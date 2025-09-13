National
Wall Street Journal slammed for false link between trans community and Kirk shooter
Unverified reports about Kirk’s shooter being connected to the Trans Community fueled threats and fear.
The Human Rights Campaign, America’s largest LGBTQ advocacy group, is demanding that the Wall Street Journal retract a story that falsely linked the suspected shooter of right-wing pundit Charlie Kirk to the transgender community.
In the hours after Kirk’s assassination, multiple news outlets and social media influencers rushed to speculate about the suspect’s identity before police had confirmed any details. The Wall Street Journal—owned by the same parent company as Fox News—was among the first to make the unverified connection.
The paper cited an early bulletin “circulated widely among law enforcement officials” in the hours after the shooting. According to that document, investigators had discovered ammunition allegedly inscribed with “transgender and anti-fascist ideology” inside the rifle believed to be the murder weapon. The Journal’s reporting inferred that the killer was connected to the LGBTQ community.
But the bulletin was never verified. As The New York Times noted, analysts with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives had not authenticated the document, which also contradicted other evidence summaries and “might turn out to have been misread or misinterpreted,” as The Hill reported.
Subsequent investigations revealed that the “transgender and anti-fascist ideology” in question referred to engravings on spent Mauser .30-caliber, bolt-action rifle casings found at the scene. The etchings included references to video games and internet culture, such as:
“Hey fascist! Catch! ↑ → ↓↓↓”
“notices, bulges, OWO, what’s this?”
“Bella Ciao”
“If you read this you are gay LMAO.”
Later, the Wall Street Journal updated its story to acknowledge doubts about the bulletin’s validity. The paper has not removed the piece, though it has appended an editor’s note retracting its initial claim of “transgender” ideology tied to the casings.
Meanwhile, law enforcement identified the suspect as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who was taken into custody after allegedly making an incriminating statement to a family member. That relative told a family friend, who then alerted authorities, according to media reports.
Human Rights Campaign National Press Secretary Brandon Wolf condemned the Journal’s reporting, warning of the consequences of spreading misinformation:
“In the immediate aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s murder, news outlets and people with large platforms online raced to share unconfirmed reports that wrongfully tied the LGBTQ+ community to the shooter. Jumping to those conclusions was reckless, irresponsible, and led to a wave of threats against the trans community from right wing influencers, and a wave of terror for the community that is already living scared. Many online who peddled rumors with incomplete and untrue details did not care about the facts. They cared about inciting rage. Rage is what makes this country a tinder box. People’s rush to lob hot takes and click bait is not how we are going to get out of this deeply divided, dangerous era. News outlets and people with platforms have to do better.”
Despite Wolf’s call, the Wall Street Journal has yet to retract the story. The WSJ did however add an Editor’s note at the beginning of the story, which backtracked the original claim of “transgender” ideology on the bullet casings.
The White House
Trump to honor Charlie Kirk with Medal of Freedom
Anti-LGBTQ political activist assassinated in Utah on Wednesday
At a Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony at the Pentagon on Thursday, President Donald Trump announced that he will award right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Kirk was assassinated less than 24 hours earlier at Utah Valley University while speaking on conservative talking points to a crowd.
The 31-year-old conservative commentator is best known for founding Turning Point USA, a nonprofit that sought to build a robust conservative youth movement. He earned notoriety for his unwavering loyalty to Trump, his advocacy of expansive Second Amendment rights, and his opposition to LGBTQ rights. Conservatives and far-right supporters have quickly elevated Kirk to martyr status since his death.
“Before we begin, let me express the horror and grief so many Americans feel at the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk,” Trump said. “Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty, and an inspiration to millions and millions of people.”
As of now, there is no indication when the award ceremony will take place, although Trump said “I can only guarantee you one thing, that we will have a very big crowd.”
Many credit Kirk with helping Trump return to the White House in 2024 by mobilizing young voters — particularly young men — on behalf of the twice-impeached president.
Kirk’s stance against LGBTQ rights was a central part of his political brand.
A staunch opponent of Obergefell v. Hodges, the landmark Supreme Court ruling requiring states to recognize same-sex marriage, Kirk often used incendiary rhetoric, at times calling for the erosion of LGBTQ rights altogether.
As host of “The Charlie Kirk Show” on the Salem Radio Network, he frequently denounced transgender participation in sports, referring to trans people and their supporters as “sick.” He also suggested they should be “taken care of like how things in the 1950s and 60s” were — an allusion many critics interpreted as a reference to lobotomies, shock therapy, and forced institutionalization.
Kirk often framed his views through the lens of “Christian values.”
