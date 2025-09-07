Connect with us

PHOTOS: ‘We Are All DC’ march

Demonstrators chant, ‘Free D.C.!’

The 'We Are All DC' march was held on Saturday, Sept. 6. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The “We Are All DC” march was held on Saturday, Sept. 6. Thousands of demonstrators marched south from Meridian Hill / Malcolm X Park toward the White House on 16th Street, N.W.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: ‘Trump Must Go Now’ march to the White House

Protesters decry actions of Trump administration

August 17, 2025

Activists stand outside of the White House on Saturday, August 16. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

A rally and march was held on Saturday to protest against the efforts of the Trump-Vance administration to federalize the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, the deployment of the National Guard, and the actions of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, among other issues. The rally was held at Dupont Circle. Following the rally, activists marched through downtown D.C. The march ended at the White House.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Battle of the Bachelors & Bachelorettes

CAMP Rehoboth fundraiser held at Aqua Grill

August 16, 2025

The Battle of the Bachelors & Bachelorettes was held at Aqua on Sunday. (Washington Blade photo by Daniel Truitt)

The “Battle of the Bachelors & Bachelorettes” was held at Aqua Bar and Grill in Rehoboth Beach, Del. on Sunday, August 10. The event raised money for the LGBTQ community center, CAMP Rehoboth.

(Washington Blade photos by Daniel Truitt)

Photos

PHOTOS: ‘Queer Eye’ cast at Crush

Popular television personalities speak at CAA event

August 5, 2025

Members of the cast of 'Queer Eye' speak at an event at Crush Dance Bar on Monday, Aug. 4. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) in Washington, D.C. held an event at Crush Dance Bar with members of the cast of “Queer Eye” on Monday, Aug. 4. Antoni Porowski, Jonathan van Ness, Karamo Brown and Jeremiah Brent spoke with attendees about their time in the long-running series.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

