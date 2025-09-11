Each morning brings a new outrage from Trump

By now we know each morning there will be a new outrage coming out of the mouth of the felon in the White House. Some, you can just disregard, others will make your, or someone else’s life, hell. There are the ones he posts on Truth Social — comments about Taylor Swift or some other celebrity who he likes or hates. Then there are lines he throws out at press conferences, like saying he decided to rename the Department of Defense as the Department of War. Then his Goebbels, Stephen Miller, gets the Executive Order drafted. It is well known only Congress can officially rename a Cabinet agency, but that didn’t stop Trump from claiming he could. He does this shit all the time figuring if someone wants to sue him, they will, but in the meantime he gets away with it. This seemed a particularly dumb move if he ever wants to reach his holy grail of receiving a Nobel Peace Prize. Clearly, he is too stupid to have thought this one through.

Then he did what any sane person would say is beyond the pale. Clearly Trump is not sane. He went on Truth Social to say he would use the Department of War to make war on an American city. It was reported “President Donald Trump posted a meme on social media Saturday saying that Chicago “will find out why it’s called the Department of WAR,” as the city’s officials brace for an immigration crackdown. “I love the smell of deportations in the morning … Chicago about to find out why it’s called the Department of WAR,” the post reads.

There have been lists published of the wild things he has posted, like saying he will sue the Wall Street Journal for a story he didn’t like. Or when he posted this crap on Juneteenth: “While Black Americans were celebrating Juneteenth as a federal holiday this year, President Trump never even acknowledged it directly. But he took to Truth Social to say, ‘Too many non-working holidays in America. It is costing our Country $BILLIONS OF DOLLARS to keep all of these businesses closed.’” He continued, “It must change if we are going to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump also added that, “The workers don’t want it either,” which no working American has ever uttered in history.”

Each day there is more bullshit from him. He can’t decide what he wants to do about Israel and Gaza, vacillating week to week, or whether to love or dislike Putin. He was royally embarrassed when the leaders of Russia, China, and India joined in a group hug. They were then joined by Trump’s ‘good friend’ North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, at a summit in China to which the felon wasn’t invited. They clearly intended to collectively give him, and because of him, the United States, the finger. So now, because of the felon, our allies don’t trust us, and the rest of the world is telling us to go fuck ourselves.

He is using the Office of the President to threaten everyone, and his power to try to get them to bow down to him. It’s not working internationally, but is working domestically with Republicans in Congress and business in the United States. Republicans in Congress can’t get off their knees long enough to stop him from doing anything. Republican leaders in Congress should supply their caucus with kneepads. Then there’s the sickening spectacle of American business leaders from the tech sector kissing the felon’s ass at a recent White House dinner.

Trump is desperately trying to keep the Epstein story off the front pages and keep the thousands of pages of files out of the hands of the media. Instead, he plays the media with stories about playing strongman sending the National Guard into D.C. and around the country. Pretending he alone can bring down crime while legitimate statistics say it was coming down before his involvement. He screws D.C. with his usual lies saying what he is doing is good for business, when it is having the exact opposite effect. Thankfully groups like FREE DC are responding and showing him people won’t take his crap lying down. But he pretends he is ‘winning’ and unfortunately, until Democrats take back Congress, or at least the House of Representatives, he gets away with it.

We have not yet lost our democracy, but we are in danger of doing so, if people don’t speak out every day, and then VOTE.



Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.