Trump shares culpability for America’s epidemic of violence

If the felon in the White House wants to know who shares culpability for Charlie Kirk’s murder, all he has to do is look in the mirror. It is his words, and actions, that have helped set the stage for the political violence in our nation today. From the moment he came down that escalator in Trump Tower in 2015, until today, he uses language to incite; he belittles everybody, and attacks his enemies with constant threats of retribution. Donald Trump is a crude, vile man. He has no understanding of, or respect for, history. He said, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK?” From telling people they would still elect him if he killed someone, mocking a disabled reporter, and telling people he thought there were good people on both sides at a neo-Nazi, white supremacist demonstration in Charlottesville, Va., he has added to the charged rhetoric in the country. He then pardoned those who stormed the Capitol, and threatened to hang his vice president, on Jan. 6, 2021.

Let me be very clear: Charlie Kirk should not have been murdered. No one should be. I send my sincere condolences to his wife, and innocent young children, full stop.

But I can recognize this man who Trump lauds, and will now award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, has voiced vile opinions. In our country, freedom of speech is important. Charlie Kirk was entitled to his opinions, but we must acknowledge they were meant to create anger. He presented himself as a staunch defender of Israel, and the Jewish people. Yet “He used anti-Semitic tropes, from claims of Jewish ‘control’ over cultural life to blaming ‘Jewish donors’ for fueling social and political ills. The tension between pro-Israel branding and rhetoric echoing well-known anti-Semitic stereotypes has been noted by Jewish and conservative commentators alike.” According to the New York Times, he said, “Jewish communities have been pushing the exact kind of hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them.” Then he was “critical of gay and transgender rights and the separation of church and state.” In one of his sadly most relevant quotes he said, “I think it’s worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year, so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights.” He said “I’m sorry, If I see a Black pilot, I’m going to be like, ‘Boy, I hope he’s qualified.” These are the views Trump endorses, and is why he invited Kirk to speak in an honored spot, at his convention.

Trump is willing to rant about the tragic death of Charlie Kirk, and it was tragic; but he doesn’t speak about the three young children gunned down on the same day in Colorado. Trump does everything to ensure we don’t get guns off the streets. He has a cavalier acceptance of the fact that in a nation of approximately 350 million people, there are nearly 450 million guns. Trump refuses to condemn AK 47s and other weapons of war, being on our streets. Then he says he is declaring war on an American city, putting out a meme with himself as the soldier, and sending armed military into our cities.

Trump doesn’t know, or understand, history. He is trying to wipe it out from our museums, and is removing books on Black history and LGBTQ community, from the nation’s schools. All this makes him culpable for the raft of political violence in the United States today, from the attack on him, to the murder of Kirk, to the attack on the governor of Pennsylvania, and the legislators in Minnesota. It is both left-wing and right-wing violence, and it is all unacceptable.

Trump is not the only racist, homophobic, sexist, in the nation. There are many more like him. He has rallied them into a cult. He worked hard to ensure they could spout their evil in the town square. Something those before him worked hard to say was not acceptable. Trump, by example, showed it was OK to denigrate anyone you wanted to, out loud, and applauded and honored those like Charlie Kirk who took him up on it, especially if it could help him. And yes, Kirk helped him. He rallied young people to Trump.

In our country we must be free to debate ideas and thoughts. But it should be done civilly, and with respect. It should be done with the goal of coming together, not moving us further apart. So, Trump: If you want to meet one of the people responsible for Charlie Kirk’s murder, take a good long look in the mirror.



Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.