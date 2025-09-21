Real Estate
Is homeownership for everyone?
At some point you have to stop analyzing and execute the decision to buy
Is homeownership for everyone? The simple answer is, yes and no. At the risk of sounding like Karen Collins from “VEEP” – Selina Meyers’s favorite political consultant, who never could seem to provide any direct answers, “There could be reasons for and against it!” (Insert eye roll from everyone in the room, here.)
I say this not to just cause further confusion. But to introduce a topic that is called, “the no-lose decision.” You may have heard of the parable of the donkey who is before two bales of hay and is having a hard time deciding which one to go for. In the meantime, the donkey starves to death. This might be an overly simplistic example, but as many parables or examples are, the point of the story is really about indecision.
There is a point at which examining options, considering pros and cons, running the numbers one more time, getting an inspection, calling in a second inspector, spending three hours on the phone with one friend, calling your mother later that week to spend another hour, talking on the phone with a financial adviser for another set of back and forths that last a week, putting the idea on the back burner, pulling it back up to the front burner, looking at “just four more houses,” asking your cousins what they think about it at the next wedding you go to, then putting everything on the back burner again for three more months – there comes a point when it’s plain to see that “no decision, is a decision.”
Is there such a concept as a “risk free decision?” I’m afraid there aren’t too many of those. But everything and anything can be a learning opportunity if we decide to frame it as such. If we decided to buy the house, then we bought the house. We made a decision. We did the thing. In cities where the average monthly rents are on the higher end of the spectrum and renting $3,000 a month times 12 months = $36,000 a year, it could just be the best decision one makes. And three years in that apartment can equal $108,000 in rent money alone. Buying a home, at a locked in monthly payment, even with a slightly higher interest rate than a coworker’s or a cousin’s rate – is not necessarily a “bad” decision. Many of my clients would look at the check being cut to them, or the deposit being transferred into their bank accounts after selling a home they owned for 5-10 years, and think, “Wow. I saved up a decent amount of money!”
Could they have played it safer in the stock market? Could they have bought more bitcoin when the price was right? Maybe. Did they realize they would have to replace the washer and dryer a year later, as well as pay to get part of the roof resurfaced? Maybe not. Are most decisions final and irreversible? They usually aren’t. We, as human beings, are allowed to change our minds. Sometimes we make a decision, then use what we learned in that process to inform our next decision. And sometimes, though we had to buy a few new appliances, resurface the roof, and decided to add more outlets to a house that was built in 1936, even those costs can be offset by the amount of money that is not being thrown into the hands of a landlord or management company.
And that, my friends, is what most therapists would call, “progress, not perfection.”
Joseph Hudson is a referral agent with Metro Referrals. He can be reached at 703-587-0597 or [email protected].
Featured Local Savings
Real Estate
Why buying in D.C. Metro area still makes sense
Even with economic uncertainty continuing
In times of economic uncertainty, many homebuyers freeze as they want to wait to see what happens in the stock market, with inflation, job ambiguity – it all seems like just too much of a risk. But fortunately in the D.C. Metro we are a bit more insulated than other markets. There are several strong reasons why buying now can actually be a prudent decision based on waiting to see what continues to unfold. Recent shifts in interest rates, the lowest in recent years, have opened opportunities that just weren’t feasible months ago.
Interest rates are easing, which is boosting affordability. Rate being at an 11 month low – the monthly payment for a given loan shrinks, meaning a buyer can get a more expensive home, or a home in their same budget – at a better rate. The extra purchasing power is significant, especially in a pricey market like here in the D.C. market. Keep in mind though with the rates decreasing, this means that those standing on the sidelines waiting for just this moment are about to flood the market. Getting in now, at the beginning of the fall market can be an advantageous move on your part.
The fall market and improving inventory mean more eye candy but also more room for negotiation. I get asked on a daily basis what the market is doing and I always say that it really depends on the neighborhood, the property, and the price. There are still opportunities out there for great deals, but there are also properties that are being listed and go under contract in three days with several offers. The D.C. Metro historically sees a significant increase in inventory in the fall market, which is now until November/December, which means more properties to choose from and the possibility of more room for negotiation or concessions. Pro tip: Pay attention to those properties with high DOM (day on market count) I just helped a client close on a row home in D.C. that appraised for $40,000 over the price my client paid for the property. That is a huge win in my book.
