Breaking the cycle: Honoring service, ending injustice
Convincing the Air Force I was straight, while inside I was breaking
I joined the Air Force ready to serve, ready to give everything for my country. What I wasn’t ready for was the constant act I had to perform. Under “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” — the policy that barred gay, lesbian, and bisexual service members from serving openly from 1993 to 2011 — I lived a double life. By day, I was the perfect Airman: scoring high on tests, volunteering for every assignment, working harder than anyone so no one would look too closely. By night, behind closed doors, I was just a young woman desperate to live honestly, to love openly, and to be myself.
The toll was relentless. Supervisors asked why I wasn’t dating men. Fellow Airmen pressed, harassed, and sometimes assaulted. I spent every moment fending off advances while hiding who I really was. My relationships never had a chance to grow because there was always the fear of being caught. And so I became an actress — convincing the Air Force and the world I was straight, while inside I was breaking.
Still, I tried to turn my pain into purpose. While stationed in Germany, I became a chapter leader for OutServe (now Modern Military Association of America), the underground network of LGBTQ+ service members who found community in secrecy. We leaned on each other when we couldn’t lean on our commands. I answered late-night phone calls from people in despair, terrified of seeking help because to acknowledge who they were could end their career.
Even after repeal in 2011, scars remained. Some veterans still carry less-than-honorable discharges or records that erase their truth. And while repeal was a relief, our transgender siblings were left behind. They continued to serve in silence, and even today, they face a cycle of policy reversals that tell them their service is conditional, their dignity negotiable. Instead of learning from history, we are repeating it — restarting the cycle of harm.
That is why it matters that on the anniversary of the Repeal of “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell,” Sept. 20 will be proclaimed to be LGBTQ+ Service Member and Veterans Day in Washington, D.C., and in cities and states across the country. For our community, this recognition is more than symbolic — it is a public acknowledgment of sacrifice, resilience, and the long fight for dignity that is still happening today. Anniversaries are not just moments to look back. They are a call to action: to repair past harm, to protect those still serving, and to ensure no one else has to live the double life I once did.
Ashley Carothers is a board member of the Modern Military Association of America.
We are everywhere — our LGBTQ media are not: report
A popular 1980s slogan in the LGBTQ+ community was “We are everywhere.” We truly are part of every profession, every race, gender, class, religion, and more.
Just as other communities have media outlets that take a “by us, for us” approach to news and information, there has been a gay press in fits and starts going all the way back to 1924, when a U.S. postal worker named Henry Gerber and his pals launched Friendship & Freedom in Chicago. The police arrested Gerber and shut the newsletter down.
More than 100 years later, the state of LGBTQ+ media might be better than what Gerber experienced, but due to discrimination and political headwinds — including corporate backsliding on diversity marketing — there is a struggle to serve the community with strong local LGBTQ+ journalism.
Which is why I set out in late 2024 to start to document the current state of local LGBTQ+ media in the U.S. Thanks to a grant from the MacArthur Foundation, The LGBTQ+ Media Mapping Project, hubbed at the News is Out collaborative sponsored by the Local Media Foundation, is now available. With a map developed by City University of New York’s Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism Center for Community Media, we have a better sense of the strengths and weaknesses facing this niche within the media world.
While I had published a book on LGBTQ+ media several years ago (Gay Press, Gay Power), I still was not prepared for just how precarious this media ecosystem is today. Our report found 18 states with no LGBTQ+ media and that many city-based media are unable to cover their entire states. Millions of people have no local LGBTQ+ media coverage.
During focus groups, we asked the publishers and editors just what needs they have, beyond an obvious infusion of cash. They are seeking to diversify their revenues, to adapt to new technologies, grow their audiences, and to better serve neighboring communities. There are a wide range of recommendations in the report, things the outlets themselves see could be valuable.
Philanthropy has barely stepped into this part of the media universe in part because almost all LGBTQ+ media, both local and national outlets surveyed, are for-profit. But now that more funders see a need to support local for-profit media, this could open up an opportunity to support more of these outlets. Given the political backlash against the community, now is not the time to push these businesses to become non-profit, as that could be a new single-point failure.
Our report also found that during this time of crisis, there has been a surge in audience, and more willingness to work together. The participants in this research indicated a strong willingness to collaborate across both business and editorial opportunities. But such efforts require an investment of both time and money. Support is needed.
We surveyed both legendary local LGBTQ+ newspapers and newer online outlets. More research should be done on the creator/influencer world, which includes many LGBTQ+ people. And while local LGBTQ+ media was the primary focus of this research, we did survey national LGBTQ+ media. I was surprised how precarious many of these outlets are as well.
The entire LGBTQ+ media universe could use a strategic plan and an infusion of new resources, which I hope funders will step up to support.
In the meantime, readers can support LGBTQ+ media by signing up for their newsletters, and donating or subscribing if they have those options.
Please see the report for a full slate of recommendations, here: https://newsisout.com/lgbtq-media-mapping/. The map is hosted on the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism website here: https://lgbtqmediamap.journalism.cuny.edu/ . We will update the map as new outlets are found; indeed, we have already added new dots to the map.
