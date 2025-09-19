District of Columbia
D.C. man arrested for transgender woman’s murder
Prosecutors list first-degree murder as hate crime
D.C. police announced on Sept. 17 the arrest of a District man who was apprehended in North Carolina for the July 5 shooting death of D.C. transgender woman Daquane “Dream” Johnson, 28, as she walked along the 2000 block of Benning Road, N.E.
In a statement announcing the arrest, D.C. police said Edgar Arrington, 38, was charged with First Degree Murder While Armed, which it listed as premeditated under aggravating circumstances.
Although D.C. police did not initially list the murder as a hate crime, prosecutors with the Office of the United States Attorney for D.C. filed a hate crime designation to the charge based on Johnson’s gender identity in charging documents filed in D.C. Superior Court.
During his initial appearance in court for an arraignment on Sept. 18, D.C. Superior Court Magistrate Judge Heide Harrmann found probable cause that Arrington committed the offense and ordered him held without bond until an Oct. 7 preliminary hearing.
The decision by prosecutors to file the hate crime designation was announced in a separate statement released by the U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro, who was appointed by President Donald Trump.
“According to court documents, Arrington, a stranger to the victim, Daquan Johnson, ridiculed Johnson for being transgendered as Johnson walked by Arrington on the sidewalk,” Pirro’s statement says.
“Arrington continued his harassment of Johnson by hurling slurs at Johnson, ultimately retrieving a firearm from his clothing and shooting the unarmed victim multiple times throughout the body,” the statement says.
In a 21-page Affidavit In Support of An Arrest Warrant filed in court this week, police and prosecutors disclosed homicide detectives obtained a surveillance video from the location where the incident occurred “that captured the offense.”
The affidavit says investigators also spoke with at least five witnesses to the shooting, with most identifying Arrington as the shooter.
During the Sept. 18 arraignment, court appointed defense attorney Rachel Cicurel argued that she would present evidence showing that it was someone else that shot Johnson and that regardless of who did the shooting, at least one witness claimed the shooting was in self-defense because Johnson allegedly threatened to kill Arrington after the two got into an argument.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Shauna Payyappilly, the lead prosecutor in the case, disputed those claims, saying witnesses and the video recording identify Arrington as the shooter and the one who started a confrontation with Johnson.
Among other things, Payyappilly told the judge that the video recording clearly shows Johnson as the shooter and helps to identify Johnson by clearly showing a distinct tattoo on Johnson’s arm that police found Johnson to have.
The prosecutor pointed to the video, which is described In the arrest affidavit, that she said supports the prosecution claim that Johnson did not threaten Arrington.
“The decedent did not appear to make any physically threatening gestures towards Suspect 1,” in referring to Arrington, “other than verbally arguing,” the affidavit states. “The decedent was not observed brandishing any weapons,” it says. “Suspect 1 then raised the firearm quickly and shot the decedent multiple times,” it describes the video as showing.
One of Johnson’s family members, Vanna Terrell, who identified herself as Johnson’s aunt, told the Washington Blade in July that Johnson used the first name of Dream and planned to legally adopt that name instead of Daquane but had not gotten around to doing so.
Terrell said the family fully accepted Johnson as a trans woman and were troubled that police did not initially list the case as a hate crime after family members learned from at least one witness that the then unidentified attacker appeared to target Johnson because of her status as a trans person.
Featured Local Savings
District of Columbia
Trump would ‘have no problem’ removing Pride flags from private property in D.C.
Anti-trans rhetoric, attacks ramping up in wake of Charlie Kirk assassination
President Donald Trump says he would “have no problem” with removing Pride flags from private property in D.C. as conservatives ramp up anti-transgender rhetoric
During a conversation with reporters in the Oval Office on Monday, Trump said he would consider removing a “trans flag” flying on 14th Street, a major LGBTQ hub in D.C. that is home to many queer-owned businesses including bars, restaurants, and even a gay bathhouse.
The question came from Brian Glenn, White House correspondent for Real America’s Voice, a far-right media outlet, and U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)’s boyfriend. Glenn referenced multiple Progress Pride flags waving just a mile from the White House.
Glenn framed his question by echoing right-wing pundits’ false claims about a supposed “violent” history of trans shooters. His comments came less than a week after conservative outlets, including the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post, incorrectly linked Charlie Kirk’s suspected killer to the trans community.
