Short film explores little-known corner of AIDS history
‘Cashing Out’ explores terminally ill patients selling their life insurance policies
If you’re reading the Blade right now, you’re probably someone who understands the importance of preserving queer history – especially in an alarming time when the danger of having it erased is uncomfortably real.
That’s why a new, Oscar-qualified documentary short from queer Gen-Z filmmaker Matt Nadel feels incredibly timely.
Nadel, a 26-year-old journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on justice, survival, and untold queer histories, has had his films distributed by The New Yorker, The New York Times, and PBS; his short “CANS Can’t Stand” premiered at Cannes as part of the festival’s Emerging Filmmaker Showcase, and earned a nomination for a 2024 GLAAD Media Award after winning audience awards at Outfest and NewFest. Now, with “Cashing Out,” he follows an unlikely thread in his family history to unearth an almost-forgotten chapter in the saga of the AIDS crisis.
Centering its focus on a group of AIDS-era survivors and witnesses, “Cashing Out” explores the origins of the viatical settlement industry – in which a terminally ill person may sell their life insurance policy to a third party investor, who can then cash in on the policy at the time of the seller’s death – through their individual stories. There’s Scott, who facilitated such an arrangement for his dying partner and inspired a widespread movement within the gay community to follow suit; Sean, who sold his policy but survived to become a pioneering queer activist, publisher, and entrepreneur; Dee Dee, a trans woman of color who was one of the millions of lower-income AIDS patients had no life insurance policy to sell; and Nadel himself, whose own father invested in the purchase of policies from terminal AIDS patients.
It may seem like a macabre way to make a profit – indeed, as the film makes clear, it was characterized that way in the media at the time, and perceived by many as “profiteering” which exploited an epidemic of death. Likewise, as Sean’s story illustrates, breakthroughs in treatment allowed many of the policy holders to survive, and with a diagnosis no longer equating to a death sentence, investors could no longer rely on getting their payout. Yet it was also an opportunity for men who would otherwise spend their last months suffering in poverty to instead live what was left of their lives in comfort, free from the inevitable financial disaster of forced unemployment and expensive medical bills; decades later, the industry is going strong, to the benefit of millions of elderly and terminally ill people as well as their investors.
In “Cashing Out,” each of its participants traces their connection to the viatical settlement movement of those dark days to illuminate how it has shaped their own evolution into queer advocacy and activism; beyond that, the film explores the oppression and hardship of the AIDS-era queer community in the context of what we face today.
Nadel says: “I had never heard about this industry until I discovered a few years ago that I had an unnerving personal connection to it. Making this film allowed me not only to reckon with something personal, but also to connect AIDS history to timely questions around care, equity, and the cost of dignity in this country. Right now, those questions could not be more relevant.”
Part of the award-winning New Yorker Documentary series, and executive produced by Matt Bomer, Angeria Paris VanMichaeld, and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Julie Cohen, the film also marks a milestone partnership with the National AIDS Memorial, which has launched a new intergenerational storytelling campaign called “The Quilt Can Be A Comforter.” In addition, The Life Insurance Settlement Association (LISA) joined the campaign as the presenting sponsor.
John Cunningham, executive director of the National AIDS Memorial says: “The National AIDS Memorial is committed to sharing the story of the AIDS crisis and the lessons that can be learned from it. As a man who lived through the darkest days of the AIDS crisis, I remember firsthand the struggle many faced and how the viatical process presented both challenges and opportunities.”
Bryan Nicholson, executive director of LISA, comments: “Cashing Out” shines a light on a profoundly human chapter in the life settlement industry, when people with AIDS faced impossible choices. For LISA, supporting this film was essential—not only to honor the origins of our industry, but to ensure those stories are told with compassion and dignity.”
Highlighting the fragility of progress, Nadel’s 40-minute documentary illustrates how the same social prejudices and systemic inequities that cost so many their lives in the ‘80s and ‘90s are still very much with us today – especially with political threats jeopardizing our continued access to HIV treatment and prevention. In the words of its press release, it’s “both a memorial and a call to action, urging us to safeguard care, preserve funding, and ensure that no community is left behind.
It’s also an important reminder of how much queer history matters, and how important it is for queer voices to be involved in preserving it.
You can watch “Cashing Out” for free at cashingoutmovie.com.
