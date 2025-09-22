D.C. observes second annual LGBTQ+ Veterans Day celebration

About 75 people, including LGBTQ military veterans and current members of the military and their supporters, turned out on Sept. 19 for D.C.’s second annual LGBTQ+ Veterans Day celebration.

The event, held at the Spark Social House non-alcoholic bar and coffee shop, was organized by several LGBTQ veterans and military groups and received the full backing of the D.C. Mayor’s Office of Veterans Affairs and Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs.

Among the groups organizing the event and whose leaders and members spoke were the Modern Military Association of America, which describes itself as the nation’s largest organization of LGBTQ+ service members, military spouses, veterans, their families and allies that provides “a united voice for the LGBTQ+ military and veteran community.”

Other groups participating in the event were Transgender Veterans of America, Minority Veterans of America, and Sparta Pride, which describes itself as a “group of transgender people” who currently serve or have served in the military.

“Fourteen years ago, the discriminatory policy that barred service members from serving openly with their sexuality, Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, was overturned,” a statement released by organizers of the event says. “Join us for an evening of reflection, remembrances, and community as we enter a new moment in advocating for transgender service members and veterans impacted by current events.”

President Trump issued an executive order banning trans people from serving in the military.

Among those who spoke about the progress of LGBTQ service members since the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” and the challenges and discriminatory policies faced by LGBTQ service members, especially transgender service members, brought about under the Trump administration, was the event’s keynote speaker, Colonel Bree Fram.

An officer in the United States Space Force, Fram, an astronautical engineer and transgender rights advocate, served in the U.S. Air Force during the Iraq War. After coming out as trans in 2016, she became the first known transgender person to be promoted to the rank of colonel and is believed to be the highest-ranking transgender officer in the U.S. armed forces. She was among many trans service members separated by Trump’s January order.

“So, to start off with, I do have to give that disclaimer,” she told the those attending the event. “You know, I am here in my personal capacity. My views don’t necessarily reflect those of the Department of Defense,” she said. “But it is a joy to be with you here tonight. It’s amazing to be here.”

She went on to tell of the challenges and accomplishments during her military career and joined other speakers in calling on LGBTQ service members, veterans, and their LGBTQ community supporters to remain united in the struggle to overcome potentially discriminatory policies during the current times.

Kathy Marcello, interim executive director of Modern Military Association, who served as moderator of the LGBTQ+ Veterans Day Celebration, among other things, introduced speakers who served or were discharged during the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” years as well as those who currently serve in the military.

The event included a period of silence for LGBTQ service members who have passed away and a “moment of remembrance” for those who served during “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.”

Also presented and read during the ceremony was an official proclamation issued by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declaring Sept. 20, 2025, the second annual LGBTQ+ Veterans Day in the District of Columbia.

Although Modern Military Association has called on Congress to designate May 20 as an annual national LGBTQ+ Veterans Day, the Republican-controlled Congress has declined to do so. Just a few states and D.C. have designated May 20 as LGBTQ+ Veterans Day in their states and D.C.

“The whole point of this event was to be around ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ and to reclaim that anniversary of repeal,” said Japer Bowles, director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, who attended the event. “It is bringing the community together to convene and talk about the fight forward, which the organizers did a great job of doing,” he said.

Ashley Cruthers, a Modern Military Association board member, appeared to capture the sentiment and emotions of many of the LGBTQ veterans and service members attending the event at a time of a hostile political climate.

“I know tonight everything looks really, really scary outside,” Cruthers said. “But tonight, at Spark House we are noticing we are among family,” Cruthers continued. “So tonight, if you want to cry, cry. If you want to laugh, laugh. If you want to tell your story, tell your story. We’re your family. It’s OK.”

The event’s program concluded with what organizers called a “special performance of celebration” by local drag performer Makayla Starr.