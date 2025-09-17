National
Media missteps after Charlie Kirk shooting put trans community at risk: advocates
As false media narratives began to spread about the Kirk’s suspected shooter, they endanger the transgender community.
Charlie Kirk, one of the country’s most prominent right-wing political commentators and founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed last week while attending an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Kirk, 31, had become a defining voice for a new generation of conservative activists—championing Trumpism, attacking LGBTQ rights, railing against immigration, and amplifying culture war rhetoric that earned him both loyal followers and passionate detractors.
Since his death, media outlets from all sides of the political spectrum began to look for any details that could speak to the killer’s motive. In that rush to be the first to cover unknown details about the alleged shooter, who we now know to be Tyler Robinson, 22, multiple outlets began publishing information that had not been vetted or checked by law enforcement.
Early reports incorrectly linked the suspected shooter to the transgender community, with several outlets citing unverified social media accounts, anonymous chatter, and suspected “antifascist” and “transgender ideology” inscribed onto bullets that had come from an early law enforcement bulletin. One outlet in particular — the Wall Street Journal — took a hardline approach to publishing this early, unvetted information. They went as far as to claim there was a direct link to the shooter and the transgender community in an article that has since been demanded to be taken down by the largest LGBTQ rights advocacy group, the Human Rights Campaign.
The National Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists (NLGJA), a professional organization advocating for LGBTQ journalists and issues in the media, responded to the Blade’s request for comment. President Ken Miguel said in an email:
“Whenever there is a terrible act of violence, newsrooms are faced with sorting rumor from fact. Unfortunately, the desire to be first sometimes gets in the way of being fair and accurate. In recent days, The Wall Street Journal and The New York Post reported ‘sources’ linking Charlie Kirk’s killing with ‘transgender and antifascist ideology.’ Many other outlets had access to similar sources but waited for confirmation from those closest to the investigation.
Sharing unsubstantiated claims breaks one of journalism’s core ethical principles: do no harm. NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists is reaching out to the leadership of these papers to discuss the damage caused by this kind of coverage. Stories like these risk reinforcing harmful stereotypes and unfairly targeting a marginalized group that has already been the subject of politically motivated attacks. … Terms such as “transgender ideology” are rooted in political rhetoric, not neutral descriptions of identity, and should be handled with care, clear attribution, and context.”
In reality, investigators have confirmed that Robinson was raised in a staunchly MAGA household, with no indication he came from a “leftist” or progressive background, despite some outlets’ early claims. Law enforcement officials also confirmed that Robinson’s roommate — described by friends as a possible romantic partner — is transgender and has been cooperating fully with authorities since the shooting and knew nothing of Robinson’s alleged plan to kill Kirk.
The claim of connection to the transgender community was baseless, but it was amplified widely before any confirmation. By the time the outlet issued an editor’s note– and not removing the story like HRC had asked, the narrative had already taken root, reinforcing damaging stereotypes and giving far-right figures fresh ammunition to escalate their ongoing campaign of anti-trans rhetoric.
“This is another example of an incident where they should be focusing on gun violence, but instead they lean into scapegoating a community—this time not just without facts, but with bad facts. That does real harm to people who are already vulnerable,” said Cathy Renna, longtime communications director for the National LGBTQ Task Force.
Her frustration speaks to a broader pattern. In moments of crisis, particularly those involving mass violence, trans and queer people often become the subject of rumor, scapegoating, and speculative reporting — regardless of evidence. The Kirk shooting proved no different, exposing both the fragility of media responsibility in the digital age and the persistence of anti-trans narratives that continue to shape American discourse.
For Brandon Wolf, press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign and a survivor of the Pulse nightclub massacre, the media’s role in amplifying false connections between the Kirk shooter and “trans ideology” is not just bad reporting — it is life threatening.
“Words have consequences, and escalating dehumanizing and dangerous rhetoric against transgender people leads to physical harm,” Wolf said. “We’ve seen it over and over again. People in power can’t pretend they don’t know what their words unleash.”
Kirk’s killing, he argued, should have been a moment for the country to reckon with its epidemic of gun violence. Instead, it became another flashpoint in the culture wars, with the right exploiting misinformation to vilify an already marginalized community.
