Celebrity News
The queerest moments of the 2025 VMAs
LGBTQ artists a central part of the music industry at this year’s award show
Whether it be sultry Frank Ocean performances or Madonna reminding everyone that drag queens run the world, the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) have always been an unofficial honoring of the LGBTQ community’s contributions to music. Yet many fans were nervous going into the 2025 ceremony; during a time when marginalized voices are being attacked across the country, would there still be a queer presence at this historic award show? Luckily, they weren’t disappointed, as the VMAs quickly reminded everyone of a very important fact: there is no music industry without queer artists.
And with that in mind, let’s take a closer look at the moments that made the 2025 VMAs one of the gayest award shows ever!
Before it even began, the ceremony’s red carpet hosted some of the entertainment industry’s biggest queer stars (and their impeccable fashion choices.) Whether it be the eviscerating Law Roach, hilarious comedian Megan Stalter, or renowned drag queens like Lexi Love and Symone, this crimson runway was a space for these icons to strut their stuff.
The invite list alone made it clear that LGBTQ artists would continue being an integral part of the VMAs — a fact that was taken to unimaginable heights when Lady Gaga won the award for ‘Best Artist of the Year!’
Even after countless wins, it can’t be overstated just how important a triumph for Lady Gaga is for the LGBTQ community, especially when she’s being awarded for the massive amount of work she’s done this year. Not only has her new album, “Mayhem,” been the soundtrack for every gay bar, but in the face of rising discrimination, she is constantly speaking up for queer and trans individuals across the country. It was so cathartic for her LGBTQ fans to watch Mother Monster accept the award, starting the show with an uplifting, quintessential queer energy that would only get better from there.
Not only did numerous LGBTQ artists perform — a huge shoutout to Lola Young and Conan Gray — but a portion of the night was focused on rewarding gay trailblazer Ricky Martin with the first-ever Latin Icon Award. He used his speech to encourage unity during this time of division, reminding listeners that music should be what brings us together during a time when people are literally trying to tear us apart. And he wouldn’t be the only LGBTQ artist going home with a Moon Man! Stans across the globe cheered when KATSEYE won the VMA for Push Performance of the Year, the inaugural award for a global girl group that is revolutionizing what it means to be an idol today. Not only are they breaking barriers, but with members Lara Raj and Megan Skiendiel, KATSEYE makes history as one of the only idol groups to openly feature two queer women!
Halfway through the VMAs, this award ceremony was already shaping up to be one of the queerest yet … but someone wanted to bring even more to the stage. Someone who used every moment she had to amplify LGBTQ artists and call for the respect these communities deserve. She was already regarded as an icon before the show, but with her performance and acceptance speech, Sabrina Carpenter solidified herself as one of the biggest advocates in music today.
While every VMAs performer brings a unique concept to their performance, few are as instantly captivating as Carpenter’s performance of “Tears.” The faux-city streets of her stage bring to mind moments from history like the Stonewall Riots, acts of resistance that fueled LGBTQ liberation and made the modern music industry possible. Then, as the camera panned out, audiences learned that Carpenter brought queer royalty onstage with her: “Drag Race” queens Denali, Willam, Symone, Lexi Love, and Laganja Estranja, along with Ballroom legends Dashaun Wesley and Honey Balenciaga. The entire group took part in some visually stunning choreography before each held up a cardboard sign, with their sayings ranging from “Protect trans rights” to “In trans we trust” and “Support local drag.” With this song, Carpenter fought transphobia and called for equity with more bravery than anyone else that night — and she wasn’t done.
