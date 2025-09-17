D.C. man arrested for anti-gay assault at 14th & R St., N.W.

D.C. police announced they have arrested a man on a charge of hate-bias related simple assault shortly after he allegedly swung his fists at another man in a “menacing manner” while shouting homophobic slurs at the intersection of 14th and R Streets, N.W. around 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 15.

A police statement and court records say officers responding to the scene apprehended and arrested 39-year-old Marshall Baxter of no fixed address after the victim identified him as the attacker.

“The suspect jumped directly in front of the victim and aggressively swung his fists, almost striking the victim,” the police statement says.

An arrest affidavit filed by police and prosecutors in D.C. Superior Court says the victim reported that while he was walking his dog, Baxter swung both his fists in front of the victim’s face, prompting the victim to pull away and dodge the assault.

“Defendant Baxter then started a homophobic tirade,” calling the victim, who the affidavit identifies as Complainant 1, or C-1, “a faggot and other homophobic slurs,” the affidavit continues. “Defendant Baxter then lunged at C-1 in an attempt to assault him again,” it says.

“C-1, fearing for his safety, utilized and deployed OC spray on Defendant Baxter’s face. Defendant Baxter was struck with the OC spray and fled from the scene,” according to the affidavit.

OC spray is a form of pepper spray that acts as an incapacitating aerosol agent that can cause temporary blindness and difficulty breathing when used as a defense against an assault.

Under D.C.’s criminal code, Baxter’s actions attempting to hit the victim with his fists are grounds for a charge of simple assault, which is a misdemeanor, even though he did not physically hit the victim.

Court records show that at the request of prosecutors with the Office of the U.S. Attorney for D.C., Superior Court Judge Heide L. Herrmann on Sept. 16 ordered Baxter held without bond at least until a detention hearing scheduled for Sept. 23 is held.

A D.C. police incident report identifies the victim and shows he lives in an apartment building about one block away from where the assault took place. The Washington Blade has a policy of not identifying victims in cases like this unless they consent to be identified. The victim could not immediately be reached for comment.