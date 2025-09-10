United Kingdom
British group fights for trans kids
Trans Kids Deserve Better founded in June 2024
Politicians and the media have recently taken to speaking about trans kids; how to “protect” children who think they are trans.
The problem with such conversations is that the voices of transgender children and teenagers are ignored. Their existence is erased and even denied. Too often, transgender minors are discriminated against in the name of their own “protection.” And only a few have the resources or opportunities to speak up.
But not in the UK.
Despite Britain’s reputation for exporting transphobic ideas around the globe — fueled in part by a vocal trans-exclusionary radical feminist movement, most visibly represented by J.K. Rowling) — the country has one of the most prominent youth-led initiatives there, Trans Kids Deserve Better.
The Washington Blade spoke with their representative, Ashes, to learn more about them, and maybe even learn something from them. After all, the fight for trans rights is global for Trans Kids Deserve Better.
BLADE: Tell us a little bit about the group history.
“Trans Kids Deserve Better (TKDB) was founded in June 2024 by two trans kids after they were driven to action by what they read in the news,” said Ashes, referring to the situation when the British National Health Service started to deny hormone therapy for transgender minors, and conservative transphobic voices became much more prominent in the media. “Our first action was a banner drop on NHS England, which then turned into a four-day occupation as more and more people joined in. What started as a small action group between friends attracted many other trans kids, and eventually, TKDB became a full-scale action network made up of dozens of children throughout the country.”
BLADE: What, in the group’s opinion, is the main problem trans minors face today in the UK?
ASHES: The biggest problems trans kids face in the UK stem from how we are constantly ignored and scapegoated in both politics and everyday life. For example, our British Health Secretary Wes Streeting ignored trans children for whom puberty blockers were life-saving medical care, and instead just banned the usage of puberty blockers for trans kids. Far too often, people pretend we don’t exist. Or they will use trans people — especially in politics — as a means of deflection. Or we are painted as a threat. Both lead to alienation, which creates spaces where trans people can be mocked, harassed, ostracised, not taken seriously, and denied their universal rights. We see this happening everywhere, from school spaces to the government. It is terrifying being villainized and ignored by the very people who are supposed to keep you safe, and it fosters an environment that can be incredibly dangerous to the physical and mental health of trans kids.
BLADE: Tell us a little bit about your most important protests and campaigns. Are they connected? What do you do to reach your goals?
ASHES: Well, most of our actions are separate from each other, but we do also have some continuous campaigns. For example, our campaign Kids Are Dying, Wes (KADW) has been ongoing for over a year and aims to draw attention to and call out Health Secretary Wes Streeting for his role in the puberty blocker ban. We were placing paper coffins outside Wes Streeting’s office to represent the deaths of the trans children caused by his actions. We ended this daily protest just recently, after a full year of no comment from Wes — although he can’t fully pretend we don’t exist, because he blocked our page and KADW on social media. But there’s still more to come from KADW! We are also always coming up with new action ideas.
BLADE: Why do you think it is important for LGBTQ adults to listen to trans kids?
ASHES: Because even LGBT+ adults, who have their own experiences and contribute a lot to activism, will not have the experience of being a trans kid in this exact day and age. Because we’re teens, trans, and have first-hand experience, we have a unique perspective on modern-day education, healthcare, politics, and social media, especially when those topics concern us. When advocating for trans kids, it’s important to include actual kids in these conversations; nobody knows better what trans children need than those trans children themselves.
BLADE: And what about the international meaning of social movements such as Trans Kids Deserve Better? Why can such European campaigns be important for Americans?
ASHES: Recently, Nigel Farage, the leader of the Reform UK party [a far-right political party that has gained more and more influence in the UK] and a blatant transphobe, has said he wants to “Make Britain Great Again,” naming Donald Trump as one of the inspirations for his politics. This is a key example of how British and American politics especially are very interlinked — and so are the rights of minorities across these countries and beyond. Because while wanting rights for trans people and other minorities should not be deemed political, it is. Transphobic rulings passed in one country can inspire the leader of another country to do something similar. Prominent figures in Britain, especially local trans-exclusionary radical feminists, are influential throughout the world — particularly J.K. Rowling, who actively uses her money to campaign against trans rights. But more positively, thanks to social media and the news, trans activism can inspire people from completely different countries to come up with their own actions, or even just give them hope and encourage them to get through the day. We are all fighting the same fight.
Opinions
UK’s toxic trans debate is a warning for America
Leaders failing to defend trans rights has real-world implications
In Britain today, no issue illustrates the cruelty of our political culture wars more starkly than the debate over trans rights. What should have been a modest update to outdated legislation has become one of the most poisonous battlegrounds in national life.
As a gay man, I fear this toxicity will not stay confined to the UK. It is a contagion that could easily spread to the United States.
The storm began in Scotland. Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon sought to reform the Gender Recognition Act, which forces trans people to endure intrusive medical assessments and years of delay before their gender can be legally recognized. Her proposal would have streamlined the process, as already seen in Ireland and Denmark. On the merits, it was humane and uncontroversial.
