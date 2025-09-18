Hidden queer stories invoked in ‘History of Sound’

Fall is rolling in fast, and that means shorter days, longer nights, and a fresh season of entertainment on our screens, both big and small, so there will be plenty of choices for you when it comes to deciding how to fill those extra hours of evening time. As always, the Blade is here to give you the rundown on the new movies and shows that are coming your way for the next few months. Our list, in order of release date, is below.

“Helluva Boss: Special”

Sept. 10, Prime Video

Queer animation fans can look forward to a new offering from Vivienne “VivziePop” Medrano, whose adult animated musical black comedy web series (yes, we know that’s a lot of descriptors) “Hazbin Hotel” and its spin-off, “Helluva Boss” garnered a legion of fans in the late teens/early twenties. Set in Hell, the latter show revolves around an assasination-by-hire business run by a ragtag crew of imps. Including multiple LGBTQ characters (gay, bi, pan, trans, and more), it’s set in the same fictional “Hell-iverse” as “Hazbin,” but is otherwise a standalone experience; to celebrate its September debut on the Prime Video platform (the existing first two seasons will be available, with the promise of more to come), Medrano has created a new remake of the series pilot (originally aired in 2019), which will premiere there alongside the previously released installments. Wicked fun!

“Dreams” [Drømmer]

Sept. 12, VOD

For fans of queer international cinema, this Norwegian drama from writer-director Dag Johan Haugerud will surely check off all the necessary boxes. The middle installment of a trilogy about nontraditional intimacy (the other two films are titled “Sex” and “Love”), it follows a young female student (Ella Øverbye) who falls in love with her French teacher (Selome Emnetu) and documents her feelings in writing, sparking tension within her family and forcing a confrontation of unfulfilled dreams and hidden longings. Winner of the Golden Bear at the 2025 Berlin International Film Festival, it offers a Scandinavian perspective on the generational shift of attitudes around relationships, sexuality, and social norms.

“Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale”

Sept. 12, Theaters

It’s hard to imagine a “Downton Abbey” without the late Maggie Smith, but the phenomenally popular highbrow soap opera about the interwoven lives of the wealthy Crawley family and their servants in early 20th-century England is returning for one last installment, regardless. This time, the clan faces disaster after Mary (Michelle Dockery) finds herself at the center of a public scandal that places the household at risk of financial disaster and social disgrace. The ever-plucky Crawleys and their loyal staff must carry on, embracing change as the next generation is faced with leading Downton into an uncertain future. We’ll be there for it, you can bet — though the publicity emphasis on the “next generation” and the “future” makes us wonder if it really is the “Grand Finale” after all. Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, and all the rest of the beloved cast return, alongside some new faces, for what will surely be a fan must-see cinematic event.

“The History of Sound”

Sept. 12, Theaters

One of the year’s most anticipated queer titles, this epic gay romance from South African filmmaker Oliver Hermanus (“Beauty,” “Moffie”) traces the passionate relationship between two young music scholars (Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor) who embark on a mission to record folk songs in rural Maine at the end of World War I. Based on two short stories by Ben Shattuck (who also wrote the screenplay), it’s not just a love story set against the social constraints of the early 1900s – it’s also a profound exploration of music as an expression of humanity, which somehow makes the love story even better. With endearing and moving performances from its hot-ticket leading men (we know most of you will be seeing this one solely for Mescal, O’Connor, or both, and it’s completely understandable), and an idyllic pastoral beauty that evokes a rugged “Brokeback Mountain” mystique, it has all the makings of an instant queer classic – and we can’t wait for it, either.

“The Compatriots”

Sept. 16, VOD

This award-winning queer festival favorite is a coming-of-age buddy movie about a young undocumented immigrant (Rafael Silva) facing deportation, who unexpectedly reunites with his estranged best friend (Denis Shepherd), a “vivacious bachelor” (as the official synopsis puts it) who seeks a deeper connections. Together, they embark “on a heartfelt journey to prevent Javi’s expulsion from the only country he has ever called home.” Timely in its subject matter and appealing in its focus on friendship, it’s definitely on our watchlist.

“Gen V, Season 2”

Sept. 17, Prime Video

The popular and thrilling spinoff series from “The Boys” returns for a second season, continuing the saga of America’s first and only college for superheroes and putting its gifted students (and their moral boundaries) to the test as they compete for the school’s top honors and the chance to join an elite team of international world-savers – but as the school’s dark secrets come to light, they must decide what kind of heroes they want to become.

“Plainclothes”

Sept. 19, Theaters (Limited Release)

This hotly anticipated Sundance Audience Award-winner comes from writer-director Carmen Emmi, and stars Tom Blyth as a young undercover cop in mid-90s New York, who is tasked with entrapping and arresting gay men who cruise the local mall for anonymous sex. It’s an assignment that makes him increasingly uncomfortable, since he’s closeted himself – something that becomes even more problematic when he falls for a potential “offender” (Russell Tovey, in full and glorious “daddy” mode) in the line of duty. Yes, it’s a story of life in an era of still-prevalent homophobia, and yes, we wish we didn’t have to see another one – but given the current societal climate in America 2025, it’s probably important to be reminded, once again, of what that’s like. Don’t worry, though – it’s not ALL bleak, and there is some seriously sexy chemistry between its leading men.

