Autos
Double the drama: BMW X4 versus BMW X4 M
Two personalities — both playful, passionate
The BMW X4 and its spicy sibling, the X4 M, are like that annoying A-list couple: One’s got the sleek, stylish look that turns heads, and the other is the high-energy dancer in six-inch heels who just won’t leave the stage. Both deliver, but in different flavors.
BMW X4
$57,000
MPG: 21 city/27 highway
0 to 60 mph: 6.2 seconds
Cargo space: 18.5 cu. ft.
PROS: Effortless acceleration. Easy handling. Elegant looks.
CONS: Eensy-weensy side-door storage. Vexing electronics.
The BMW X4 compact SUV is all about presence—a sloping roofline screams “crossover coupe,” while the refreshed front fascia exudes enough attitude to feel modern without overdoing it.
Inside, the X4 is full glam. Cabin materials lean upscale, with form-fitting, multi-adjustable seats that are heavenly. And optional upholstery colors go beyond basic black. Think mocha brown, oyster beige and even a bold red if you’re feeling extra smart.
A curved display sweeps across the dash like an opera diva, with a nice mix of touchscreen and dial controls. But while some drivers may swoon over the nav system’s adaptive map mode—which enlarges the view on the screen automatically every time you approach a turn, intersection or merge lane—it took some doing for me reset the monitor to the old-school static view I prefer.
Performance-wise, the base model—the xDrive30i—starts with a turbocharged four-cylinder (good for 248 horsepower). But the real sweet spot is the six-cylinder xDrive40i, which pumps out a robust 382 horses. This is not a sports car, but it sure is playful—like a friend who insists on karaoke after midnight and somehow nails every note.
Handling is sharp for a crossover, thanks to BMW’s all-wheel drive and well-tuned suspension. But while the sharply angled roof sure is sexy, it also means limited rear headroom and cargo space. Luckily, the stowage expands to almost three times the size by folding down the backseats.
Of course, buyers aren’t choosing the X4 because it’s an overt hauler. They want intriguing looks and, well, an ego boost. I found this Bimmer to be daring enough for date night, practical enough for groceries and fun enough to take on twisty back roads.
BMW X4 M
$81,000
MPG: 15 city/20 highway
0 to 60 mph: 3.9 seconds
Cargo space: 18.5 cu. ft.
PROS: Exhilarating power. Exotic feel. Elegant lines.
CONS: Anemic fuel economy. Excessive sticker price.
If the BMW X4 is like your chic brunch buddy, then the high-performance X4 M is the club friend who orders tequila shots for everyone and convinces the DJ to play Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” front to back. This thing is drama—in the best way.
Under the hood, the X4 M packs BMW’s beloved 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six, tuned for 473 horsepower. In the Competition trim level, you get a staggering 500 horsepower and can fly from 0 to 60 mph in as little as 3.2 seconds. (Yes, that’s quicker than some exotic race cars. But for me, driving either one of these bad boys was like voguing down a runway in broad daylight.)
The styling cues crank things up, too: aggressive air intakes, quad exhaust tips, performance wheels and a slightly angry stance. The X4 M doesn’t just look sporty, it seems to be challenging every vehicle out there to a dual. Inside, the M-specific touches—sport seats, carbon-fiber accents and customizable drive modes—reminded me that this isn’t just another pretty face.
On the road, this BMW is absolutely thrilling. Steering is precise, grip is endless and the engine’s growl feels more Broadway belter than coffeehouse crooner. Sure, the ride is firm—not exactly built for Sunday yoga Zen class—but that’s part of the appeal. Anyone shopping this car wants intensity.
Alas, practicality does take a hit. As with the regular BMW X4, rear cargo area is tight. And eco-conscious drivers will be put off by the low fuel economy here. But let’s be real: no one buys an X4 M for Costco runs. They buy it because of the over-the-top performance and panache—and just enough utility to make sense.
IOW, the X4 M is for extroverts, people who thrive on making an entrance. If the standard X4 is your sophisticated weekday outfit, the X4 M is your sequined Saturday night.
Featured Local Savings
Autos
Eco-friendly oldies but goodies: Prius, Leaf
Toyota, Nissan still producing these sleeker, smarter legends
Oversized SUVs dominate parking lots like they’re the headliners at suburban music festivals, but there’s real artistry on the road with two compact eco-car legends: the Nissan Leaf and Toyota Prius. Both are now sleeker, smarter and much more fun than their early-2000s selves.
Think of them as queer kickball teammates: The Leaf is the quiet nerd who’s secretly hilarious, while the Prius is the glam social butterfly who somehow knows everyone.
