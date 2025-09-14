Out & About
DC Center to host violence prevention open house
VPART event held on Sept. 20
The DC LGBTQ+ Community Center will host the inaugural “VPART Open House” on Saturday, Sept. 20 at 12 p.m. at the Center’s physical location at 1827 Wiltberger St., N.W.
This special event brings together community members and partner organizations to uplift the vital work of the Violence Prevention and Response Team (VPART), a program of the Mayor’s Office on LGBTQ+ Affairs and to celebrate the collaborative efforts of sibling organizations.
Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with local advocates, learn more about violence prevention strategies, and explore the broad spectrum of supportive services available across the District. The afternoon will include resource-sharing, meaningful conversations, and community care, all in a welcoming and affirming environment.
For more details, visit the DC Center’s website.
Out & About
Tyler Clementi Foundation to host Reggie Greer
Upstander Award presented to LGBTQ+ advocate
The Tyler Clementi Foundation will host “Upstanders in Action” on Wednesday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. at the home of Craig Benson.
This event will honor Reggie Greer with the 2025 Washington, D.C. Upstander Award for his work as an LGBTQ+ advocate. Presenting Greer with this award will be Bishop Gene Robinson, an inspiring voice for inclusion and equality.
The event will feature an exclusive auction with unique experiences. To purchase tickets, visit the Tyler Clementi Foundation’s website.
Calendar
Calendar: September 12-18
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, September 12
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Community Happy Hour” at 7 p.m. at Uproar Lounge & Restaurant Rooftop. This event is ideal for making new friends, professional networking, idea-sharing, and community building. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Women in Their Twenties and Thirties will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social discussion group for queer women in the Washington, D.C. area and a great way to make new friends and meet other queer women in a fun and friendly setting. For more details, visit Facebook.
Saturday, September 13
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Community Brunch” at 12 p.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. This fun weekly event brings the DMV area LGBTQ+ community, including allies, together for delicious food and conversation. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
LGBTQ Intergenerational Extravaganza will be at 12 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This event will be hosted in collaboration with Capitol Hill Village, the DC LGBTQ+ Community Center, Seabury Out and About, and Whitman Walker. Attendees will enjoy an afternoon that includes lunch, speed friending, an elder panel, yoga and breakout sessions. For more details, visit the DC Center’s website.
Monday, September 15
“Center Aging Monday Coffee Klatch” will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more details, email [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Community Happy Hour” at 7 p.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. This event is ideal for making new friends, professional networking, idea-sharing, and community building. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, September 16
Center Bi+ Roundtable Discussion will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is an opportunity for people to gather in order to discuss issues related to bisexuality or as Bi individuals in a private setting. Visit Facebook or Meetup for more information.
The D.C. Mayor’s Office for LGBTQ Affairs will host “Start Proud: DC’s LGBTQ Small Biz Power Hour” at 4:30 p.m. at 899 North Capitol St., N.E. This event is a one-stop presentation designed to equip D.C. residents with the tools to launch, grow, and sustain small businesses. From grants and tax support to business licensing and mentorship, this session connects aspiring entrepreneurs with the resources they need to thrive in the District of Columbia. More details are available on Eventbrite.
Wednesday, September 17
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Activism at Woman’s National Democratic Club” at 6 p.m. at The Whittemore House. Guests can join other activists at the WNDC for letter and postcard writing to get out the vote this fall in Virginia and other critical state races. Postcards will be written to women in rural Virginia and to members of Congress on Home Rule 101 in partnership with the D.C. Democrats Statehood Committee. There will be free pizza, cash bar, a fun raffle and camaraderie. More details are available on Eventbrite.
Thursday, September 18
The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
Virtual Yoga with Charles M. will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. For more details, visit the DC Center for the LGBT Community’s website.
Out & About
Don’t hibernate this fall, check out these local events instead
SMYAL Brunch, drag events, RuPaul highlight busy season
Temperatures are dropping and the summer hangover is now in full effect. But that doesn’t mean you should hibernate this fall. Here’s a list of D.C.-area events you should check out in the coming months.
