Double the drama: BMW X4 versus BMW X4 M

The BMW X4 and its spicy sibling, the X4 M, are like that annoying A-list couple: One’s got the sleek, stylish look that turns heads, and the other is the high-energy dancer in six-inch heels who just won’t leave the stage. Both deliver, but in different flavors.

BMW X4

$57,000

MPG: 21 city/27 highway

0 to 60 mph: 6.2 seconds

Cargo space: 18.5 cu. ft.

PROS: Effortless acceleration. Easy handling. Elegant looks.

CONS: Eensy-weensy side-door storage. Vexing electronics.

The BMW X4 compact SUV is all about presence—a sloping roofline screams “crossover coupe,” while the refreshed front fascia exudes enough attitude to feel modern without overdoing it.

Inside, the X4 is full glam. Cabin materials lean upscale, with form-fitting, multi-adjustable seats that are heavenly. And optional upholstery colors go beyond basic black. Think mocha brown, oyster beige and even a bold red if you’re feeling extra smart.

A curved display sweeps across the dash like an opera diva, with a nice mix of touchscreen and dial controls. But while some drivers may swoon over the nav system’s adaptive map mode—which enlarges the view on the screen automatically every time you approach a turn, intersection or merge lane—it took some doing for me reset the monitor to the old-school static view I prefer.

Performance-wise, the base model—the xDrive30i—starts with a turbocharged four-cylinder (good for 248 horsepower). But the real sweet spot is the six-cylinder xDrive40i, which pumps out a robust 382 horses. This is not a sports car, but it sure is playful—like a friend who insists on karaoke after midnight and somehow nails every note.

Handling is sharp for a crossover, thanks to BMW’s all-wheel drive and well-tuned suspension. But while the sharply angled roof sure is sexy, it also means limited rear headroom and cargo space. Luckily, the stowage expands to almost three times the size by folding down the backseats.

Of course, buyers aren’t choosing the X4 because it’s an overt hauler. They want intriguing looks and, well, an ego boost. I found this Bimmer to be daring enough for date night, practical enough for groceries and fun enough to take on twisty back roads.

BMW X4 M

$81,000

MPG: 15 city/20 highway

0 to 60 mph: 3.9 seconds

Cargo space: 18.5 cu. ft.

PROS: Exhilarating power. Exotic feel. Elegant lines.

CONS: Anemic fuel economy. Excessive sticker price.

If the BMW X4 is like your chic brunch buddy, then the high-performance X4 M is the club friend who orders tequila shots for everyone and convinces the DJ to play Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” front to back. This thing is drama—in the best way.

Under the hood, the X4 M packs BMW’s beloved 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six, tuned for 473 horsepower. In the Competition trim level, you get a staggering 500 horsepower and can fly from 0 to 60 mph in as little as 3.2 seconds. (Yes, that’s quicker than some exotic race cars. But for me, driving either one of these bad boys was like voguing down a runway in broad daylight.)

The styling cues crank things up, too: aggressive air intakes, quad exhaust tips, performance wheels and a slightly angry stance. The X4 M doesn’t just look sporty, it seems to be challenging every vehicle out there to a dual. Inside, the M-specific touches—sport seats, carbon-fiber accents and customizable drive modes—reminded me that this isn’t just another pretty face.

On the road, this BMW is absolutely thrilling. Steering is precise, grip is endless and the engine’s growl feels more Broadway belter than coffeehouse crooner. Sure, the ride is firm—not exactly built for Sunday yoga Zen class—but that’s part of the appeal. Anyone shopping this car wants intensity.

Alas, practicality does take a hit. As with the regular BMW X4, rear cargo area is tight. And eco-conscious drivers will be put off by the low fuel economy here. But let’s be real: no one buys an X4 M for Costco runs. They buy it because of the over-the-top performance and panache—and just enough utility to make sense.

IOW, the X4 M is for extroverts, people who thrive on making an entrance. If the standard X4 is your sophisticated weekday outfit, the X4 M is your sequined Saturday night.