“I do want to say: to my incredible cast and dancers and queens on stage with me tonight … this world, as we all know, can be so full of criticism and discrimination and negativity,” said Carpenter, as she accepted the award for “Best Album.” “So to get to be part of something so often, more than not, that is something that can bring you light, make you smile, make you dance, and make you feel like the world is yours … I am so grateful.” It’s an unfortunate truth that, while many celebrities enjoy featuring queer performers in their acts, too often these folks are treated as props rather than actual artists. Carpenter used every minute onscreen to show her love for these LGBTQ artists and grant them the national applause they deserve. It created many jaw-dropping, utterly LGBTQ moments throughout the night, and it gave everyone watching an exceptional model for how to be a true ally today.
There were so many amazing moments at the 2025 VMAs, it’s unfair to label one as the best! From Eyekons to short n’ sweet activists, the award ceremony was stacked with reminders to everyone that queer people built the music industry they love — and that we’re not going anywhere. But, while each of these resonated with different fans for different reasons, there was a single instant that touched every queer person watching.
When Ariana Grande accepted her award for “Video of the Year,” she succinctly surmised her appreciation for the LGBTQ community in a way that truly anyone can understand: “Thank you to my therapists, and gay people. I love you.”
Featured Local Savings
Celebrity News
Lil Nas X and the cost of being seen
Queer rapper arrested, hospitalized for possible overdose
At a time when the world feels like it’s already choking on mouthfuls of disheartening news every day — genocide on the Gaza strip, climate crisis, political descent here and abroad – the last thing any of us want to hear about is another headline on a young star reportedly hospitalized following a possible overdose. Yet here we all are, watching a very familiar pattern unfold. This time, it’s our beloved queerby Lil Nas X.
According to TMZ, Lil Nas X, né Montero Lamar Hill, was reportedly hospitalized for a possible overdose mere months after he opened up publicly about how difficult the last few years of his career have been. He took to social media, stating, “I jumped straight into adulthood with extreme fame around me. So it was really nice to be just outside walking and meeting people in the streets and eating at restaurants, just even alone, spending a lot of alone time in solitude.”
Sound familiar? It should. The razzle-dazzling surface of fame seldom shows us the internal clutter and chaos, the pressure, the expectation to always be on, meanwhile mental health is brushed aside. And for our queer artists, particularly Black queer artists like Lil Nas X, the burden becomes that much denser.
We’ve seen this before. Demi Lovato. Aaron Carter. Whitney Houston. Talented, beloved artists who, for one reason or another, found themselves unraveling under the unrelenting scrutiny and chaos that comes hand in hand with fame. Some of them make it through. Some don’t. Many cry for help ages before things reach a breaking point. But what did we do? Did we listen? Did we leave Britney alone? Or are we the ones who light the match, pull out our phones, and film the flames? For once, please don’t tag me.
Lil Nas X sashayed onto the scene not just as a chart-topping artist, but as a cultural disruptor. Diva wore dresses to award shows. He clapped his cheeks on Lucifer in the music video for “Montero.” He vogued his way into the conversation on gender, sexuality, religion, and race that made a whole lot of folks uncomfortable, and that was the point. We were living for it, for him. We liked, we shared, and we reposted. We ate it tf up and licked our fingers clean. But did we ever truly care?
When a person like Lil Nas X steps out of the spotlight to say, “I’ve been having a hard time,” do we respond with any empathy, or just wait around for the next head turning lewk or satanic lapdance? It’s easy to forget that behind the headlines is a real human. One with a nervous system, a childhood, a family, and so much more. And, what most often goes ignored by all, a limit.
There is something particularly painful about seeing this happen to queer people in the public eye. We’re told that visibility is freedom. And to an extent, it is. Lil Nas X became a rare symbol of queer Black excellence in mainstream media, an unapologetic icon. But visibility without protection has the potential to be fatal. Fame doesn’t guarantee safety — not physically nor emotionally. As a matter of opinion, for queer people, it’s more often than not the opposite.
When you’re queer in the spotlight, you’re performing resilience first and music second. You’re expected to rise above, to remain unbothered, to smile at all times no matter the weight of the pressure, to be a walking teachable moment at every moment. And when you break down? People either turn their backs or turn you into a meme.
