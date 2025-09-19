Opinions
‘Don’t Say Gay’ for sex education
Far-right politicians using abstinence-only playbook to target LGBTQ students
The Administration for Children and Families recently sent letters to health departments in states and territories across the United States, requiring them to remove “all references to gender ideology” from the Personal Responsibility Education Program that provides federal funding for sex education. It’s a disturbing move that mirrors how from the 1980s through the early 2000s, the Bush administrations threatened to and did cut federal funding to states and schools that refused to teach abstinence-only sex education as part of the Purity Culture Movement.
Similar to contemporary “Don’t Say Gay” movements that empower parents seeking to remove references to LGBTQ individuals from classrooms and libraries, abstinence-only sex education has been proven to be deeply ineffective and harmful to children. These parallels are more impactful than ever, as the administration regulates what sex education can be taught in schools by withholding funding. It’s a sex education version of “Don’t Say Gay” that shows how modern anti-LGBTQ legislation is a new form of purity culture, and one bent on eliminating not only representation but also education about LGBTQ bodies.
Understanding this history is vital to unpack and argue against sexual education restricts any discussion of trans, nonbinary, and queer people.
In the 1980s, Congress passed the Adolescent Family Life Act, or the “chastity law.” Title XX of the Public Health Service Act, this act funded a program, which has received more than $125 million to date, that encouraged young people to practice “chastity.” It wasn’t until 1993, following the lawsuit Bowen v. Kendrick by the ACLU that programs functioning out of the AFLA were not permitted to utilize religious references or use churches as host spaces. For the first time, AFLA programs also had to be medically accurate despite a 2004 report by the office of Rep. Henry A. Waxman found that two-thirds of abstinence-only education materials included false information.
By 1996, Title V of the Welfare Reform Act set up a new system of grants providing funding to states that offered abstinence-only sex education. Title V required that federal funding received would be matched by state funds — for every $5 of federal monies, $4 of state monies would be contributed to a program that “teaches that sexual activity outside of the context of marriage is likely to have harmful psychological and physical effects.” Title V was followed by Title XI, §1110 of the Social Security Act, that provided grants to community-centered (including faith) organizations.
This funding often required educators to not teach young people — 12-18-year-old children were targeted by the program — about contraception or other safe-sex practices. This program later moved to the Administration for Children and Families, known as the Community-Based Abstinence Education program. In 2006 alone, $176 million dollars was spent in state grants, and the new program released a new program that urged educators to emphasize traditional family values, including explicit instructions that “material must not encourage the use of any type of contraception outside of marriage or refer to abstinence as a form of contraception.”
While these programs largely went defunct by 2009 when President Barack Obama removed almost all funding for abstinence-only sex education, the Community-Based Abstinence Education and Title V programs continue to allocate funding. A new bill–Senate Bill 3 sponsored by Senator Shay Shelnutt–on the docket for the Alabama Senate’s 2026 session seeks to require any sex education program or curriculum taught in a public K-12 school to “encourage abstinence from all sexual activity.” The bill would also require a parent or guardian’s permission before a child could be part of sex education, establishing an opt-in option rather than an opt-out that was discussed this past March in New Hanover County.
As students return to school in New Hanover County, they face a new sex education program — one that removes lessons on gender and sexuality. This includes removing discussions of gender roles and the LGBTQ+ community. This past March, the New Hanover County Board of Education voted to change its sex education programs to comply with federal mandates related to gender identity, namely executive orders like the one signed on Trump’s first day in office that denied the existence of trans, intersex, and nonbinary individuals.
This was also deeply influenced by Trump’s Jan. 29, 2025 executive order titled “Ending Radical Indoctrination in K-12 Schooling,” stating that within 90 days of the order, the Secretary of Education, Secretary of Defense, and Secretary of Health and Human Services would provide an Ending Indoctrination Strategy “eliminating Federal funding or support for illegal and discriminatory treatment and indoctrination in K-12 schools, including based on gender ideology and discriminatory equity ideology.” The New Hanover County Board of Education’s vote also came after the U.S. Department of Education Office of Civil Rights mandated that districts remove DEI, or programs or initiatives focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion.
While the option of establishing an opt-in program rather than an opt-out one were squashed by the Board of Education and were opposite staff recommendations, they were brought up during the conversation–setting a dangerous precedent, and as the Administration for Children and Families’s letters this past week reveal, historical (and present) funding restrictions surrounding sex education directly mirrors current efforts to remove mentions to LGBTQ+ identity and same-sex relationships.