Lower rates could unlock those “golden handcuffs.” So many of my clients are “stuck” in their current homes because of their super low rates. They feel like a prisoner because of the low rate. This has caused a slowing of inventory to the market. With interest rates lowering we are likely to see this change, which results in an increase of supply.
Overall, if you’re looking to buy here in D.C. with the increase in inventory combined with the lower interest rates, it is starting to look like a more favorable market. Each property and each market is so hyper specific. If you would like to learn more about what this means for you and your search, please feel free to reach out to me. I am always happy to chat houses or dogs.
Justin Noble is a Real Estate professional with Sotheby’s International Realty Servicing Washington D.C., Maryland, and the beaches of Delaware.
Real Estate
D.C.’s Rental Act vote looms this month
What landlords and tenants should know
On Sept. 17, 2025, the D.C. Council will hold a final vote on one of the most sweeping pieces of housing legislation in recent memory: the Mayor’s Rental Act of 2025. Housing policy isn’t always flashy — but it’s foundational. It’s how we protect our neighbors, ensure fairness, and make D.C. livable for everyone, not just the loudest voices in the room.
What is the Rental Act?
Originally introduced by Mayor Muriel Bowser, the RENTAL (Rental Equity and Nonpayment Timely Accountability and Landlord-Tenant) act was designed to tackle what small landlords and city officials alike have described as a slow-motion crisis:
- Eviction cases taking up to a year to completely resolve, returning possession of the rental back to the landlord
- Over $100 million in unpaid rent to housing providers across the District
- A surge in small property owners, especially Black, immigrant, and LGBTQ+ landlords, quitting the rental housing market and selling their properties.
In a city with a proud tradition of tenant protections, the mayor argued it was time to restore a small bit of balance. Her proposed legislation included:
- Mandatory deadlines by when court hearings must take place
- 10-day nonpayment notice to file in court
- Protective orders requiring rent to be paid into court during litigation
- Expedited eviction for tenants committing serious crimes on or near the property where they reside
- Reforms to the District’s unique TOPA (Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act) laws, including a 25-year exemption for new construction
- Streamlined options for delivering legal notices
But soon after the bill was introduced, the main reforms were essentially gutted in committee.
The political battle
Council member Robert White, chair of the Housing Committee, who this year publicly championed the needs of housing providers and the need for the D.C. Council to start listening to them, introduced a revised version of the Act in July that removed many of the Mayor’s enforcement mechanisms. In an urgent July 2 letter, Bowser warned the Council that the amendments “fail to address the urgent needs D.C. is facing… and could actually make things worse.”
Her fears were echoed by the Small Multifamily & Rental Owners Association (SMOA), an advocacy group that includes many first-generation housing providers. Dean Hunter, SMOA’s CEO, called the committee version “a betrayal of small landlords.” He feels it removes basic tools to keep rental units and buildings financially worthwhile and reduces the risk of lost rent income used for maintaining safe housing for tenants.
Activists flooded inboxes. Newsletters went viral. And the pressure helped. By July 29, Councilmember White issued a revised version of the amendments that passed on a 10–2 vote, restoring several key reforms proposed by the Mayor.
What’s in the bill Now
Thanks to advocacy from the public pressure, the Council delayed the July 14 vote and went back to the drawing board. By July 29, Council member White had introduced a compromise “Amendment in the Nature of a Substitute,” restoring several key reforms:
- 10-day notice for nonpayment before filing a lawsuit (down from notices having to be issued 30 days +30 days in advance of filing)
- 14-day summons period to speed up court proceedings
- Discretionary protective orders to pay rent into the court during litigation
- Judicial discretion for correcting minor filing errors (instead of automatic dismissal of the case)
- Expedited evictions for tenants indicted for violent crimes
- Important TOPA reforms, including:
- 15-year exemption for new construction
- Exemptions for affordable covenanted housing
- Clarified tenant definitions and imposed limits on assignment compensation
While this revised bill passed 10–2 and represents meaningful progress, two essential reforms remain missing:
- Mandatory protective orders in nonpayment of rent-related cases
- Court hearing deadlines to prevent endless litigation
It’s a win — but not a perfect one. Two of the strongest protections from the original bill were left out of the current draft:
- Mandatory protective orders — These would require tenants in court due to nonpayment to deposit rent with the court to prevent abuse of court delays, to establish a “rent-free” period of living at the rental. If they do not have the funds to pay into the court, a judgment could be issued without further delays.
