Photos

PHOTOS: Miss Gay Maryland

Ivanna Rights wins title at Lodge pageant

Published

40 minutes ago

on

Ivanna Rights is crowned Miss Gay Maryland 2025 at The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. on Saturday, Sept. 6. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 2025 Miss Gay Maryland America pageant was held at The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. on Saturday, Sept. 6. Ivanna Rights was crowned the winner, with Jalah Nicole named first alternate. Both Ivanna Rights and Jalah Nicole qualify to compete in the 2026 Miss Gay America competition in Little Rock, Ark. in January.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS

Magic Johnson, Dr. Fauci among featured speakers

Published

6 hours ago

on

September 8, 2025

By

Earvin 'Magic' Johnson speaks at the U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS in Washington, D.C. on Friday, Sept. 5. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

NMAC presented the 2025 U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS in Washington, D.C. at the Marriott Marquis from Sept. 4-7. The theme this year was “Aging with HIV.” Featured speakers included Dr. Anthony Fauci, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Adm. Rachel Levine and Jeanne White-Ginder.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: ‘We Are All DC’ march

Demonstrators chant, ‘Free D.C.!’

Published

2 days ago

on

September 7, 2025

By

The 'We Are All DC' march was held on Saturday, Sept. 6. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The “We Are All DC” march was held on Saturday, Sept. 6. Thousands of demonstrators marched south from Meridian Hill / Malcolm X Park toward the White House on 16th Street, N.W.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: ‘Trump Must Go Now’ march to the White House

Protesters decry actions of Trump administration

Published

3 weeks ago

on

August 17, 2025

By

Activists stand outside of the White House on Saturday, August 16. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

A rally and march was held on Saturday to protest against the efforts of the Trump-Vance administration to federalize the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, the deployment of the National Guard, and the actions of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, among other issues. The rally was held at Dupont Circle. Following the rally, activists marched through downtown D.C. The march ended at the White House.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