FACT: mental health in the queer community is already a crisis. Study upon study have consistently shown that LGBTQ identifying folks are at significantly higher risk for anxiety, depression, and suicide. Add international stardom to the mix, and you don’t get immunity from this. You get fast-tracked.
And yet, we continue to lap up these public struggles like entertainment. The media machine feeds on our thirst, and we keep clicking. Headlines about a “possible overdose” become the most clicked clickbait. Tweets become jokes. Vulnerability becomes viral.
So then we have the question, what does it mean to authentically support an artist like Lil Nas X, not just when he’s on stage, but when off stage as well? When the posts stop posting. When the glitter dulls. Are we prepared to support our icons through their harder times the way we do when they’re on top of the world?
We can start by changing how we engage. Honestly take a moment to ask yourself, are you clicking on these stories to gag or to understand? Are you giving compassion or commentary? Are you holding a mic to their cry for help, or are you fetishizing their struggle?
We also need to shine a light on the entertainment industry to offer real mental health resources and protections, especially for young and marginalized artists whose career they are both responsible for and profit immensely from. Care does not come hand in hand with fame. It’s often the reason care is a concern.
We don’t know the full story of what happened with Lil Nas X, and jumping to conclusions is like eating at Chick-fil-A: only those of low intellect are tempted. But what we do know is that someone allegedly ended up in the hospital after publicly saying they were struggling. That alone should be enough to warrant concern. Not for the gossip or clicks but for simple humanity.
Celebrity News
Sasha Colby’s ‘Stripped II Tour’ is more than a show — it’s a movement
The ‘drag queen’s drag queen’ is just getting started
Sasha Colby didn’t set out to become “your favorite drag queen’s favorite drag queen.” It just kind of happened.
“You know, I was so stoned,” she admitted with a laugh, recalling the filming of her “Meet the Queens” promo. “We were about to sit down for the interview, and they were like, ‘Oh, just think of something, like a catchphrase you want to say.’” What came out was a now-iconic phrase that captured the truth: Colby is the queen’s queen, beloved by legends, adored by fans, and deeply respected in her craft. “It came out of the deep crevices in here,” she said, pointing to her head.
She thinks RuPaul might have planted the seed: “Ru had said on the main stage once, ‘You’re a drag queen’s drag queen — you’re what drag queens watch.’ And maybe that stuck in my head and just kind of … word association.”
And she’s only getting started.
After making history as the first out trans winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” to headline a Live Nation tour, Colby is hitting the road again this fall. Her “Stripped II” tour kicks off Sept. 16 in Seattle and wraps up in Hawaii, where she’ll bring her artistry full circle back home. This time, it’s bigger, bolder, and deeply personal, just like Sasha herself.
“I’m really excited to be going back on the road,” she told the Los Angeles Blade. “We’re doing a lot more cities. I think we did 23 last year, and this year we’re doing 30.” But the expansion isn’t just about scale, it’s about purpose. “The last tour was more about my journey to ‘Drag Race.’ This one’s about having fun, having some escapism, and magic. That’s so desperately needed in the world right now.”
The show is shaped by themes of resilience, joy, and gender freedom. It’s not just entertainment, it’s a protest in lipstick and lace.
“For me, doing drag is a protest,” Sasha said. “The most accessible way I can create change is through art and storytelling.” That means celebrating her Native Hawaiian heritage, honoring trans and queer ancestors, and centering the experiences mainstream media still too often ignores. “I love talking about how Native Hawaiians used to live and how they revered and had a space for trans people, for nonbinary people,” she said. “Those two things — the cultural and the queer — they overlap a lot. That’s my safe space to create from.”
The show will include Easter eggs for fans, references to cultural pride, sex and body positivity, and, of course, a healthy dose of gender fuckery. “Just really bending the mind,” she said, “and hopefully allowing us to get more comfortable with what we see as sexy or queer — or even straight, you know?”
