Marker honoring gay former slave installed near Dupont Circle

In a little-noticed development, the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation on Aug. 8 installed a ceremonial marker in a small park near Dupont Circle that honors William Dorsey Swann, a Black gay D.C. resident and former enslaved person who advocated for LGBTQ rights in the late 1800s.

The installation took place a little over two years after the D.C. Council approved and Mayor Muriel Bowser signed a bill in May 2023 re-designating Swann Street, N.W. near Dupont Circle in honor of William Dorsey Swann.

Historical records show that the street had originally been named for an 1800s-era Maryland governor named Thomas Swann, who was a slave holder.

D.C. Council member Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2), who introduced the William Dorsey Swann Street Designation Act in early 2023, released information at the time on William Dorsey Swann’s life and his historic role as an early pioneer in LGBTQ rights in the late 19th century. Pinto’s information was based on research on Swann conducted by Princeton University Professor Channing Joseph, who played a role in preparing the marker’s written text.

Joseph, who is considered a leading scholar on the life of Swann, has reported that beginning in the 1880s Swann led a group known as the House of Swann and organized drag balls, largely attended by gay, formerly enslaved men who would gather to dance and cross dress.

The marker honoring Swann installed on Aug. 8 was placed in a small triangular park known as T Street Park located at the intersection of Swann Street, New Hampshire Avenue, 17th Street, and T Street, N.W.

The three-foot-wide marker includes a detailed written text describing Swann’s life and legacy and includes a large newspaper style headline stating, “The Birth of Drag Culture: Honoring the Legacy of William Dorsey Swann, the ‘Queen’ of Queer D.C.”

The write-up on the marker states, “William Dorsey Swann, born in 1860, was a trailblazer in both Black and LGBTQ+ history.” It adds, “Known as the ‘Queen’ of D.C., Swann led one of the earliest Black queer organizations and is recognized as the first person to self-identify as a drag queen.”

According to the marker write-up, “Despite living in a time when same-sex love and cross-dressing were highly stigmatized, Swann’s courageous acts of organizing drag balls and defending his community made him a pivotal figure in the early LGBTQ+ rights movement. His legacy lives on as a symbol of resistance and pride.”

In a Feb. 17, 2020, article Joseph wrote about Swann published in The Nation magazine, Joseph reports that Swann was arrested one or more times after police raided his drag parties. The article says in 1886, after being convicted and sentenced to 10 months in jail on the false charge of operating a “disorderly house,” Swann wrote to President Grover Cleveland requesting a pardon for holding a drag ball. Joseph reports in the article that Cleveland denied the request.

“This, too, was a historic act,” Joseph states in his article. “It made Swann the earliest recorded American to take specific legal and political steps to defend the queer community’s right to gather without the threat of criminalization, apprehension, or police violence,” Joseph wrote.