Sip and Paint USA will host “The Drag Queen Paint Experience” on Saturday, Sept. 13 at 4 p.m. at Town Tavern DC. This event combines the joy of painting with the lively energy of a drag queen, offering an hour and a half of fun, creativity, and entertainment. Participants paint a canvas while enjoying cocktails, all under the guidance of a glamorous drag queen host. Tickets cost $47.19 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
HRC National Dinner is Saturday, Sept. 13 at the Washington Hilton. Tickets are sold out but there’s a wait list available at hrc.org.
The Wanda Alston Foundation’s 2025 Fall Reception is Friday, Sept. 19 at The Wharf DC. Tickets are available at wandaalstonfoundation.org.
Plaza Artist Materials DC will host “Art Afternoon with Alex: Channeling Basquiat” on Thursday, Sept. 25 at 2 p.m. at Plaza Artist Materials & Picture Framing. This will be the first in a series of exploring the artworks of other artists by vibing their amazing unique styles. Basquiat’s raw, vibrant, expressive abstract street art combined with written word has made him an iconic artist. The event will feature products from Speedball & Posca. Tickets cost $30.23 and are available on Eventbrite.
SMYAL Fall Brunch will be held on Sunday, Sept. 28 at the Marriott Marquis featuring silent auction, cocktail reception, and seated brunch. Tickets are available at smyal.org.
Velvet Allure Cabaret will host “Art of Seduction Burlesque and Variety Show” on Saturday, Oct. 4 at Creative Suitland Arts Center. This will be a night of burlesque, aerial arts, body painting, art, food, raffles and more. The Art of Seduction is more than a show—it’s an immersive experience designed to ignite your senses and captivate your imagination. Cocktail attire is required, tickets cost $65.87 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Cagedbirds will host “The GAY Best Man” on Friday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. at Chateau Inc. This is an original play in tribute to the classic ‘90s film, but with an LGBTQ twist. This is a funny and thought-provoking story of friendship, romance and drama. Tickets cost $39.19 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Mixtape Sapphics will host “Summer’s Last Glow: Rooftop Soirée” on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 4 p.m. at Space DC Restaurant and Lounge. This is an opportunity to soak up the last golden hours of summer together before fall fully arrives — for a night that starts with connection and ends with a dance party under the stars. DJ AROB will perform and bring her signature blend of throwback jams and current hits. Tickets cost $13.26 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Les Folies Derrière will host “You Can’t Strip With Us: A Burlesque Tribute to ‘Mean Girls’” on Wednesday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at DC Comedy Loft and Bier Baron Tavern. Slip into your (pink) camo pants and flip-flops and come join Callie Pigeon and friends for this fetch burlesque and variety revue! Tickets cost $23.18 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
The Howard Theatre will host “BUTT TOOT KING” featuring Lydia Kollins, Suzie Toot, and Kori King” on Tuesday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. General admission tickets cost $44.47 and can be purchased on the Howard Theatre’s website.
Echo Stage will host “RuPaul DJ Set” on Saturday, Sept. 20 at 10 p.m. There will be performances by Ed Bailey and Glitterati. Tickets start at $69.15 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.
Impulse DC will host “Sexy and Silver” on Friday, Sept. 19 at The Gathering Spot. There will be conversation, music, and community—bridging generations of LGBTQ+ men with pride and joy. There will also be on-site wellness resources; HIV/STI testing info, PrEP & DoxyPEP info, harm reduction tools, and mental health support—seamlessly blended into the experience. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Pride SoMD will host its 8th Annual Pride Festival on Sunday, Oct 12 at 11 a.m. at Lexington Manor Passive Park. This year’s theme is “Existence is Resistance.” The festival will feature a diverse lineup of LGBTQ+ small businesses, community resources, a variety of vendors, food trucks, a dedicated kids zone, live entertainment from a DJ and more. For more details, visit Pride SoMD’s website.
