PHOTOS: Human Rights Campaign National Dinner
Gov. Moore, Rep. McBride speak at annual gala
The Human Rights Campaign held the 2025 HRC National Dinner at the Washington Hilton on Saturday, Sept. 13. Speakers included HRC President Kelley Robinson, Gov. Wes Moore (D-Md.) and Rep. Sarah McBride (D-Del.). David Archuleta performed alongside members of the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington. Artist Amy Sherald was presented with the Ally for Equality Award.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Miss Gay Maryland
Ivanna Rights wins title at Lodge pageant
The 2025 Miss Gay Maryland America pageant was held at The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. on Saturday, Sept. 6. Ivanna Rights was crowned the winner, with Jalah Nicole named first alternate. Both Ivanna Rights and Jalah Nicole qualify to compete in the 2026 Miss Gay America competition in Little Rock, Ark. in January.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS
Magic Johnson, Dr. Fauci among featured speakers
NMAC presented the 2025 U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS in Washington, D.C. at the Marriott Marquis from Sept. 4-7. The theme this year was “Aging with HIV.” Featured speakers included Dr. Anthony Fauci, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Adm. Rachel Levine and Jeanne White-Ginder.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: ‘We Are All DC’ march
Demonstrators chant, ‘Free D.C.!’
The “We Are All DC” march was held on Saturday, Sept. 6. Thousands of demonstrators marched south from Meridian Hill / Malcolm X Park toward the White House on 16th Street, N.W.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
