Is homeownership for everyone? The simple answer is, yes and no. At the risk of sounding like Karen Collins from “VEEP” – Selina Meyers’s favorite political consultant, who never could seem to provide any direct answers, “There could be reasons for and against it!” (Insert eye roll from everyone in the room, here.)

I say this not to just cause further confusion. But to introduce a topic that is called, “the no-lose decision.” You may have heard of the parable of the donkey who is before two bales of hay and is having a hard time deciding which one to go for. In the meantime, the donkey starves to death. This might be an overly simplistic example, but as many parables or examples are, the point of the story is really about indecision.

There is a point at which examining options, considering pros and cons, running the numbers one more time, getting an inspection, calling in a second inspector, spending three hours on the phone with one friend, calling your mother later that week to spend another hour, talking on the phone with a financial adviser for another set of back and forths that last a week, putting the idea on the back burner, pulling it back up to the front burner, looking at “just four more houses,” asking your cousins what they think about it at the next wedding you go to, then putting everything on the back burner again for three more months – there comes a point when it’s plain to see that “no decision, is a decision.”

Is there such a concept as a “risk free decision?” I’m afraid there aren’t too many of those. But everything and anything can be a learning opportunity if we decide to frame it as such. If we decided to buy the house, then we bought the house. We made a decision. We did the thing. In cities where the average monthly rents are on the higher end of the spectrum and renting $3,000 a month times 12 months = $36,000 a year, it could just be the best decision one makes. And three years in that apartment can equal $108,000 in rent money alone. Buying a home, at a locked in monthly payment, even with a slightly higher interest rate than a coworker’s or a cousin’s rate – is not necessarily a “bad” decision. Many of my clients would look at the check being cut to them, or the deposit being transferred into their bank accounts after selling a home they owned for 5-10 years, and think, “Wow. I saved up a decent amount of money!”

Could they have played it safer in the stock market? Could they have bought more bitcoin when the price was right? Maybe. Did they realize they would have to replace the washer and dryer a year later, as well as pay to get part of the roof resurfaced? Maybe not. Are most decisions final and irreversible? They usually aren’t. We, as human beings, are allowed to change our minds. Sometimes we make a decision, then use what we learned in that process to inform our next decision. And sometimes, though we had to buy a few new appliances, resurface the roof, and decided to add more outlets to a house that was built in 1936, even those costs can be offset by the amount of money that is not being thrown into the hands of a landlord or management company.

And that, my friends, is what most therapists would call, “progress, not perfection.”

Joseph Hudson is a referral agent with Metro Referrals. He can be reached at 703-587-0597 or [email protected].