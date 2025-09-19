D.C. man arrested for ‘domestic’ murder of male roommate 

D.C. police announced on Sept. 18 that their search for 39-year-old Solaman Richardson as a suspect in the July 18 shooting death of his male roommate that police listed as “domestic in nature” ended in Richardson’s arrest in Baltimore.

A D.C. Superior Court judge on July 18 found probable cause that Richardson committed Second-Degree Murder While Armed in the death of his roommate Allen Shropshire, 41, inside the Northeast D.C. apartment that the two men shared.

A 16-page affidavit in support of the arrest filed in court on Sept. 18 disclosed for the first time that the two men were half-brothers, having the same mother and different fathers.

Previous statements released by D.C. police that the murder was “domestic in nature,” suggested it could have been an incident of domestic violence involving a gay couple. A police spokesperson told the Washington Blade earlier this month that police did not want to disclose whether they knew if the two men identified as gay or bisexual because the case was still under active investigation.

But the arrest affidavit says police learned the men were siblings a few days after the murder through interviews with Richardson and others who knew the two men.

According to the affidavit, Richardson flagged down D.C. police officers outside a 7-Eleven store near where the two men lived at 100 Fort Drive, N.E. on the night of the murder, saying his roommate attacked him with a knife and a struggle took place as he defended himself before fleeing the apartment.

It says police responded by going with Richardson to the apartment, where they found Shropshire unconscious lying in a pool of blood on the floor in his bedroom. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

An autopsy conducted the next day by the D.C. medical examiner’s office found the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest. The affidavit says homicide investigators learned from the autopsy and their subsequent investigation that bullet shell casings found in the apartment came from a shotgun owned by Richardson

Richardson told homicide detectives during a lengthy interview at the homicide office, the affidavit states, that Shropshire had threatened to kill him several times over the past few months and had threatened him with a knife on the night of the murder. He also said that Shropshire had attempted suicide twice in the past and told detectives he believed his half-brother took his own life by stabbing himself in the chest.

The affidavit says homicide detectives released Richardson after their interview with him pending the continuation of the investigation. D.C. police said he then fled the area and was in hiding until he was apprehended this week in Baltimore.

The affidavit says the investigation by homicide detectives, which included interviews with people who knew the two men, including their mother, contradicted Richardson’s claims that Shropshire had repeatedly threatened him and indicated it was Richardson who threatened Shropshire.

This information was presented by the prosecutors at Richardson’s Sept. 18 arraignment, prompting the judge to find probable cause that Richadson committed second degree murder. He was ordered held without bond until at least his next court appearance on Sept. 30.