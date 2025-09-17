District of Columbia
D.C. man arrested for anti-gay assault at 14th & R St., N.W.
Suspect caught after victim fought back with pepper spray
D.C. police announced they have arrested a man on a charge of hate-bias related simple assault shortly after he allegedly swung his fists at another man in a “menacing manner” while shouting homophobic slurs at the intersection of 14th and R Streets, N.W. around 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 15.
A police statement and court records say officers responding to the scene apprehended and arrested 39-year-old Marshall Baxter of no fixed address after the victim identified him as the attacker.
“The suspect jumped directly in front of the victim and aggressively swung his fists, almost striking the victim,” the police statement says.
An arrest affidavit filed by police and prosecutors in D.C. Superior Court says the victim reported that while he was walking his dog, Baxter swung both his fists in front of the victim’s face, prompting the victim to pull away and dodge the assault.
“Defendant Baxter then started a homophobic tirade,” calling the victim, who the affidavit identifies as Complainant 1, or C-1, “a faggot and other homophobic slurs,” the affidavit continues. “Defendant Baxter then lunged at C-1 in an attempt to assault him again,” it says.
“C-1, fearing for his safety, utilized and deployed OC spray on Defendant Baxter’s face. Defendant Baxter was struck with the OC spray and fled from the scene,” according to the affidavit.
OC spray is a form of pepper spray that acts as an incapacitating aerosol agent that can cause temporary blindness and difficulty breathing when used as a defense against an assault.
Under D.C.’s criminal code, Baxter’s actions attempting to hit the victim with his fists are grounds for a charge of simple assault, which is a misdemeanor, even though he did not physically hit the victim.
Court records show that at the request of prosecutors with the Office of the U.S. Attorney for D.C., Superior Court Judge Heide L. Herrmann on Sept. 16 ordered Baxter held without bond at least until a detention hearing scheduled for Sept. 23 is held.
A D.C. police incident report identifies the victim and shows he lives in an apartment building about one block away from where the assault took place. The Washington Blade has a policy of not identifying victims in cases like this unless they consent to be identified. The victim could not immediately be reached for comment.
District of Columbia
D.C. police seek male suspect in murder of roommate listed as ‘domestic in nature’
Victim found shot to death in apartment he shared with suspect
D.C. police are seeking help from the public in their search for a 39-year-old man listed as a suspect in the July 18, 2025, shooting death of the suspect’s male roommate that took place in the apartment the two men shared in Northeast Washington.
In a Sept. 15 statement, police identified the suspect as Solaiman Richardson and released three photos of him. “Anyone who has knowledge of Richardson’s whereabouts should take no action but call police at 202-727-9099,” the statement says.
In their statement, police said around 12:15 a.m. on July 18 officers responded to the 100 block of Fort Drive, N.E. for “the report of a fight inside of an apartment” that an earlier police statement called “a disturbance involving roommates.”
Both statements said the officers found Allen Shropshire, 41, unconscious suffering from an unknown injury and was pronounced dead at the scene after all lifesaving efforts by paramedics failed. One day later, the Office of the D.C. Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the neck, and the death was ruled a homicide.
“Detectives from MPD’s Homicide Branch are leading this case, and have identified a suspect in the offense,” the Sept. 15 police statement says, adding that “39-year-old Solaiman Richardson is wanted pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant for Second-Degree Murder While Armed.”
The statement also adds, “This case is domestic in nature.”
In response to an inquiry from the Washington Blade, a D.C. police spokesperson said that because the case remains under active investigation police are not ready to disclose whether they have learned if the victim, the suspect or both self-identified as gay or bisexual.
A separate D.C. police incident report says the fatal shooting took place in Apartment 5 at 100 Fort Drive, N.E., which is part of a garden apartment complex called Pleasant Hills Village.
In response to a call by the Blade to the Pleasant Hills Village office, the resident manager who identified himself only as Marcus said he heard that the Sept. 18 shooting was “domestic” related, but said he had no further details.
In a Sept. 11 broadcast, FOX 45 News of Baltimore reported that the U.S. Marshall Service said Richardson was believed to be hiding somewhere in Baltimore.
“According to investigators, Richardson is believed to have fled to Baltimore since the murder and is known to frequent several areas across the city, including the 100 block of East Pratt Street, the 600 block of North Howard Street, and the unit block of West North Avenue,” the FOX News report states.
“Richardson is believed to be living a transient lifestyle, which can make him difficult to track down,” FOX News quoted Jennifer Mazza, a Deputy Marshall with the U.S. Marshall Service as saying.
The news report says investigators point out that the murder weapon has yet to be recovered, and D.C. police have “labeled Richardson armed and dangerous.”
