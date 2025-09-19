D.C. man arrested for transgender woman’s murder

D.C. police announced on Sept. 17 the arrest of a District man who was apprehended in North Carolina for the July 5 shooting death of D.C. transgender woman Daquane “Dream” Johnson, 28, as she walked along the 2000 block of Benning Road, N.E.

In a statement announcing the arrest, D.C. police said Edgar Arrington, 38, was charged with First Degree Murder While Armed, which it listed as premeditated under aggravating circumstances.

Although D.C. police did not initially list the murder as a hate crime, prosecutors with the Office of the United States Attorney for D.C. filed a hate crime designation to the charge based on Johnson’s gender identity in charging documents filed in D.C. Superior Court.

During his initial appearance in court for an arraignment on Sept. 18, D.C. Superior Court Magistrate Judge Heide Harrmann found probable cause that Arrington committed the offense and ordered him held without bond until an Oct. 7 preliminary hearing.

The decision by prosecutors to file the hate crime designation was announced in a separate statement released by the U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro, who was appointed by President Donald Trump.

“According to court documents, Arrington, a stranger to the victim, Daquan Johnson, ridiculed Johnson for being transgendered as Johnson walked by Arrington on the sidewalk,” Pirro’s statement says.

“Arrington continued his harassment of Johnson by hurling slurs at Johnson, ultimately retrieving a firearm from his clothing and shooting the unarmed victim multiple times throughout the body,” the statement says.

In a 21-page Affidavit In Support of An Arrest Warrant filed in court this week, police and prosecutors disclosed homicide detectives obtained a surveillance video from the location where the incident occurred “that captured the offense.”

The affidavit says investigators also spoke with at least five witnesses to the shooting, with most identifying Arrington as the shooter.

During the Sept. 18 arraignment, court appointed defense attorney Rachel Cicurel argued that she would present evidence showing that it was someone else that shot Johnson and that regardless of who did the shooting, at least one witness claimed the shooting was in self-defense because Johnson allegedly threatened to kill Arrington after the two got into an argument.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shauna Payyappilly, the lead prosecutor in the case, disputed those claims, saying witnesses and the video recording identify Arrington as the shooter and the one who started a confrontation with Johnson.

Among other things, Payyappilly told the judge that the video recording clearly shows Johnson as the shooter and helps to identify Johnson by clearly showing a distinct tattoo on Johnson’s arm that police found Johnson to have.

The prosecutor pointed to the video, which is described In the arrest affidavit, that she said supports the prosecution claim that Johnson did not threaten Arrington.

“The decedent did not appear to make any physically threatening gestures towards Suspect 1,” in referring to Arrington, “other than verbally arguing,” the affidavit states. “The decedent was not observed brandishing any weapons,” it says. “Suspect 1 then raised the firearm quickly and shot the decedent multiple times,” it describes the video as showing.

One of Johnson’s family members, Vanna Terrell, who identified herself as Johnson’s aunt, told the Washington Blade in July that Johnson used the first name of Dream and planned to legally adopt that name instead of Daquane but had not gotten around to doing so.

Terrell said the family fully accepted Johnson as a trans woman and were troubled that police did not initially list the case as a hate crime after family members learned from at least one witness that the then unidentified attacker appeared to target Johnson because of her status as a trans person.