LGBTQ Non-Profit Organizations
HRC’s 2025 National Dinner champions LGBTQ equality amid right-wing attacks
The Human Rights Campaign held its annual National Dinner on Saturday, a cornerstone event aimed at raising both funds and awareness for the ongoing fight for LGBTQ equality in the United States. For the first time in more than two decades, the gala was hosted at the Washington Hilton, moving from its traditional home at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The change in venue marked not only a physical shift but a reflection of evolving priorities, including enhanced security and a more intimate guest list, according to attendees who have been coming to the gala for years.
Despite these changes, the event was sold out, with approximately 2,500 supporters filling the International Ballroom. Ticket prices ranged from $450 for general admission to $1,250 for premium seats, with full tables of 12 reaching $15,000. The gala remains HRC’s single largest annual fundraiser, drawing some of the most prominent voices and allies in the LGBTQ community.
The evening’s atmosphere was a study in contrasts. Smiles and fashionable ensembles could be seen at every turn, yet there was an undercurrent of somber reflection as conversations throughout the night frequently turned to the ongoing fight for equality, particularly in light of attempts to roll back protections like Obergefell v. Hodges and the Trump administration’s crusade to ban gender-affirming healthcare. Notably absent from discussions was the recent shooting of Charlie Kirk, despite HRC’s public pressure on the Wall Street Journal to retract its erroneous reporting linking the suspect to the transgender community.
The evening’s program, which lasted more than four hours, was led by HRC President Kelley Robinson, who has guided the organization since late 2022. Robinson, a former executive director of Planned Parenthood, delivered a stirring address that balanced acknowledgment of progress with the stark reality of continuing challenges.
“It can be really hard to dream when we are living in a nightmare,” Robinson said. “These are not ordinary times. There is nothing ordinary about ripping parents from their children, cutting billions from programs that keep people alive, or trying to erase our marriages. Love is still love.”
She continued, emphasizing the intrinsic role of LGBTQ advocacy in American history.
“This is our country. We have paid for it in marches and vigils, in court cases and funerals, in freedom songs and in blood. This is our inheritance,” she said. “This is our damn country too… Every seed we plant turns backlash into breakthrough. Every act of courage can turn despair into determination. Every dollar we raise brings us one step closer to equality. One day soon, we will be more familiar with joy than we are with grief. One day soon, we will feel as safe under the American flag as we do under the Pride flag… We’ve got to choose hope anyway. We’ve got to choose love anyway. We’ve got to choose joy anyway.”
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who was also in attendance, delivered a rousing speech that acknowledged the ongoing marginalization of LGBTQ people, particularly transgender individuals, while celebrating the progress Maryland has made in protecting its citizens.
“Silence will never be forgotten. I am drawn to those who are unafraid, and in President Robinson, HRC has exactly that kind of leader,” Moore said.
He went on to critique policies that continue to harm LGBTQ Americans—without directly naming the Trump administration—and underscored Maryland’s steadfast protections for its LGBTQ population.
“Nobody should ever have to walk around and feel like they have to justify their humanity in Maryland—or anywhere in the United States,” he said. “We don’t get to pick the times we live in—those times pick us. The only question is, when the moment comes, do we run or do we lead? HRC was built in a moment like this—not when it was easy, but when it was hard. And that is why HRC is built to lead right now… Those who seek to destroy will fade away and be forgotten. But those who stand up for equality and justice will be everlasting.”
Congresswoman Sarah McBride (D-Del.), the first transgender person elected to Congress and a former HRC staff member, delivered the evening’s keynote. Her speech focused on the urgent need to defend transgender rights in the face of escalating attacks on gender-affirming healthcare for youth.
“It is balm for the soul to be with family tonight—with my parents, my brother and his husband, and my HRC family,” McBride said. “Two LGBTQ kids were a blessing in our home, and I stand before you as both an out transgender woman and a member of the United States House of Representatives.”
McBride highlighted the consequences of bans on gender-affirming care, citing a recent report from The Williams Institute showing that 40.1% of trans youth aged 13-17, roughly 120,400 individuals across 27 states, are affected.
