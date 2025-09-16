Whitman-Walker’s Walk & 5K to End HIV set for Sept. 20

Whitman-Walker Health, which describes itself as a leader in primary health, LGBTQ+ healthcare, education and research, with a special expertise in HIV care, is inviting the public to participate in its 39th Annual Walk and 5K Run to End HIV.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 20, in D.C.’s Anacostia Park

“For nearly four decades, the Walk to End HIV has been Whitman-Walker’s signature community fundraiser and one of Washington, D.C.’s most unifying events,” the health organization says in a statement.

“Every year, thousands of residents, advocates, and allies lace up their shoes to walk, run, and help raise critical funds for Whitman-Walker’s mission of providing dependable, high-quality, comprehensive, and accessible health care to those living with or affected by HIV/AIDS,” the statement says.

It adds, “The Walk is more than just a fundraiser – it’s a movement. Every step helps to advance HIV prevention, support long-term survivors, and expand access to care for those most impacted, particularly young people and residents in Wards 7 and 8.”

The statement notes that this year Whitman-Walker will celebrate its fourth year of hosting the event in Anacostia Park in Southeast D.C. near where Whitman-Walker’s largest facility and headquarters are now located. In previous years the Walk was held in downtown D.C. The statement calls the decision to move the location of the event a “bold move to stand in solidarity with communities we know to be most impacted by this epidemic.”

According to the statement, “Participants will enjoy an energizing morning featuring a lively community warm-up, music, entertainment, and a stage program highlighting local leaders, advocates, and stories of hope.” It says the event will also provide free shuttle service from the Anacostia Metro Station where some participants are expected to arrive.

It says registration for the walk and run will begin at 8 a.m., with the run scheduled to begin at 8:45 a.m. and the walk scheduled to begin at 8:50 a.m. The stage program and entertainment are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. at the time the run and walk are expected to end.

Proceeds from the walk and run, the statement says, “directly support Whitman-Walker’s comprehensive, community-based healthcare, ensuring that everyone – regardless of income, race, gender identity, or HIV status – can access affirming, high-quality services.”

The start and end to the run and walk will be at Anacostia Park, located at 1500 Anacostia Dr., S.E, adjacent to the park’s roller-skating pavilion, the statement says.

“Roads into the Park will close at 8:30 a.m., so plan your arrival accordingly,” the statement adds. “Roads will reopen at 9:30 a.m.”

Registration and other information can be accessed at walktoendHIV.org.