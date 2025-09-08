Ukraine
Activists in Ukrainian city hold annual Pride event
Kharkiv is less than 30 miles from Russian border
Activists in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Saturday held their annual Pride event.
A Kharkiv Pride press release notes 17 cars “drove through the city to draw attention to the importance of ensuring human rights for all through legislation.” Upwards of 50 people: LGBTQ people, activists, volunteers, and servicemembers, participated in the event lasted about an hour.
Kharkiv, which is Ukraine’s second-largest city, is less than 30 miles from the Russian border in the eastern part of the country.
Russia has repeatedly targeted the city since the Kremlin launched its war against Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.
Kharkiv Pride in its press release notes organizers decided to organize an “AutoPride” — “a motorcade format” — as opposed to a street march because of security concerns.
“Despite the fact that in Kyiv Pride has already taken place for two consecutive years in the format of a street march, the security risks in Kharkiv are higher, as the city is located in eastern Ukraine, close to the Russian border,” said Kharkiv Pride. “Therefore, for the second year in a row, the Kharkiv Pride team opted for a motorcade format — it allows them to convey important messages while taking security threats into account as much as possible.”
Kharkiv Pride noted police officers “escorted” the “AutoPride” participants.
“KharkivPride is a human rights civic movement, not just some kind of fun and entertainment,” said Anna Sharyhina, co-organizer of Kharkiv Pride and president of the Sphere Women’s Association. “Kharkiv needs Kharkiv Pride — a powerful and vivid distinction from Russia. We strive to live in a free and safe country and to have the same rights that heterosexual people already enjoy. Every day, LGBTQ+ people contribute to the victory, so the state must finally provide us with protection.”
KharkivPride: Pride and resilience in wartime Ukraine
Organizers to honor fallen country’s fallen LGBTQ defenders
Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, lies only about 25 miles from the Russian border. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022, the city has endured relentless shelling, widespread destruction, and the constant threat of further escalation. Yet despite these dire circumstances, Kharkiv remains a symbol of resilience. For LGBTQ+ Ukrainians, that resilience is expressed through visibility and the ongoing fight for equal rights.
KharkivPride reflects a unique reality: the struggle for LGBTQ+ equality is intertwined with the fight for Ukraine’s independence. KharkivPride 2025 will begin at the end of August with a two-day PrideFest, a charitable festival.
Many LGBTQ+ Ukrainians are actively involved in defending their country, whether on the frontlines or through volunteering. In response, KharkivPride has committed to providing support in every way possible, with the charitable festival serving as one of these initiatives, offering a way to raise funds for medical and evacuation needs. At the same time, PrideFest creates a space for Ukrainian LGBTQ+ people and the wider community to connect and support each other.
The festival program reflects the realities of Ukraine today, blending activism, charity, and practical skills. Participants can attend lectures on topics such as volunteer fundraising, how to process or prevent trauma as a witness to war, solidarity and trans rights, and the experiences of LGBTQ+ people serving in the military.
Creative workshops, including a Queer Collage Marathon and a slogan-making session, allow participants to express personal stories, emotions, and ideas through art and design. PrideFest also features mindfulness and relaxation sessions, first-aid training, and psychological consultations.
Following PrideFest, KharkivPride will host additional events in early September.
On Sept. 5, organizers will hold a memorial action to honor LGBTQ+ Ukrainian defenders who have lost their lives since the beginning of the war. Many of them could not safely express their identities while serving, making this remembrance both a tribute to their contributions and a statement on the importance of equal rights.
LGBTQ+ soldiers serve on the frontlines, yet their families remain unrecognized under Ukrainian law. Same-sex partners do not have the rights of spouses, even in the most tragic circumstances.
The following day, Sept. 6, KharkivPride will culminate with an AutoPride — a car-based march. Organizers introduced this format last year to reduce the risks of mass gatherings under constant shelling. Registered participants drive through the city in decorated cars, calling on Ukraine to adopt laws recognizing same-sex partnerships and to strengthen accountability for hate crimes.
“KharkivPride has symbolic and moral significance for our city and the entire country,” explains Anna Sharyhina, co-organizer of KharkivPride and president of the Sphere Women`s Association. “We live close to the Russian border, and today Russia is a source of totalitarianism and lawlessness. For Ukrainians, freedom and democracy are key values. We want to show that equality and respect for human rights are an integral part of our country’s development — especially now, during the war.”
By organizing Pride in Kharkiv, LGBTQ+ people send a clear message: equality is not a luxury to be postponed until after victory. It is part of the victory they are fighting for.
Kidnapped LGBTQ Ukrainian children must not be forgotten
Trump to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday
This is a decisive moment for Ukraine.
Tens of thousands of Ukrainian children have been torn from their families and forcibly taken to Russia or Russian-occupied territories, where they are given away for adoption to pro-Putin families. While the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has declared this a form of genocide, the Trump administration is trying to pressure Ukrainian President Zelensky into accepting a peace deal that sacrifices Ukraine’s interests. In the process, it seemed like the fate of kidnapped Ukrainian children was being ignored. The Yale University program that played an important role in tracking abducted children was cut off by the current U.S. administration, along with many other humanitarian initiatives.