And it has a historical precedent — purity culture has roots in the Social Purity Movements of late 19th and early 20th centuries that sought to eliminate social impurities, like sex work and contraception use, along with LGBTQ+ identity and representation. Perhaps the best example are the 19th-century Comstock laws. Anthony Comstock, an infantryman during the Civil War, tipped police about sex trade merchants and got his anti-contraceptive bill passed on March 3, 1873. Comstock was instrumental in the passing of a federal law with his namesake in 1873 criminalizing the distribution of pornography, contraceptives and information about them, and any materials that could be used to produce an abortion.
The Comstock Act of 1873 also classified LGBTQ+ publications as “obscene” and prohibited their transport through the US Mail. It wasn’t until 1958 that classifying LGBTQ+ materials as “obscene” was overturned by the Supreme Court. In 1954, the Los Angeles Postmaster argued based on the Comstock Act that One: The Homosexual Magazine was obscene and thus could not be transported via the mail, but four years later, the Supreme Court ruled in One, Inc. v. Olesen that the Comstock Act had limited application over written materials.
Today, anti-abortion activists are debating the resurrection of the Comstock Act of 1873, which is still in effect but has largely become dormant in the last 150 years. The law is still technically enforceable and could be used to stop the distribution of contraceptives and abortion medications and supplies through the mail and local carriers.
Modern anti-trans legislation uses some of the same language that Comstock did over 150 years ago and abstinence-only educators did over 20 years ago that access to information about sexual intercourse, contraceptives and abortion will cause people to seek them out. It’s the same argument used within late 20th and early 21st purity culture to mandate the erasure of queer and trans people from libraries, classrooms, and public spaces, which conservative Christian leaders argue that they can stop children from “becoming” gay by “protecting” them from all discussions of LGBTQ+ identity and expression.
So the news of these letters from the Administration for Children and Families are not surprising but rather show how far-right Christian politicians are mobilizing the abstinence-only sex education playbook to target discussions of LGBTQ+ identity in schools. After the Mahmoud v. Taylor Supreme Court case that ruled in June 2025 that parents could opt their children out of lessons that including books with LGBTQ+ representation on the basis of religious rights, this aim to restrict federal funding on the basis of including LGBTQ+ representation and discussions of LGBTQ+ identity in sex education is the next logical step to “Don’t Say Gay” in classrooms.
Emma Cieslik is a D.C.-based museum worker and public historian.
Opinions
From rhetoric to renewal: How we heal America together
We must reckon with the fire we’ve built around politics
Charlie Kirk was no stranger to controversy. He thrived in it. He built his career on standing at the microphone in crowded lecture halls and telling skeptical young progressives to “prove me wrong.” At just 18, he saw a vacuum on the political map and filled it, co-founding Turning Point USA, which now calls itself the largest conservative student movement in the nation. His reach stretched from high school classrooms to the White House, his podcast drawing millions, his organization boasting thousands of programs, and his presence sparking protests wherever he spoke.
Kirk’s sudden and tragic death has left America reeling. For his followers, he was a bold voice who gave them language to express frustration with the left. For his critics, he was a provocateur who stoked division for profit. But for all of us, his passing should force us to reckon with the fire we’ve built around politics. Because let’s be honest: it isn’t just rhetoric anymore. Words are hardening into violence. Ideas are becoming weapons. And a democracy that devours itself from within cannot endure.
America is fractured. Our civic life feels like it’s splintering beneath our feet. Whether you are gay or straight, trans or cisgender, conservative or progressive, the same truth echoes: hate is taking lives. Too often, leaders build their platforms not by lifting people up but by tearing communities down.
We’ve seen how quickly careless words can spiral into fear, how easily fear becomes cruelty, and how cruelty ends in tragedy. This isn’t about one man’s career or ideology. This is about us — a country that keeps choosing division over dignity, suspicion over solidarity. That choice is killing us.
In this moment, America needs courage. And often, that courage comes most clearly from the communities that have borne the brunt of hate the longest. LGBTQ Americans know what it means to be targeted, to be legislated against, to have their very existence debated in the public square.
And yet, despite that, queer communities have built joy. They’ve built love. They’ve built families, art, churches, businesses, neighborhoods — not in spite of being different, but because difference can be beautiful. That resilience holds a mirror up to America: this is what it looks like to endure, to rise above rhetoric, to keep creating hope even when the world insists you don’t belong.
It’s not the LGBTQ community that needs to be convinced of America’s worth. It is America that needs to be reminded of its own soul.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke of a dream where children of every race could sit side by side in dignity. Today, that dream must stretch wider. It must include queer children who deserve safety, trans youth who deserve freedom, and every marginalized person who deserves to breathe the air of equality without fear.
But make no mistake: this dream will not be realized by vilifying those with whom we disagree. It will not be achieved by mocking faith or silencing the voices of the right. It will come only when conservatives and progressives, red states and blue, stand together and admit that diversity is not America’s weakness — it is America’s genius.
