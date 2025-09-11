Don’t hibernate this fall, check out these local events instead

Temperatures are dropping and the summer hangover is now in full effect. But that doesn’t mean you should hibernate this fall. Here’s a list of D.C.-area events you should check out in the coming months.

Sip and Paint USA will host “The Drag Queen Paint Experience” on Saturday, Sept. 13 at 4 p.m. at Town Tavern DC. This event combines the joy of painting with the lively energy of a drag queen, offering an hour and a half of fun, creativity, and entertainment. Participants paint a canvas while enjoying cocktails, all under the guidance of a glamorous drag queen host. Tickets cost $47.19 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

HRC National Dinner is Saturday, Sept. 13 at the Washington Hilton. Tickets are sold out but there’s a wait list available at hrc.org.

Plaza Artist Materials DC will host “Art Afternoon with Alex: Channeling Basquiat” on Thursday, Sept. 25 at 2 p.m. at Plaza Artist Materials & Picture Framing. This will be the first in a series of exploring the artworks of other artists by vibing their amazing unique styles. Basquiat’s raw, vibrant, expressive abstract street art combined with written word has made him an iconic artist. The event will feature products from Speedball & Posca. Tickets cost $30.23 and are available on Eventbrite.

SMYAL Fall Brunch will be held on Sunday, Sept. 28 at the Marriott Marquis featuring silent auction, cocktail reception, and seated brunch. Tickets are available at smyal.org.

Velvet Allure Cabaret will host “Art of Seduction Burlesque and Variety Show” on Saturday, Oct. 4 at Creative Suitland Arts Center. This will be a night of burlesque, aerial arts, body painting, art, food, raffles and more. The Art of Seduction is more than a show—it’s an immersive experience designed to ignite your senses and captivate your imagination. Cocktail attire is required, tickets cost $65.87 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Cagedbirds will host “The GAY Best Man” on Friday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. at Chateau Inc. This is an original play in tribute to the classic ‘90s film, but with an LGBTQ twist. This is a funny and thought-provoking story of friendship, romance and drama. Tickets cost $39.19 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Mixtape Sapphics will host “Summer’s Last Glow: Rooftop Soirée” on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 4 p.m. at Space DC Restaurant and Lounge. This is an opportunity to soak up the last golden hours of summer together before fall fully arrives — for a night that starts with connection and ends with a dance party under the stars. DJ AROB will perform and bring her signature blend of throwback jams and current hits. Tickets cost $13.26 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Les Folies Derrière will host “You Can’t Strip With Us: A Burlesque Tribute to ‘Mean Girls’” on Wednesday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at DC Comedy Loft and Bier Baron Tavern. Slip into your (pink) camo pants and flip-flops and come join Callie Pigeon and friends for this fetch burlesque and variety revue! Tickets cost $23.18 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

The Howard Theatre will host “BUTT TOOT KING” featuring Lydia Kollins, Suzie Toot, and Kori King” on Tuesday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. General admission tickets cost $44.47 and can be purchased on the Howard Theatre’s website.

Echo Stage will host “RuPaul DJ Set” on Saturday, Sept. 20 at 10 p.m. There will be performances by Ed Bailey and Glitterati. Tickets start at $69.15 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

Impulse DC will host “Sexy and Silver” on Friday, Sept. 19 at The Gathering Spot. There will be conversation, music, and community—bridging generations of LGBTQ+ men with pride and joy. There will also be on-site wellness resources; HIV/STI testing info, PrEP & DoxyPEP info, harm reduction tools, and mental health support—seamlessly blended into the experience. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Pride SoMD will host its 8th Annual Pride Festival on Sunday, Oct 12 at 11 a.m. at Lexington Manor Passive Park. This year’s theme is “Existence is Resistance.” The festival will feature a diverse lineup of LGBTQ+ small businesses, community resources, a variety of vendors, food trucks, a dedicated kids zone, live entertainment from a DJ and more. For more details, visit Pride SoMD’s website.