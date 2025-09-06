Local
Comings & Goings
Travis Wright named professor at University of Wisconsin, Madison
The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at [email protected].
Congratulations to Travis Wright, Ed.D, LPC, on his appointment as a full professor of Counseling Psychology and Education at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. On his appointment, he said, “It’s been a long journey from East Tennessee to becoming a full professor, my 10 years in D.C. profoundly influencing my perspective and providing so much joy along the way. It was in D.C. that I came to more fully appreciate the promise of public education to empower children, uplift communities, and transform the future. I also became acutely aware of the tendency to place politics, personalities, and self-interest above the needs of children.”
Wright is a nationally recognized expert on school-based support for children who have experienced trauma. Blending developmental, clinical, and educational perspectives, he studies how schools influence social-emotional and identity development for children navigating challenging circumstances, and how best to prepare teachers to meet the needs of those students. He is the author of “Emotionally Responsive Teaching: Expanding Trauma Informed Practices for Young Children.” His second book, “Reframing Resilience: Rethinking Care, Authority, and Connection in the Classroom,” is currently in the works.
He is the faculty director of the Morgridge Center for Public Service. He is the founder/director of the BASES Project, a school-based intervention for young children experiencing homelessness, their families, and teachers. The BASES Project has provided more than 12,000 hours of direct support to more than 500 homeless children in the past 10 years. During the 2015-16 academic year, while on leave from UW-Madison, Wright served as the Deputy Chief of Early Childhood Education for Washington, D.C. Public Schools, where he oversaw implementation of one of the nation’s largest Head Start programs. Previously, he worked as a school-based mental health counselor, public school teacher, and early childhood educator in D.C. and Boston.
Wright is licensed as a professional counselor in the state of Wisconsin and continues his clinical work with children and families who have experienced trauma. He has received numerous academic and service awards for his efforts, including the American Educational Research Association’s Early Career Award for Child Development and Early Childhood Education Research. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville; his master’s of education with emphasis on human development and psychology from Harvard University; and a doctor of education with concentration in human development and psychology, also from Harvard.
Featured Local Savings
District of Columbia
HIV treatment advocates warn GOP ‘cuts will kill’ at Capitol rally
‘These cuts will kill’
Advocates for HIV treatment and prevention gathered on Capitol Hill on Wednesday afternoon for a rally following meetings with lawmakers. Speakers at the rally included U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), the entertainers Peppermint and Javier Muñoz, as well as several movement leaders. The rally was held as the National Minority AIDS Council hosts the U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS in Washington, D.C. this week.
“As thousands of HIV advocates from across the world gather in D.C. this week to share scientific breakthroughs, build up capacity training and surround ourselves with community, we recognize that this particular moment demands a fight for our very existence,” said Harold Phillips, incoming CEO of the National Minority AIDS Council to the crowd. “We are here today not just to raise our voices, but to demand and defend our future.”
“At a time when public health structures are under attack, and when science is politicized, and when the most vulnerable among us is being pushed further to the margins, we stand united to say, ‘funding for HIV testing, prevention, treatment, housing and research must be protected,’” Phillips continued.
Peppermint, advocate and entertainer of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” fame, gave remarks at the rally.
“The cuts being proposed will completely erase all of our progress, all of the progress we’ve made since the 1980s. Not just in programs, but in science and in lives saved. These cuts will kill,” Peppermint said.
“I stand here today a proud actress, a proud performer, a proud advocate, and a very proud Black, trans woman,” Peppermint continued. “My very existence is the American dream: free to love, and live and express myself. This American dream is, once again, under threat. But from the inside. And I am calling on Congress to see us. Because we are not disposable, we are not invisible and we will not be silent.”
In the remarks Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) gave at the rally, the congresswoman spoke about U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Secretary Kennedy faced a grilling on Capitol Hill Thursday in the U.S. Senate.
“My staff was trying to remind me of the letter that I sent to Kennedy asking him, first of all, not to fire everybody, and secondly to make sure that he supported the funding,” Waters told the crowd at the rally. “Well, I knew that was going to be a useless thing to do because of who he is, how he has defined himself, how he cannot be trusted and he doesn’t know what the hell he is doing. I sent it anyway, because we learned that you have to do everything that you possibly can from the first time we first realized what needed to be done in order to save lives and to provide the kind of care that was needed for those who were HIV+. “
“Let’s not feel like we are so intimidated by what is going on with the president and all of the sycophants he has appointed to his Cabinet,” Waters continued. “Let’s not be intimidated. Let’s say, it’s time to fight like hell, maybe in ways we’ve never had to do before.”