To those on the far right who fear LGBTQ neighbors: your fear is misplaced. The call is not to give up your faith or your freedom. It is to recognize others’ right to theirs. And when we recognize each other’s humanity, the promise of America is finally fulfilled.
What we must do now is clear. If America is to survive this age of division, we must begin by reclaiming empathy. That means looking beyond the noise of politics and policy to truly see one another as human beings — neighbors, families, and communities whose dignity is not up for debate. We must protect the vulnerable, standing firmly with LGBTQ youth, immigrants, people of color, and all who have been pushed to the margins of society. Their safety and belonging cannot be treated as optional. We must celebrate difference, treating diversity not as a problem to be managed but as one of our nation’s greatest gifts. Our strength has always come from the kaleidoscope of identities, cultures, and voices that call this country home. And finally, we must hold speech accountable. Words shape worlds. When leaders choose language that harms, divides, or stokes fear, they corrode democracy itself. When they choose words that heal and summon courage, they open the door to renewal. Only when we embrace these commitments can we move from rhetoric to renewal—and begin the work of healing America together.
Charlie Kirk’s life was proof that words carry weight. His death must remind us that the weight of our words can no longer crush the spirit of this country. The question before us is not whether America will be divided — it already is. The question is whether we will summon the courage to heal it.
The time for slogans and soundbites has passed. The time for renewal is now.
Because if America continues to treat difference as danger, then democracy itself will wither. But if we choose to see difference as destiny, then we can build a nation strong enough to hold us all. That choice is not theirs. It is not mine. It belongs to all of us. And history will remember what we decide. Only when we embrace these commitments can we move from rhetoric to renewal—and begin the work of healing America together.
Emma Roshioru is a senior at Virginia Tech majoring in Political Science and Public Relations. Dr. James Bridgeforth is an independent, nationally syndicated columnist whose work has appeared in the Los Angeles Blade, The Washington Post, and the Washington Examiner.
Opinions
Trump shares culpability for America’s epidemic of violence
Kirk murder just the latest in our descent into chaos
If the felon in the White House wants to know who shares culpability for Charlie Kirk’s murder, all he has to do is look in the mirror. It is his words, and actions, that have helped set the stage for the political violence in our nation today. From the moment he came down that escalator in Trump Tower in 2015, until today, he uses language to incite; he belittles everybody, and attacks his enemies with constant threats of retribution. Donald Trump is a crude, vile man. He has no understanding of, or respect for, history. He said, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK?” From telling people they would still elect him if he killed someone, mocking a disabled reporter, and telling people he thought there were good people on both sides at a neo-Nazi, white supremacist demonstration in Charlottesville, Va., he has added to the charged rhetoric in the country. He then pardoned those who stormed the Capitol, and threatened to hang his vice president, on Jan. 6, 2021.
Let me be very clear: Charlie Kirk should not have been murdered. No one should be. I send my sincere condolences to his wife, and innocent young children, full stop.
But I can recognize this man who Trump lauds, and will now award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, has voiced vile opinions. In our country, freedom of speech is important. Charlie Kirk was entitled to his opinions, but we must acknowledge they were meant to create anger. He presented himself as a staunch defender of Israel, and the Jewish people. Yet “He used anti-Semitic tropes, from claims of Jewish ‘control’ over cultural life to blaming ‘Jewish donors’ for fueling social and political ills. The tension between pro-Israel branding and rhetoric echoing well-known anti-Semitic stereotypes has been noted by Jewish and conservative commentators alike.” According to the New York Times, he said, “Jewish communities have been pushing the exact kind of hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them.” Then he was “critical of gay and transgender rights and the separation of church and state.” In one of his sadly most relevant quotes he said, “I think it’s worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year, so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights.” He said “I’m sorry, If I see a Black pilot, I’m going to be like, ‘Boy, I hope he’s qualified.” These are the views Trump endorses, and is why he invited Kirk to speak in an honored spot, at his convention.
Trump is willing to rant about the tragic death of Charlie Kirk, and it was tragic; but he doesn’t speak about the three young children gunned down on the same day in Colorado. Trump does everything to ensure we don’t get guns off the streets. He has a cavalier acceptance of the fact that in a nation of approximately 350 million people, there are nearly 450 million guns. Trump refuses to condemn AK 47s and other weapons of war, being on our streets. Then he says he is declaring war on an American city, putting out a meme with himself as the soldier, and sending armed military into our cities.
Trump doesn’t know, or understand, history. He is trying to wipe it out from our museums, and is removing books on Black history and LGBTQ community, from the nation’s schools. All this makes him culpable for the raft of political violence in the United States today, from the attack on him, to the murder of Kirk, to the attack on the governor of Pennsylvania, and the legislators in Minnesota. It is both left-wing and right-wing violence, and it is all unacceptable.
