Out musical director takes on re-imagined ‘Damn Yankees’ at Arena
Adam Rothenberg on updated iconic show with hip-hop influences
‘Damn Yankees’
Sept. 9 – Nov. 9
Arena Stage
1101 Sixth St., S.W.
Tickets start at $49 (fees included)
Arenastage.org
As a kid in Syracuse, N.Y., out musical director Adam Rothenberg was terrible at sports. Though part of an athletic family – his sisters played softball, figure skated, pole vaulted, and his father coached – he says he “couldn’t catch a ball to save his life.”
But Rothenberg, 31, found solace off the baseball diamond: “We had a piano in the house. After games, I’d play piano for hours. For me it was a way to differentiate myself from the rest of the family. To show my strengths.”
Coming full circle, the Northwestern University and Juilliard-educated Rothenberg is now at Arena Stage music directing a re-imagined production of “Damn Yankees,”that famed 1955 musical comedy hit all about baseball.
Transported to the early 21st century, the production still follows the Faustian deal that transforms a middle-aged sports fan into a young baseball star and includes those iconic songs like “Whatever Lola Wants” and “Who’s Got the Pain?” But it’s not all the same. Reworked by hip-hop theater pioneer Will Power and Tony Award-winning playwright Doug Wright, and performed by a mostly POC cast, it’s more reflective of a different time.
New York City-based Rothenberg, a self-described “proud queer man floating through the world happily single,” says, “I pursued classical piano but couldn’t keep away from musical theater, which lit me up. I’m fortunate that I don’t have to choose. I can do a chamber music one day and be back to musical theater the next.
WASHGINTON BLADE: Thoughts on the “Damn Yankee’s” reimagining?
ADAM ROTHENBERG: From the musical perspective, there’s lyrist Lynn Ahrens. She’s a sorceress in that she manages to insert new words in a way that it’s difficult to tell where the old stop and the new begin; it all feels very natural. It will be interesting when audiences come, especially those familiar with the show. I wonder if they’ll be aware of the changes.
While it’s an existing piece it feels like we’re creating a new musical.
BLADE: Talk a little bit about the part you play in the production.
ROTHENBERG: As music director, my job is to teach the music to the cast, to make sure they know what to sing and how to sing it, to teach them the glorious ensemble arrangements, parts, and harmonies.
Thisensemble cast is jaw-droppingly talented. In addition to singing intricate harmonies, they’re able to dance at a stunningly high level. I’m blown away by this cast’s ability to execute difficult things as well as their flexibility to change things up when something’s not working.
Once that part gets rolling, I begin to rehearse the orchestra. And that means some long days for me. As show runs, I’ll be here conducting from a piano, typically playing with one hand and conducting with another or nodding directions.
BLADE: Share your affection for the musicals from Broadway’s “Golden Era” [the big shows from 1940s to the early 1960s].
ROTHENBERG: I trained in the classical music world. Coming from the place of the threes Bs — Brahms, Beethoven, and Bach — there was an effort to explore and preserve older pieces. Similarly, it has given me a fondness for the old Broadway musicals where there’s also much to explore. But growing up, I loved “Wicked” too.
BLADE: Speaking of reimagining. One of your last big jobs was as associate conductor for the re-imagined production of the recent Tony Award-winning revival of “Sunset Boulevard” starring Nicole Scherzinger.
ROTHENBERG: That was truly a dream job. The show with its sweeping orchestral score was exciting enough, but when I learned that the production was turning the whole idea of what “Sunset Boulevard” might look like on its ear, I was all in.
BLADE: You’ve not only worked on classic musicals but you’ve conducted for shows featuring some classic American performers. Patti Lupone for instance.
ROTHENBERG: We met on the “Company” revival. That was my first time conducting on Broadway. Everyone was truly kind with me. I’ve stepped in for her regular musical director and have done a couple concerts with her at Lincoln Center. We always have a good time.