Hamilton star Javier Muñoz gave a personal account of his experience living with HIV.
“Throughout my 23 years of living with HIV, there have been times when my employment as an artist has waned,” Muñoz recounted. “And with that came the inevitable loss of my health insurance coverage. It has been in these moments that were it not for the financial support from partially federally funded programs and organizations like ADAP [AIDS Drug Assistance Program], I would not have been able to afford the costs of my life-saving and life-sustaining medications.”
“Back when this epidemic first began, without any treatment options, we watched it ravage an entire generation,” Muñoz continued. “Killing our friends, our neighbors, our brothers, our sisters, our mothers and fathers. Personally robbing me of a future with the love of my life who died in my arms in what was St. Vincent’s Hospital. These cuts threaten to take us back to those times. Back to that grief and that suffering and that violent neglect, which needlessly took thousands of lives. Cuts to HIV funding kill. Period. Cuts to HIV funding increases the need for lifelong healthcare, costing all of us billions of dollars and countless lives in what could be saved right now by preventing these cuts from passing.”
“No matter where you live, no matter who you are, everyone deserves the integrity, the dignity and humanity that only access to healthcare can bring,” Muñoz said. “Access to treatment, access to services: that’s why we keep fighting. Whether we are fighting for ourselves, for someone we love, for the ways this intersects with so many other causes, or for the overall good of the fight — we stand together, now, tomorrow, always. To all living with HIV like me, do not give up and do not be silent.”
District of Columbia
Queer defiance, footlong in hand: the rise of ‘Sandwich Guy’
Air Force veteran protests federal overreach, becomes viral queer community symbol
From the “Three Arrows” of the Weimar Republic to the raised fist of Black Power to the keffiyeh as a symbol of Palestinian resistance—whenever there is abuse of power, people find ways to push back.
Now, in 2025 Washington, D.C., an unlikely emblem of protest has emerged: a Subway sandwich hurled at a federal officer.
Sean Dunn, an Air Force veteran and Justice Department employee, was out at the increasingly queer intersection of 14th and U streets on Aug. 10. The summer night was buzzing with nightlife, including Bunker (2001 14th St., N.W.), a popular LGBTQ dance club where a Latin dance party called Tropicoqueta—named after Karol G’s fifth album—was in full swing with DJs and drag queens.
Dunn tried to enter the club but was denied at the door for being too intoxicated, according to a knowledgeable source. Instead, he went into the Subway sandwich shop and lingered outside near the corner, where federal officers were posted.
The scene quickly turned tense. Dunn began asking questions, visibly unsettled by the officers’ presence. Some bystanders told him patrons had been questioned about their immigration status as they left the area. “You almost kind of had a lead up to a potential, like, Stonewall-type situation happening there,” one of Dunn’s close friends told the Blade.
Frustration boiled over. Dunn turned his anger directly on the officers. “Fuck you, fascists!” he shouted. “Shame! Shame! Shame! … I don’t want you in my city!”
Videos from the scene show him crossing the street, chanting as the officers moved away. When one yelled back, the confrontation escalated. Dunn, sandwich in hand, reached a breaking point and launched his footlong, striking a Customs and Border Protection agent in the chest.
A chase followed, ending two blocks later with Dunn in handcuffs. He was initially charged with six felonies. A grand jury later declined to indict Dunn on felony charges.
For friends who know him, the act was shocking in form but not in spirit. Dunn, they said, has long embodied a strong internal sense of justice.
“Sean is somebody I’ve always known to be extremely kind, welcoming, very chill,” said his friend, who requested anonymity because of their job. “He was one of the first people I met in D.C., and he’s always quick to include somebody who just needs a friend. I can’t tell you how many times we’ve been out at JR.’s and suddenly had a new person in the group just because Sean didn’t want them to be alone.”
That same instinct, the friend believes, guided him on U Street. “He saw people coming after queer immigrants in a space that was supposed to be safe, and I think that made him really mad,” he said. “What made him do this was ultimately an attempt to defend people he felt weren’t being defended.”
Dunn’s résumé reflected that ethic of service. A veteran who served honorably in the Air Force, he later worked as an international affairs specialist at the Justice Department. Though not an attorney, he focused on building cooperation with foreign partners—“trying to keep his head down, do his job, and do the good things for the public that he was able to do,” as his friend put it.
Less than 24 hours after the sandwich toss, Dunn was already becoming a local folk hero. At Dupont Circle gay bar JR.’s, patrons recognized him immediately. “Some were like, ‘Sandwich guy!’” his friend said. “I literally took him up to the bar to buy him a drink, and even the bartender recognized him already.”
