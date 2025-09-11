Opinions
Each morning brings a new outrage from Trump
Threatening Chicago just the latest assault on our norms
By now we know each morning there will be a new outrage coming out of the mouth of the felon in the White House. Some, you can just disregard, others will make your, or someone else’s life, hell. There are the ones he posts on Truth Social — comments about Taylor Swift or some other celebrity who he likes or hates. Then there are lines he throws out at press conferences, like saying he decided to rename the Department of Defense as the Department of War. Then his Goebbels, Stephen Miller, gets the Executive Order drafted. It is well known only Congress can officially rename a Cabinet agency, but that didn’t stop Trump from claiming he could. He does this shit all the time figuring if someone wants to sue him, they will, but in the meantime he gets away with it. This seemed a particularly dumb move if he ever wants to reach his holy grail of receiving a Nobel Peace Prize. Clearly, he is too stupid to have thought this one through.
Then he did what any sane person would say is beyond the pale. Clearly Trump is not sane. He went on Truth Social to say he would use the Department of War to make war on an American city. It was reported “President Donald Trump posted a meme on social media Saturday saying that Chicago “will find out why it’s called the Department of WAR,” as the city’s officials brace for an immigration crackdown. “I love the smell of deportations in the morning … Chicago about to find out why it’s called the Department of WAR,” the post reads.
There have been lists published of the wild things he has posted, like saying he will sue the Wall Street Journal for a story he didn’t like. Or when he posted this crap on Juneteenth: “While Black Americans were celebrating Juneteenth as a federal holiday this year, President Trump never even acknowledged it directly. But he took to Truth Social to say, ‘Too many non-working holidays in America. It is costing our Country $BILLIONS OF DOLLARS to keep all of these businesses closed.’” He continued, “It must change if we are going to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump also added that, “The workers don’t want it either,” which no working American has ever uttered in history.”
Each day there is more bullshit from him. He can’t decide what he wants to do about Israel and Gaza, vacillating week to week, or whether to love or dislike Putin. He was royally embarrassed when the leaders of Russia, China, and India joined in a group hug. They were then joined by Trump’s ‘good friend’ North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, at a summit in China to which the felon wasn’t invited. They clearly intended to collectively give him, and because of him, the United States, the finger. So now, because of the felon, our allies don’t trust us, and the rest of the world is telling us to go fuck ourselves.
He is using the Office of the President to threaten everyone, and his power to try to get them to bow down to him. It’s not working internationally, but is working domestically with Republicans in Congress and business in the United States. Republicans in Congress can’t get off their knees long enough to stop him from doing anything. Republican leaders in Congress should supply their caucus with kneepads. Then there’s the sickening spectacle of American business leaders from the tech sector kissing the felon’s ass at a recent White House dinner.
Trump is desperately trying to keep the Epstein story off the front pages and keep the thousands of pages of files out of the hands of the media. Instead, he plays the media with stories about playing strongman sending the National Guard into D.C. and around the country. Pretending he alone can bring down crime while legitimate statistics say it was coming down before his involvement. He screws D.C. with his usual lies saying what he is doing is good for business, when it is having the exact opposite effect. Thankfully groups like FREE DC are responding and showing him people won’t take his crap lying down. But he pretends he is ‘winning’ and unfortunately, until Democrats take back Congress, or at least the House of Representatives, he gets away with it.
We have not yet lost our democracy, but we are in danger of doing so, if people don’t speak out every day, and then VOTE.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.
District of Columbia
Time for Eleanor Holmes Norton to retire
D.C. needs more than representation by press release
History continues to remind and teach us that there is a time when things simply need to change for whatever reasons. Unfortunately, these changes many times confound sanity and cause destructions that could have easily been avoided if common sense only prevailed.
Presently here in the District of Columbia we are definitely faced with this situation which fortunately does not incur physical upheaval. What is does reaffirm is an active presence in the U.S. House of Representatives is sorely needed to raise the voices of our people under the eyes and weapons of multiple police forces.
In other words, to be blunt: it is time for Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton to retire at the end of her current term.
Her service to all the people of the nation’s capital has been extraordinary, especially passage of District of Columbia statehood twice in the U.S. House only to see it fail in the U.S. Senate. Nevertheless, that battle remains for another generation of leadership to grant what our fellow Americans already possess. Very recently however, we have all witnessed two very serious failures that affect everyone in Washington.