On his YouTube channel, he invoked biblical passages, at one point citing Leviticus 20:13 to claim that the Bible’s call for the stoning of gay men reflected “God’s perfect law.”
The Washington Blade contacted several LGBTQ advocacy organizations for comment on Trump’s decision to posthumously honor Kirk, a man widely criticized for his hostility toward the LGBTQ community. Many focused instead on condemning the violence that ended his life.
“Political violence is unacceptable and has no place in this country,” said Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign, in an emailed statement. “We cannot ever accept this epidemic of gun violence as normal. We cannot keep living like this.”
Kristen Browde, president of the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus, which has 21 chapters across the state, making it one of the largest LGBTQ caucuses in the nation, echoed those sentiments while pointing to the consequences of Kirk’s rhetoric.
“Political violence, for any reason, is wrong. Gun violence, for any reason, is wrong. Spending your life, inciting violence, demonizing political opponents? Attacking those who are different? Every bit as wrong. And when violence follows such actions? One can’t be shocked. All you can do is recommit yourself to fight against it.”
According to videos — and witnesses at Utah Valley University, Kirk was shot seconds after beginning to answer a question about how many”transgender” people were responsible for “mass shootings,” where he answered “too many.”
As of Thursday evening, Kirk’s killer remained at large. The FBI has identified a person of interest in its investigation and is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
U.S. Supreme Court
Supreme Court sides with transgender boy in bathroom access fight
Plaintiff challenging SC law
On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a transgender boy may use the boy’s bathroom in a South Carolina public high school while pursuing a challenge to a state law that requires students to use the bathrooms corresponding to their sex assigned at birth.
The order, which was unsigned by any of the justices, did not provide reasons for the court’s decision, but made clear that it applied only to the one student in this case. The order specifically stated that it was “not a ruling on the merits of the legal issues presented in the litigation” and was instead “based on the standards applicable for obtaining emergency relief.”
It should be noted that Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito Jr., and Neil M. Gorsuch filed dissents to the order, though they did not provide any explanation for their opposition.
This is not the first time the highest court in the nation has addressed trans rights in the country.
In 2020, the Supreme Court ruled in Bostock v. Clayton County that federal law prohibits anti-trans discrimination in employment. Despite this significant victory for trans rights, in June the court upheld a Tennessee law banning gender-affirming medical care for trans minors in U.S. v. Skrmetti. That ruling, which suggested the court could be used to remove protections for trans people, has contributed to increased scrutiny and the reconsideration of previous rulings favorable to trans rights, placing broader LGBTQ protections at risk.
The recent order comes as the Supreme Court prepares to hear two cases involving trans athletes and their rights to participate in sports under Title IX, the federal civil rights law that prohibits discrimination based on sex in educational programs and activities that receive federal funding. Advocates for trans rights have expressed concern that these upcoming cases could further challenge the legal landscape surrounding gender identity in schools and other public institutions.
Utah
Charlie Kirk shot to death at Utah university
Anti-LGBTQ figure asked about trans shooters moments earlier
Charlie Kirk, a right-wing political activist, outspoken anti-LGBTQ figure, and founder of Turning Point USA, a conservative nonprofit, was shot and killed at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Wednesday.
The 31-year-old was visiting the university’s Turning Point USA chapter and speaking to a large outdoor audience when he was struck in the neck by a single bullet fired from about 200 yards away. NBC reported that no suspect is in custody, despite university police previously indicating otherwise. President Donald Trump announced Kirk’s death on social media.
Just moments before the shooting, an audience member asked Kirk, “How many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?”
“Too many,” Kirk replied — seconds before being shot. Videos of the graphic incident have since gone viral online.
Kirk had long opposed LGBTQ rights and publicly opposed same-sex marriage. He frequently cited his “Christian values” as the basis for his positions, often quoting Leviticus 20:13 (“men lying with men… abomination”) as “God’s perfect law” on sexual matters.
He was also a prominent national voice in efforts to ban transgender healthcare, saying, “Donald Trump needs to run on this issue.” Kirk further proclaimed, “Pride is a sin,” and dismissed “gay corporations that hate America.”
On his YouTube show, he declared there are “only two genders” and described “transgenderism and gender ‘fluidity’ … lies that hurt people and abuse kids.” He also warned that LGBTQ efforts would not stop at marriage equality but instead aimed to “corrupt your children,” according to Media Matters for America.
Utah Valley University, established in 1941 as Central Utah Vocational School, is the state’s largest public university, with more than 46,000 students. It is located about 40 miles south of Salt Lake City.
Wall Street Journal slammed for false link between trans community and Kirk shooter