The season’s must-see queer TV and films
Gay cruising, ‘Downton’ returns, J.Lo, Guadagnino’s latest, and more
Fall is rolling in fast, and that means shorter days, longer nights, and a fresh season of entertainment on our screens, both big and small, so there will be plenty of choices for you when it comes to deciding how to fill those extra hours of evening time. As always, the Blade is here to give you the rundown on the new movies and shows that are coming your way for the next few months. Our list, in order of release date, is below.
“Helluva Boss: Special”
Sept. 10, Prime Video
Queer animation fans can look forward to a new offering from Vivienne “VivziePop” Medrano, whose adult animated musical black comedy web series (yes, we know that’s a lot of descriptors) “Hazbin Hotel” and its spin-off, “Helluva Boss” garnered a legion of fans in the late teens/early twenties. Set in Hell, the latter show revolves around an assasination-by-hire business run by a ragtag crew of imps. Including multiple LGBTQ characters (gay, bi, pan, trans, and more), it’s set in the same fictional “Hell-iverse” as “Hazbin,” but is otherwise a standalone experience; to celebrate its September debut on the Prime Video platform (the existing first two seasons will be available, with the promise of more to come), Medrano has created a new remake of the series pilot (originally aired in 2019), which will premiere there alongside the previously released installments. Wicked fun!
“Dreams” [Drømmer]
Sept. 12, VOD
For fans of queer international cinema, this Norwegian drama from writer-director Dag Johan Haugerud will surely check off all the necessary boxes. The middle installment of a trilogy about nontraditional intimacy (the other two films are titled “Sex” and “Love”), it follows a young female student (Ella Øverbye) who falls in love with her French teacher (Selome Emnetu) and documents her feelings in writing, sparking tension within her family and forcing a confrontation of unfulfilled dreams and hidden longings. Winner of the Golden Bear at the 2025 Berlin International Film Festival, it offers a Scandinavian perspective on the generational shift of attitudes around relationships, sexuality, and social norms.
“Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale”
Sept. 12, Theaters
It’s hard to imagine a “Downton Abbey” without the late Maggie Smith, but the phenomenally popular highbrow soap opera about the interwoven lives of the wealthy Crawley family and their servants in early 20th-century England is returning for one last installment, regardless. This time, the clan faces disaster after Mary (Michelle Dockery) finds herself at the center of a public scandal that places the household at risk of financial disaster and social disgrace. The ever-plucky Crawleys and their loyal staff must carry on, embracing change as the next generation is faced with leading Downton into an uncertain future. We’ll be there for it, you can bet — though the publicity emphasis on the “next generation” and the “future” makes us wonder if it really is the “Grand Finale” after all. Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, and all the rest of the beloved cast return, alongside some new faces, for what will surely be a fan must-see cinematic event.
“The History of Sound”
Sept. 12, Theaters
One of the year’s most anticipated queer titles, this epic gay romance from South African filmmaker Oliver Hermanus (“Beauty,” “Moffie”) traces the passionate relationship between two young music scholars (Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor) who embark on a mission to record folk songs in rural Maine at the end of World War I. Based on two short stories by Ben Shattuck (who also wrote the screenplay), it’s not just a love story set against the social constraints of the early 1900s – it’s also a profound exploration of music as an expression of humanity, which somehow makes the love story even better. With endearing and moving performances from its hot-ticket leading men (we know most of you will be seeing this one solely for Mescal, O’Connor, or both, and it’s completely understandable), and an idyllic pastoral beauty that evokes a rugged “Brokeback Mountain” mystique, it has all the makings of an instant queer classic – and we can’t wait for it, either.
“The Compatriots”
Sept. 16, VOD
This award-winning queer festival favorite is a coming-of-age buddy movie about a young undocumented immigrant (Rafael Silva) facing deportation, who unexpectedly reunites with his estranged best friend (Denis Shepherd), a “vivacious bachelor” (as the official synopsis puts it) who seeks a deeper connections. Together, they embark “on a heartfelt journey to prevent Javi’s expulsion from the only country he has ever called home.” Timely in its subject matter and appealing in its focus on friendship, it’s definitely on our watchlist.
“Gen V, Season 2”
Sept. 17, Prime Video
The popular and thrilling spinoff series from “The Boys” returns for a second season, continuing the saga of America’s first and only college for superheroes and putting its gifted students (and their moral boundaries) to the test as they compete for the school’s top honors and the chance to join an elite team of international world-savers – but as the school’s dark secrets come to light, they must decide what kind of heroes they want to become.
