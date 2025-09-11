Arts & Entertainment
John Waters dishes on upcoming Unleashed LGBTQ+ appearance
Baltimore-native connecting with new generations on the road
John Waters lives on the road for most of the year, and he likes it that way.
The iconic GLAAD-award winning filmmaker behind cult classics like “Serial Mom and Female Trouble” (just to name a few!) has already done 51 live shows this year, and next he is appearing at the Unleashed LGBTQ festival in Dallas on Sept. 19 for a conversation with Brad Pritchett at the Warwick Melrose, which will allow for audience participation. Waters will also be receiving the Unleashed LGBTQ+ Lifetime Achievement Award.
“I like the attitude of that title, and I think we need to be more unleashed today,” Waters tells the Los Angeles Blade. “I’m excited that I continue to be in touch with my audience. It seems to get younger and younger, which is just amazing to me. It’s like being a politician. You know, you always tour, you always meet your audience, and that always gives me the reason to keep going and making new stuff.”
While Waters has long been recognized as an unfiltered legend within the LGBTQ community, he admires that labels have fallen away: “The new generation — they’re not even queer, they’re all new everything. They’re not that limiting. They’re gay, or straight or just everything … It’s a new world out there. But I survived the first sexual revolution. Now I’m going through a new one, which is even more surprising.”
Waters’s first feature film starring Divine, “Mondo Trasho,” released back in 1969, so he’s seen “half a century” of different audiences connect with his work. “I think the key was I was never mean spirited, that I made fun of the rules that liberals live by, not our parents,” he reflects. “I made fun of hippie rules and then punk rules and politically correct rules. And now there’s more rules in that world that my parents had that I rebelled from. So I’ve always made fun of things I love, and I think that has been the key to my longevity.”
Just last year, the Academy Museum dedicated an entire exhibit to Waters’s filmography, appropriately titled “Pope of Trash.” “That gives hope to anybody that anything can happen,” Waters says. “For those movies that were universally hated when they first came out by critics — not by audiences — and to end up at the Academy Awards, giving me nine rooms, it’s just amazing. [And] a gift shop that sold T-shirts that said, ‘He’ll make you sick.’ You know, how did that ever happen? I don’t know.”
Outrageous humor and political satire are key to Waters’s filmography, and it’s that same sense of humor he sees as key to winning today’s many fights.
“Let’s pick our battles and win them and use humor,” Waters says. “Don’t preach to people. Don’t tell people they’re stupid, even if they are. You got to make them think that they’re smart and listen to you … You have to use politics. Humor is politics. Freud even wrote a book about the psychoanalysis of jokes. Humor is how we win, and we have to pick our battles. And I don’t think we did last time.”
The Los Angeles Blade will be on site for Unleashed LGBTQ SEPT. 19-21, 2025 | DALLAS, Get your tickets here
Out & About
Don’t hibernate this fall, check out these local events instead
SMYAL Brunch, drag events, RuPaul highlight busy season
Temperatures are dropping and the summer hangover is now in full effect. But that doesn’t mean you should hibernate this fall. Here’s a list of D.C.-area events you should check out in the coming months.
Sip and Paint USA will host “The Drag Queen Paint Experience” on Saturday, Sept. 13 at 4 p.m. at Town Tavern DC. This event combines the joy of painting with the lively energy of a drag queen, offering an hour and a half of fun, creativity, and entertainment. Participants paint a canvas while enjoying cocktails, all under the guidance of a glamorous drag queen host. Tickets cost $47.19 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
HRC National Dinner is Saturday, Sept. 13 at the Washington Hilton. Tickets are sold out but there’s a wait list available at hrc.org.
Plaza Artist Materials DC will host “Art Afternoon with Alex: Channeling Basquiat” on Thursday, Sept. 25 at 2 p.m. at Plaza Artist Materials & Picture Framing. This will be the first in a series of exploring the artworks of other artists by vibing their amazing unique styles. Basquiat’s raw, vibrant, expressive abstract street art combined with written word has made him an iconic artist. The event will feature products from Speedball & Posca. Tickets cost $30.23 and are available on Eventbrite.
SMYAL Fall Brunch will be held on Sunday, Sept. 28 at the Marriott Marquis featuring silent auction, cocktail reception, and seated brunch. Tickets are available at smyal.org.