Once, we were trying to figure out what to wear. She suggested we both wear black tie. They’ll never be able to tell us apart. So, it was tuxes for both of us.
With theater, you can show as little or as much of your queer identity as you want. I can walk into work and be exactly who I am, and that’s something I never take for granted.
GALA Hispanic Theatre kicks off 50th season with ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’
‘Queer audiences feel identified with what’s happening onstage’
GALA Hispanic Theatre
50th Anniversary Season
‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’
3333 14th St., N.W.
September 4 – 28
Galatheatre.org
In just a few days, GALA Hispanic Theatre in Columbia Heights is kicking off its 50th anniversary season with an exciting revival production of playwright Manuel Puig’s “Kiss of the Spider Woman” (Sept. 4-8).
First a novel published in 1976 (the same year GALA was founded), then a play, followed by a Broadway musical and films, Kiss of the Spider Woman is a stunningly enduring work.
Set in 1975 Argentina, the play centers on unlikely cellmates Valentín, a Marxist revolutionary, and Molina, a trans woman who seeks escape in the imaginings of film noir and the glamorous ladies of Golden Age Hollywood. Over time, a closeness develops between the two prisoners, one that wouldn’t have occurred beyond prison walls. Deep understanding, resilience under oppression, and intrigue ensue.
José Luis Arellano, the award-winning Spanish director who’s helming the GALA production, says it’s a tale familiar to him and his two-man cast: “For Spanish speakers, Puig [famed Argentine author and LGBTQ activist] is a most important author, particularly important for the gay community. It was the first time when we saw someone like ourselves sharing feelings in a book and onstage.
“Growing up as a teenager in Spain I had filmmaker Pedro Almodovar and Puig. They both loved melodrama and 1950s Hollywood. And they both liked to tell a complicated story to talk about central things. And today it feels relatable.”
After GALA co-founder Hugo Medrano’s death in the spring of 2023, his wife and GALA executive director Rebecca Medrano began to think about the 50th Anniversary season. She, along with GALA’s current artistic director Gustavo Ott, decided to open the season with a revival of “Kiss of the Spider woman,” a seminal 1994 GALA production that earned Hugo Medrano a Helen Hayes Award for outstanding lead actor as Molina—the first ever for a Spanish-language performance in D.C.
“Ordinarily, Hugo never liked to revive anything,” says Rebecca Medrano. “His attitude was that’s done, let it go, and it’s a new day. But Kiss of the Spider Woman was an exception.”
She asks “What could be timelier?”
It’s the story of a trans person sharing a prison cell with a political revolutionary set against Argentina’s Dirty War, another time when people were disappeared off the street.
Performed in Spanish with English surtitles, the original script has undergone some cuts and a couple changes, making it even more relevant. Director Arellano has also imbued the production with some nods to Hugo Medrano; he promises that beyond the characters’ glaring differences, audiences will learn how they are similar as human beings.
The cast features out actors Martín Ruiz as Molina and Rodrigo Pedreira as Valentín. Last season the actors performed together at GALA in Gustavo Ott’s lively musical Momia en el clóset: Evita’s Return. In that show the roles were rather reversed with Ruiz playing strong man Juan Perón while Pedreira sashayed as a campy gay general.
“Both are wonderful actors,” says Rebecca Medrano. “Here, as Molina, Martín reveals a sensitive side that I haven’t seen before. This is a great opportunity to see these characters played two strong actors.”
Ruiz thoroughly enjoys playing Molina. “I came to the production having read the book seen the movie. I soon learned that playing Molina is the most beautiful and important challenge in my career to date. We are talking about a lot of things. Beyond a relationship between two characters, we’re talking about love between two lonely people. Molina is a big character for sure.”
In playing Valentín and other parts, Pedreira has grown to appreciate the versatility involved in acting. “As a boy, I heard my father say gay was bad. Outside the home, I heard that as a gay man too. Consequently, my personality had to have different faces. I had to be careful what I might reveal. With acting I can be the feminine character and the butch man.