“Plainclothes”
Sept. 19, Theaters (Limited Release)
This hotly anticipated Sundance Audience Award-winner comes from writer-director Carmen Emmi, and stars Tom Blyth as a young undercover cop in mid-90s New York, who is tasked with entrapping and arresting gay men who cruise the local mall for anonymous sex. It’s an assignment that makes him increasingly uncomfortable, since he’s closeted himself – something that becomes even more problematic when he falls for a potential “offender” (Russell Tovey, in full and glorious “daddy” mode) in the line of duty. Yes, it’s a story of life in an era of still-prevalent homophobia, and yes, we wish we didn’t have to see another one – but given the current societal climate in America 2025, it’s probably important to be reminded, once again, of what that’s like. Don’t worry, though – it’s not ALL bleak, and there is some seriously sexy chemistry between its leading men.
“Brilliant Minds,” Season 2
Sept. 22, NBC
The medical procedural drama, which stars Zachary Quinto as a “psychological sleuth” (inspired by world-famous author and neurologist Oliver Sacks) who, alongside his team at Bronx General Hospital, delves into “mysteries of the mind,” returns for a second season, as Dr. Wolf and his team at Bronx General continue to confront puzzling cases, coming face-to-face with the question: Who deserves care?
“English Teacher,” Season 2
Sept. 25, FX
Also returning for a second round is this popular and well-received comedy from creator and star Brian Jordan Alvarez, who as the title character continues to rock the boat in his high school workplace whenever controversy arises. This season, he finds himself battling a range of divisive issues like climate change, COVID, military recruitment, and student phone usage, while also struggling to keep his relationship with a fellow teacher (Jordan Firstman) separate from his work life. A refreshingly unfiltered queer-eye comedy of sociopolitical errors, the first season was an unexpected joy; here’s hoping Alvarez and crew can keep the magic going.
“Boots”
Oct. 9, Netflix
Based on Greg Cope White’s memoir (“The Pink Marine”), this new dramedy series stars Miles Heizer as a closeted teen who joins the military during the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” era of the 1990s. Another timely reminder of what life was like in the bad old days (for non-heterosexual people, anyway), this one is likely buoyed by a sense of humor. Also starring Liam Oh, Vera Farmiga, and Max Parker, with Cedrick Cooper, Ana Ayora, Angus O’Brien, Dominic Goodman, Kieron Moore, Nicholas Logan, Rico Pairs, and more in support.
“Kiss of the Spider Woman”
Oct. 10, Theaters
This one is big. The long-awaited screen adaptation of Kander and Ebb’s Tony-winning musical – itself adapted from the novel by Manuel Puig, which was also adapted into the 1985 non-musical film starring William Hurt and Raul Julia – arrives at last, directed by Bill Condon (“Chicago,” “Dreamgirls”) and featuring Diego Luna and Tonatiuh alongside diva Jennifer Lopez in the title role. The story of two mismatched cellmates in an Argentine prison – a Marxist revolutionary and a flamboyantly queer window dresser imprisoned for “public indecency” – who form an unlikely bond as the latter recounts the plot of a favorite movie musical that has given him inspiration and hope. Advance glimpses through the film’s trailer promise a visually dazzling cinematic experience, while the talent of its stars gives us high hopes for a film that lives up to the pedigree of its source material – but let’s face it, it’s a musical (and a VERY queer musical, at that) so we’re going to be in the audience on opening night no matter what.
“After the Hunt”
Oct. 10, Theaters
The latest opus from filmmaker Luca Guadagnino (“Call Me By Your Name,” “Challengers,” “Queer”) is also his third movie in two years, a thriller starring Julia Roberts as an Ivy league professor caught up in abuse allegations involving a student and a colleague. It’s unclear whether there are any directly queer plot details here, especially since Guadagnino has stated it doesn’t address “sexuality and love” as his other recent work has done, but given the Italian-born director’s track record, it’s sure to be simmering with unspoken attractions either way. Also starring Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”) and Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick… Boom!”), along with Lío Mehiel (“Mutt”), Michael Stuhlbarg, and Chloe Sevigny, with a score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.
“Blue Moon”
Oct. 17, Theaters
Oscar-winning filmmaker Richard Linklater reunites with favorite muse and collaborator Ethan Hawke for this intriguingly queer biopic, which focuses on closeted gay songwriter Lorenz Hart (Hawke) – who partnered with Richard Rodgers to create songs that have become staples of the “Great American Songbook” – during a pivotal episode during his life: the opening night of “Oklahoma!,” the groundbreaking musical written by Rodgers with new collaborator Oscar Hammerstein III, which launched their long career as Broadway legends while Hart accelerated his tragic slide into alcoholism and death. Co-starring Andrew Scott (as Rodgers) and Margaret Qualley as a semi-fictionalized would-be paramour of the doomed musical genius. Guaranteed to deliver a powerful look at one of America’s most tragic musical giants, with award-bait performances from an “A-list” cast of heavy hitters, we are confident that this one is not to be missed.