A few months ago, there was the House fiasco that did not restore to our budget over $1 billion, by some accountings, of our own tax money. Even more recently, there is the presidential takeover of our city.
In both of these cases, Mrs. Norton’s absence both these times has been glaringly obvious. What has happened instead? Representation by press releases. This is simply not enough for what is happening. We need and deserve someone able to do the hard work.
Mrs. Norton, please rest on your laurels as they are so well deserved.
Opinions
America’s war on trans lives
What’s happening isn’t marginal or symbolic
For years, the debate over trans rights has been dismissed as just another front in America’s so-called “culture wars.” And many people on both sides of the aisle either openly or secretly think that trans people are second-class citizens. But what’s happening in 2025 isn’t marginal or symbolic. It’s an all-out war on our lives–a war that is forcing trans people in red states to move up north or to coastal cities, and a war that is even forcing some of us to move overseas.
Already this year, more than 850 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced nationwide—making 2025 the most hostile legislative year in U.S. history. More than 120 have become law, and their targets are painfully clear: trans youth, trans parents, and trans adults who dare to live openly.
In Kansas, the “Help Not Harm Act” bans gender-affirming care for minors and threatens lawsuits against providers. Iowa has gone further, stripping civil-rights protections for transgender people, banning gender marker changes, and erasing trans recognition altogether. Texas passed one of the harshest bathroom bans in the nation, imposing $25,000 fines on institutions that let trans people use restrooms matching their identity. Such a law is similar to laws in the 1950s and 1960s that banned African Americans from using the bathroom or water fountain or visiting the restaurant of their choice. And just this week, South Carolina asked the Supreme Court to reinstate its ban on trans students using restrooms aligned with their gender.
The federal government has escalated this assault. Within days of returning to office, President Trump signed a suite of executive orders aimed squarely at erasing trans lives. One order redefined gender as fixed at birth, voiding federal recognition of trans people across passports, prisons, and workplaces. Another banned gender-affirming care for minors nationwide, using inflammatory rhetoric about “mutilation” to stigmatize treatment recognized by every major medical association as essential. A third re-imposed the military ban on trans service members, forcing thousands of patriotic Americans out of uniform.
As if that weren’t enough, the Justice Department under Attorney General Pam Bondi issued subpoenas to more than 20 hospitals, demanding records, texts, and billing information for trans youth. Families are being hunted. Providers are being silenced. These moves by government officials constitute fascism and autocracy.
The human toll is devastating. A 15-year-old boy recently fled Texas to Minnesota just to preserve his medical care. Hate crimes against trans people rose nearly 80 percent in just two years, according to Human Rights Watch. Suicidality among trans youth spikes in states with bans, and the Supreme Court’s decision this summer to uphold Tennessee’s care ban has deepened despair across the country.
What must happen now is clear. Ironically, the fight for trans rights can best be won on a state-by-state basis and “states rights” is something that traditional conservatives tout at every turn. States must repeal their most dangerous bans and protect access to healthcare, education, and housing. Additionally, sanctuary cities must be established along both coasts and in middle America to make us (and migrants) safe. Courts must reverse their devastating endorsement of Tennessee’s ban. And every major institution—schools, hospitals, businesses—must stop hiding behind neutrality and affirm, openly and unequivocally, that trans people belong.
Corporate America, too, must end the charade. Pride sponsorships and rainbow logos mean nothing if the same companies funnel millions into the campaigns of anti-trans politicians.
History will remember what we do in this moment. In 2025, America did not simply “debate” trans rights. It tried to legislate us out of existence. Whether that attempt succeeds will depend not only on trans people ourselves, but on whether the broader queer community—and our allies—rise to meet this moment.
Isaac Amend is a writer based in the D.C. area. He is a trans man and was featured in National Geographic’s “Gender Revolution” documentary. He serves on the board of the LGBT Democrats of Virginia. Contact him at [email protected] or on Instagram at @literatipapi
Opinions
Trump, Russell Vought, RFK Jr., will be responsible for int’l AIDS deaths
Destruction of the United States healthcare infrastructure continues
The felon in the White House, Office of Management and Budget Director, Russell Vought, and Health and Human Services Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., will all go down in history as responsible for millions of AIDS-related deaths around the world. One can only hope one day the justice system will catch up to them and dole out the punishment they all deserve.
