DC Center to host violence prevention open house

Friday, September 12

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Community Happy Hour” at 7 p.m. at Uproar Lounge & Restaurant Rooftop. This event is ideal for making new friends, professional networking, idea-sharing, and community building. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Women in Their Twenties and Thirties will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social discussion group for queer women in the Washington, D.C. area and a great way to make new friends and meet other queer women in a fun and friendly setting. For more details, visit Facebook.

Saturday, September 13

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Community Brunch” at 12 p.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. This fun weekly event brings the DMV area LGBTQ+ community, including allies, together for delicious food and conversation. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

LGBTQ Intergenerational Extravaganza will be at 12 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This event will be hosted in collaboration with Capitol Hill Village, the DC LGBTQ+ Community Center, Seabury Out and About, and Whitman Walker. Attendees will enjoy an afternoon that includes lunch, speed friending, an elder panel, yoga and breakout sessions. For more details, visit the DC Center’s website.

Monday, September 15

“Center Aging Monday Coffee Klatch” will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more details, email [email protected].

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Community Happy Hour” at 7 p.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. This event is ideal for making new friends, professional networking, idea-sharing, and community building. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Tuesday, September 16

Center Bi+ Roundtable Discussion will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is an opportunity for people to gather in order to discuss issues related to bisexuality or as Bi individuals in a private setting. Visit Facebook or Meetup for more information.

The D.C. Mayor’s Office for LGBTQ Affairs will host “Start Proud: DC’s LGBTQ Small Biz Power Hour” at 4:30 p.m. at 899 North Capitol St., N.E. This event is a one-stop presentation designed to equip D.C. residents with the tools to launch, grow, and sustain small businesses. From grants and tax support to business licensing and mentorship, this session connects aspiring entrepreneurs with the resources they need to thrive in the District of Columbia. More details are available on Eventbrite.

Wednesday, September 17

Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Activism at Woman’s National Democratic Club” at 6 p.m. at The Whittemore House. Guests can join other activists at the WNDC for letter and postcard writing to get out the vote this fall in Virginia and other critical state races. Postcards will be written to women in rural Virginia and to members of Congress on Home Rule 101 in partnership with the D.C. Democrats Statehood Committee. There will be free pizza, cash bar, a fun raffle and camaraderie. More details are available on Eventbrite.

Thursday, September 18

The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.

Virtual Yoga with Charles M. will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. For more details, visit the DC Center for the LGBT Community’s website.