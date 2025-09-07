PHOTOS: ‘We Are All DC’ march

A rally and march was held on Saturday to protest against the efforts of the Trump-Vance administration to federalize the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, the deployment of the National Guard, and the actions of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, among other issues. The rally was held at Dupont Circle. Following the rally, activists marched through downtown D.C. The march ended at the White House.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)