“The right wing is breathlessly obsessed with transgender people—using them as scapegoats for everything from the price of eggs to immigration policy. It’s not about policy, it’s about power, and they’re willing to sacrifice real lives in the process,” Wolf added.
That obsession, he noted, has consequences far beyond social media posts and podcasters pushing divisive language. From all levels of the country trans people are being legislated out of public life — targeted with bans on healthcare, sports participation, and restroom use. Each false narrative layered onto that environment increases the danger.
For both Wolf and Renna, the issue is not only political opportunism but also a profound failure of journalistic responsibility.
“Journalists have a responsibility to get it right, not just to get it first. When the wrong narrative takes off, it spreads like wildfire, and the truth never fully catches up. That puts people’s lives at risk,” Wolf said.
Renna agreed, stressing that the problem is systemic.
“Editors and producers make decisions every single day that impact us, and too often they’re choosing speed over accuracy, headlines over accountability,” Renna said. “That’s not just sloppy journalism—it’s irresponsible, and it costs people their safety.”
Her critique echoes years of advocacy work around media representation. As a veteran of LGBTQ communications strategy, Renna has worked directly with newsrooms to encourage fair and accurate coverage. She described the Kirk shooting coverage as a textbook example of what happens when fact-checking is abandoned for the sake of virality.
“The media is a powerful force in shaping public opinion and even people’s realities. When misused, it has a truly detrimental effect. A single inaccurate headline can reinforce stereotypes and feed dangerous narratives for years,” she said.
This disheartening example underlines a sad yet all too familiar truth– marginalized communities are often the first to be blamed when tragedy strikes.
“The most heinous part of scapegoating is that it usually targets those who are already the most vulnerable—trans folks, people of color, women. It’s punching down at people who already live under threat,” Renna said.
The impact of such scapegoating extends beyond headlines, both Wolf and Renna said. When false claims tie trans people to acts of violence, it fuels harassment online, increases the likelihood of physical violence, and deepens public misunderstanding.
“It’s unfair to the public not to fully inform them of all the parts of a story—and in this case, parts of the story weren’t just missing, they were flat-out wrong. That damages trust in the media at a time when trust is already fragile,” Renna added.
Wolf warned that this devolution of trust, and on the importance of facts in journalism feeds into broader democratic instability in America. “The never-ending livestream of gun violence in this country is really disturbing. Our brains were never meant to process that much violence and death on display at all times, and the desensitization is dangerous for democracy,” he said.
While much of the public debate after Kirk’s death centered on politics and identity, advocates stressed that the real crisis remains America’s gun epidemic.
“Gun violence should never be normal in this country. That’s not democracy. That’s not American freedom, and it’s certainly not safety,” Wolf said.
As a survivor of Pulse, Wolf’s perspective adds a unique and pointed weight. He has spent years urging lawmakers to enact reforms, all while seeing firsthand the trauma that survivors and communities endure long after headlines fade. For him, the fact that Kirk — a figure known for fanning the flame of divisiveness in the country – fell victim to the very violence he often downplayed should have been an opening for sober reflection on national priorities.
Instead, Wolf said, the narrative was taken over by people more interested in weaponizing mis- and disinformation than preventing the next tragedy.
“Political violence is never the answer. We don’t defeat hate by doubling down on it. If we want to end the cycle, we have to commit ourselves to building something better,” he said.
Renna said the Kirk shooting coverage should serve as a wake-up call for the media industry. The rush to link violence to marginalized groups, she said, reflects deeper biases that must be addressed.
“The immediate rush to report things without verifying them has become a huge problem across coverage of trans issues. It’s not just bad journalism—it actively puts people in danger,” she warned.
Advocates like Renna and Wolf are urging both media leaders and the public to demand better. For journalists, that means investing in fact-checking, slowing down when information is unverified, and considering the real-world consequences of framing choices. For the public, it means resisting the urge to amplify unconfirmed narratives and holding outlets accountable when they fail.
The stakes could not be higher, especially for transgender people. Anti-trans rhetoric has already been linked to rising violence against LGBTQ people nationwide.
The assassination of Charlie Kirk was a shocking moment in American politics, one that should have sparked urgent conversations about gun violence, political extremism, and the health of democracy. Instead, misinformation and scapegoating shifted the focus onto one of the nation’s most vulnerable communities and continues to dominate headlines.