NISSAN LEAF
$30,000
Range: 149 to 215 miles
0 to 60 mph: 7.4 seconds
Cargo space: 23.6 cu. ft.
PROS: Cute. Maneuvers easily. Feels spacious inside.
CONS: Limited in range, charging options and cubbies.
IN A NUTSHELL: Ditching its bug-eyed looks, the latest Nissan Leaf flaunts a trendier style—not too edgy, but not bland either. You can dress this electric vehicle up in colors like Deep Blue Pearl or Scarlet Ember, making it flamboyant enough for a Pride parade. Inside, the design is practical but not frumpy: enviro-friendly fabrics, a logical layout for gauges and an interior that feels airy.
The standard Leaf S comes with a 147-horsepower electric motor and 149-mile range, while the Leaf SV Plus offers more oomph: a 214-horsepower motor and 215-mile range. Either ride is powerful enough for daily commuting or shortish weekend getaways. But while you can “fast charge” the battery pack to 80% in about 40 minutes—enough time to grab a latte and spill some gossip—the rather dated port mechanism needs an adapter for use at many of today’s charging stations.
Still, this EV feels nimble and ready to play in tight spaces. Another plus: The regenerative braking—with easygoing one-pedal driving—makes it feel like you are gently teleporting to destinations.
While a bevy of new EVs offer more range, power and features, it’s the Leaf’s low MSRP that is such a draw. This means the list of base-model amenities is solid but not overflowing: steel wheels with plastic covers, automatic headlights, remote entry and smartphone integration.
Step up to the Leaf SV Plus for larger wheels, power driver’s seat, nav system and better stereo. An app also lets you remotely cool or heat the cabin, as well as check for battery-charging time, range and even nearby stations—because nothing kills a vibe like running low on juice mid-trip.
For me, the Leaf is a low-drama, high-reliability EV. Not as flashy as some newcomers, but still able to hit all its marks.
TOYOTA PRIUS
$30,000
Mpg: 57city/56 highway
0 to 60 mph: 7.1 seconds
Cargo space: 23.8 cu. ft.
PROS: Steller fuel economy. Quicker and sexier now.
CONS: Reduced rear headroom. Bit noisy at times.
IN A NUTSHELL: Remember when the Toyota Prius was the butt of car jokes? Those days are over. The latest version is a full-on glow-up story—new look, new attitude, same eco-friendly heart. If the old Prius was sensible sandals, this one is a designer sneaker (or Prada heels, even) that still supports your arch.
Exterior colors are quite outré, such as Wind Chill Pearl, Supersonic Red and Cutting Edge—a metallic silver with a sparkling finish that changes depending on the lighting. Yep, bling!
Under the hood, the hybrid system pairs a 2.0-liter engine with two electric motors for a combined 194 horsepower (or 220 horsepower in the all-wheel-drive Prius Prime plug-in, which can go up to 44 miles on battery power alone). This Prius is quicker than any previous model and still delivers incredible fuel economy. Oh, and braking is better than ever, too.
Steering feels more responsive, the ride is composed and the lower stance means this hybrid corners with actual confidence. You won’t confuse it for a sports car, but you might just take the long way home.
Inside, the cabin is modern and minimalist, with an emphasis on clean lines and quality finishes. The digital gauge display is now front and center (finally!), and the infotainment system is quick and easy to use. Smartphone integration and a full suite of driver-assist features are standard. There’s enough room for four adults to ride comfortably, and the hatchback layout means it can swallow IKEA flat-packs without complaint.
The Prius has gone from quirky wallflower to confident main character. Efficient, practical, and unexpectedly attractive—it’s like Cinderella, who finally realized she was gorgeous all along.
Autos
Savvy sedans: Honda Accord, Kia K5
These two rides still slay in 2025
Today’s SUVs are the golden retrievers of the car world: everywhere, predictable and sometimes oversized for what you really need. But for anyone who appreciates a bit more finesse, there’s something undeniably chic about a well-designed sedan.
Cue the Honda Accord and Kia K5. These two midsizers offer sleek styling, advanced tech and enough cargo space for both your gym bag and your weekend drag.
And the price? Lower than many similarly equipped crossovers, leaving money for, well, those little extras that bring us joy. Like weekend getaways. Pride merch. Or bottomless brunch.
HONDA ACCORD
$29,000
MPG: 29 city/37 highway
0 to 60 mph: 7.3 seconds
Cargo space: 16.7 cu. ft.
PROS: Dashing design. Comfy cabin. Renowned reliability.
