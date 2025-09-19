U.S. Supreme Court
White House petitions Supreme Court to allow it to implement passport policy
Lower courts have sided with transgender people who challenged it
The Trump-Vance administration has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to allow it to implement a policy that bans the State Department from issuing passports with “X” gender markers.
President Donald Trump once he took office signed an executive order that outlined the policy. A memo the Washington Blade obtained directed State Department personnel to “suspend any application where the applicant is seeking to change their sex marker from that defined in the executive order pending further guidance.”
The White House only recognizes two genders: male and female.
The American Civil Liberties Union earlier this year filed a lawsuit against the passport directive on behalf of seven trans and nonbinary people.
A federal judge in Boston in April issued a preliminary junction against the passport directive that seven trans and nonbinary people challenged in a lawsuit the American Civil Liberties Union filed. A three-judge panel on the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals earlier this month ruled against the Trump-Vance administration’s motion to delay the move.
A federal judge in Maryland on Sept. 9 also ruled against the passport policy. (Lambda Legal filed the lawsuit on behalf of seven trans people.)
“Private citizens cannot force the government to use inaccurate sex designations on identification documents that fail to reflect the person’s biological sex — especially not on identification documents that are government property and an exercise of the president’s constitutional and statutory power to communicate with foreign governments,” wrote Solicitor General D. John Sauer in the Supreme Court petition, according to the New York Times.
U.S. Supreme Court
Supreme Court sides with transgender boy in bathroom access fight
Plaintiff challenging SC law
On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a transgender boy may use the boy’s bathroom in a South Carolina public high school while pursuing a challenge to a state law that requires students to use the bathrooms corresponding to their sex assigned at birth.
The order, which was unsigned by any of the justices, did not provide reasons for the court’s decision, but made clear that it applied only to the one student in this case. The order specifically stated that it was “not a ruling on the merits of the legal issues presented in the litigation” and was instead “based on the standards applicable for obtaining emergency relief.”
It should be noted that Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito Jr., and Neil M. Gorsuch filed dissents to the order, though they did not provide any explanation for their opposition.
This is not the first time the highest court in the nation has addressed trans rights in the country.
In 2020, the Supreme Court ruled in Bostock v. Clayton County that federal law prohibits anti-trans discrimination in employment. Despite this significant victory for trans rights, in June the court upheld a Tennessee law banning gender-affirming medical care for trans minors in U.S. v. Skrmetti. That ruling, which suggested the court could be used to remove protections for trans people, has contributed to increased scrutiny and the reconsideration of previous rulings favorable to trans rights, placing broader LGBTQ protections at risk.
The recent order comes as the Supreme Court prepares to hear two cases involving trans athletes and their rights to participate in sports under Title IX, the federal civil rights law that prohibits discrimination based on sex in educational programs and activities that receive federal funding. Advocates for trans rights have expressed concern that these upcoming cases could further challenge the legal landscape surrounding gender identity in schools and other public institutions.
U.S. Supreme Court
Supreme Court asked to overturn landmark marriage equality ruling
Kim Davis is back with an appeal
A petition filed last month by former Kentucky county clerk Kim Davis asks the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit its landmark Obergefell v. Hodges, which established marriage equality as the law of the land in 2015.
Shortly after the decision, Davis was jailed for six days for refusing a marriage license to a gay couple on religious grounds. Her petition for writ of certiorari now asks the High Court to overturn a $100,000 jury verdict for emotional damages along with $260,000 for attorneys fees.
While she is considered one of the only Americans with legal standing to challenge the precedent, Davis’s appeal is considered a long shot by most legal experts, and it comes a few months after a federal appeals court panel decided she could not sue on First Amendment protections because “she is being held liable for state action.”
Legal protections for same-sex marriage are also codified into federal law with the Respect for Marriage Act, passed on a bipartisan basis under the Biden-Harris administration, which presents an additional hurdle for litigants seeking to overturn or narrow Obergefell.
However, the RFMA does not require states to issue marriage licenses to gay and lesbian couples if the 2015 ruling was revoked, only that they recognize valid same-sex (and interracial) marriages performed in other states.
“Not a single judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals showed any interest in Davis’s rehearing petition, and we are confident the Supreme Court will likewise agree that Davis’s arguments do not merit further attention,” William Powell, attorney for the Kentucky couple that sued Davis for damages, told ABC News in a statement.
At the same time, Lambda Legal reports that at least nine states have introduced legislation to block new marriage licenses for LGBTQ people or passed resolutions urging the Supreme Court to reverse Obergefell so far in 2025.
And in June, the Southern Baptist Convention voted to make a top priority of overturning “laws and court rulings, including Obergefell v. Hodges, that defy God’s design for marriage and family.”
In their petition, Davis’s attorneys wrote that “If there ever was a case of exceptional importance, the first individual in the Republic’s history who was jailed for following her religious convictions regarding the historic definition of marriage, this should be it.”
She is represented by the Liberty Counsel, a Christian impact litigation organization that has been designated by the Southern Poverty Law Center as an anti-LGBTQ hate group.
U.S. Supreme Court
Supreme Court to consider bans on trans athletes in school sports
27 states have passed laws limiting participation in athletics programs
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear two cases involving transgender youth challenging bans prohibiting them from participating in school sports.
In Little v. Hecox, plaintiffs represented by the ACLU, Legal Voice, and the law firm Cooley are challenging Idaho’s 2020 ban, which requires sex testing to adjudicate questions of an athlete’s eligibility.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals described the process in a 2023 decision halting the policy’s enforcement pending an outcome in the litigation. The “sex dispute verification process, whereby any individual can ‘dispute’ the sex of any female student athlete in the state of Idaho,” the court wrote, would “require her to undergo intrusive medical procedures to verify her sex, including gynecological exams.”
In West Virginia v. B.P.J., Lambda Legal, the ACLU, the ACLU of West Virginia, and Cooley are representing a trans middle school student challenging the Mountain State’s 2021 ban on trans athletes.
The plaintiff was participating in cross country when the law was passed, taking puberty blockers that would have significantly reduced the chances that she could have a physiological advantage over cisgender peers.
“Like any other educational program, school athletic programs should be accessible for everyone regardless of their sex or transgender status,” said Joshua Block, senior counsel for the ACLU’s LGBTQ and HIV Project. “Trans kids play sports for the same reasons their peers do — to learn perseverance, dedication, teamwork, and to simply have fun with their friends,” Block said.
He added, “Categorically excluding kids from school sports just because they are transgender will only make our schools less safe and more hurtful places for all youth. We believe the lower courts were right to block these discriminatory laws, and we will continue to defend the freedom of all kids to play.”
“Our client just wants to play sports with her friends and peers,” said Lambda Legal Senior Counsel Tara Borelli. “Everyone understands the value of participating in team athletics, for fitness, leadership, socialization, and myriad other benefits.”
Borelli continued, “The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit last April issued a thoughtful and thorough ruling allowing B.P.J. to continue participating in track events. That well-reasoned decision should stand the test of time, and we stand ready to defend it.”
Shortly after taking control of both legislative chambers, Republican members of Congress tried — unsuccessfully — to pass a national ban like those now enforced in 27 states since 2020.