Velvet Allure Cabaret will host “Art of Seduction Burlesque and Variety Show” on Saturday, Oct. 4 at Creative Suitland Arts Center. This will be a night of burlesque, aerial arts, body painting, art, food, raffles and more. The Art of Seduction is more than a show—it’s an immersive experience designed to ignite your senses and captivate your imagination. Cocktail attire is required, tickets cost $65.87 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Cagedbirds will host “The GAY Best Man” on Friday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. at Chateau Inc. This is an original play in tribute to the classic ‘90s film, but with an LGBTQ twist. This is a funny and thought-provoking story of friendship, romance and drama. Tickets cost $39.19 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Mixtape Sapphics will host “Summer’s Last Glow: Rooftop Soirée” on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 4 p.m. at Space DC Restaurant and Lounge. This is an opportunity to soak up the last golden hours of summer together before fall fully arrives — for a night that starts with connection and ends with a dance party under the stars. DJ AROB will perform and bring her signature blend of throwback jams and current hits. Tickets cost $13.26 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Les Folies Derrière will host “You Can’t Strip With Us: A Burlesque Tribute to ‘Mean Girls’” on Wednesday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at DC Comedy Loft and Bier Baron Tavern. Slip into your (pink) camo pants and flip-flops and come join Callie Pigeon and friends for this fetch burlesque and variety revue! Tickets cost $23.18 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
The Howard Theatre will host “BUTT TOOT KING” featuring Lydia Kollins, Suzie Toot, and Kori King” on Tuesday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. General admission tickets cost $44.47 and can be purchased on the Howard Theatre’s website.
Echo Stage will host “RuPaul DJ Set” on Saturday, Sept. 20 at 10 p.m. There will be performances by Ed Bailey and Glitterati. Tickets start at $69.15 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.
Impulse DC will host “Sexy and Silver” on Friday, Sept. 19 at The Gathering Spot. There will be conversation, music, and community—bridging generations of LGBTQ+ men with pride and joy. There will also be on-site wellness resources; HIV/STI testing info, PrEP & DoxyPEP info, harm reduction tools, and mental health support—seamlessly blended into the experience. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Pride SoMD will host its 8th Annual Pride Festival on Sunday, Oct 12 at 11 a.m. at Lexington Manor Passive Park. This year’s theme is “Existence is Resistance.” The festival will feature a diverse lineup of LGBTQ+ small businesses, community resources, a variety of vendors, food trucks, a dedicated kids zone, live entertainment from a DJ and more. For more details, visit Pride SoMD’s website.
Nightlife
D.C.’s queer bars gearing up for fall after disappointing summer
Troop presence blamed for lower sales
The great gay summer migration is over, and the LGBTQ community has flocked back to D.C. only to be confronted with unwanted federal troops in the city. Yet the gay nightlife community maintains optimism, hope, and excitement, despite the political circumstances.
When the federal troop presence began in mid-August, bars reported steep losses in revenue and customers. The patrols also aligned with the regular seasonal downturn, as many regular patrons travel during this high vacation period. WUSA reported that restaurants and bars saw reduction in dining and reservation numbers and RAMW even extended Summer Restaurant Week for another seven days to encourage dining out. “Generally speaking, the community seems to be on edge,” says Ed Bailey, who owns Trade and Number Nine.
Dave Perruzza, who owns Pitchers, noted that sales have dropped by thousands of dollars, and foot traffic has drastically declined. The bar attempted to ameliorate the issue by throwing special events, but attendance remained low.
Yet, “the fall is traditionally the busiest time for nightlife in D.C.,” says Bailey. For that reason, “we are ramping up for a busy fall after an unusual summer [at the bar].” Trade, after unveiling its massive expansion that includes a larger outdoor patio, a pulsating dance floor, and a subterranean lair, is going to provide new programming for its expansion. Look out for a new monthly event with Flower Factory on the first Saturday of each month – as well as a huge party later this year to celebrate Trade’s 10-year anniversary. Number Nine, a bar around the corner, will be dressing up this fall with a pop-up bar catering to all the Pumpkin Spice vibes for the months of October and November.
“With all that D.C. has been going through, it is nice to have a full and robust nightlife to look forward to,” he says.
Mark Rutstein of Crush agrees.
“We are ready for D.C. to get the love it deserves, and to return to the vibrant city it has always been. A reduction of crime is always welcomed, but this is excessive and scaring people who haven’t lived here. I’ve been here for over 25 years. It’s my home,” said Rutstein.
Keaton Fedak, owner of Kiki on U Street, says that, “No matter what happens outside, our community is always welcome here!”
“Coming off an amazing WorldPride where we witnessed the beauty of a united LGBTQ+ community, we must continue to use our collective voices to fight for our rights, spaces, and protections,” says Melvin Thomas, Outreach, Events and Marketing Manager at Kiki. “Every time I walk into Kiki and see our guests laughing, talking, hugging, kissing, and dancing, it reminds me how important it is for local LGBTQ+ owned and operated businesses to keep opening their doors and building programs that resonate with people, bringing them joy and a sense of safety.”
Kiki, like many bars, sponsors a variety of Stonewall sports. As kickball, bocce, dodgeball, and more kick off for the fall season, Kiki will be hosting many a happy hour, Sunday Funday, and party for thirsty athletes.