It’s no surprise that Sasha’s rise to icon status has made her a beacon of trans joy and resilience. But she’s honest about the weight of that visibility.
“I actually try not to think about being someone everyone looks up to,” she confessed. “I’m definitely far from a perfect example of always having my shit together.” What grounds her, though, is openness. “I think that’s the real point of strength in vulnerability — being OK to show yourself, flaws and all.”
It’s a reminder that behind every perfectly executed performance is a full human being with trauma, imposter syndrome, and insecurities, just like the rest of us. And yet, she shows up anyway. “It comes and goes. It comes in waves. Work in progress.”
Digital spaces, she says, have been crucial for building community when in-person organizing isn’t always possible. “Sometimes when we can’t be there in person, all we have is community online.” But that connection comes with responsibility. “What we post matters. A lot of people look to us as their news source. So I try to be mindful of that.”
Her activism, like her art, feels instinctive. “I think maybe just my upbringing — being Native Hawaiian, living with injustice on an occupied island nation — I’ve always just been interested in speaking truth,” she said. “I’m trying to do this mantra where I don’t have to be right, I just have to be happy. Unfortunately, being right makes me happy.”
Same, Sasha. Same.
Her connection to her roots runs deep: not just culturally, but queerly. “Being queer, being trans got me connected with my Hawaiian side,” she explained. “There’s a long history of trans hula dancers and singers. They were the ones who taught me about Miss Continental, the Glades, the Carousel — all these places I was drawn to as a performer.”
One concept she carries with her is the Hawaiian idea that “kana” (your purpose in life) is tied to “kulana” (your responsibility to community). “Once you know your purpose, then that’s easy to understand your part in your community — whether it be your trans community, local community, or global community.”
As for the future? “Sky’s the limit,” she said, beaming. “I see myself telling stories in different ways — drag, film, music, stage. I just love telling stories.” And she hopes that trans and queer people everywhere keep doing the same. “Keep on existing, because it’s making everybody so upset. It’s wild — but we’re not going to stop.”
Before we wrapped, I asked Sasha what she would say to her younger self—before the wigs, before the titles, before she became everyone’s favorite drag queen’s favorite drag queen. “Oh, baby girl,” she said tenderly, “even though it feels like you’re trapped in your body, in your house, in your family—just stick with it. You’re one stubborn little gal. And don’t forget, you’ve always taken care of yourself. You got you.”
And what is she most proud of? It’s not the crown, or the titles, or the sold-out shows. “I’m proud that after working as a gig worker, living off tips for 30 years, I can finally pay my bills on autopay,” she said. “It’s an amazing thing for trans women of color to be able to do that. So, thank you, drag.”
Yes. Thank you, drag. And thank you, Sasha Colby, for reminding us that joy is revolutionary, art is healing, and we shouldn’t just “protect the dolls,” we should also pay the dolls.
Check out the full interview:
(Video courtesy of the Los Angeles Blade)
“Stripped II” runs from Sept. 16 to Nov.15, 2025, with 30 confirmed North American dates, including Los Angeles on Sept. 26 and a grand finale in Honolulu, bringing “Stripped II”’s powerful celebration of trans joy and storytelling to a wider audience than ever.
Celebrity News
Nina West’s ‘Sugar in the Tank’ tour comes to Rehoboth Beach
Drag Race’ contestant will be at Clear Space Theater Company on July 6
Nina West, a drag queen known for competing on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” is currently on her ‘Sugar in the Tank’ tour around U.S. cities.
With previous shows in Key West, Fla., New York, and hometown of Columbus, Ohio, the tour is staying put in Provincetown, Mass., from late July to early September. It will make a stop at Clear Space Theater Company in Rehoboth Beach, Del., as part of a summer cabaret series on July 6.
Andrew Levitt has been performing as Nina West for 25 years, who got her rise from starring in “Drag Race” Season 11, where she placed sixth and won Miss Congeniality, a title awarded to the contestant who is regarded as the kindest and most helpful one of that season.