- Firm hearing deadlines — The proposed bill from the mayor required hearings to happen within 45 days if filing a new lawsuit (or 30 for serious public safety threats). These deadlines are currently absent.
Without them, small landlords, including those who rely on steady rent for retirement or medical care, remain vulnerable to long delays and the potential of tens of thousands of dollars of lost rent payments.
Why it natters to LGBTQ Washingtonians
For decades, LGBTQ residents have faced discrimination in both renting and owning property. Today, more LGBTQ homeowners and small-scale landlords are in the housing market, often by renting out basement units, condos they own, or family homes inherited from their loved ones.
But without fair and predictable legal protections, many are finding it harder to stay afloat financially or risk extreme financial hardship if bad actor tenants are renting from them.
What comes next
The final vote is expected Sept. 17, 2025. That means there’s still time to urge the Council to restore the missing protections and pass the RENTAL Act with real accountability and fairness.
Visit www.TheRentalAct.org to:
- Learn about the legislation
- Contact your Councilmember
- Read testimonials from D.C. residents like you
- Add your voice before the final vote
Whether you rent or own, whether you’re a seasoned investor or just trying to hold onto a family condo, the RENTAL Act affects you.
And this September, you have a chance to make sure your voice is heard.
(This article represents the opinion of a local rental housing expert. Any comments about proposed legislation are strictly observations and should not be interpreted as a legal interpretation, nor advice. Always seek the opinion of your attorney for all legal matters.)
Scott Bloom is Senior Property Manager and Owner, Columbia Property Management. For more information and resources, go to www.ColumbiaPM.com
Real Estate
The best places for LGBTQ Americans to retire abroad
Lisbon, Barcelona, Puerto Vallarta, and others offer many benefits
For many in the LGBTQ community, retirement is about more than just slowing down—it’s an opportunity to enjoy life in places that are welcoming, inclusive, and supportive. While the United States has numerous LGBTQ-friendly cities, many retirees are looking beyond U.S. borders for new adventures, affordable living, and vibrant LGBTQ communities. Whether it’s a charming European village, a lively Latin American city, or a tropical paradise, there are excellent options that combine lifestyle, affordability, and acceptance.
At GayRealEstate.com, we’ve spent more than 30 years connecting LGBTQ buyers and sellers with trusted agents who understand their unique needs. Below are some of the top retirement destinations outside the U.S. where LGBTQ+ individuals can thrive.
1. Lisbon, Portugal
Portugal has become one of the most progressive and LGBTQ-inclusive countries in Europe. Lisbon, its capital, offers a warm climate, affordable living compared to other Western European capitals, and excellent healthcare.
- Why it’s great: Same-sex marriage has been legal since 2010, and LGBTQ rights are strongly protected. Lisbon also boasts a lively gay nightlife, charming neighborhoods like Bairro Alto, and easy access to coastal getaways.
- Real estate tip: Portugal’s “Golden Visa” and Non-Habitual Residency program offer tax advantages, making homeownership attractive for international retirees.
2. Barcelona, Spain
Spain is consistently ranked among the most LGBTQ-friendly countries in the world, and Barcelona is its shining star.
- Why it’s great: Barcelona combines Mediterranean living with a thriving LGBTQ+ culture. Sitges, a nearby seaside town, is one of Europe’s most famous gay-friendly resort destinations.
- Real estate tip: Property values in central Barcelona can be high, but surrounding neighborhoods and coastal towns offer more affordable options. An LGBTQ-friendly Realtor can help retirees navigate the Spanish property market confidently.
3. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
Puerto Vallarta has long been a safe haven for LGBTQ travelers and is now a top retirement destination.
- Why it’s great: With year-round sunshine, affordable healthcare, and a strong LGBTQ community, Puerto Vallarta offers a welcoming environment. The Zona Romántica neighborhood is particularly popular with LGBTQ residents.
- Real estate tip: Mexico allows foreigners to own property through a bank trust (fideicomiso). Working with an LGBTQ knowledgeable agent ensures buyers understand the legal process and avoid pitfalls.
