PHOTOS: Miss Gay Maryland

Miss Gay Maryland
Ivanna Rights wins title at Lodge pageant
The 2025 Miss Gay Maryland America pageant was held at The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. on Saturday, Sept. 6. Ivanna Rights was crowned the winner, with Jalah Nicole named first alternate. Both Ivanna Rights and Jalah Nicole qualify to compete in the 2026 Miss Gay America competition in Little Rock, Ark. in January.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS
Magic Johnson, Dr. Fauci among featured speakers
NMAC presented the 2025 U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS in Washington, D.C. at the Marriott Marquis from Sept. 4-7. The theme this year was “Aging with HIV.” Featured speakers included Dr. Anthony Fauci, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Adm. Rachel Levine and Jeanne White-Ginder.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
'We Are All DC' march
Demonstrators chant, ‘Free D.C.!’
The “We Are All DC” march was held on Saturday, Sept. 6. Thousands of demonstrators marched south from Meridian Hill / Malcolm X Park toward the White House on 16th Street, N.W.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
'Trump Must Go Now' march to the White House
Protesters decry actions of Trump administration
A rally and march was held on Saturday to protest against the efforts of the Trump-Vance administration to federalize the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, the deployment of the National Guard, and the actions of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, among other issues. The rally was held at Dupont Circle. Following the rally, activists marched through downtown D.C. The march ended at the White House.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