West has toured “Hairspray” on Broadway as Edna Turnblad, starred in a couple of feature films and published a children’s book titled ‘The You Kind of Kind.’
Levitt said he wrote this show in response to attacks from the government towards the LGBTQ community.
“‘Sugar in the Tank’ is a big old gay fabulous summer musical,” Levitt told the Washington Blade. “The show is a response to the darkness that I think has fallen over a lot of people in the country and it’s hopefully trying to bring a little bit of light and a little bit of joy.”
“Sugar in the Tank” is a Southern euphemism for gay, often holding a negative connotation. Levitt said he wanted to “reclaim and embrace” queerness in times when some people want to take that away.
Levitt said he knew he would be traveling to predominantly queer destinations like Key West and Provincetown for these shows and that was always at the forefront of his mind when writing “Sugar in the Tank.”
This will be Levitt’s first time in Rehoboth Beach. Clear Space Theater is considered Delaware’s second-largest professional non-profit theater and the state’s most prolific producer of professional theater. The space seats just 170 patrons and Levitt said he loves the intimacy of a small venue and that it’s his favorite way to do a show.
“Stages like this size are the perfect size for me because it allows for me to really showcase my talents,” Levitt said.
Levitt founded the Nina West Foundation in 2015 to uplift and sustain the central Ohio LGBTQ community, which has raised more than $3 million for various organizations. He said he makes activism part of the entertainment in his career.
“That’s the nuance of what drag is. We can be ridiculous for fun and we can be serious but it’s all wrapped up into one thing,” Levitt said. “I think that can be the power of it.”
Levitt said West is so much more confident now than when he first started performing as her. He didn’t know where his voice belonged in the community in the past, but because of those who came before him in this art form, he has learned to harness the power of the stage and the power of the wig to be able to tell stories.
“I really love my community. I love queer people. I love who we are and what we represent,” Levitt said. “Knowing our history and knowing that we’ve been through a lot, I’m really thrilled that as a queen, I can use my voice and my platform to help try to better our community, not try to speak for everyone but try to lend voice to people who desperately need it.”
Levitt’s advice to young queer artists is to not give up on yourself, surround yourself with supportive people and allow yourself the opportunity and space to fail, to ask questions, and to not give up.
“Our young people have got to be told they matter,” Levitt said. “Oftentimes, people are told that they don’t matter, that their voice doesn’t matter, that they cannot make a difference and I want to remind every single person who’s doing this that they do matter, they can make a difference, their voice is intrinsic to who we are as a community.”
If Sugar in the Tank was a drink, it would be a Bahama Mama or Sex on the Beach, said Levitt, because they are delicious, juicy, and sugary, just like the show.
“I just want everyone to know that they should come to ‘Sugar in the Tank’ and experience a show that’s built on joy and levity and silliness and fun and come have some fun with me and show me the fabulous love of Rehoboth Beach,” Levitt said. “I can’t wait.”
The queerest moments of the 2025 VMAs
Time for Eleanor Holmes Norton to retire
Queer mega stars (and allies) ready to take D.C. stages this fall
Wes Moore running for re-election
Concerns for future emerge at U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS
HIV treatment advocates warn GOP ‘cuts will kill’ at Capitol rally
Burkina Faso recriminalizes homosexuality
PEPFAR to distribute ‘breakthrough’ HIV prevention drug
Why Washington, DC, Offers More Than Just Politics
America’s war on trans lives
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
District of Columbia5 days ago
HIV treatment advocates warn GOP ‘cuts will kill’ at Capitol rally
-
Burkina Faso5 days ago
Burkina Faso recriminalizes homosexuality
-
State Department4 days ago
PEPFAR to distribute ‘breakthrough’ HIV prevention drug
-
Sponsored5 days ago
Why Washington, DC, Offers More Than Just Politics