4. San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
Beyond the beaches, San Miguel de Allende offers colonial charm, cultural richness, and a large expat community.
- Why it’s great: Recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site, this city has thriving art, food, and LGBTQ+ scenes. Many U.S. retirees have relocated here for its affordability and inclusivity.
- Real estate tip: Smaller cities in Mexico often provide more bang for your buck in real estate, making them appealing for LGBTQ retirees on a fixed income.
5. Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Amsterdam has been a pioneer in LGBTQ rights for decades and remains one of the most accepting cities in the world.
- Why it’s great: The Netherlands was the first country to legalize same-sex marriage in 2001. Amsterdam’s canals, museums, and vibrant neighborhoods create an ideal mix of culture and inclusivity.
- Real estate tip: The housing market in Amsterdam can be competitive. LGBTQ retirees should work with experienced agents who understand expat needs and local regulations.
6. Toronto, Canada
Though geographically close to the U.S., Canada offers a distinct cultural and legal environment.
- Why it’s great: Toronto has one of the largest LGBTQ communities in North America. It is home to “The Village,” a neighborhood centered around Church and Wellesley Streets. Canada’s healthcare system is another strong draw for retirees.
- Real estate tip: While Toronto’s real estate market is competitive, surrounding cities such as Hamilton or Guelph provide more affordable options with easy access to Toronto’s LGBTQ scene.
7. Costa Rica
Costa Rica is quickly becoming an LGBTQ retirement haven, especially in areas like Manuel Antonio and San José.
- Why it’s great: In 2020, Costa Rica became the first Central American country to legalize same-sex marriage. Known for its natural beauty, stability, and friendly locals, it’s a dream destination for many retirees.
- Real estate tip: Foreigners enjoy the same property rights as locals. However, retirees should consider working with an LGBTQ-friendly Realtor who understands the nuances of Costa Rican property laws.
Tips for LGBTQ+ Retirees Considering International Real Estate
- Research Local Laws and Protections
Even in LGBTQ-friendly countries, local laws vary. Understanding anti-discrimination protections and inheritance laws is critical.
- Work with LGBTQ-friendly Realtors
An agent who understands your unique needs ensures you find both the right home and the right community. GayRealEstate.com has a trusted network worldwide to help LGBTQ buyers and sellers.
- Understand Healthcare Options
Access to affordable, quality healthcare is a major consideration. Many LGBTQ retirees find that countries like Portugal, Spain, and Mexico offer excellent healthcare at a fraction of U.S. costs.
- Community Matters
Retirement should feel like a new beginning, not isolation. Look for cities with established LGBTQ neighborhoods, resources, and events to ensure you feel connected.
Retiring abroad can be a fulfilling way to embrace new cultures, experiences, and lifestyles. For LGBTQ individuals, it’s essential to choose destinations that are not only beautiful but also affirming and inclusive. From Portugal’s sunny coastlines to Mexico’s vibrant cities and Costa Rica’s natural wonders, opportunities abound.
No matter where you decide to retire, GayRealEstate.com is here to guide you every step of the way, connecting you with trusted LGBTQ-friendly real estate agents worldwide. For more than 30 years, we’ve helped LGBTQ home buyers and sellers find safe, supportive, and affirming places to call home.
Scott Helms is president and owner of Gayrealestate.com.
CAMP Rehoboth announces retirement of executive director
We must resist Trump with our voices and votes
PHOTOS: Walk and 5K to End HIV
LGBTQ Brits fight back against the far-right
SMYAL Fall Brunch to focus on celebration — even in these dark times
Meet Ricky Gooch, the energetic Fireplace bartender, manager
Hidden queer stories invoked in ‘History of Sound’
Trump would ‘have no problem’ removing Pride flags from private property in D.C.
Trump shares culpability for America’s epidemic of violence
From rhetoric to renewal: How we heal America together
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
a&e features5 days ago
Meet Ricky Gooch, the energetic Fireplace bartender, manager
-
Movies5 days ago
Hidden queer stories invoked in ‘History of Sound’
-
District of Columbia5 days ago
Trump would ‘have no problem’ removing Pride flags from private property in D.C.
-
Opinions5 days ago
Trump shares culpability for America’s epidemic of violence