“As a trans person, I am scared. I know millions like me are scared about where this could end for all of us,” she said.
Despite those fears, McBride emphasized dialogue and coalition-building as essential strategies for change.
“The lesson from both our progress and our current challenge is that when the public is with us, nothing is impossible—but without it, nothing is sustainable. We rejected the short-term comfort of preaching to our own choir and instead found the courage to grow our congregation. We welcomed imperfect allies and created room for people to grow—with space and grace.”
She concluded by urging attendees to channel their energy into positive action, including supporting organizations like HRC.
“The answer to that hate is not more hate. That love invites people in. That joy grows our ranks, and hope—infectious and inviting hope—is the only way forward.”
Artist Amy Sherald, celebrated for her evocative depictions of LGBTQ Americans, was honored with the “Ally for Equality” award. Sherald’s work, including her controversial painting “Trans Forming Liberty,” which reimagines the Statue of Liberty as a transgender woman, recently faced censorship at the Smithsonian, highlighting the ongoing challenges artists encounter when addressing LGBTQ visibility. The painting is instead being exhibited at the Baltimore Museum of Art.
“If there’s irony in a painting called Transforming Liberty being censored in America, it’s that the ideas behind it—visibility, dignity, and freedom—are louder than any wall it can hang on or be taken down from,” Sherald said. “That painting was a love letter to my trans friends and the trans community—but when it was censored, it felt like someone had tried to paint over me too. The thing about art and truth is, you can try to cover it up, but it never disappears.”
Sherald, who is straight, is known for her greyscale portraiture, which avoids traditional black-and-white representations of skin tone, instead capturing a spectrum of human experience. Her work often reinterprets classic American iconography—like “V-J Day in Times Square” or the Statue of Liberty—to reflect a diverse, queer, and inclusive vision of the nation.
“This room is the living portrait of liberty and progress,” Sherald said. “You are what freedom looks like when it transforms.”
Music also played a central role in the evening. Former American Idol contestant David Archuleta performed alongside the 10-member Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, D.C., delivering his original song “Home” before shifting into a spirited rendition of George Michael’s “Freedom.” Archuleta, who spoke candidly about stepping away from the Mormon Church despite his family’s deep ties, captivated attendees in a greyscale cutout suit without a shirt beneath, while many guests danced in the ballroom.
Non-binary singer Vincint closed the evening with two performances, including the popular “Take Me Home,” leaving the crowd energized and inspired.
The gala also featured an ambitious auction and raffle, with prizes ranging from a three-day trip to Cocoa Beach and tickets to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, to a luxury Tahiti cruise for two. A brand-new 2025 Lexus RZ was among the coveted auction items. HRC highlighted the “Worth It” initiative during the evening, aimed at helping LGBTQ individuals reach key financial goals, reinforcing the organization’s broader mission to empower the community beyond advocacy and visibility.
Throughout the dinner, videos celebrating HRC’s history underscored the enduring struggle for equality. From its founding in 1980 to its fight against the AIDS epidemic and its advocacy for marriage equality, the organization now claims a membership of 3.6 million. Clips also highlighted HRC’s recent “American Dream” initiative, designed to bridge societal gaps and ensure all Americans, including LGBTQ individuals, can access opportunities traditionally denied to marginalized communities.
Andry Romero, a gay man who was deported, was recognized as part of HRC’s continuing call to protect LGBTQ lives. Board members honored corporate sponsors and past members of the board who had passed away, highlighting the importance of inclusive workplaces and equitable treatment for LGBTQ employees.
Comedian Dana Goldberg offered a moment of levity while maintaining the night’s central theme of resilience.
“You will never erase this community. We are here to stay…we have to keep our joy. They can’t take that from us,” Goldberg said. She also reminded guests that small acts, like donating through the Lyft app’s “round-up” feature, have collectively raised millions for HRC initiatives.
As the evening drew to a close, it was clear that while the challenges facing the LGBTQ community are significant, the spirit of resistance, hope, and solidarity remain strong. The 2025 HRC National Dinner celebrated not just the progress that has been achieved, but also the courage, creativity, and resolve required to continue fighting for equality.
