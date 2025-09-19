Calendar: September 19-25

Friday, September 19

“Center Aging Friday Tea Time” will be at 2 p.m. in person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community’s new location at 1827 Wiltberger St., N.W. To RSVP, visit the DC Center’s website or email [email protected].

The DC Center for the LGBT Community will host “Trans and Genderqueer Game Night” at 6 p.m. at its physical location. This will be a relaxing, laid-back evening of games and fun. All are welcome, and there’ll be card and board games on hand. Feel free to bring your own games to share. For more details visit the DC Center’s website.

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Social in the City” at 7 p.m. at Hotel Zena. This event is ideal for making new friends, professional networking, idea-sharing, and community building. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite

Saturday, September 20

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Community Brunch” at 12 p.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. This fun weekly event brings the DMV area LGBTQ+ community, including allies, together for delicious food and conversation. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ People of Color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space the strives to be safe and judgement free. There are all sorts of activities like watching movies, poetry events, storytelling, and just hanging out with others. For more information, visit thedccenter.org/poc or facebook.com/centerpoc.

The DC Center for the LGBT Community will host “Community Collection 2.0 Opening Reception” at 7 p.m. at its physical location. Guests are encouraged to come celebrate creativity, identity, and expression as we showcase stunning works from talented LGBTQ+ artists. Connect with community, experience powerful stories through art, and enjoy an inspiring evening. For more details visit the Center’s website.

The DC Center for the LGBT Community will host “VPART Open House” at 12 p.m. at the Center’s physical location. This event was created to bring the LGBTQ community together, highlight the vital work of the Violence Prevention and Response Team (VPART) — a program of the Mayor’s Office on LGBTQ+ Affairs — and showcase the supportive services offered by our incredible sibling organizations; Destination Tomorrow, DC Safe Haven, and Joseph’s House. For more details, visit the Center’s website.

Monday, September 22

“Center Aging Monday Coffee Klatch” will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more details, email [email protected].

“Queer Book Club” will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This month’s reading is “Bookshops & Bonedust” by Travis Baldree. For more details, email [email protected].

Tuesday, September 23

Coming Out Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a peer-facilitated discussion group. It is a safe space to share experiences about coming out and discuss topics as it relates to doing so. By sharing struggles and victories the group allows those newly coming out and who have been out for a while to learn from others. All are welcome to join in the discussion. For more information, visit the Coming Out Discussion Group Facebook page.

Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom and in-person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This is a support group for people who identify outside of the gender binary whether you’re bigender, agender, genderfluid, or just know that you’re not 100% cis. For more information, visit genderqueerdc.org or check out Facebook.

Wednesday, September 24

Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.

Asexual and Aromantic Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom and in person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This is a space where people who are questioning this aspect of their identity or those who identify as asexual and/or aromantic can come together, share stories and experiences, and discuss various topics. Questions and interest can be sent to [email protected].

Thursday, September 25

The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5:00 pm if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.

Virtual Yoga with Sarah M. will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. For more details, visit the DC Center for the LGBT Community’s website.