The D.C. police statement points out that the Metropolitan Police Department offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a murder in D.C.
District of Columbia
Whitman-Walker’s Walk & 5K to End HIV set for Sept. 20
39th annual event expected to draw thousands
Whitman-Walker Health, which describes itself as a leader in primary health, LGBTQ+ healthcare, education and research, with a special expertise in HIV care, is inviting the public to participate in its 39th Annual Walk and 5K Run to End HIV.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 20, in D.C.’s Anacostia Park
“For nearly four decades, the Walk to End HIV has been Whitman-Walker’s signature community fundraiser and one of Washington, D.C.’s most unifying events,” the health organization says in a statement.
“Every year, thousands of residents, advocates, and allies lace up their shoes to walk, run, and help raise critical funds for Whitman-Walker’s mission of providing dependable, high-quality, comprehensive, and accessible health care to those living with or affected by HIV/AIDS,” the statement says.
It adds, “The Walk is more than just a fundraiser – it’s a movement. Every step helps to advance HIV prevention, support long-term survivors, and expand access to care for those most impacted, particularly young people and residents in Wards 7 and 8.”
The statement notes that this year Whitman-Walker will celebrate its fourth year of hosting the event in Anacostia Park in Southeast D.C. near where Whitman-Walker’s largest facility and headquarters are now located. In previous years the Walk was held in downtown D.C. The statement calls the decision to move the location of the event a “bold move to stand in solidarity with communities we know to be most impacted by this epidemic.”
According to the statement, “Participants will enjoy an energizing morning featuring a lively community warm-up, music, entertainment, and a stage program highlighting local leaders, advocates, and stories of hope.” It says the event will also provide free shuttle service from the Anacostia Metro Station where some participants are expected to arrive.
It says registration for the walk and run will begin at 8 a.m., with the run scheduled to begin at 8:45 a.m. and the walk scheduled to begin at 8:50 a.m. The stage program and entertainment are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. at the time the run and walk are expected to end.
Proceeds from the walk and run, the statement says, “directly support Whitman-Walker’s comprehensive, community-based healthcare, ensuring that everyone – regardless of income, race, gender identity, or HIV status – can access affirming, high-quality services.”
The start and end to the run and walk will be at Anacostia Park, located at 1500 Anacostia Dr., S.E, adjacent to the park’s roller-skating pavilion, the statement says.
“Roads into the Park will close at 8:30 a.m., so plan your arrival accordingly,” the statement adds. “Roads will reopen at 9:30 a.m.”
Registration and other information can be accessed at walktoendHIV.org.
District of Columbia
Gala For Black Equity to honor ‘resilience, brilliance’ of community
Oct. 4 D.C. event organized by Center for Black Equity
The D.C.-based LGBTQ advocacy organization Center for Black Equity is hosting on Oct. 4 what it calls the Inaugural BE Gala for Black Equity that will recognize and honor individuals and organizations that have advanced the cause of Black LGBTQ communities.
A statement released by the Center for Black Equity says the event will take place at the National Press Club in D.C. and will include the presentation of awards to nine individuals and one organization, Among the award recipients will be U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas).
“The evening will shine a spotlight on individuals and organizations whose impact spans advocacy, public health, spirituality, art, and community leadership,” the statement says.
“The Gala is not just a moment of recognition – it fuels the work we do year-round to advance equity for Black LGBTQ+ people worldwide,” Kenya Hutton, the Center for Black Equity’s President and CEO said in the statement. “Every ticket, every table, every act of support helps us expand our impact and strengthen our movement,” Hutton said.
Hutton told the Washington Blade the word “BE” in capital letters in the event’s title “stands for ‘Black Equity’ or simply the right to BE. Being is very personal to each person, and we celebrate that,” he said.
“Funds raised from the Gala will support not only the work of the Center for Black Equity but also ensure we can continue supporting Black Prides as safe spaces across the globe,” he told the Blade. “With the reduction in support many Black Pride celebrations are experiencing worldwide, we decided to host a gala to not only raise awareness of this issue, but to raise funds to support the movement,” he said.
One of the awards – the Ernest Hopkins Public Health Leadership Award – will be presented posthumously to A. Cornelius Baker, the longtime D.C. LGBTQ and HIV/AIDS policy advocate who died in November 2024 at the age of 63 from cardiovascular illness.
Other honorees include Big Freedia, who the statement says is known as the ‘Queen of Bounce’ and her support for LGBTQ causes, and Eva Marcille, the actress, model, and star of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ and Lifetime’s ‘Buried Alive and Survived.’
Further details of the gala and ticket availability can be accessed at centerforblackequity.org/gala.