“Brilliant Minds,” Season 2

Sept. 22, NBC

The medical procedural drama, which stars Zachary Quinto as a “psychological sleuth” (inspired by world-famous author and neurologist Oliver Sacks) who, alongside his team at Bronx General Hospital, delves into “mysteries of the mind,” returns for a second season, as Dr. Wolf and his team at Bronx General continue to confront puzzling cases, coming face-to-face with the question: Who deserves care?

“English Teacher,” Season 2

Sept. 25, FX

Also returning for a second round is this popular and well-received comedy from creator and star Brian Jordan Alvarez, who as the title character continues to rock the boat in his high school workplace whenever controversy arises. This season, he finds himself battling a range of divisive issues like climate change, COVID, military recruitment, and student phone usage, while also struggling to keep his relationship with a fellow teacher (Jordan Firstman) separate from his work life. A refreshingly unfiltered queer-eye comedy of sociopolitical errors, the first season was an unexpected joy; here’s hoping Alvarez and crew can keep the magic going.

“Boots”

Oct. 9, Netflix

Based on Greg Cope White’s memoir (“The Pink Marine”), this new dramedy series stars Miles Heizer as a closeted teen who joins the military during the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” era of the 1990s. Another timely reminder of what life was like in the bad old days (for non-heterosexual people, anyway), this one is likely buoyed by a sense of humor. Also starring Liam Oh, Vera Farmiga, and Max Parker, with Cedrick Cooper, Ana Ayora, Angus O’Brien, Dominic Goodman, Kieron Moore, Nicholas Logan, Rico Pairs, and more in support.

“Kiss of the Spider Woman”

Oct. 10, Theaters

This one is big. The long-awaited screen adaptation of Kander and Ebb’s Tony-winning musical – itself adapted from the novel by Manuel Puig, which was also adapted into the 1985 non-musical film starring William Hurt and Raul Julia – arrives at last, directed by Bill Condon (“Chicago,” “Dreamgirls”) and featuring Diego Luna and Tonatiuh alongside diva Jennifer Lopez in the title role. The story of two mismatched cellmates in an Argentine prison – a Marxist revolutionary and a flamboyantly queer window dresser imprisoned for “public indecency” – who form an unlikely bond as the latter recounts the plot of a favorite movie musical that has given him inspiration and hope. Advance glimpses through the film’s trailer promise a visually dazzling cinematic experience, while the talent of its stars gives us high hopes for a film that lives up to the pedigree of its source material – but let’s face it, it’s a musical (and a VERY queer musical, at that) so we’re going to be in the audience on opening night no matter what.



“After the Hunt”

Oct. 10, Theaters

The latest opus from filmmaker Luca Guadagnino (“Call Me By Your Name,” “Challengers,” “Queer”) is also his third movie in two years, a thriller starring Julia Roberts as an Ivy league professor caught up in abuse allegations involving a student and a colleague. It’s unclear whether there are any directly queer plot details here, especially since Guadagnino has stated it doesn’t address “sexuality and love” as his other recent work has done, but given the Italian-born director’s track record, it’s sure to be simmering with unspoken attractions either way. Also starring Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”) and Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick… Boom!”), along with Lío Mehiel (“Mutt”), Michael Stuhlbarg, and Chloe Sevigny, with a score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.



“Blue Moon”

Oct. 17, Theaters

Oscar-winning filmmaker Richard Linklater reunites with favorite muse and collaborator Ethan Hawke for this intriguingly queer biopic, which focuses on closeted gay songwriter Lorenz Hart (Hawke) – who partnered with Richard Rodgers to create songs that have become staples of the “Great American Songbook” – during a pivotal episode during his life: the opening night of “Oklahoma!,” the groundbreaking musical written by Rodgers with new collaborator Oscar Hammerstein III, which launched their long career as Broadway legends while Hart accelerated his tragic slide into alcoholism and death. Co-starring Andrew Scott (as Rodgers) and Margaret Qualley as a semi-fictionalized would-be paramour of the doomed musical genius. Guaranteed to deliver a powerful look at one of America’s most tragic musical giants, with award-bait performances from an “A-list” cast of heavy hitters, we are confident that this one is not to be missed.

“Queens of the Dead”

Oct. 24, Theaters

Director Tina Romero is behind this wild-ride horror comedy, about a zombie apocalypse that breaks out in Brooklyn on the night of a giant warehouse party, forcing an eclectic group of drag queens, club kids, and other “frenemies” to ditch the drama, put aside their differences and take up arms against the brain-craving undead horde in the way that only a true “creature of the night” can accomplish. Starring Katy O’Brian, Jaquel Spivey, Tomas Matos, Nina West, Quincy Dunn-Baker, Jack Haven, Cheyenne Jackson, Dominique Jackson, and Margaret Cho

“Hedda”

Oct. 29, Theaters

Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen’s classic “Hedda Gabler” gets a queer-skewed adaptation in Nia DaCosta’s new interpretation of the 19th-century drama about a society woman trapped in a loveless marriage who schemes to free herself by persuading her husband to commit suicide. Tessa Thompson takes on the title role, while Nina Hoss plays her significant other – here transmuted into a woman, Eileen, instead of the play’s original Ejlert – in a match-up that looks epic just from the brief glimpses afforded by its trailer. We’re always a big fan of queering the classics, and with talented (and openly queer) Thompson starring as one of the most iconic female characters in history, there’s no doubt this will be a movie for the ages.