Featured Local Savings
LGBTQ Non-Profit Organizations
Funding cuts force LGBTQ organizations to curtail programs
‘Nobody takes care of us better than ourselves’
Since President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January, the LGBTQ community and its organizations have faced many setbacks, including funding cuts and program withdrawals; however, many are still fighting to move forward.
“We need to build community and galvanize together,” Phillip Alexander Downie, CEO of Live In Your Truth in Montgomery County, said. “That’s extremely important right now. Our federal government isn’t providing … the necessary protections, resources, free, warnings, and funding that’s needed.”
Downie said the abrupt halt of funding with partner organizations, like the Department of Health and Human Services, limits community members from receiving Live In Your Truth’s full services. Downie provided an example of their free on-site STI testing funded by incentives and community grants, but since the funds have decreased, the incentives no longer cover the testing.
“It’s unconscionable,” he said. “I mean, you’re cutting funds from the most underserved, your most vulnerable, your most marginalized population. You were telling the folks and community members who have the least that they should be silent and should have even less. It’s extremely disheartening.”
Renee Lau, administrative assistant for special projects coordinator for Baltimore Safe Haven, said the funding cuts have depressed many of the organization’s employees, but they all decided to keep moving forward.
“We’re going to be the advocates that we’ve always been,” Lau said. “We thought we were going to have a miserable (Baltimore) Trans Pride this year, and we ended up with three times more than we did the year before.”
Along with a new record of 15,000 people showing up to their Baltimore Trans Pride, Lau said Baltimore Safe Haven plans to have two harm reduction centers and has even received a donation of a medical RV to do their own mobile HIV testing.
“There are people stepping up to the plate, knowing that Maryland Safe Haven is the largest, not only transgender organization, but community organization,” Lau said. “It is an issue that we’re not (getting) that funding, but it is not an issue that is going to let us fear it. We stand strong.”
Cathy Renna, director of communications for the National LGBTQ Task Force, said queer and progressive organizations are facing serious economic impacts, from both administration policies and budget cuts.
“What we’ve seen is the down trend in support from entities that have sponsored us in the past (and) corporations that have funded things like Pride,” Renna said. “It’s a very serious time for us.”
Renna said the organization was able to pivot and adjust with fewer financial resources from their time and lessons learned during COVID-19; however, she said the most concerning thing since the budget cuts are the lack of resources for direct services.
“As an organization, we work on policy, we work on the ground,” she said.
Now, without their funding, Renna said the organization is not able to provide the resources they once used to, like direct services to young people in crisis or people living with HIV.
Similar to the National LGBTQ Task Force, Downie said many of Live In Your Truth’s outreach programs have been “the first to go.”
He said that while the community directly comes to them to receive their services, the services have diminished significantly, causing things like disease testing numbers to decline. With less disease tracking, Downie said it led to less public health mitigation for diseases that disproportionately affect queer communities, the Black and Brown communities, immigrant communities, and the disabled population, as well.
“It is just another step in dismantling systems for those who need protection,” Downie said. “Our freedoms are being eroded, as we all see what’s taking place right now. We have a current presidential administration that is looking to erode the rights and constitutional rights and freedoms of our community members.”
To shift today’s political climate, Renna said the National LGBTQ Task Force is pushing people to stand up to what she called an “attack on our democracy.”
“This is not just about queer folks,” Renna said. “This is about climate change. This is about immigration rights. This is about racial equity. I mean, women’s rights, reproductive rights, popular autonomy.”
She recalled the No Kings Day protests, a series of protests against Trump that took place across the country on June 14, and said that collaboration, solidarity, and understanding are what will help the LGBTQ community overcome its setbacks.
“Nobody takes care of us better than ourselves,” Renna said. “We can get through this together. We also have to not lose hope. We have to lean into finding joy, finding queer joy.”
LGBTQ Non-Profit Organizations
GLAAD, HRC hold the line on trans inclusion in sports despite mounting setbacks
Groups spoke with the Blade after Pete Buttigieg’s plea for compromise
Since the start of President Donald Trump’s second term, LGBTQ rights have faced a string of setbacks, with the debate over transgender athletes in competitive sports marking a sharp institutional, legal, political, and social shift away from inclusion.