Tracy Baim is the co-author of The LGBTQ+ Media Mapping Project report with Hanna Siemaszko. She is the co-founder of the 40-year-old Windy City Times LGBTQ+ newspaper, and is the executive director of Press Forward Chicago, a journalism pooled fund part of the national Press Forward movement.
Each morning brings a new outrage from Trump
Threatening Chicago just the latest assault on our norms
By now we know each morning there will be a new outrage coming out of the mouth of the felon in the White House. Some, you can just disregard, others will make your, or someone else’s life, hell. There are the ones he posts on Truth Social — comments about Taylor Swift or some other celebrity who he likes or hates. Then there are lines he throws out at press conferences, like saying he decided to rename the Department of Defense as the Department of War. Then his Goebbels, Stephen Miller, gets the Executive Order drafted. It is well known only Congress can officially rename a Cabinet agency, but that didn’t stop Trump from claiming he could. He does this shit all the time figuring if someone wants to sue him, they will, but in the meantime he gets away with it. This seemed a particularly dumb move if he ever wants to reach his holy grail of receiving a Nobel Peace Prize. Clearly, he is too stupid to have thought this one through.
Then he did what any sane person would say is beyond the pale. Clearly Trump is not sane. He went on Truth Social to say he would use the Department of War to make war on an American city. It was reported “President Donald Trump posted a meme on social media Saturday saying that Chicago “will find out why it’s called the Department of WAR,” as the city’s officials brace for an immigration crackdown. “I love the smell of deportations in the morning … Chicago about to find out why it’s called the Department of WAR,” the post reads.
There have been lists published of the wild things he has posted, like saying he will sue the Wall Street Journal for a story he didn’t like. Or when he posted this crap on Juneteenth: “While Black Americans were celebrating Juneteenth as a federal holiday this year, President Trump never even acknowledged it directly. But he took to Truth Social to say, ‘Too many non-working holidays in America. It is costing our Country $BILLIONS OF DOLLARS to keep all of these businesses closed.’” He continued, “It must change if we are going to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump also added that, “The workers don’t want it either,” which no working American has ever uttered in history.”
Each day there is more bullshit from him. He can’t decide what he wants to do about Israel and Gaza, vacillating week to week, or whether to love or dislike Putin. He was royally embarrassed when the leaders of Russia, China, and India joined in a group hug. They were then joined by Trump’s ‘good friend’ North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, at a summit in China to which the felon wasn’t invited. They clearly intended to collectively give him, and because of him, the United States, the finger. So now, because of the felon, our allies don’t trust us, and the rest of the world is telling us to go fuck ourselves.
He is using the Office of the President to threaten everyone, and his power to try to get them to bow down to him. It’s not working internationally, but is working domestically with Republicans in Congress and business in the United States. Republicans in Congress can’t get off their knees long enough to stop him from doing anything. Republican leaders in Congress should supply their caucus with kneepads. Then there’s the sickening spectacle of American business leaders from the tech sector kissing the felon’s ass at a recent White House dinner.
Trump is desperately trying to keep the Epstein story off the front pages and keep the thousands of pages of files out of the hands of the media. Instead, he plays the media with stories about playing strongman sending the National Guard into D.C. and around the country. Pretending he alone can bring down crime while legitimate statistics say it was coming down before his involvement. He screws D.C. with his usual lies saying what he is doing is good for business, when it is having the exact opposite effect. Thankfully groups like FREE DC are responding and showing him people won’t take his crap lying down. But he pretends he is ‘winning’ and unfortunately, until Democrats take back Congress, or at least the House of Representatives, he gets away with it.
We have not yet lost our democracy, but we are in danger of doing so, if people don’t speak out every day, and then VOTE.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.
Time for Eleanor Holmes Norton to retire
D.C. needs more than representation by press release
History continues to remind and teach us that there is a time when things simply need to change for whatever reasons. Unfortunately, these changes many times confound sanity and cause destructions that could have easily been avoided if common sense only prevailed.
Presently here in the District of Columbia we are definitely faced with this situation which fortunately does not incur physical upheaval. What is does reaffirm is an active presence in the U.S. House of Representatives is sorely needed to raise the voices of our people under the eyes and weapons of multiple police forces.
In other words, to be blunt: it is time for Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton to retire at the end of her current term.
Her service to all the people of the nation’s capital has been extraordinary, especially passage of District of Columbia statehood twice in the U.S. House only to see it fail in the U.S. Senate. Nevertheless, that battle remains for another generation of leadership to grant what our fellow Americans already possess. Very recently however, we have all witnessed two very serious failures that affect everyone in Washington.
A few months ago, there was the House fiasco that did not restore to our budget over $1 billion, by some accountings, of our own tax money. Even more recently, there is the presidential takeover of our city.
In both of these cases, Mrs. Norton’s absence both these times has been glaringly obvious. What has happened instead? Representation by press releases. This is simply not enough for what is happening. We need and deserve someone able to do the hard work.
Mrs. Norton, please rest on your laurels as they are so well deserved.