“Queens of the Dead”
Oct. 24, Theaters
Director Tina Romero is behind this wild-ride horror comedy, about a zombie apocalypse that breaks out in Brooklyn on the night of a giant warehouse party, forcing an eclectic group of drag queens, club kids, and other “frenemies” to ditch the drama, put aside their differences and take up arms against the brain-craving undead horde in the way that only a true “creature of the night” can accomplish. Starring Katy O’Brian, Jaquel Spivey, Tomas Matos, Nina West, Quincy Dunn-Baker, Jack Haven, Cheyenne Jackson, Dominique Jackson, and Margaret Cho
“Hedda”
Oct. 29, Theaters
Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen’s classic “Hedda Gabler” gets a queer-skewed adaptation in Nia DaCosta’s new interpretation of the 19th-century drama about a society woman trapped in a loveless marriage who schemes to free herself by persuading her husband to commit suicide. Tessa Thompson takes on the title role, while Nina Hoss plays her significant other – here transmuted into a woman, Eileen, instead of the play’s original Ejlert – in a match-up that looks epic just from the brief glimpses afforded by its trailer. We’re always a big fan of queering the classics, and with talented (and openly queer) Thompson starring as one of the most iconic female characters in history, there’s no doubt this will be a movie for the ages.
‘Twinless’ pushes boundaries with darkly comedic ‘bromance’
One of several queer hidden gems hitting screens in September
Let’s face it, the movies have never really been great at representation when it comes to twins.
Sure, Luke and Leia are technically twins in the “Star Wars” movies, but that’s more of a plot point than a relationship to be authentically explored; there are also the precocious pair of twin sisters in two iterations of “The Parent Trap” (Hayley Mills or Lindsay Lohan, take your pick), whose separated-at-birth backstory makes a great premise for a zany identity swap comedy while really having very little to do with the lived experience of most real-world twins.
Far more numerous are the darker portrayals: Bette Davis as a twin who murders her sister in “Dead Ringer”; Jeremy Irons as a pair of drug-addicted, psychosexually manipulative twin gynecologists who use their practice to prey on women in “Dead Ringers”; and perhaps the most iconic (and scary) of all screen twins, the nightmarishly adorable ghosts of the slain Grady girls (Lisa and Louise Burns) in “The Shining.”
These are just the examples that first spring to mind, but they reflect a consistent pattern in which the presence of twins in a movie is almost always to serve as a plot device, either to fuel a comedy-of-errors farce of mistaken identities, to play out some symbolic “Jekyll/Hyde” melodrama about the inner conflict of good and evil, or simply just to be creepy. If there were a Bechdel Test for twins, Hollywood would be failing on all counts – and while there’s a reason some of these titles are classics, we can’t help thinking that there are a lot of twins out there who would like to see a movie about what it’s actually like to be a twin.
Ironically enough, the long-buzzed Sundance favorite “Twinless” – in theaters as of Sept. 5 – might come close to fulfilling that need, though it draws from nearly all the tropes discussed above, and despite the fact that both of its leading men have (as the title hints) already lost their twins at the beginning of the story.
We first meet Roman (Dylan O’Brien) shortly after the sudden death of his brother Rocky – from whom he had grown distant – in a traffic accident; angry, emotional, and reeling with the loss, he finds a grief management group for twins who have lost their twins, and connects with another recently bereaved newcomer, the wry and quirky Dennis (James Sweeney, who also wrote and directed the film). The two quickly form a bond of support, filling the void left in their lives by shopping for groceries and eating meals together. Dennis becomes a kind of “surrogate twin” – he’s even gay, just like Rocky was! – and Roman’s outlook begins to improve as they grow more and more inseparable.
Things start to get a little weird, however, when Dennis takes Roman to a Halloween party (they go dressed as characters from “The Sims” video game, it’s cute) hosted by work friend Marcie (Aisling Franciosi) and there’s a spark of attraction. Dennis becomes jealous, bringing an uncomfortable awkwardness into their relationship, and Roman becomes suspicious that his new companion may not have been entirely honest, about neither the true nature of his feelings nor the shared tragedy that brought them together.