Two of the nation’s leading LGBTQ advocacy organizations, however — GLAAD and the Human Rights Campaign — are refusing to compromise on the stance that no restrictions should impede the ability of transgender people, including transgender women and girls, to play.
In recent months, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee and the National Collegiate Athletic Association have reversed course on policies that were once inclusive, imposing new restrictions on transgender athletes in apparent anticipation of the enforcement of an executive order from the Trump-Vance administration that would bar transgender women and girls from competing in sports. That order has not yet taken effect and may not withstand legal scrutiny.
“First and foremost, what we’re seeing from organizations like the USOPC and the NCAA is pre-compliance with Trump’s executive order,” said Shane Diamond, GLAAD’s director of communications and advocacy. “It’s notable here that the executive order isn’t actually a law or a policy. Most of the executive orders coming from the administration are glorified press releases.”
Diamond, a transgender man and former collegiate athlete, described the policy shifts as “disheartening” and “frustrating.”
“These are organizations that have spent so much time, historically, crafting fair and inclusive policies,” he said. “To seemingly overnight shift their stance on the inclusion of trans athletes, and specifically trans women, is incredibly disappointing.”
The stakes are more than symbolic. Last week, Pete Buttigieg, one of the most influential leaders in the Democratic Party, argued for compromise — a reversal of the position held by the Biden-Harris administration in which he served as transportation secretary.
“I think the approach starts with compassion,” Buttigieg said in an NPR interview. “Compassion for transgender people, compassion for families, especially young people who are going through this, and also empathy for people who are not sure what all of this means for them. Like, wondering, ‘Wait a minute. I got a daughter in a sports league. Is she going to be competing with boys right now?’ And just taking everybody seriously.”
To many LGBTQ advocates, such statements signal a disturbing shift in Democratic messaging. Diamond, for instance, took issue with the argument that fairness issues are raised by inclusive policies. Pressed on the significance of the gay Democrat’s statements, he said, “I don’t know why Pete Buttigieg is talking about trans inclusion in sports,” adding that the way politicians talk about these matters can have profound consequences on LGBTQ people, especially youth.
Laurel Powell, communications director for the Human Rights Campaign, called it “heartbreaking that we’re in an era in which the right wing has toxified empathy and inclusion and used vulnerable kids to try and divide the American people.”
Both Powell and Diamond rejected any suggestion that LGBTQ organizations should recalibrate their approach or soften their demands for full inclusion in sports.
“It’s never a winning strategy to sacrifice vulnerable communities,” Powell said. “It’s time to be bold, stand up to bullies, and say unequivocally: we refuse to compromise on freedom.”
‘A solution in search of a problem’
For Diamond and Powell, the current backlash is not the result of widespread public discomfort or legitimate debate, but rather the product of a right-wing strategy, years in the making, that seeks to use transgender athletes as scapegoats in the service of a broader agenda.
“It has been said for the past four or five years that conservatives’ and Republicans’ obsession with prohibiting and banning trans people from sports is actively a solution in search of a problem,” Diamond said. “There is not a takeover of trans people in sports.”
The numbers bear that out. Despite more than two decades of policies allowing trans participation in international competition, the International Olympic Committee has documented only two openly transgender Olympians. “Between 2003 and 2021, there were maybe 50,000 Olympians,” Diamond said. “Two of them were openly trans. This idea that trans women are coming in and dominating women’s sports is a myth.”
And yet, bans are proliferating. Twenty-nine states have passed laws restricting transgender athletes’ participation in school sports. In several cases, these measures were supported by legal settlements brokered by the Trump administration’s Department of Education with universities like the University of Pennsylvania.
The White House, Trump himself, and Education Secretary Linda McMahon celebrated these agreements, which in the case of U Penn included a provision revoking titles and awards won by transgender swimmer Lia Thomas while barring trans athletes from competing in the future.