For Wolf and Renna, the lesson is clear: until the media take its responsibility more seriously, trans people will continue to bear the brunt of careless reporting and opportunistic politics.
“Words have consequences,” Wolf reminded. And when those words are wielded recklessly in the wake of tragedy, the consequences can be deadly.
Congress
State Department urged to restore LGBTQ-specific information in human rights reports
Congressional Equality Caucus sent Secretary of State Marco Rubio a letter on Sept. 9
The Congressional Equality Caucus has called upon the State Department to once again include LGBTQ and intersex people in their annual human rights report.
U.S. Reps. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), Julie Johnson (D-Texas), and Sarah McBride (D-Del.), who co-chair the caucus’s International LGBTQI+ Rights Task Force, spearheaded a letter sent to Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sept. 9.
The 2024 human rights report the State Department released last month did not include LGBTQ-specific references. Jessica Stern, the former special U.S. envoy for the promotion of LGBTQ and intersex rights under the Biden-Harris administration who co-founded the Alliance for Diplomacy and Justice, described the removal of LGBTQ and intersex people and other groups from the report as “deliberate erasure.”
“We strongly oppose your decision to remove the subsection on Acts of Violence Criminalization, and Other Abuses Based on Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity or Expression, or Sex Characteristics (SOGIESC Subsection) from the State Department’s Annual Country Reports on Human Rights Practices (Human Rights Reports),” reads the letter. “We urge you to restore this information, or else ensure it is integrated throughout each human rights report.”
Congress requires the State Department to release a human rights report each year.
The Congressional Equality Caucus’s letter points out the human rights reports “have been a critical source of information on human rights violations and abuses against LGBTQI+ persons around the world.” It specifically notes consensual same-sex sexual relations remain criminalized in more than 60 countries, and the 2017 human rights report included “details on the state-sponsored and societal violence against LGBTQI+ persons in Chechnya, including extrajudicial killings.”
Immigration Equality in response to the 2024 human rights report said the reports “serve as key evidence for asylum seekers, attorneys, judges, and advocates who rely on them to assess human rights conditions and protection claims worldwide.”
“The information in these reports is critical — not just for human rights advocates — but also for Americans traveling abroad,” reads the Congressional Equality Caucus’s letter. “LGBTQI+ Americans and their families must continue to have access to comprehensive, reliable information about a country’s human rights record so they can plan travel and take appropriate precautions.”
The caucus’s full letter can be read here.
National
Wall Street Journal slammed for false link between trans community and Kirk shooter
Unverified reports about Kirk’s shooter being connected to the Trans Community fueled threats and fear.
The Human Rights Campaign, America’s largest LGBTQ advocacy group, is demanding that the Wall Street Journal retract a story that falsely linked the suspected shooter of right-wing pundit Charlie Kirk to the transgender community.
In the hours after Kirk’s assassination, multiple news outlets and social media influencers rushed to speculate about the suspect’s identity before police had confirmed any details. The Wall Street Journal — owned by the same parent company as Fox News — was among the first to make the unverified connection.
The paper cited an early bulletin “circulated widely among law enforcement officials” in the hours after the shooting. According to that document, investigators had discovered ammunition allegedly inscribed with “transgender and anti-fascist ideology” inside the rifle believed to be the murder weapon. The Journal’s reporting inferred that the killer was connected to the LGBTQ community.
But the bulletin was never verified. As the New York Times noted, analysts with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives had not authenticated the document, which also contradicted other evidence summaries and “might turn out to have been misread or misinterpreted,” as the Hill reported.
Subsequent investigations revealed that the “transgender and anti-fascist ideology” in question referred to engravings on spent Mauser .30-caliber, bolt-action rifle casings found at the scene. The etchings included references to video games and internet culture, such as:
“Hey fascist! Catch! ↑ → ↓↓↓”
“notices, bulges, OWO, what’s this?”
“Bella Ciao”
“If you read this you are gay LMAO.”
Later, the Wall Street Journal updated its story to acknowledge doubts about the bulletin’s validity. The paper has not removed the piece, though it has appended an editor’s note retracting its initial claim of “transgender” ideology tied to the casings.
