Gala For Black Equity to honor ‘resilience, brilliance’ of community

The D.C.-based LGBTQ advocacy organization Center for Black Equity is hosting on Oct. 4 what it calls the Inaugural BE Gala for Black Equity that will recognize and honor individuals and organizations that have advanced the cause of Black LGBTQ communities.

A statement released by the Center for Black Equity says the event will take place at the National Press Club in D.C. and will include the presentation of awards to nine individuals and one organization, Among the award recipients will be U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas).

“The evening will shine a spotlight on individuals and organizations whose impact spans advocacy, public health, spirituality, art, and community leadership,” the statement says.

“The Gala is not just a moment of recognition – it fuels the work we do year-round to advance equity for Black LGBTQ+ people worldwide,” Kenya Hutton, the Center for Black Equity’s President and CEO said in the statement. “Every ticket, every table, every act of support helps us expand our impact and strengthen our movement,” Hutton said.

Hutton told the Washington Blade the word “BE” in capital letters in the event’s title “stands for ‘Black Equity’ or simply the right to BE. Being is very personal to each person, and we celebrate that,” he said.

“Funds raised from the Gala will support not only the work of the Center for Black Equity but also ensure we can continue supporting Black Prides as safe spaces across the globe,” he told the Blade. “With the reduction in support many Black Pride celebrations are experiencing worldwide, we decided to host a gala to not only raise awareness of this issue, but to raise funds to support the movement,” he said.

One of the awards – the Ernest Hopkins Public Health Leadership Award – will be presented posthumously to A. Cornelius Baker, the longtime D.C. LGBTQ and HIV/AIDS policy advocate who died in November 2024 at the age of 63 from cardiovascular illness.

Other honorees include Big Freedia, who the statement says is known as the ‘Queen of Bounce’ and her support for LGBTQ causes, and Eva Marcille, the actress, model, and star of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ and Lifetime’s ‘Buried Alive and Survived.’

Further details of the gala and ticket availability can be accessed at centerforblackequity.org/gala.