Since those stories were published, multiple LGBTQ organizations have condemned several media outlets for their coverage, criticizing how it contributed to inflaming anti-trans sentiment during an already dangerous time for trans people.
“A lot of people are very threatened by this flag. It means a lot of different negative things to people — violence,” Glenn said to the president.
“Well, I wouldn’t be,” Trump replied. “Then they’ll sue, and they’ll get freedom of speech stuff. So that’ll happen. But I would have no problem with it.”
Trump then pivoted to a brief rant about how burning the American flag should be illegal, despite it being a constitutionally protected act under the First Amendment. In the landmark 1989 Supreme Court case Texas v. Johnson, the justices ruled 5-4 that flag burning is a form of free speech.
The exchange came as Republican lawmakers continue to escalate their attacks on trans rights.
On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), Trump’s former White House physician, appeared on Newsmax and said this about trans people:
“We have to get them off the streets and we have to get them off the internet. We can’t let them communicate with each other. I’m all about free speech, but this is a virus, this is a cancer that’s spreading across this country that’s going to do great damage to normal, hard-working, law-abiding people.”
Delphine Luneau, a spokesperson for the Human Rights Campaign, condemned Jackson’s remarks.
“Trans people are part of the fabric of society and just trying to live our lives, and we don’t deserve to have self-serving politicians using us as a political punching bag in service to their political ambitions,” Luneau said in a statement to the Washington Blade. “Ronny Jackson, the man who was exposed for doling out amphetamines to White House staff like candy when he was Donald Trump’s physician, should keep his disgusting and malevolent thoughts about transgender people to himself. It is a dereliction of his duty as a public servant to spread hateful lies about us, especially as escalating anti-trans hate nationally puts people in harm’s way. Instead of bringing people together, this rhetoric serves simply to drive more hate and division. Texans deserve better.”
Ash Lazarus Orr, press relations manager for Advocates for Trans Equality — an organization formed from the merger of the National Center for Transgender Equality and the Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund — also condemned Trump’s remarks and the broader escalation of anti-trans rhetoric.
“Trump’s call to ban Pride flags is government censorship, plain and simple. Banning people from displaying a flag on their own property is a direct violation of free expression and an alarming attempt to silence LGBTQI+ voices,” said Orr.
“Censorship doesn’t stop with symbols. When leaders attack our flags, they send the message that trans people and our communities should be erased from public life. This kind of rhetoric fuels stigma, encourages harassment, and makes trans people less safe. We already live in a moment of rising anti-trans violence — we cannot afford political leaders adding fuel to the fire.
Trump isn’t offering solutions to real problems. Instead, he is targeting LGBTQI+ people to divide Americans and score political points. The Pride flag stands for love, resilience, and belonging. Trying to ban it reveals nothing but fear and intolerance.”
District of Columbia
D.C. man arrested for anti-gay assault at 14th & R St., N.W.
Suspect caught after victim fought back with pepper spray
D.C. police announced they have arrested a man on a charge of hate-bias related simple assault shortly after he allegedly swung his fists at another man in a “menacing manner” while shouting homophobic slurs at the intersection of 14th and R Streets, N.W. around 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 15.
A police statement and court records say officers responding to the scene apprehended and arrested 39-year-old Marshall Baxter of no fixed address after the victim identified him as the attacker.
“The suspect jumped directly in front of the victim and aggressively swung his fists, almost striking the victim,” the police statement says.
An arrest affidavit filed by police and prosecutors in D.C. Superior Court says the victim reported that while he was walking his dog, Baxter swung both his fists in front of the victim’s face, prompting the victim to pull away and dodge the assault.
“Defendant Baxter then started a homophobic tirade,” calling the victim, who the affidavit identifies as Complainant 1, or C-1, “a faggot and other homophobic slurs,” the affidavit continues. “Defendant Baxter then lunged at C-1 in an attempt to assault him again,” it says.
“C-1, fearing for his safety, utilized and deployed OC spray on Defendant Baxter’s face. Defendant Baxter was struck with the OC spray and fled from the scene,” according to the affidavit.
OC spray is a form of pepper spray that acts as an incapacitating aerosol agent that can cause temporary blindness and difficulty breathing when used as a defense against an assault.