CONS: Barebones base-model. No all-wheel drive.
IN A NUTSHELL: The latest Honda Accord has a timeless blazer-and-jeans energy: tailored and unfussy, but sharp enough to impress at a Sunday tea dance. Think Jonathan Bailey in a turtleneck.
Inside, the vibe is clean and calming. The minimalist dash, high-quality materials and solid construction feel a lot more premium than the Accord’s price suggests. And that 12.3-inch touchscreen? It finally makes Honda’s infotainment system seem less like dating in the early 2010s (clunky and confusing) and more like a seamless swipe-right experience.
The base 1.5-liter turbo-four is quiet, efficient and perfectly fine—kind of like your straight friend’s go-to Spotify playlist. But the real diva here is the hybrid setup: a 2.0-liter engine paired with two electric motors delivering faster delivery and up to 48 mpg combined. No, none of the Accord trims are going to light up the racetrack. But the overall handling is clean and crisp—agile enough for a spirited backroads drive, yet comfortable for your daily Target runs (or, let’s be real, your third Trader Joe’s visit of the week).
Inside, wireless smartphone integration comes standard. So does Google built-in, which integrates voice commands, maps and app downloads. And Honda’s driver-assist suite of safety features is like your car’s own personal guardian angel. Best of all, cabin tech is intuitive and responsive, which means fewer moments shouting, “Ugh, why is it doing that?”
Other plusses: Plenty of legroom and headroom, especially for rear-seat passengers, and a trunk larger than many competitors. As for cupholders, there are enough for everyone and their iced oat-milk lattes.
The Accord won’t necessarily get hearts racing—but maybe that’s the point. To me, this ride is the emotionally mature boyfriend of midsize sedans: refined, dependable, and secretly a little wild when the feeling is right. IOW, the car you take home to meet your chosen family.
KIA K5
$28,000
MPG: 26 city/37 highway
0 to 60 mph: 7.4 seconds
Cargo space: 16.0 cu. ft.
PROS: Snazzy styling. Plenty of power. Gizmos galore.
CONS: Reduced rear headroom. No hybrid.
IN A NUTSHELL: If the Honda Accord is an Eagle Scout, then the Kia K5 is a full-blown rebel: sharp, daring and a rule breaker. Many automakers have pulled back on producing midsize sedans, but Kia doubled down on the K5.
With a sloped-back profile, crisp creases and tiger-nose grille, this car looks like it was designed by someone who actually enjoys driving. Dramatic daytime running lights give the K5 a snarling front-end appearance, and the wide stance hints at the sporty soul beneath.
This year Kia updated the front and rear fascias on certain trims and added new wheel options. There’s also a new Sapphire Blue color that absolutely pops in sunlight. Vogue photoshoot, anyone?
Slide inside and the interior feels upscale: high-quality materials, tight panel gaps and a driver-focused dash. Higher trims bring in a 10.25-inch screen, thumping Bose stereo and even ventilated seats.
Under the hood, the base K5 comes with plenty of power for commuting and merging. But if you want real fun, opt for the GT trim.With its 2.5-liter turbo cranking out 290 horsepower, the GT rockets to 60 mph in just 5.5 seconds. A dual-clutch transmission operates like in a real sportscar, and paddle shifters keep you in control. (Bonus: The GT gets launch control. Yes, on a Kia sedan!)
The suspension is firmer than the Honda Accord, especially in the GT, but never harsh. The payoff: confident handling and a car that feels dialed-in at highway speeds. And AWD? It’s available—though, oddly, not on the GT.
While the K5 seats five comfortably, the sexy coupe-like roof makes backseat headroom a bit tight for taller passengers. Trunk space is decent, though, and the rear seats fold down to make space for skis, IKEA runs or emergency drum kits.
Sleek, tech-savvy and surprisingly athletic: The K5 is a four-door statement for drivers who don’t want to disappear into a sea of crossovers. You know, the cool kid of midsize sedans.
Autos
SUV showdown: Genesis QV70 vs. Lexus NX
Two bold, brassy crossovers battle it out
In this corner, there’s the Genesis QV70, newly updated and full of glitzy gizmos. And in the opposing corner, there’s the Lexus NX, a fan fave known for comfort and reliability.
Both are strong contenders. Both have proven to be equally adept at bobbing and weaving through traffic. And both can go toe to toe with pricier competitors.
And yet, what would happen when they sparred against each other? Here’s your ringside seat to find out.
GENESIS QV70
$50,000
MPG: 22 city/28 highway
0 to 60 mph: 5.9 seconds
Cargo space: 28.9 cu. ft.
