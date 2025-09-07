Photos
PHOTOS: ‘We Are All DC’ march
Demonstrators chant, ‘Free D.C.!’
The “We Are All DC” march was held on Saturday, Sept. 6. Thousands of demonstrators marched south from Meridian Hill / Malcolm X Park toward the White House on 16th Street, N.W.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: ‘Trump Must Go Now’ march to the White House
Protesters decry actions of Trump administration
A rally and march was held on Saturday to protest against the efforts of the Trump-Vance administration to federalize the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, the deployment of the National Guard, and the actions of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, among other issues. The rally was held at Dupont Circle. Following the rally, activists marched through downtown D.C. The march ended at the White House.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Battle of the Bachelors & Bachelorettes
CAMP Rehoboth fundraiser held at Aqua Grill
The “Battle of the Bachelors & Bachelorettes” was held at Aqua Bar and Grill in Rehoboth Beach, Del. on Sunday, August 10. The event raised money for the LGBTQ community center, CAMP Rehoboth.
(Washington Blade photos by Daniel Truitt)
PHOTOS: ‘Queer Eye’ cast at Crush
Popular television personalities speak at CAA event
Creative Artists Agency (CAA) in Washington, D.C. held an event at Crush Dance Bar with members of the cast of “Queer Eye” on Monday, Aug. 4. Antoni Porowski, Jonathan van Ness, Karamo Brown and Jeremiah Brent spoke with attendees about their time in the long-running series.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