To go further would be a spoiler – and “Twinless” is definitely a movie that should be seen “spoiler-free” – so we won’t tell you more. What we will tell you is that what starts out feeling like a heartwarming, feel-good story about two people helping each other move beyond tragedy turns several sharp corners on its way to the end, swerving from bittersweet comedy to endearingly macabre bromance before veering into mystery and psychodrama as the secrets begin to emerge; we can also tell you that they’re probably not the secrets you think they are.
And if all that feels a bit cryptic, don’t worry; “Twinless” actually divulges its biggest “twist” early on, so everything which follows (mostly, at least) plays like the dark-edged but tender-hearted dramedy it is – except, perhaps, with a somewhat darker edge than before.
Sweeney – whose first feature film (2020’s “Straight Up”) also explored themes of unorthodox love and romance – drives the movie both from behind the camera and in front of it. As a writer/director, he draws on a hodgepodge of styles and contrasting tones to create something that exists in the overlap between quirky love story and unsettling psychological thriller; there’s a black humor that spreads beyond the death at the center of its premise and drapes itself around the star-crossed urban romance of its plot. It’s a discordant mix, perhaps; but instead of jarring us, it evokes a complexity of emotion that is perhaps less threatening than it is challenging, a suspended chord that makes us yearn for a completion that may never come. And yet, for all of that, it also manages to be funny, sweet, heartfelt, dramatic, joyful, delicate, and all the other things we look for in a story about love, loss, and the need for human connection.
Likewise, as an actor, Sweeney’s Dennis is the engine that keeps the movie running; mastering the art of deadpan heartbreak with an air of sassy self-candor, he takes over the narrative – literally – from an early point, earning our sympathy even when his motives and his honesty are called into question. Yet while he subtly displaces O’Brien’s Roman as the primary focus (a neat transference of identification that neatly mirrors the film’s theme about the shared identity between twins), he humbly plays the foil to O’Brien’s showier, more intensely emotional performance, allowing his co-star to shine with complex portrayals of not just the grief-muddled Roman, but (via flashbacks, of course) of his sexy, self-actualized gay twin Rocky – an impressive continuation of the actor’s evolution from unlikely junior heartthrob (on MTV’s “Teen Wolf”) into a solid, savvy, and fearlessly soulful leading man.
As for the way the film represents twins, it’s perhaps best to see it metaphorically – there’s an inherent need for an “other” to complete the self, a bond of love that might even be described as a “fraternal romance,” and which may be complicated by questions of sexuality but ultimately transcends them. Roman and Dennis may each be seeking their “replacement” twins, but what they are really after is the same thing we all long for – love and connection in a lonely world.
Though at times it feels transgressive, asking us to forgive sins that feel unforgivable in an age when every perceived slight is just cause for outrage, “Twinless” imagines a pathway back to basics, out of the tangled web of identity and custom to an understanding that yes, love is truly just love – and it defies labels, limitations, or legality. That makes it an unabashedly queer movie, even if one of its leading male characters is straight.
A refreshingly unique piece of cinema that poignantly reminds us of how much we all belong to each other, “Twinless” is one of several queer “hidden gems” hitting screens in September. We encourage you to place it near the top of your list.
Qualley shines in sexy neo noir ‘Honey Don’t’
Second installment in ‘lesbian B-movie trilogy’ arrives
Before judging “Honey Don’t” – the second installment of a “lesbian B-movie trilogy” from filmmaker Ethan Coen and co-writer/spouse Tricia Cooke, which opened last weekend to wildly mixed reviews – it might be useful to brush up on what exactly is meant by the term “B-movie.”
A designation originating in the days of classic Hollywood’s studio system, it was coined to refer to the kind of lower-budget, less-prestigious “filler” movies that were produced to accompany the main attraction in the then-standard double feature format. Customarily written off by critics of the day as unworthy of serious attention, they nevertheless provided a proving ground for ambitious young film artists, and some of the classic-era films deemed most influential today – particularly within the film noir category, which seemed a particularly convenient fit for B-movie treatment – came out of it.
Later, when the studio system began to implode during the cultural shift of the 1960s, the same kind of cheaply produced films evolved into the grungy, countercultural “exploitation” movies which entertained a drive-in generation that had learned to see outside the bubble of conventional expectations. These movies were wild, imaginative things that often pushed boundaries with gratuitous excesses of sex, violence, and authority-challenging attitude, and while they sometimes dared to tackle controversial themes under the guise of sensationalist escapism, they, too, were largely written off as “trash” by most contemporaneous tastemakers. They also inspired a whole new wave of cinema artists, from Quentin Tarantino to Ari Aster, who would build critically-lauded careers with work that not only emulated the over-the-top extremity of their style, but treated it like the high-concept art that it was.