According to Powell, right-wing legal organizations like the Alliance Defending Freedom “used sports participation as an on-ramp, then moved on to banning access to public spaces, restricting access to health care for transgender people of all ages, banning books, and censoring curriculum.”
“In the face of that limitless assault on equality,” she said, “we will continue to advocate for freedom—the freedom for everyone to learn, play, love, and live without apology.”
Diamond stressed that the arguments about fairness do not hold water and rely on assumptions that do not stand up to scrutiny.
Opponents of trans inclusion often cite fairness as their primary concern, arguing that cisgender women should not have to compete against athletes who were assigned male at birth. But Diamond said such arguments rest on faulty assumptions and pseudoscience.
“It is deeply sexist and misogynistic to assume that anyone who is assigned male at birth is going to be inherently better, faster, stronger than anyone who’s assigned female at birth,” he said. “Do you know tall people who are uncoordinated? Do you know strong people who are not fast? Different sports, different bodies, have different assets.”
Pointing to a photo of two athletes on the U.S. Women’s National Rugby Team—one 4’11” and the other 6’3”—Diamond said, “not one body type is the best body type for all success in all sports.”
The media’s role
Both Diamond and Powell pointed to the media’s outsized role in shaping the narrative around transgender athletes—often in ways that perpetuate harmful myths.
“A lot of the news that Americans are consuming is coming from right-wing or conservative outlets,” Diamond said, “in part because those outlets are not behind paywalls. So the loudest and most consistent messaging about trans athletes is coming from those who oppose inclusion.”
Diamond said GLAAD’s media watchdog work is more critical than ever, particularly in an environment flooded with misinformation.
“It is scientifically inaccurate and categorically false to say that trans women are men competing,” he said. “Trans women are women. Trans men are men. And they deserve to be treated and included as such.”
That message is the foundation of GLAAD’s public education campaign “Here We Are,” a partnership with Ground Media designed to increase public empathy for trans people by highlighting the ordinariness of their lives.
“When we communicate to people that being trans is real, we’re able to see more empathy and support for policies that affect trans people,” Diamond said. “Trans people are out here trying to buy eggs and afford mortgages, just like everybody else.”
Like GLAAD, the Human Rights Campaign is investing in public education efforts grounded in storytelling. Last week, HRC launched the “American Dreams Tour,” a “multi-city journey through mostly ‘red’ and ‘purple’ states to amplify LGBTQ+ stories, address HIV and healthcare realities for the community, and chart a powerful path forward toward equality.”
Powell emphasized that the path to restoring support for transgender rights runs through personal connection and shared humanity. “When people know a trans person or have heard a trans person’s story, they are more likely to support full equality—and be willing to fight and vote for it,” she said.
“History and data tell us that the best disinfectant for right-wing lies is our humanity,” she said. “When people know a trans person or hear a trans person’s story, they are more likely to support full equality—and to fight and vote for it.”
A movement under pressure
Despite their resolute tone, both Powell and Diamond acknowledged the weight of the moment.
“We are in a very interesting media and political landscape,” Diamond said. “And so much of the airtime given to trans inclusion in sports is actually coming from those who oppose it. But as an organization dedicated to the full lived equality for LGBTQ people, of course we’re going to fight back.”
Still, Powell cautioned against allowing political expediency to drive the movement’s strategy.
“The path to winning is built on the courage to refuse to let the right wing pit us against each other,” she said. “We don’t win by compromising on who deserves freedom.”
Diamond, too, warned against framing the issue as a political liability for Democrats.
“If only trans people care about trans rights, we are going to lose,” he said. “We want everyone—especially politicians—to speak from a place of inclusion, understanding, and acceptance. The way they talk about trans people has real-world consequences.”
In 2024, The Trevor Project released the first study of its kind establishing a causal link between anti-trans rhetoric and suicide attempts among LGBTQ youth. Diamond said that study underscores the importance of how leaders talk about transgender people, even in debates over sports policy.
“This is one of those ‘not about us without us’ moments,” he said.