Under D.C.’s criminal code, Baxter’s actions attempting to hit the victim with his fists are grounds for a charge of simple assault, which is a misdemeanor, even though he did not physically hit the victim.
Court records show that at the request of prosecutors with the Office of the U.S. Attorney for D.C., Superior Court Judge Heide L. Herrmann on Sept. 16 ordered Baxter held without bond at least until a detention hearing scheduled for Sept. 23 is held.
A D.C. police incident report identifies the victim and shows he lives in an apartment building about one block away from where the assault took place. The Washington Blade has a policy of not identifying victims in cases like this unless they consent to be identified. The victim could not immediately be reached for comment.
District of Columbia
D.C. police seek male suspect in murder of roommate listed as ‘domestic in nature’
Victim found shot to death in apartment he shared with suspect
D.C. police are seeking help from the public in their search for a 39-year-old man listed as a suspect in the July 18, 2025, shooting death of the suspect’s male roommate that took place in the apartment the two men shared in Northeast Washington.
In a Sept. 15 statement, police identified the suspect as Solaiman Richardson and released three photos of him. “Anyone who has knowledge of Richardson’s whereabouts should take no action but call police at 202-727-9099,” the statement says.
In their statement, police said around 12:15 a.m. on July 18 officers responded to the 100 block of Fort Drive, N.E. for “the report of a fight inside of an apartment” that an earlier police statement called “a disturbance involving roommates.”
Both statements said the officers found Allen Shropshire, 41, unconscious suffering from an unknown injury and was pronounced dead at the scene after all lifesaving efforts by paramedics failed. One day later, the Office of the D.C. Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the neck, and the death was ruled a homicide.
“Detectives from MPD’s Homicide Branch are leading this case, and have identified a suspect in the offense,” the Sept. 15 police statement says, adding that “39-year-old Solaiman Richardson is wanted pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant for Second-Degree Murder While Armed.”
The statement also adds, “This case is domestic in nature.”
In response to an inquiry from the Washington Blade, a D.C. police spokesperson said that because the case remains under active investigation police are not ready to disclose whether they have learned if the victim, the suspect or both self-identified as gay or bisexual.
A separate D.C. police incident report says the fatal shooting took place in Apartment 5 at 100 Fort Drive, N.E., which is part of a garden apartment complex called Pleasant Hills Village.
In response to a call by the Blade to the Pleasant Hills Village office, the resident manager who identified himself only as Marcus said he heard that the Sept. 18 shooting was “domestic” related, but said he had no further details.
In a Sept. 11 broadcast, FOX 45 News of Baltimore reported that the U.S. Marshall Service said Richardson was believed to be hiding somewhere in Baltimore.
“According to investigators, Richardson is believed to have fled to Baltimore since the murder and is known to frequent several areas across the city, including the 100 block of East Pratt Street, the 600 block of North Howard Street, and the unit block of West North Avenue,” the FOX News report states.
“Richardson is believed to be living a transient lifestyle, which can make him difficult to track down,” FOX News quoted Jennifer Mazza, a Deputy Marshall with the U.S. Marshall Service as saying.
The news report says investigators point out that the murder weapon has yet to be recovered, and D.C. police have “labeled Richardson armed and dangerous.”
The D.C. police statement points out that the Metropolitan Police Department offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a murder in D.C.
D.C. man arrested for transgender woman’s murder
Calendar: September 19-25
‘Don’t Say Gay’ for sex education
Harris: Buttigieg as running mate was ‘too big of a risk’
Trump would ‘have no problem’ removing Pride flags from private property in D.C.
2025 Best of LGBTQ DC Readers’ Choice Award Finalist Voting
Media missteps after Charlie Kirk shooting put trans community at risk: advocates
D.C.’s Rental Act vote looms this month
Fall into reading 2025: books about writers
The season’s must-see queer TV and films
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Arts & Entertainment2 days ago
2025 Best of LGBTQ DC Readers’ Choice Award Finalist Voting
-
National2 days ago
Media missteps after Charlie Kirk shooting put trans community at risk: advocates
-
Real Estate4 days ago
D.C.’s Rental Act vote looms this month
-
Books4 days ago
Fall into reading 2025: books about writers