Over the past several months, beyond Trade’s celebrated expansion, D.C. has also welcomed new additions to the LGBTQ bar scene. District Eagle and its adjoining chicken shack Lucky Pollo opened its doors earlier this year, and the dance party-forward Revolt also debuted in August between Bunker and the Eagle. Plus, the downstairs space of MXDC, called Diosa Lounge, transforms into a new concept called “Ricky’s” on Sundays: An inclusive Sunday Funday of rotating parties and events, hosted by Tara Hoot and other drag performers, along with a rotating roster of queer DJs.
In terms of LGBTQ-focused events, later this month, RuPaul is set to DJ at Echostage; 9:30 Club and its affiliates (Atlantic, Merriweather, The Anthem, Lincoln) are not slowing down their lineups of acts with LGBTQ members or LGBTQ fan bases either. Some examples: Wet Leg, Addison Rae, Renee Rapp, Doechii, Indigo De Souza, King Princess, and Halsey are all performing; plus the Hokus Pokus Live show and “Rocky Horror Picture Show” events at Lincoln Theater. October is also home to the High Heel Race on 17th Street, the Miss Adams Morgan Pageant XXXVII on Oct. 4, whose theme is “Studio 54 Ever”; and HRC’s Chefs for Equality.
“As we continue on this path of the unknown and the ever-changing climate in the District, the queer community is gearing up to top off the year by celebrating who we are, throwing inclusive parties and events, and rolling with the sentiment that we have throughout the years: We’re here, and we’re queer,” says Brandt Ricca, who runs Nora Lee, an agency that represents several LGBTQ institutions.
a&e features
Belinda Carlisle on allyship, her new album, and the California dream
And her thoughts on another Go-Go’s reunion
Belinda Carlisle thought this was going to be a calm summer. She says this now with a laugh.
Back in April, Carlisle reunited with The Go-Go’s at Coachella after the band’s last performance in 2022. What struck her was the young audiences that turned out knowing all the words — not the usual demographic for the band, she told the Blade in a recent interview.
“It was like a feather in the cap. We got together for that festival, so I don’t think there’s going to be any more Go-Go’s, but I’ve learned you can never say never,” Carlisle says. “And I’m really blessed that people even care to talk to me, to be honest.”
But today, we’re not here to talk about The Go-Go’s. After the band’s public split in 1985, Carlisle transitioned into a high-profile solo career, one that continues with the release of her newest cover album, “Once Upon a Time in California,” on Aug. 29. As Carlisle switches gears — contributing to that not-so-calm summer she laughed about – she prepares to share tributes to iconic songs by The Carpenters (“Superstar”), Harry Nilsson (“Everybody’s Talkin”) and The Hollies (“The Air That I Breathe”) in a soulful tribute to home.
As a California native from Burbank and Thousand Oaks, Carlisle felt compelled to look back on her influences, and she started from a pool of a hundred songs. “The concept for this, first of all, were California radio songs that I loved,” Carlisle says, citing The Beach Boys. “I think we all wish we could have a time machine and go back in time … it’s more of a tribute to a dream of California and an idea.”
Carlisle hasn’t lived in California since 1994, when the devastating Northridge earthquake occurred, leaving her a spectator to the many changes the music industry has been through over the past three decades. Her new album arrives during a particularly tumultuous and deadly year for the state, with the wildfires that raged through the Palisades and the continued struggles in the film industry.
“It was inspiring to see people really step up to help others in the midst of so much loss and sadness — you could see humanity at work,” Carlisle says.
Beyond her music, Carlisle is constantly recognized for her allyship to the LGBTQ+ community. Her status as a gay icon became clear in the late ‘70s “punk days” while performing in The Go-Go’s. “My attitude was always, well, they have the best taste. I know it’s a cliché thing to say, but it’s true,” she says.
One of her biggest hits, “Heaven is a Place on Earth,” even became a queer love anthem. In 2016’s “Black Mirror: San Junipero,” the song connects the two female protagonists who fall for each other, tying the story together thematically. While Carlisle admits to never getting around to watching the episode, she still recognizes its undeniable impact.
“It brought a whole new life to that song [from 1987]. It brought a whole new demographic of fans for me,” Carlisle says. “I heard that the way it’s used was really clever. And actually, the director of the episode had to have that song — that was what the whole episode was about. So I have to [finally] see it. I always kind of forget everything.”
A throughline in her decades-spanning career is Carlisle recognizing that allyship shouldn’t feel like a conscious effort. And that’s especially true in a year that has already seen countless attacks on queer and trans rights.
“Most of my friends are gay and lesbian, and I just always felt a real duty to do what I could,” Carlisle says. “I know that I will always continue to do what I can to be a voice for the community, especially having a son that’s being affected by all this.”