But Sturgeon also wanted a constitutional confrontation with Westminster. By pushing the bill when she did, she knew London would likely block it, framing the dispute as another example of Scotland being denied self-government. All she had to do was wait a year for a national government more sympathetic to reform, but she wanted the argument. Sturgeon has since admitted her timing was wrong.
Then came the Isla Bryson case. Bryson, a convicted rapist who identified as a woman, was initially placed in a women’s prison. Tabloid newspapers pounced, turning a single extreme case into a weapon against the entire trans community. Instead of debating dignity and equality, opponents of reform could endlessly talk about “a rapist in a women’s jail.” Sturgeon, who knew the Bryson issue was going to come up, struggled to respond, and the debate collapsed into scaremongering.
The fallout was swift. Westminster exercised a rare veto to block the legislation, and when Scotland challenged it, the U.K. Supreme Court sided against Sturgeon. The reforms were dead, and trans people were left as the biggest losers in a constitutional tug-of-war that had never really been about them.
Of course, the court ruling emboldened the anti-trans media. Headlines screamed “men no longer allowed in women’s bathrooms.” The consequences have been grimly predictable. A close friend of mine, a butch lesbian, has been challenged three times in women-only toilets and now uses disabled facilities just to avoid confrontation. Meanwhile, an architect friend tells me his firm is being asked to design unisex bathrooms, the very people insisting only “women born female” should use women’s toilets are now ending up with unisex for everyone.
By the July 2024 General Election, the atmosphere was toxic. Politicians would be invited onto radio or television to discuss the economy or foreign policy, only to be ambushed with the question: “Can a woman have a penis?” Almost every center-left politician stumbled, further fueling the sense of a national moral crisis.
The damage is immense. Trans people are vilified across talk radio, tabloids, and parliament. Politicians posture about “protecting women” while ignoring that trans women are among the most vulnerable women in society. What should have been a dry legal reform has entrenched a climate of hostility, suspicion, and division.
Simon Harris is a former BBC journalist who now leads human rights campaigns with a strong LGBT+ focus. He organized the first-ever LGBT+ event in a Gulf state and spearheaded the campaign that secured formal apologies from 21 of the UK’s 45 police forces for historic LGBT+ witch hunts.
UK’s first transgender judge challenges ‘biological women’ ruling
Victoria McCloud filed case in European Court of Human Rights
The first transgender judge in the U.K. is challenging her country’s Supreme Court ruling that says the legal definition of a woman is limited to “biological women” and does not include trans women.
The Guardian on Monday reported Victoria McCloud, who left the bench in 2024, has challenged the Supreme Court’s April decision in the European Court of Human Rights. (The U.K. officially left the European Union in 2020, but the country remains a member of the European Convention on Human Rights.)
The Equality Act that bans discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity took effect in 2010.
Scottish MPs in 2018 passed a bill that sought to increase the number of women on government boards.
The Supreme Court ruling notes For Women Scotland — a “feminist voluntary organization which campaigns to strengthen women’s rights and children’s rights in Scotland” — challenged the Scottish government’s decision to include trans women with a Gender Recognition Certificate in its definition of women when it implemented the quota. The decision sparked outrage among trans activists and their allies.
“The court reversed my and 8,500 other people’s sex for the whole of equality law,” McCloud told the Guardian. “We are now two sexes at once.”
The Guardian reported For Women Scotland is suing the Scottish government on grounds it has refused to abide by the Supreme Court decision.
Four UK Pride organizations ban political parties from events
Statement notes Supreme Court ruling that excludes trans women from legal definition of woman
The organizers of four of the largest Prides in the U.K. have banned political parties from their events.
A statement that Pride in London, Manchester Pride, Birmingham Pride, and Brighton Pride issued on Thursday specifically notes last month’s U.K. Supreme Court ruling that said the legal definition of a woman is limited to “biological women” and does not include transgender women.
“The recent ruling by the U.K. Supreme Court to exclude trans women from the definition of the term ‘woman’ underscores the urgent need for immediate action,” reads the statement. “In this moment, we choose to stand firmer, louder, and prouder in demanding change that protects and uplifts trans lives.”
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer after the ruling said “a woman is a biological woman” under the country’s 2010 Equality Act that bans discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
The Pride organizations in their statement did not specifically reference Starmer and his comments. They did, however, announce they are “collectively suspending political party participation in our Pride events.”
“Know that this is not a symbolic gesture,” reads the statement. “It is a direct call for accountability and a refusal to platform those who have not protected our rights.”
The groups also made the following demands:
• Full and enforceable protections under the Equality Act
• Timely and dignified access to NHS (National Health Service) gender-affirming healthcare
• A reformed, accessible Gender Recognition Certificate process
• Sustainable funding for trans-led services and support organizations across the U.K.
“This is the minimum,” said the groups. “Anything less is not allyship, it is abandonment.”
“Our main parties have let us down and need to re-earn their place in our marches,” said Peter Tatchell, a long-time LGBTQ activist from the U.K. who is the director of the Peter Tatchell Foundation, in a newsletter that his organization publishes. “Pride is a protest.”