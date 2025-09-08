Connect with us

PHOTOS: U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS

Magic Johnson, Dr. Fauci among featured speakers

23 minutes ago

Earvin 'Magic' Johnson speaks at the U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS in Washington, D.C. on Friday, Sept. 5. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

NMAC presented the 2025 U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS in Washington, D.C. at the Marriott Marquis from Sept. 4-7. The theme this year was “Aging with HIV.” Featured speakers included Dr. Anthony Fauci, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Adm. Rachel Levine and Jeanne White-Ginder.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: ‘We Are All DC’ march

Demonstrators chant, ‘Free D.C.!’

1 day ago

September 7, 2025

The 'We Are All DC' march was held on Saturday, Sept. 6. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The “We Are All DC” march was held on Saturday, Sept. 6. Thousands of demonstrators marched south from Meridian Hill / Malcolm X Park toward the White House on 16th Street, N.W.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: ‘Trump Must Go Now’ march to the White House

Protesters decry actions of Trump administration

3 weeks ago

August 17, 2025

Activists stand outside of the White House on Saturday, August 16. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

A rally and march was held on Saturday to protest against the efforts of the Trump-Vance administration to federalize the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, the deployment of the National Guard, and the actions of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, among other issues. The rally was held at Dupont Circle. Following the rally, activists marched through downtown D.C. The march ended at the White House.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Battle of the Bachelors & Bachelorettes

CAMP Rehoboth fundraiser held at Aqua Grill

3 weeks ago

August 16, 2025

The Battle of the Bachelors & Bachelorettes was held at Aqua on Sunday. (Washington Blade photo by Daniel Truitt)

The “Battle of the Bachelors & Bachelorettes” was held at Aqua Bar and Grill in Rehoboth Beach, Del. on Sunday, August 10. The event raised money for the LGBTQ community center, CAMP Rehoboth.

(Washington Blade photos by Daniel Truitt)

