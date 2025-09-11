John Waters dishes on upcoming Unleashed LGBTQ+ appearance

John Waters lives on the road for most of the year, and he likes it that way.

The iconic GLAAD-award winning filmmaker behind cult classics like “Serial Mom and Female Trouble” (just to name a few!) has already done 51 live shows this year, and next he is appearing at the Unleashed LGBTQ festival in Dallas on Sept. 19 for a conversation with Brad Pritchett at the Warwick Melrose, which will allow for audience participation. Waters will also be receiving the Unleashed LGBTQ+ Lifetime Achievement Award.

“I like the attitude of that title, and I think we need to be more unleashed today,” Waters tells the Los Angeles Blade. “I’m excited that I continue to be in touch with my audience. It seems to get younger and younger, which is just amazing to me. It’s like being a politician. You know, you always tour, you always meet your audience, and that always gives me the reason to keep going and making new stuff.”

While Waters has long been recognized as an unfiltered legend within the LGBTQ community, he admires that labels have fallen away: “The new generation — they’re not even queer, they’re all new everything. They’re not that limiting. They’re gay, or straight or just everything … It’s a new world out there. But I survived the first sexual revolution. Now I’m going through a new one, which is even more surprising.”

Waters’s first feature film starring Divine, “Mondo Trasho,” released back in 1969, so he’s seen “half a century” of different audiences connect with his work. “I think the key was I was never mean spirited, that I made fun of the rules that liberals live by, not our parents,” he reflects. “I made fun of hippie rules and then punk rules and politically correct rules. And now there’s more rules in that world that my parents had that I rebelled from. So I’ve always made fun of things I love, and I think that has been the key to my longevity.”

Just last year, the Academy Museum dedicated an entire exhibit to Waters’s filmography, appropriately titled “Pope of Trash.” “That gives hope to anybody that anything can happen,” Waters says. “For those movies that were universally hated when they first came out by critics — not by audiences — and to end up at the Academy Awards, giving me nine rooms, it’s just amazing. [And] a gift shop that sold T-shirts that said, ‘He’ll make you sick.’ You know, how did that ever happen? I don’t know.”

Outrageous humor and political satire are key to Waters’s filmography, and it’s that same sense of humor he sees as key to winning today’s many fights.

“Let’s pick our battles and win them and use humor,” Waters says. “Don’t preach to people. Don’t tell people they’re stupid, even if they are. You got to make them think that they’re smart and listen to you … You have to use politics. Humor is politics. Freud even wrote a book about the psychoanalysis of jokes. Humor is how we win, and we have to pick our battles. And I don’t think we did last time.”

The Los Angeles Blade will be on site for Unleashed LGBTQ SEPT. 19-21, 2025 | DALLAS, Get your tickets here