Trump is not the only racist, homophobic, sexist, in the nation. There are many more like him. He has rallied them into a cult. He worked hard to ensure they could spout their evil in the town square. Something those before him worked hard to say was not acceptable. Trump, by example, showed it was OK to denigrate anyone you wanted to, out loud, and applauded and honored those like Charlie Kirk who took him up on it, especially if it could help him. And yes, Kirk helped him. He rallied young people to Trump.
In our country we must be free to debate ideas and thoughts. But it should be done civilly, and with respect. It should be done with the goal of coming together, not moving us further apart. So, Trump: If you want to meet one of the people responsible for Charlie Kirk’s murder, take a good long look in the mirror.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.
Opinions
Baltimore County must embrace diversity, LGBTQ community
We can be a light for hope and acceptance
Baltimore County, Maryland, is at a crossroads, be it housing, jobs, schools or safety. We must ask: what kind of county are we and what do we want to leave our kids?
For our part, we believe there is only one answer. Baltimore County must rise now, in this moment of crisis and uncertainty, and leverage its greatest strength—its diversity.
Our tool to solve challenges is each other, but it will not happen by accident. If we are going to make our county more affordable and modern, we will have to make it more inclusive.
Nowhere is this clearer than with our LGBTQIA+ community. During Pride month, we saw the best of community and one another. We celebrated what is possible when people band together under common purpose. But we were also reminded of how much work is left to do. And we were reminded of the stakes, as the federal government attacks anyone who looks or sounds different. The Trump administration’s war on LGBTQIA+ is a danger and distraction, dividing us when we should unite.
Against this backdrop, it is up to us to not only acknowledge and see our LGBTQIA+ neighbors, but to embrace them and proactively nurture our diversity. This is not only the right thing to do, it is how we can prosper amid chaos and cruelty. Working family issues are LGBTQIA+ issues: prosperity starts with housing, schools, and good jobs.
Rollbacks on transgender health care, restrictions on inclusive education and efforts to weaken federal anti-discrimination protections are not abstract policy debates. They are deliberate actions that strip dignity, safety and opportunity from our neighbors. And they do not stop at the federal level; these moves embolden local hostility and erode the sense of belonging LGBTQIA+ residents need to thrive. Nearly 1 in 10 adults—and 23% of Gen Z—identify as LGBTQIA+, proof the community is growing and demanding representation.
Too often, local leaders look the other way: “Not local issues. Not our fight.” Wrong. Local governments make daily decisions that shape lives, whether ensuring schools are safe and affirming, training employees in cultural competency, protecting LGBTQIA+ seniors or investing in inclusive economic development. If we see the challenges facing LGBTQIA+ residents, we have an obligation to address them.
We believe Baltimore County has an opportunity to step into the breach with meaningful action. Like other jurisdictions, we should establish a Department of Human Rights and Equity to embed inclusion across county government and centralize DEI work so it gets the attention it deserves. It could expand access to health and mental health care, build partnerships with groups serving LGBTQIA+ youth and seniors and prioritize equity for LGBTQIA+-owned businesses. It should also ensure that Baltimore County Public Schools have dedicated staff to lead LGBTQIA+ initiatives and advocate for students.
We also believe Baltimore County should create an LGBTQIA+ Commission—something our neighbors in Howard County and Baltimore City have already done—so the community has a real seat at the table. And we must modernize our code and charter with gender-neutral language and designate all single-user restrooms in public buildings as gender-neutral, with the same requirement for new construction. These are not symbolic; they are policies that make Baltimore County safer and welcoming.
At a time when national leaders are working to erase LGBTQIA+ people from public life, local government must do the opposite. We must affirm that every person has the right to live openly, safely and with dignity in their own community. And we must look to our younger generation—facing a more uncertain world than any of us have ever known—who nevertheless set the bar for inclusivity and support of their peers. They are more likely to be open and respectful of the spectrums they and their peers inhabit, reminding us of the future we should build together.
In the final analysis, we are a county that defeated the British at the Battle of North Point, witnessed the brilliance of Benjamin Banneker, and fueled the advocacy of Thurgood Marshall and Dr. Ella Campbell. We are ready for our next fight.
The national climate may suggest dark nights ahead, but together we can push back. We can be a light for hope and acceptance. In doing so, we not only honor our moral obligations to one another, but we also attract more families, skilled workers, taxpayers and investment. And we leave a county gentler and more prosperous for those who follow.
Nick Stewart, a Democratic candidate for Baltimore County Executive, is the founder of We The People – Baltimore County, the former vice chair of the Baltimore County Board of Education, a former member of the Baltimore County Workforce Development Board and a partner at Duane Morris LLP. Billy Morton-Ortega is a marketing and project management professional, a driver of culture and DEI and a co-founder of Catonsville Pride.
