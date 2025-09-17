D.C. police seek male suspect in murder of roommate listed as ‘domestic in nature’

D.C. police are seeking help from the public in their search for a 39-year-old man listed as a suspect in the July 18, 2025, shooting death of the suspect’s male roommate that took place in the apartment the two men shared in Northeast Washington.

In a Sept. 15 statement, police identified the suspect as Solaiman Richardson and released three photos of him. “Anyone who has knowledge of Richardson’s whereabouts should take no action but call police at 202-727-9099,” the statement says.

In their statement, police said around 12:15 a.m. on July 18 officers responded to the 100 block of Fort Drive, N.E. for “the report of a fight inside of an apartment” that an earlier police statement called “a disturbance involving roommates.”

Both statements said the officers found Allen Shropshire, 41, unconscious suffering from an unknown injury and was pronounced dead at the scene after all lifesaving efforts by paramedics failed. One day later, the Office of the D.C. Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the neck, and the death was ruled a homicide.

“Detectives from MPD’s Homicide Branch are leading this case, and have identified a suspect in the offense,” the Sept. 15 police statement says, adding that “39-year-old Solaiman Richardson is wanted pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant for Second-Degree Murder While Armed.”

The statement also adds, “This case is domestic in nature.”

In response to an inquiry from the Washington Blade, a D.C. police spokesperson said that because the case remains under active investigation police are not ready to disclose whether they have learned if the victim, the suspect or both self-identified as gay or bisexual.

A separate D.C. police incident report says the fatal shooting took place in Apartment 5 at 100 Fort Drive, N.E., which is part of a garden apartment complex called Pleasant Hills Village.

In response to a call by the Blade to the Pleasant Hills Village office, the resident manager who identified himself only as Marcus said he heard that the Sept. 18 shooting was “domestic” related, but said he had no further details.

In a Sept. 11 broadcast, FOX 45 News of Baltimore reported that the U.S. Marshall Service said Richardson was believed to be hiding somewhere in Baltimore.

“According to investigators, Richardson is believed to have fled to Baltimore since the murder and is known to frequent several areas across the city, including the 100 block of East Pratt Street, the 600 block of North Howard Street, and the unit block of West North Avenue,” the FOX News report states.

“Richardson is believed to be living a transient lifestyle, which can make him difficult to track down,” FOX News quoted Jennifer Mazza, a Deputy Marshall with the U.S. Marshall Service as saying.

The news report says investigators point out that the murder weapon has yet to be recovered, and D.C. police have “labeled Richardson armed and dangerous.”

The D.C. police statement points out that the Metropolitan Police Department offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a murder in D.C.