Why buying in D.C. Metro area still makes sense

In times of economic uncertainty, many homebuyers freeze as they want to wait to see what happens in the stock market, with inflation, job ambiguity – it all seems like just too much of a risk. But fortunately in the D.C. Metro we are a bit more insulated than other markets. There are several strong reasons why buying now can actually be a prudent decision based on waiting to see what continues to unfold. Recent shifts in interest rates, the lowest in recent years, have opened opportunities that just weren’t feasible months ago.

Interest rates are easing, which is boosting affordability. Rate being at an 11 month low – the monthly payment for a given loan shrinks, meaning a buyer can get a more expensive home, or a home in their same budget – at a better rate. The extra purchasing power is significant, especially in a pricey market like here in the D.C. market. Keep in mind though with the rates decreasing, this means that those standing on the sidelines waiting for just this moment are about to flood the market. Getting in now, at the beginning of the fall market can be an advantageous move on your part.

The fall market and improving inventory mean more eye candy but also more room for negotiation. I get asked on a daily basis what the market is doing and I always say that it really depends on the neighborhood, the property, and the price. There are still opportunities out there for great deals, but there are also properties that are being listed and go under contract in three days with several offers. The D.C. Metro historically sees a significant increase in inventory in the fall market, which is now until November/December, which means more properties to choose from and the possibility of more room for negotiation or concessions. Pro tip: Pay attention to those properties with high DOM (day on market count) I just helped a client close on a row home in D.C. that appraised for $40,000 over the price my client paid for the property. That is a huge win in my book.

Lower rates could unlock those “golden handcuffs.” So many of my clients are “stuck” in their current homes because of their super low rates. They feel like a prisoner because of the low rate. This has caused a slowing of inventory to the market. With interest rates lowering we are likely to see this change, which results in an increase of supply.

Overall, if you’re looking to buy here in D.C. with the increase in inventory combined with the lower interest rates, it is starting to look like a more favorable market. Each property and each market is so hyper specific. If you would like to learn more about what this means for you and your search, please feel free to reach out to me. I am always happy to chat houses or dogs.



Justin Noble is a Real Estate professional with Sotheby’s International Realty Servicing Washington D.C., Maryland, and the beaches of Delaware.