEPFAR and the Global Fund at cost and without profit.” It does not identify the countries in which lenacapavir will become available.

“The support of the U.S. State Department through PEPFAR will accelerate access to lenacapavir and move us closer to ending the HIV epidemic,” said Gilead CEO Daniel O’Day. “Lenacapavir is one of the most important scientific breakthroughs of our time and the result of nearly two decades of work by Gilead scientists. We are providing the medicine at no profit in this partnership so we can support the U.S. government in delivering life-saving programs where the need is most urgent.”

Thursday’s announcement coincides with the U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS that is taking place in D.C. this week. It also comes against the backdrop of widespread criticism over the Trump-Vance administration’s reported plans to not fully fund PEPFAR and to cut domestic HIV/AIDS funding.

The New York Times last month reported the Office of Management and Budget that Russell Vought directs “has apportioned” only $2.9 billion of $6 billion that Congress set aside for PEPFAR for fiscal year 2025. (PEPFAR in the coming fiscal year will use funds allocated in fiscal year 2024.)

Bipartisan opposition in the U.S. Senate prompted the White House in July withdraw a proposal to cut $400 million from PEPFAR’s budget. Vought on Aug. 29 said he would use a “pocket rescission” to cancel $4.9 billion in foreign aid that Congress had already approved.

HIV/AIDS activists who rallied in front of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Tuesday demanded the Trump-Vance administration fully fund PEPFAR. Housing Works CEO Charles King and five others later blocked traffic at the intersection of 17th and H Streets, N.W.

Incoming National Minority AIDS Council CEO Harold Phillips, U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season nine finalist Peppermint, and “Hamilton” star Javier Muñoz are among those who spoke at a rally outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday the Save HIV Funding Campaign organized.

“The cuts being proposed will completely erase all of our progress, all of the progress we’ve made since the 1980s. Not just in programs, but in science and in lives saved. These cuts will kill,” said Peppermint.