LGBTQ Non-Profit Organizations
HRC lawyer details how SCOTUS ruling impacts challenges to Trump’s anti-LGBTQ policies
CASA decision could narrow or reverse universal injunctions
The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last month in Trump v. CASA has broad implications for civil rights litigation, limiting the reach of a key legal tool long used to halt discriminatory policies, including in President Donald Trump’s tumultuous second term.
With a 6-3 opinion written by conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the court narrowed the circumstances under which federal judges may issue nationwide, or “universal,” injunctions, which can block a government policy from being enforced against anyone, not just the parties to a lawsuit.
“Thanks to this decision, we can now probably file to proceed with these numerous policies and those that have been wrongly enjoined on a nationwide basis,” President Donald Trump declared shortly after the ruling, speaking from the White House briefing room flanked by Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.
The White House and the president’s allies for months had accused courts of working to undermine the MAGA agenda, noting that Democratic administrations were hit with far fewer injunctions despite major losses like the 2022 order blocking former President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, which would have impacted some 40 million borrowers.
Critics, on the other hand, argued the disparity is better explained by Trump’s tendency toward lawlessness, with Article III judges acting as a check against an administration that has sought to run roughshod over vulnerable communities like immigrants or transgender Americans.
Among those who have been watching the case closely is Cynthia Weaver, senior director of litigation at the Human Rights Campaign.
In an interview following the ruling, Weaver acknowledged the legal terrain has shifted in a challenging direction but rejected any suggestion that LGBTQ rights advocates are retreating. “It really means we have to continue to do what we have always been doing,” she said, “proceeding deliberately and carefully in the type of relief we’re seeking on a case-by-case basis.”
Status of nationwide injunctions that have halted anti-LGBTQ policies
In his second term, Trump has gone after LGBTQ people on a variety of fronts. Examples include the ban on trans people serving in the military, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services rule allowing federally funded shelters to deny access based on gender identity, the rollback of nondiscrimination protections in health care, education, and housing, the executive order restricting the issuance of passports with gender markers other than “M” or “F,” and the sweeping policy denying Medicaid reimbursement for gender-affirming care for minors.
Until now, many of those policies have been blocked — or delayed — by federal courts issuing universal injunctions.
But in Trump v. CASA, the court ruled that Article III judges may only extend relief beyond the named plaintiffs when it is “necessary to ensure that the plaintiffs in the case are provided complete relief,” which means many of those nationwide blocks could now be narrowed or undone altogether.
“We are very well aware that various courts, including the Supreme Court, have been engaged in animated, spirited debate over the scope of this type of relief,” Weaver said. “It’s not a surprise to the attorneys. But certainly now this case has provided us with a bit more clarity in terms of what the court finds offensive.”
While the CASA decision didn’t ban universal injunctions outright, it makes them harder to justify. That means the Justice Department is expected to file motions in the coming weeks asking judges to narrow existing injunctions to apply only to the plaintiffs named in each case.
“Courts need to be asked to do something,” Weaver said. “So attorneys have to file motions to the courts to seek relief and offer various arguments in that regard.” In practice, this means that where a lower court previously blocked a rule from taking effect nationwide, the DOJ will now argue that the relief should be limited to the specific individuals or organizations who sued.
Weaver explained, “So, for example, if there is a case, let’s say, challenging an executive order, and there was a preliminary universal injunction that was issued by the lower court, DOJ would have to ask the court to reconsider the scope of that relief in that case, because of the CASA decision.”
She added that since CASA was decided, some courts have independently — without a request from the DOJ —narrowed the injunctive relief they had previously granted.
Still, not all injunctions will be affected. “It doesn’t mean that every universal injunction that has been granted thus far will necessarily be” undone, Weaver said. “They will have to do a case-by-case analysis, looking at the facts, the circumstances in which the plaintiffs are moving forward with the challenged action.”
Some cases already feature diverse plaintiff pools that could soften the blow of CASA. “There are individual persons as plaintiffs, but there are also organizations that are already plaintiffs in those cases as well,” Weaver said. “Because there’s a mixed combination of varying plaintiff types, the CASA decision may have less of an impact in those cases.”
In other words, cases already structured to represent a broad class of affected people, or those supported by robust membership organizations, may still be able to achieve broad relief.
