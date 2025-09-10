As You Are bar issues GoFundMe appeal to avoid shutdown

As You Are, the LGBTQ bar and café located in the Barracks Row section of Capital Hill near the Eastern Market Metro station, has issued a GoFundMe appeal seeking financial support to prevent it from closing due to a large drop in business it says was brought about by the federal occupation of D.C. ordered by President Donald Trump.

“We are currently facing an unprecedented challenge,” the GoFundMe appeal states. “The recent federal occupation of D.C. has hit us hard – attendance has dropped by a wild margin with the increase in armed federal forces making what had been a hard season much worse,” the appeal states.

“As a result, we are struggling to keep our doors open, maintain the space, and meet the expenses,” the appeal message says. “We are asking for your support to help us weather this storm and ensure AYA remains a vital part of D.C.’s queer community.”

As You Are co-owner Jo McDaniel told the Washington Blade she and her partner Rach Pike posted the GoFundMe appeal on Sept. 5, among other things, after witnessing U.S. National Guard troops carrying rifles walking past their bar and café, with no sign of an immediate withdrawal.

“The National Guard started walking up and down 8th Street about 10 days ago,” McDaniel said. “And as of Sunday, they’re not carrying pistols anymore, they’re carrying rifles,” she said. “It’s pretty terrifying, and it’s really hard to get people to come over with all of that.”

As of Tuesday morning, July 9, the GoFundMe site showed that $23,055 had been raised from 318 donations, with a fundraising goal of $24,000. McDaniel said she and her partner are grateful for those early donations.

But she said for reasons she doesn’t understand, the GoFundMe site did not post their requested goal of raising $100,000 to cover the income they appear to have lost since the federal occupation began.

“The first goal they posted said $13,000,” McDaniel said. “Once we hit that, it changed to $24,000. I mean, ultimately, anything helps,” she said. “It’s been a month of occupation and in a good month we can bring in $100,000 in sales. And the bills don’t stop just because nobody is coming out.”

The GoFundMe message says the expenses the donations will help cover include the cost of their routine license renewal, repairs needed for the building, and rent, payroll, and utilities.

As You Are’s current GoFundMe appeal comes after it put in place another GoFundMe appeal in February 2024, to cover what it said was needed to prevent it from closing due to a debt of $150,000. The GoFundMe site showed that the appeal pulled in over $170,000 from more than 3,000 individual donations.

McDaniel acknowledges As You Are has received criticism on social media sites for putting in place a second GoFundMe appeal. Reddit currently includes numerous posts criticizing the latest GoFundMe appeal on grounds that the financial problems are due to a faulty business model rather than the federal occupation.

“Yeah, we’re getting pretty well raked over the coals on the Internet,” McDaniel said. “But that kind of shows how bad this is. There’s no recourse for the lost business because of a federal takeover,” she said.

“We reached out to the mayor’s office, and there’s not a lot they can do, which is why we went with the GoFundMe.”

As You Are’s current appeal can be found on the GoFundMe site.