Meanwhile, Russia has created a special “adoption” website where children are advertised like possessions for prospective “parents.” The site lists their temperament (“obedient” and “calm”), their appearance (so racist adopters won’t get a Black or Jewish child), their eye color. But what is missing is any mention of the child’s personality, their unwillingness to leave their home, or the fact that some of these children are almost certainly LGBTQ, simply based on statistical probability.
The treatment these children face raises serious concerns, especially for LGBTQ children and teenagers taken from more queer-friendly Ukraine into a country where LGBTQ people are actively persecuted. The Washington Blade spoke with people from Ukraine to better understand the situation, and it turned out to be far more complex, involving not only occupation forces but also family abuse and ideological brainwashing.
The Blade spoke with Rachael, a transgender woman currently living in the Russian-occupied Donbas region.
In Russia, transitioning for trans people is now completely prohibited, regardless of age — raising additional concerns for the fate of trans youth. Some children and teenagers from Donbas have been sent to Russia, while minors from other Ukrainian territories have also been sent to occupied Donbas.
Rachael began by explaining the kind of people who now control the region.
“During my childhood, I was a gender-nonconforming child and had various neuropsychological conditions,” she told the Blade. “I was subjected to sexual harassment by male classmates. On one occasion, older students attempted to force me into a basement. Luckily, I was able to break free and escape. Once I was hiding in a manhole — not an active sewer, but a bunker-like space with an entrance resembling a hatch. A group of boys found me and threatened to pee on me. I grabbed a big stick, and they ran off, scared they’d hurt their genitals. Most of them were typical Donetsk street thugs (“gopota”), and later they joined the so-called People’s Militia of Donbas. Almost all of the Donbas militia is made up of people like them.”
The militia is effectively the local police. Naturally, queer children cannot expect protection from them if their “adoptive” families abuse them.
But, as Rachael explained, the threat does not come only from adoptive families. Biological transphobic and queerphobic parents can also use the situation to their advantage, since Ukrainian law prohibits queerphobic abuse.
“There is a huge probability that some transphobic and homophobic parents deliberately send their kids to Russia,” Rachael told the Blade. “It became part of a conversion therapy. I mean, I know a case when parents pumped a trans child with neuroleptics to make them almost incapacitated, causing serious problems, but supposedly ‘curing’ their queerness. Now those parents have another ‘option’ — they can send kids to ‘patriotic programs’ in Russia, so the kids will be “disciplined” and “cured.” They don’t care that those kids are more likely to be sent to the front lines to fight other Ukrainians a few years later.”
And this is perhaps the most chilling fact — something many human rights groups overlook: some Ukrainian parents, already brainwashed by Russian propaganda before the war, would truly rather see their child dead than queer. The war simply “legalized” that choice for them.
“Of course, there are conservative, anti-LGBT tendencies all around the world, including in Western Ukraine,” she said. “But in the east, Russian propaganda is very strong: before the war, when I was a teenager, I supported Russia. If I had been taken back then, I would have supported Russian programs, despite the abuse from pro-Russian thugs.”
Some LGBTQ people in Donbas continue to support Russia even now, after the country officially recognized the “LGBT movement” as extremist and completely prohibited gender transition.
“Those queers think that Russia is stronger than Ukraine, so it’s better to be on the Russian side, despite rape and queerphobic abuse in the Russian army. Some queer boys think they’ll become the next Harvey Milk for Russia, because Harvey Milk served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War,” said Rachael. “They imagine themselves not just as bohemian queers, but as fighters for Russia. They think they’ll earn their place in the new country.”
In reality, they are often subjected to violence from fellow soldiers and used as cannon fodder — usually killed in the first assaults. But they don’t see the truth behind the “nice picture.”
“It’s not just about fear. They genuinely try to believe in Russia — just like many Muslim youth who joined ISIS were brainwashed into believing they were going to a better life, even though they were used as cannon fodder. Those Muslim youth believed in ‘global Islamic ideas’; those in Donbas believed in a ‘global Russian world.’ It’s essentially the same problem,” said Rachael.
Propaganda is one of the most powerful weapons in this war. This is why it is crucial to rescue young Ukrainian children from it, and why queer Ukrainian children need to be found before they learn to hate themselves or are manipulated and exploited.
The Blade also spoke with a Ukrainian lawyer and LGBTQ ally, who preferred to remain anonymous, about the legal aspects of the situation.
“As a Ukrainian lawyer, I must emphasize that the forced transfer and ‘adoption’ of Ukrainian LGBT — especially transgender — children to Russia is both unlawful and uniquely dangerous,” he told the Blade. “Beyond breaching international humanitarian law and the Convention on the Rights of the Child, these minors are placed in a system that criminalizes LGBT visibility and labels the ‘LGBT movement’ as extremist, enabling surveillance, harassment, and coercive ‘correction.’”
The rights of trans children raise specific concerns.
“For trans teenagers, legal gender recognition and gender-affirming care are effectively banned, so misgendering, denial of appropriate healthcare, and exposure to conversion practices are foreseeable — and harmful — outcomes,” the lawyer continued. “In any negotiations, the only rights-compliant baseline is rapid family tracing, safe return to Ukraine, and independent monitoring to guarantee these children can live safely and be themselves.”
Failing to act now could mean allowing an entire generation to be erased.