PROS: Stylish. Good value. Lots of standard amenities.
CONS: So-so fuel economy. Quirky dash controls.
IN A NUTSHELL: When it comes to speed, the Genesis QV70 is faster on its feet than the Lexus NX. Neither of these crossover SUVs is a lightweight, but the QV70 offers more potent powerplants—including an all-electric version that zips from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.8 seconds. In other words, Porsche Macan S territory.
The two gas-powered options—a four-cylinder turbo and twin-turbo V6—also got my blood pumping. So did the velvetlike suspension mixed with deft handling and stop-on-a-dime braking. But this adrenaline rush comes at a cost: sacrificing fuel economy.
As for the automaker’s design philosophy—“athletic elegance”—it’s on full display here: an oversized grille inspired by the Genesis emblem, the dramatically arcing silhouette, and those distinct quad headlights and taillights. It’s not easy to stand out when 25% of all vehicles sold in the U.S. are compact crossovers, so kudos to the QV70 for being such a head-turner.
The mod-yet-minimalist styling carries over to the cabin, with its high-quality materials: real-wood accents, soft-touch plastics and a tasteful glass shift knob. New this year is a sweeping 27-inch dashboard monitor, which houses the gauge cluster and infotainment touchscreen. Alas, this display is positioned a bit far from the driver (though I must admit reaching for it did help stretch a few tight back muscles).
Instead of being a costly extra, this gigantic monitor comes standard. So do synthetic leathers seats, nine-speaker stereo, smartphone/wireless connectivity, hands-free liftgate, tons of safety gear and more. Options include a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio, synthetic suede headliner, sound-reducing rear windows, automated parking and other goodies.
What’s the score so far? Despite some minor quibbles, the Genesis QV70 is a worthy challenger that pulls no punches.
LEXUS NX
$43,000
MPG: 26 city/33 highway
0 to 60 mph: 8.2 seconds
Cargo space: 22.7 cu. ft.
PROS: Fuel efficient. Comfy seats. Rock-solid reliability.
CONS: Pokey base model. Limited rear storage.
IN A NUTSHELL: Sure, the Lexus NX isn’t as speedy as the Genesis QV70. But, as with the tortoise and the hare, sometimes slow and steady wins the race. And really, it’s only the entry-level NX that feels sluggish, such as when trying to quickly merge into freeway traffic.
Other trim levels, including two hybrid options, are just fine. And no matter the engine choice, the counterpunch here is that these vehicles get better gas mileage: 20% higher fuel economy than in either the four-cylinder or V6 in the Genesis. The two NX hybrids are even more green, with the high-end plug-in version able to travel up to 37 miles on electric power alone. One downside: There is no all-electric NX—well, at least not yet.
As with parent-company Toyota, Lexus offers stellar vehicle reliability—often ranked No. 1 in dependability and crash-test surveys year after year. Lexus vehicles generally hold their value better than Genesis, because this newer brand has a shorter history. Lexus also has a larger dealer network, though the number of Genesis dealerships is growing.
But when it comes to cargo space, the NX is about two inches shorter and narrower than the QV70, which has more stowage area. And Genesis handling is sportier, though the Lexus feels sure and well-grounded.
Luxe interior amenities are basically the same in both vehicles. But interior styling in the QV70 is trendy, while the NX is more understated. In other words, a choice between sassy and classy.
This is a very competitive vehicle segment, with Euro models like the Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Mercedes GLC also duking it out in what seems like a clash of the titans.
But as for the Genesis QX70 or Lexus NX, which is the winner? For me, both are real knockouts—so I’d call it a draw.
CAMP Rehoboth announces retirement of executive director
We must resist Trump with our voices and votes
PHOTOS: Walk and 5K to End HIV
LGBTQ Brits fight back against the far-right
SMYAL Fall Brunch to focus on celebration — even in these dark times
Meet Ricky Gooch, the energetic Fireplace bartender, manager
Hidden queer stories invoked in ‘History of Sound’
Trump would ‘have no problem’ removing Pride flags from private property in D.C.
Trump shares culpability for America’s epidemic of violence
From rhetoric to renewal: How we heal America together
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
a&e features5 days ago
Meet Ricky Gooch, the energetic Fireplace bartender, manager
-
Movies5 days ago
Hidden queer stories invoked in ‘History of Sound’
-
District of Columbia5 days ago
Trump would ‘have no problem’ removing Pride flags from private property in D.C.
-
Opinions5 days ago
Trump shares culpability for America’s epidemic of violence