The image of Dunn wielding his Subway sandwich quickly spread beyond the gayborhood. Memes, protest signs, and even T-shirts circulated online, framing him as a symbol of resistance against federal overreach. Dunn, according to his friend, welcomed the attention. “I think he saw it more as an act of protest,” he said.
Soon, the sight of a pink-clad man clutching a footlong sandwich was everywhere in D.C.—plastered on alley walls in Shaw, waving from flags in Northeast, and printed across protest art. In just hours, Dunn had gone from a Justice Department employee to a celebrated emblem of defiance against the Trump administration’s tightening grip on the District.
The government, however, took a harsher view. Dunn was fired from his DOJ job and, in a dramatic turn, re-arrested days later in a nighttime raid. Video released by the White House showed heavily armed officers entering his apartment with ballistic shields—“like they were going after El Chapo or something,” his friend said.
To those close to him, the spectacle surrounding Dunn’s case felt wildly disproportionate. “Multiple felony charges for throwing a sandwich?” his friend said. “Under any normal administration, he maybe would have spent a night in the drunk tank and done some community service. Not been charged with a felony.”
That overreach, they believe, is what turned a drunken outburst into something larger. What could have been a forgettable scuffle instead became a viral moment of defiance—one that captured the attention of a community already weary of federal policing in the city.
For many, Dunn’s act is less about the sandwich itself than what it represented: frustration, defiance, and solidarity in a moment when queer spaces once again felt under siege.
“I think his sense of justice and inclusiveness and just doing the right thing for people is a huge motivator for him,” his friend said. “For anybody that knows him, that’s what we love and appreciate about Sean.”
Since that night, Dunn has faced consequences—losing his job, enduring arrests—but also recognition, becoming a symbol of resistance in D.C.’s protest culture. The sandwich toss, caught on camera and spread across the internet, has already secured its place in the city’s long tradition of confrontation and dissent.
District of Columbia
HIV/AIDS activists block traffic near the White House
Protesters demanded full PEPFAR funding
Upwards of 100 HIV/AIDS activists who protested near the White House on Tuesday demanded the Trump-Vance administration fully fund PEPFAR.
Housing Works, Health GAP, and the Treatment Action Group organized a rally in front of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. Former U.S. Agency for International Development Assistant Administrator Atul Gawande, Health GAP Executive Director Asia Russell, Global Black Gay Men Connect Executive Director Micheal Ighodaro, and Housing Works CEO Charles King spoke.
The protest took place less than two weeks after reports emerged that indicated the White House plans to not fully fund PEPFAR in the upcoming year.
The New York Times on Aug. 21 reported the Office of Management and Budget that Russell Vought directs “has apportioned” only $2.9 billion of $6 billion that Congress set aside for PEPFAR for fiscal year 2025. (PEPFAR in the coming fiscal year will use funds allocated in fiscal year 2024.)
Bipartisan opposition in the U.S. Senate prompted the Trump-Vance administration in July withdraw a proposal to cut $400 million from PEPFAR’s budget. Vought on Aug. 29 said he would use a “pocket rescission” to cancel $4.9 billion in foreign aid that Congress had already approved.
The Trump-Vance administration earlier this year moved to dismantle USAID.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio in March announced more than 80 percent of USAID contacts have been cancelled. HIV/AIDS service providers around the world with whom the Washington Blade has spoken say the loss of USAID funding and PEPFAR cuts have severely impacted their work.
“We got surgery with a chainsaw,” said Gawande as he spoke in front of the EEOB. “They did it in the way that maximized the loss of human life, waste, and destruction … and they did it with glee.”
Gawande noted a report that indicates USAID saved the lives of 25 million people with HIV/AIDS. He said Boston University researchers have concluded “we have already lost 450,000 lives because of the actions that we’re taken.”
“This represents people’s lives,” said Russell. “And Russ (Vought) thinks we’re going to turn over and go to sleep and let him engage in his criminal takeover and his seizure of power. No, we will not rest.”
The activists marched from the EEOB to the intersection of 17th and H Streets.
(Washington Blade video by Michael K. Lavers)
King and five others sat in the intersection for about 20 minutes. The Blade witnessed a driver get out of his car and confront a man who was standing on the sidewalk during the protest.
Authorities made no arrests.
View on Threads
The protest took place two days before the U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS begins at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in D.C. The NMAC-organized gathering will end on Sept. 7.