Meanwhile, law enforcement identified the suspect as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who was taken into custody after allegedly making an incriminating statement to a family member. That relative told a family friend, who then alerted authorities, according to media reports.
HRC National Press Secretary Brandon Wolf condemned the Journal’s reporting, warning of the consequences of spreading misinformation:
“In the immediate aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s murder, news outlets and people with large platforms online raced to share unconfirmed reports that wrongfully tied the LGBTQ+ community to the shooter. Jumping to those conclusions was reckless, irresponsible, and led to a wave of threats against the trans community from right wing influencers, and a wave of terror for the community that is already living scared. Many online who peddled rumors with incomplete and untrue details did not care about the facts. They cared about inciting rage. Rage is what makes this country a tinder box. People’s rush to lob hot takes and click bait is not how we are going to get out of this deeply divided, dangerous era. News outlets and people with platforms have to do better.”
Despite Wolf’s call, the Wall Street Journal has yet to retract the story. The WSJ did however add an editor’s note at the beginning of the story, which backtracked the original claim of “transgender” ideology on the bullet casings.
The White House
Trump to honor Charlie Kirk with Medal of Freedom
Anti-LGBTQ political activist assassinated in Utah on Wednesday
At a Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony at the Pentagon on Thursday, President Donald Trump announced that he will award right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Kirk was assassinated less than 24 hours earlier at Utah Valley University while speaking on conservative talking points to a crowd.
The 31-year-old conservative commentator is best known for founding Turning Point USA, a nonprofit that sought to build a robust conservative youth movement. He earned notoriety for his unwavering loyalty to Trump, his advocacy of expansive Second Amendment rights, and his opposition to LGBTQ rights. Conservatives and far-right supporters have quickly elevated Kirk to martyr status since his death.
“Before we begin, let me express the horror and grief so many Americans feel at the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk,” Trump said. “Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty, and an inspiration to millions and millions of people.”
As of now, there is no indication when the award ceremony will take place, although Trump said “I can only guarantee you one thing, that we will have a very big crowd.”
Many credit Kirk with helping Trump return to the White House in 2024 by mobilizing young voters — particularly young men — on behalf of the twice-impeached president.
Kirk’s stance against LGBTQ rights was a central part of his political brand.
A staunch opponent of Obergefell v. Hodges, the landmark Supreme Court ruling requiring states to recognize same-sex marriage, Kirk often used incendiary rhetoric, at times calling for the erosion of LGBTQ rights altogether.
As host of “The Charlie Kirk Show” on the Salem Radio Network, he frequently denounced transgender participation in sports, referring to trans people and their supporters as “sick.” He also suggested they should be “taken care of like how things in the 1950s and 60s” were — an allusion many critics interpreted as a reference to lobotomies, shock therapy, and forced institutionalization.
Kirk often framed his views through the lens of “Christian values.”
On his YouTube channel, he invoked biblical passages, at one point citing Leviticus 20:13 to claim that the Bible’s call for the stoning of gay men reflected “God’s perfect law.”
The Washington Blade contacted several LGBTQ advocacy organizations for comment on Trump’s decision to posthumously honor Kirk, a man widely criticized for his hostility toward the LGBTQ community. Many focused instead on condemning the violence that ended his life.
“Political violence is unacceptable and has no place in this country,” said Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign, in an emailed statement. “We cannot ever accept this epidemic of gun violence as normal. We cannot keep living like this.”
Kristen Browde, president of the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus, which has 21 chapters across the state, making it one of the largest LGBTQ caucuses in the nation, echoed those sentiments while pointing to the consequences of Kirk’s rhetoric.
“Political violence, for any reason, is wrong. Gun violence, for any reason, is wrong. Spending your life, inciting violence, demonizing political opponents? Attacking those who are different? Every bit as wrong. And when violence follows such actions? One can’t be shocked. All you can do is recommit yourself to fight against it.”
According to videos — and witnesses at Utah Valley University, Kirk was shot seconds after beginning to answer a question about how many”transgender” people were responsible for “mass shootings,” where he answered “too many.”
As of Thursday evening, Kirk’s killer remained at large. The FBI has identified a person of interest in its investigation and is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