“These characters live inside of us. Queer audiences feel identified with what’s happening onstage.”
While staying in temporary digs in the Columbia Heights/Mount Pleasant area, visiting actors and designers are sometimes disturbed by the unnerving sound of late-night helicopters. Often, they hear from friends abroad calling to check on how things are going in D.C.
The ever-plucky Rebecca Medrano reassures them: “We can’t let fear dominate. We’re going to open. We’re going to be fine. Just don’t go out dancing and get into any trouble.”
Out local actor leaving D.C. to study directing
Ian Anthony Coleman accepted into prestigious MFA program
Out director and actor Ian Anthony Coleman is a familiar face on the D.C. theater scene. Always busy, very involved in the project at hand, but never without an eye on the long game.
When the Blade spoke with Coleman two summers ago, his ambitious career objective was to become an artistic director and change maker. Those goals have remained unchanged
What’s different is he’s leaving Washington and entering a fully funded MFA program at University of California, San Diego (UCSD) where he’ll study direction as part of a prestigious drama program ranked one of the best in the country.
“Out of over 100 applicants, only one director was accepted this year and that’s me,” says Coleman understandably thrilled. (He heads west on Aug. 15, two days after his 35th birthday.)
As an undergrad at Mellon University in Pittsburgh he earned a B.S. in international politics and French. But a passion for drama smoldered within.
After graduating, he returned to his native D.C. and devised a plan based on the success of other local young actors. By getting a foot in the door at smaller area companies, he was able to hone his craft, and was soon recognized as a young baritone who could also act and dance. Work at larger theaters followed including Olney Theatre Center (“Beautiful”), Signature Theatre (“The Color Purple”, “Grand Hotel”), and numerous others.
More recently, he’s added direction to his resume with musicals at the popular Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre (“Footloose,” “Grease,” “A New Brain”) and several new works at Catholic University. He’s also held essential education positions as performing arts director at Barrie School, a progressive independent school in suburban Maryland, and as teaching artist with Round House Theatre.
Recently, he took some time away from preparing for the big move to share thoughts on his latest news.
WASHINGTON BLADE: Congrats, Ian. It sounds like the competition was fierce.
IAN ANTHONY COLEMAN: One of the most intense pressure cookers that I’ve ever been in. The selection process was a lot. For the final round interview there were four of us in an eight-hour process. It was intense.
BLADE: Did your DMV experiences prepare you for the challenge?
COLEMAN: Yes, D.C. has been great and offered me many opportunities, first as an actor and later as a director mostly at the college level. I’m ready to expand what’s possible. I’m eager for new challenges and new networks, and to be taken serious for my talent as a director.
BLADE: Was this next step planned or a little unexpected?
COLEMAN: A bit of both. My idea was to take my savings and move to L.A. where I’d try get an agent and make it happen as an actor. Then COVID hit.
So, I stayed here and focused on directing. Increasingly I began to feel that directing aligned with my strengths, capitalizing on my leadership skills.
But I still wanted to try the West Coast, so I began looking at programs. I’d been working at Round House a long time and knew people there that got into UCSD’s M.F.A. program for acting or playwriting. I thought I’d try directing.
BLADE: Did you feel confident about applying?
COLEMAN: I knew the chances were slim but I felt I might be the one. I collected recommendations. Asked directing mentors like Timothy Douglas [and others] to look at my portfolio. I practiced my presentation, a five-minute pitch. My ex helped with my personal statement and encouraged me to be fully authentic and not to present a sanitized version of myself and what I want to do. I think that helped a lot.
BLADE: So, what sealed the deal?
COLEMAN: I think my ability to stay true to myself under pressure. And that’s entirely due to my experience as an actor. I can put myself out there with the possibility of rejection.
BLADE: What do you hope to find at UCSD?