As the Washington Blade reported, “The New York Times on Aug. 21 reported the Office of Management and Budget that Russell Vought directs ‘has apportioned’ only $2.9 billion of $6 billion that Congress set aside for PEPFAR for fiscal year 2025. (PEPFAR in the coming fiscal year will use funds allocated in fiscal year 2024.) “They are withholding FY25 funds appropriated by Congress, so that FY26 means PEPFAR shrinks away to nothing,” Health GAP Executive Director Asia Russell noted to the Washington Blade.”
“The New York Times says it has obtained planning documents detailing major changes for the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief. The program would morph from one that provides medicines to prevent the global spread of HIV to one that focuses on the detection of outbreaks such as Ebola and the creation of new markets for American drugs, the documents say.”
We know Kennedy has cut grants focused on HIV/AIDS. It was reported in March, “The NIH has eliminated funding for dozens of HIV-related research grants, according to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services database that was updated last week, halting studies and threatening patient care across the country. Several researchers said the cuts put a stop to hopes of ending HIV in the U.S. and around the world. “The termination of numerous federal grants for HIV prevention and treatment is a cause for alarm,” Dr. Perry Halkitis, dean, and Hunterdon Professor of Public Health & Health Equity at Rutgers University, wrote in an email to CNN. The NIH canceled funds for a Rutgers project examining stigma and aging among HIV-positive and -negative men who have sex with men.”
The cruelty and callousness of these actions is incomprehensible to all decent people anywhere. But then they are only part of the destruction of the United States health infrastructure. The best research organizations in the world are being systematically torn apart, putting Americans and people around the world at risk. PEPFAR is only one program, but it saved millions around the world from dying of AIDS. It was a program put in place by a Republican president, George W. Bush. Where is his voice calling on the Republican Party, if any are left who don’t have their lips attached to the felon’s ass, to fight all these actions by the felon and his cohorts?
We know RFK Jr. lied to the chair of the Senate HELP committee, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), during his confirmation hearings, when he promised not to destroy the vaccine advisory committee at the CDC. Then he acted and “removed every member of a scientific committee that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how to use vaccines and pledged to replace them with his own picks. Major physicians and public health groups criticized the move to oust all 17 members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.” This will lead to more deaths on his watch.
He has now gone on to announce, “the U.S. will pull $500 million in mRNA vaccine development funding, citing false claims about efficacy and safety.” It was the quick development of mRNA vaccines that saved millions of people around the world during the COVID pandemic, and it is these types of vaccines that could save millions more in the world in the next pandemic — and there will be one. It is Vought, as OMB director, who is recommending the budgets that are including these cuts. He is the author of Project 2025.
The travesties continue with the FDA approving the new COVID vaccine only for those 65 and older or having an underlying condition that increases the risk of severe disease. We don’t know if insurance will pay for any others to get it. Then a spokesperson for CVS said in a statement that “based on the current regulatory environment,” the pharmacy chain will not offer COVID-19 vaccinations as normal in the following states and territories: Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Customers can, however, still access the updated COVID-19 vaccines in most of these regions if they present an “authorized prescriber’s prescription.” Now I can blame CVS, but this starts with the scum in the HHS Secretary’s office.
To add to the healthcare chaos RFK Jr. is creating it was reported, “U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Susan Monarez has been fired, the White House said on Wednesday, less than a month after being sworn in, and four senior officials have resigned amid growing tensions over vaccine policies and public health directives.” Each day brings some new insanity from Kennedy. After the shooting of those kids in Minneapolis he said his agency would study whether antidepressants and other psychiatric drugs “might be contributing to violence,” prompting Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minnesota, to say, “I dare you to go to Annunciation School and tell our grieving community, in effect, guns don’t kill kids, antidepressants do. Just shut up. Stop peddling bulls—. You should be fired.” Actually a 2019 study found most school shooters don’t appear to have been prescribed psychotropic drugs and “when they were, no direct or causal association was found.”
With all this going on there is only one way to proceed, and I recognize it is only a beginning, to start the work that lies ahead to stop the carnage the felon and his sycophants are inflicting on the United States, and the world. That is to VOTE! To vote for every Democrat, in every election in 2025 and 2026, and ensure every Republican, at all levels of government, is defeated. There is no third party today that can win. If you stay home, and don’t vote, you are in essence giving up, and actually casting a vote for Trump. If we stick together, and every thinking person in the country comes out and votes, we will win.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.