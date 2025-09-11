D.C.’s queer bars gearing up for fall after disappointing summer

The great gay summer migration is over, and the LGBTQ community has flocked back to D.C. only to be confronted with unwanted federal troops in the city. Yet the gay nightlife community maintains optimism, hope, and excitement, despite the political circumstances.

When the federal troop presence began in mid-August, bars reported steep losses in revenue and customers. The patrols also aligned with the regular seasonal downturn, as many regular patrons travel during this high vacation period. WUSA reported that restaurants and bars saw reduction in dining and reservation numbers and RAMW even extended Summer Restaurant Week for another seven days to encourage dining out. “Generally speaking, the community seems to be on edge,” says Ed Bailey, who owns Trade and Number Nine.

Dave Perruzza, who owns Pitchers, noted that sales have dropped by thousands of dollars, and foot traffic has drastically declined. The bar attempted to ameliorate the issue by throwing special events, but attendance remained low.

Yet, “the fall is traditionally the busiest time for nightlife in D.C.,” says Bailey. For that reason, “we are ramping up for a busy fall after an unusual summer [at the bar].” Trade, after unveiling its massive expansion that includes a larger outdoor patio, a pulsating dance floor, and a subterranean lair, is going to provide new programming for its expansion. Look out for a new monthly event with Flower Factory on the first Saturday of each month – as well as a huge party later this year to celebrate Trade’s 10-year anniversary. Number Nine, a bar around the corner, will be dressing up this fall with a pop-up bar catering to all the Pumpkin Spice vibes for the months of October and November.

“With all that D.C. has been going through, it is nice to have a full and robust nightlife to look forward to,” he says.

Mark Rutstein of Crush agrees.

“We are ready for D.C. to get the love it deserves, and to return to the vibrant city it has always been. A reduction of crime is always welcomed, but this is excessive and scaring people who haven’t lived here. I’ve been here for over 25 years. It’s my home,” said Rutstein.

Keaton Fedak, owner of Kiki on U Street, says that, “No matter what happens outside, our community is always welcome here!”

“Coming off an amazing WorldPride where we witnessed the beauty of a united LGBTQ+ community, we must continue to use our collective voices to fight for our rights, spaces, and protections,” says Melvin Thomas, Outreach, Events and Marketing Manager at Kiki. “Every time I walk into Kiki and see our guests laughing, talking, hugging, kissing, and dancing, it reminds me how important it is for local LGBTQ+ owned and operated businesses to keep opening their doors and building programs that resonate with people, bringing them joy and a sense of safety.”

Kiki, like many bars, sponsors a variety of Stonewall sports. As kickball, bocce, dodgeball, and more kick off for the fall season, Kiki will be hosting many a happy hour, Sunday Funday, and party for thirsty athletes.

Over the past several months, beyond Trade’s celebrated expansion, D.C. has also welcomed new additions to the LGBTQ bar scene. District Eagle and its adjoining chicken shack Lucky Pollo opened its doors earlier this year, and the dance party-forward Revolt also debuted in August between Bunker and the Eagle. Plus, the downstairs space of MXDC, called Diosa Lounge, transforms into a new concept called “Ricky’s” on Sundays: An inclusive Sunday Funday of rotating parties and events, hosted by Tara Hoot and other drag performers, along with a rotating roster of queer DJs.

In terms of LGBTQ-focused events, later this month, RuPaul is set to DJ at Echostage; 9:30 Club and its affiliates (Atlantic, Merriweather, The Anthem, Lincoln) are not slowing down their lineups of acts with LGBTQ members or LGBTQ fan bases either. Some examples: Wet Leg, Addison Rae, Renee Rapp, Doechii, Indigo De Souza, King Princess, and Halsey are all performing; plus the Hokus Pokus Live show and “Rocky Horror Picture Show” events at Lincoln Theater. October is also home to the High Heel Race on 17th Street, the Miss Adams Morgan Pageant XXXVII on Oct. 4, whose theme is “Studio 54 Ever”; and HRC’s Chefs for Equality.

“As we continue on this path of the unknown and the ever-changing climate in the District, the queer community is gearing up to top off the year by celebrating who we are, throwing inclusive parties and events, and rolling with the sentiment that we have throughout the years: We’re here, and we’re queer,” says Brandt Ricca, who runs Nora Lee, an agency that represents several LGBTQ institutions.