COLEMAN: I’ve been fortunate to work on big musicals, campy comedies, and coming-of-age stories during my time in D.C. I’m really looking forward to defining my voice as a director in grad school.
I’m especially interested in directing new works and reimagining beloved classics — with a particular focus on plays by Black authors (Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Suzan-Lori Parks, August Wilson, Dominique Morisseau) and stories centered on Black protagonists.
My first major task has been compiling a list of shows I’d like to work on at UCSD, so I’m deep in reading mode right now. But I’m grateful for the opportunity to spread my wings a bit more as a director and the freedom to explore new things.
‘Apropos of Nothing’ an uneven comedy buoyed by strong cast
Examining the highs and lows of romantic relationships
‘Apropos of Nothing’
Through August 10
Keegan Theatre
1742 Church St., N.W.
$59
Keegantheatre.com
“Apropos of Nothing,” playwright Greg Kalleres’s sitcom inspired comedy making its D.C.-area debut at Keegan Theatre in Dupont, strives to examine the highs and lows of romantic relationships. How well it succeeds is debatable.
Comprised of numerous scenes, the play is uneven – laugh-out-loud funny sometimes and other times it comes up crickets. At 90 minutes, it feels longer, but mercifully it’s buoyed by a good five-person cast determined to move the show along.
We’re introduced to its characters in a quick series of two hander interactions. The most illuminating bit takes place between Owen, played by Ryan Sellers, and Dave (Dominique Gray). Drinking and partying at a reception, Owen makes an intimate confession to Dave, a man he barely knows, blithely admitting that he’s in love with Lily (Irene Hamilton), the wife of his best friend Martin (Justin Von Stein). As luck would have it, Martin is also a close friend of Dave.
In no time flat, everyone in Owen’s friend group is made aware of his confession including the object of his affection Lily, and his own live-in girlfriend Rebecca (Emily Erickson). It’s a mess.
Another revealing scene features Rebecca. She’s a college professor who’s involved in a rather tepid affair with Jacob (Drew Sharpe), an annoying student academically obsessed with irony and cliché. This is undoubtedly the least interesting of the play’s featured lukewarm hookups, but nonetheless sets the stage for more madness.
Directed by Ray Ficca, “Apropos of Nothing” unfolds in various barrooms, living rooms, and an E.R. waiting room. Designed by Josh Sticklin, the set is busy. Maybe too busy. And despite the play’s rampant corny and sometimes broad comedy, each of the cast’s players has their own insightful and witty moments.
Sellers, best known (to me) for his wonderful Synetic Theater movement-based works, here displays a flare for a different kind of comedy, garnering laughs with dry humor and deadpan rejoinders. His is an enjoyable performance.
The play has its own sitcom feel and the design is created with that in mind. From the beginning there are purposeful noises of direction and backstage crew with an ongoing laugh track. Between scenes there’s what sounds like TV theme show music. While it doesn’t quite capture the excitement of a taping before a live studio audience, it’s interesting, fun, and adds a little something to the production.
Kalleres’s writing delves into the arc of relationships with interesting results. The couples aren’t particularly invested in their partners. Martin is kind of a doltish dude who wants to do his own thing. Lily is wishy washy. Rebecca isn’t committed. Owen is trying to make something work. It seems that with even the most minimal effort they might save their failing partnerships.
Selfish, feckless, and confused, none of the characters are terribly likeable, intentionally written to be unlikable in the Seinfeld tradition, I think. I hope.
Located on leafy Church Street, N.W., just a half block away from JR.’s, the intimate Keegan Theatre is recently renovated, comfortable, and coolly air conditioned. It’s a company that presents a wide range of interesting works, spanning from familiar to locally unseen plays.
“Apropos of Nothing” ends a little too neatly. Ultimately, the action feels tied up with a sweet bow. Perhaps something more rough or unexpected might have seen the show out more memorably.