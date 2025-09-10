District of Columbia
As You Are bar issues GoFundMe appeal to avoid shutdown
Owners say federal occupation caused drop in customers by ‘wild margin’
As You Are, the LGBTQ bar and café located in the Barracks Row section of Capital Hill near the Eastern Market Metro station, has issued a GoFundMe appeal seeking financial support to prevent it from closing due to a large drop in business it says was brought about by the federal occupation of D.C. ordered by President Donald Trump.
“We are currently facing an unprecedented challenge,” the GoFundMe appeal states. “The recent federal occupation of D.C. has hit us hard – attendance has dropped by a wild margin with the increase in armed federal forces making what had been a hard season much worse,” the appeal states.
“As a result, we are struggling to keep our doors open, maintain the space, and meet the expenses,” the appeal message says. “We are asking for your support to help us weather this storm and ensure AYA remains a vital part of D.C.’s queer community.”
As You Are co-owner Jo McDaniel told the Washington Blade she and her partner Rach Pike posted the GoFundMe appeal on Sept. 5, among other things, after witnessing U.S. National Guard troops carrying rifles walking past their bar and café, with no sign of an immediate withdrawal.
“The National Guard started walking up and down 8th Street about 10 days ago,” McDaniel said. “And as of Sunday, they’re not carrying pistols anymore, they’re carrying rifles,” she said. “It’s pretty terrifying, and it’s really hard to get people to come over with all of that.”
As of Tuesday morning, July 9, the GoFundMe site showed that $23,055 had been raised from 318 donations, with a fundraising goal of $24,000. McDaniel said she and her partner are grateful for those early donations.
But she said for reasons she doesn’t understand, the GoFundMe site did not post their requested goal of raising $100,000 to cover the income they appear to have lost since the federal occupation began.
“The first goal they posted said $13,000,” McDaniel said. “Once we hit that, it changed to $24,000. I mean, ultimately, anything helps,” she said. “It’s been a month of occupation and in a good month we can bring in $100,000 in sales. And the bills don’t stop just because nobody is coming out.”
The GoFundMe message says the expenses the donations will help cover include the cost of their routine license renewal, repairs needed for the building, and rent, payroll, and utilities.
As You Are’s current GoFundMe appeal comes after it put in place another GoFundMe appeal in February 2024, to cover what it said was needed to prevent it from closing due to a debt of $150,000. The GoFundMe site showed that the appeal pulled in over $170,000 from more than 3,000 individual donations.
McDaniel acknowledges As You Are has received criticism on social media sites for putting in place a second GoFundMe appeal. Reddit currently includes numerous posts criticizing the latest GoFundMe appeal on grounds that the financial problems are due to a faulty business model rather than the federal occupation.
“Yeah, we’re getting pretty well raked over the coals on the Internet,” McDaniel said. “But that kind of shows how bad this is. There’s no recourse for the lost business because of a federal takeover,” she said.
“We reached out to the mayor’s office, and there’s not a lot they can do, which is why we went with the GoFundMe.”
As You Are’s current appeal can be found on the GoFundMe site.
District of Columbia
Marker honoring gay former slave installed near Dupont Circle
Honor follows D.C. Council approval of Swann Street LGBTQ designation bill
In a little-noticed development, the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation on Aug. 8 installed a ceremonial marker in a small park near Dupont Circle that honors William Dorsey Swann, a Black gay D.C. resident and former enslaved person who advocated for LGBTQ rights in the late 1800s.
The installation took place a little over two years after the D.C. Council approved and Mayor Muriel Bowser signed a bill in May 2023 re-designating Swann Street, N.W. near Dupont Circle in honor of William Dorsey Swann.
Historical records show that the street had originally been named for an 1800s-era Maryland governor named Thomas Swann, who was a slave holder.
D.C. Council member Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2), who introduced the William Dorsey Swann Street Designation Act in early 2023, released information at the time on William Dorsey Swann’s life and his historic role as an early pioneer in LGBTQ rights in the late 19th century. Pinto’s information was based on research on Swann conducted by Princeton University Professor Channing Joseph, who played a role in preparing the marker’s written text.
Joseph, who is considered a leading scholar on the life of Swann, has reported that beginning in the 1880s Swann led a group known as the House of Swann and organized drag balls, largely attended by gay, formerly enslaved men who would gather to dance and cross dress.
The marker honoring Swann installed on Aug. 8 was placed in a small triangular park known as T Street Park located at the intersection of Swann Street, New Hampshire Avenue, 17th Street, and T Street, N.W.
The three-foot-wide marker includes a detailed written text describing Swann’s life and legacy and includes a large newspaper style headline stating, “The Birth of Drag Culture: Honoring the Legacy of William Dorsey Swann, the ‘Queen’ of Queer D.C.”
The write-up on the marker states, “William Dorsey Swann, born in 1860, was a trailblazer in both Black and LGBTQ+ history.” It adds, “Known as the ‘Queen’ of D.C., Swann led one of the earliest Black queer organizations and is recognized as the first person to self-identify as a drag queen.”
According to the marker write-up, “Despite living in a time when same-sex love and cross-dressing were highly stigmatized, Swann’s courageous acts of organizing drag balls and defending his community made him a pivotal figure in the early LGBTQ+ rights movement. His legacy lives on as a symbol of resistance and pride.”
In a Feb. 17, 2020, article Joseph wrote about Swann published in The Nation magazine, Joseph reports that Swann was arrested one or more times after police raided his drag parties. The article says in 1886, after being convicted and sentenced to 10 months in jail on the false charge of operating a “disorderly house,” Swann wrote to President Grover Cleveland requesting a pardon for holding a drag ball. Joseph reports in the article that Cleveland denied the request.
“This, too, was a historic act,” Joseph states in his article. “It made Swann the earliest recorded American to take specific legal and political steps to defend the queer community’s right to gather without the threat of criminalization, apprehension, or police violence,” Joseph wrote.
District of Columbia
Time for Eleanor Holmes Norton to retire
D.C. needs more than representation by press release
History continues to remind and teach us that there is a time when things simply need to change for whatever reasons. Unfortunately, these changes many times confound sanity and cause destructions that could have easily been avoided if common sense only prevailed.
Presently here in the District of Columbia we are definitely faced with this situation which fortunately does not incur physical upheaval. What is does reaffirm is an active presence in the U.S. House of Representatives is sorely needed to raise the voices of our people under the eyes and weapons of multiple police forces.
In other words, to be blunt: it is time for Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton to retire at the end of her current term.
Her service to all the people of the nation’s capital has been extraordinary, especially passage of District of Columbia statehood twice in the U.S. House only to see it fail in the U.S. Senate. Nevertheless, that battle remains for another generation of leadership to grant what our fellow Americans already possess. Very recently however, we have all witnessed two very serious failures that affect everyone in Washington.
A few months ago, there was the House fiasco that did not restore to our budget over $1 billion, by some accountings, of our own tax money. Even more recently, there is the presidential takeover of our city.
In both of these cases, Mrs. Norton’s absence both these times has been glaringly obvious. What has happened instead? Representation by press releases. This is simply not enough for what is happening. We need and deserve someone able to do the hard work.
Mrs. Norton, please rest on your laurels as they are so well deserved.
District of Columbia
Tens of thousands take part in ‘We Are All DC’ march
White House last month deployed National Guard troops to city
Upwards of 20,000 people took part in the “We Are All DC” march on Saturday in D.C.
The march began at Malcolm X Park.
Participants marched down 16th Street, and passed under Scott Circle before they approached Lafayette Square Park and the White House. The march ended in Freedom Plaza.