With that in mind, “Honey Don’t” plays like both a campy spoof and an artful homage. Embracing the generic-yet-classic film noir “private eye” formula, it upsets the cart right from the outset by flipping the gender of its central archetype to offer the stylish, savvy, and no-nonsense detective Honey O’Donahue (Margaret Qualley) as the story’s hard-boiled protagonist. Set in a nebulously contemporary Bakersfield (which feels like a picturesque metaphor for blighted-and-corrupt smalltown America), it follows her as the unexpected demise of a would-be-client draws her into a mystery with connections to a charismatic local church leader (Chris Evans); finding an ally and love interest in butch bad-girl police officer “MG” (Aubrey Plaza), she uncovers a sinister thread of predatory corruption that may threaten even her own family – specifically her beloved niece (Talia Ryder), whose relationship with an abusive boyfriend places her at particular risk of becoming a victim of whatever twisted mind is operating behind the town’s string of mysterious deaths and disappearances.
It’s a wild-and-wooly, ludicrous tale, a self-aware exercise in style which winds its bemusedly hard-edged mystery around a core that mirrors both the cynicism and the romance of its hard-boiled neo-noir inspirations. Full of red herrings, implausible coincidences, and blatant plot holes, it plays into a pitch-black sense of irony (a Coen trademark, after all) as it twists its way through a near-absurd landscape of banality, disaffection, and casual amorality, weaving a labyrinthine narrative that leads to multiple dead ends before delivering an over-the-top climactic confrontation and a tauntingly murky resolution. Along the way, it indulges in near-baroque levels of cartoonish-but-grim violence, graphic sex, and bleakly misanthropic character study, all of which highlight the themes of misogyny, cyclical violence, casual cruelty, and corrupted humanity that underscore the whole tactically perverse plot.
All of that might be hard to digest for audiences who are looking for a mystery story, who come to it for the queer representation or as a nostalgic throwback with a sexy twist. “Honey Don’t” offers those things, to be sure, but it packages them in a hyper-violent, iconoclastic reinvention of “detective noir” fiction and claims feminine space in a genre almost always dominated by males. It’s a movie designed to challenge the status quo, to disrupt conventions, to push past comfortable boundaries and shake us up; threads lead nowhere, circumstances change unexpectedly in an instant, and the archetypal wise-cracking private dick is now a sex-positive, out-and-proud “lipstick” lesbian. We’re prepared for a neo-noir movie to exist in a bleak and meaningless universe, but all that is a lot to take if you’re not expecting it.
Which means this “Honey” might not be sweet for everyone – but those with a taste for it will find a lot to appreciate.
Coen (directing solo from brother Ethan for the second time) exerts a more consistent control over tone with this outing than with last year’s “Drive-Away Dolls,” while still maintaining the kind of unpredictable anarchy that ties it to the pulpy thrillers that inspired it. The heat-blasted Bakersfield setting gives the movie a sense of place that feels at once distinctive and universal, and there’s a clear love of cinema that manifests in subtle nods to numerous classic movies of the past.
He also populates the movie with a smart, game cast who seem to embrace the chance to play outside the lines of their usual image. Plaza takes her familiar edge of vaguely hostile irony to new heights as Honey’s butch and antisocial “girl Friday,” and Evans clearly relishes the opportunity to go against type as a smug, slimy, self-satisfied pastor who reads like the polar opposite of his “Captain America” image. Lera Abrova is electrifying as a mysterious French femme fatale, while Charlie Day provides a great comic foil as an obliviously smitten police detective who can’t quite get it through his head that Honey likes girls; Gabby Beans makes for yet another strong, intelligent female character as Honey’s assistant and confidant.
It’s Margaret Qualley’s movie, though. She gives a star performance as Honey, providing a welcome and much-needed portrait of fully empowered female heroism. She can outthink, outmaneuver, and see through any opponent she encounters, and she can look great doing it; she’s a genuine badass – and on top of all that, she’s queer, too! Qualley takes all of that and makes it convincing, proving once more that she’s an actor well on her way to becoming an icon.
As for the movie itself, we won’t pull punches: it’s the kind of outside-the-box film that people are either going to love or hate; so if you have a problem with any of what we just wrote about it, maybe you should just skip it. For everybody else, it’s a sexy, thrilling, funny and artfully filmed little gem, perfect for late summer enjoyment.