The class action tradeoff
One of the alternatives suggested by the conservative justices on the court is for plaintiffs to seek class certification, which would permit judges to grant relief on behalf of everyone in a clearly defined group.
However, the approach is considered more difficult and burdensome for litigants challenging the federal government.
“Class actions are inherently cumbersome and procedure heavy,” Weaver said. “It takes time for the district court to decide whether to certify the class,” and “the ruling on the class certification can be immediately appealed. It’s subject to interlocutory appeal. That, in itself, can slow down litigation.”
Another obstacle: Only individuals — not states — can serve as class representatives. “So the burden falls on an individual to go forward,” Weaver said, “and there’s no guarantee that the court will allow the individual to proceed anonymously or with a pseudonym.”
That’s a major concern for undocumented people as well as for LGBTQ plaintiffs, who often risk harassment, employment discrimination, or violence by adding their names to a federal court filing.
“There are circumstances under which it will be very unsafe for the plaintiff to go forward,” Weaver said. “So then in those cases, like in the CASA case, it is for the plaintiffs to make the argument to the court why they are entitled to this type of relief.”
Courts must then balance that request against due process and public interest concerns, deliberations that can take time and add to the burden facing plaintiff-litigants.
Pressure on plaintiffs and their resources
The cumulative effect of all this is an added burden on plaintiffs — and the lawyers who represent them.
“Litigation takes a long time,” Weaver said. “The plaintiffs in our cases already have to weigh the risks of serving [in that role], going through the roller coaster of the case. They already know that. It takes so much resilience and commitment and courage to put yourself out there for this.”
HRC has longstanding partnerships with law firms that donate their time, and Weaver stressed that “we are very grateful for the pro bono law firms that have worked with us over the years and are continuing to do so.” She added, “It is so important to have lawyers who can make independent decisions and be competent to provide services to people who need it.”
Weaver acknowledged that litigation is expensive. “If we’re talking about resources, resources are already strained — not only from this administration, but from the prior several years amid states’ attacks on LGBTQ rights,” she said.
At the same time, she said, “The way the movement has been nimble and learned different areas of law and strategy has been very inspiring.”
Despite the added complexity CASA introduces, Weaver expressed confidence that LGBTQ advocates and others involved in impact litigation for civil rights causes will adapt. “We still have clients with individual needs and clients who have injury to them and harm to them because of specific government actions, laws, policies,” she said. “They will not stop us from being strategic and thinking creatively around cases that could be successful and bring relief for our community.”
For Weaver, the CASA decision is a reminder that civil rights litigation doesn’t happen in a vacuum.
“This case underscores the importance of how all of the issues across different movements are still entwined with each other, specifically at this moment,” she said. “We’ve been working across movements for many years, but I think this is a moment where we should really strengthen those relationships.”
HRC and other legal organizations are now in a period of recalibration. “I just want to stress that it’s a case-by-case evaluation,” Weaver said. “Because it is so crucial what the factual record looks like; facts still do matter.”
“There are so many advocates and lawyers who have been working on these issues,” she said, “and when we’re in it together, it feels a little bit more manageable.”
Media missteps after Charlie Kirk shooting put trans community at risk: advocates
PHOTOS: Human Rights Campaign National Dinner
2025 Best of LGBTQ DC Readers’ Choice Award Finalist Voting
D.C. police seek male suspect in murder of roommate listed as ‘domestic in nature’
Whitman-Walker’s Walk & 5K to End HIV set for Sept. 20
Wall Street Journal slammed for false link between trans community and Kirk shooter
2025 Best of LGBTQ DC Readers’ Choice Award Finalist Voting
D.C.’s bustling fall theater season already underway
Tyler Clementi Foundation to host Reggie Greer
Comings & Goings
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
National4 days ago
Wall Street Journal slammed for false link between trans community and Kirk shooter
-
Arts & Entertainment4 hours ago
2025 Best of LGBTQ DC Readers’ Choice Award Finalist Voting
-
Theater3 days ago
D.C.’s bustling fall theater season already underway
-
Out & About3 days ago
Tyler Clementi Foundation to host Reggie Greer