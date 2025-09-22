Congress
Mike Waltz confirmed as next UN ambassador
Trump nominated former national security advisor in May
The U.S. Senate on Sept. 19 confirmed former U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.) as the next U.S. ambassador to the U.N.
The Florida Republican had been the national security advisor until President Donald Trump in May tapped him after U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) withdrew her nomination in order to ensure Republicans maintained their narrow majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Senators approved Waltz’s nomination by a 47-43 vote margin.
“Thank you President Trump and the U.S. Senate for your trust and confidence to Make the UN Great Again,” said Waltz on X.
The U.N. General Assembly is taking place this week in New York. Trump is scheduled to speak on Tuesday.
Congress
State Department urged to restore LGBTQ-specific information in human rights reports
Congressional Equality Caucus sent Secretary of State Marco Rubio a letter on Sept. 9
The Congressional Equality Caucus has called upon the State Department to once again include LGBTQ and intersex people in their annual human rights report.
U.S. Reps. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), Julie Johnson (D-Texas), and Sarah McBride (D-Del.), who co-chair the caucus’s International LGBTQI+ Rights Task Force, spearheaded a letter sent to Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sept. 9.
The 2024 human rights report the State Department released last month did not include LGBTQ-specific references. Jessica Stern, the former special U.S. envoy for the promotion of LGBTQ and intersex rights under the Biden-Harris administration who co-founded the Alliance for Diplomacy and Justice, described the removal of LGBTQ and intersex people and other groups from the report as “deliberate erasure.”
“We strongly oppose your decision to remove the subsection on Acts of Violence Criminalization, and Other Abuses Based on Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity or Expression, or Sex Characteristics (SOGIESC Subsection) from the State Department’s Annual Country Reports on Human Rights Practices (Human Rights Reports),” reads the letter. “We urge you to restore this information, or else ensure it is integrated throughout each human rights report.”
Congress requires the State Department to release a human rights report each year.
The Congressional Equality Caucus’s letter points out the human rights reports “have been a critical source of information on human rights violations and abuses against LGBTQI+ persons around the world.” It specifically notes consensual same-sex sexual relations remain criminalized in more than 60 countries, and the 2017 human rights report included “details on the state-sponsored and societal violence against LGBTQI+ persons in Chechnya, including extrajudicial killings.”
Immigration Equality in response to the 2024 human rights report said the reports “serve as key evidence for asylum seekers, attorneys, judges, and advocates who rely on them to assess human rights conditions and protection claims worldwide.”
“The information in these reports is critical — not just for human rights advocates — but also for Americans traveling abroad,” reads the Congressional Equality Caucus’s letter. “LGBTQI+ Americans and their families must continue to have access to comprehensive, reliable information about a country’s human rights record so they can plan travel and take appropriate precautions.”
The caucus’s full letter can be read here.
Congress
Peppermint, Javier Muñoz urge lawmakers not to cut HIV/AIDS funding
Drag star, ‘Hamilton’ actor participated in Capitol Hill rally
Peppermint and actor Javier Muñoz on Wednesday traveled to Capitol Hill and urged lawmakers to oppose HIV/AIDS funding cuts.
Muñoz, who starred in “Hamilton,” and Peppermint, star of Netflix’s “Survival of the Thickest” and “Head Over Heels” on Broadway, met with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), U.S. Sen. Kirstin Gillibrand, (D-N.Y.), U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.), and other members of New York’s Congressional delegation. Muñoz and Peppermint also joined U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) and HIV/AIDS activists at a rally that took place at the House Triangle.
“We’re here to save HIV funding because it’s in jeopardy,” Peppermint told the Washington Blade during an interview before she and Muñoz went to the Capitol. “Our legislature is making wild cuts as the result of the big bill, which affects many communities across the board, but especially in the realm of health care.”
“We’re here to figure out why and to speak with our legislators to remind them that people who are greatly impacted by this are also voters,” she added.
Muñoz noted this issue is personal to him — he has lived with HIV since 2002.
“I’m living with HIV … there are people that you love, so there’s a personal stake in this fight for us,” said Muñoz.
The Save HIV Funding Campaign, which organized the rally, noted the House Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education Appropriations Subcommittee’s fiscal year 2026 spending bill would “gut” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s HIV prevention programs, cut $525 million from the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, defund the Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S. initiative and “strip services from more than 1.2 million Americans living with HIV.”
The New York Times last month reported the Office of Management and Budget that Russell Vought directs “has apportioned” only $2.9 billion of $6 billion that Congress set aside for PEPFAR for fiscal year 2025. (PEPFAR in the coming fiscal year will use funds allocated in fiscal year 2024.)
Bipartisan opposition in the U.S. Senate prompted the Trump-Vance administration in July withdraw a proposal to cut $400 million from PEPFAR’s budget. Vought on Aug. 29 said he would use a “pocket rescission” to cancel $4.9 billion in foreign aid that Congress had already approved.
HIV/AIDS activists who rallied in front of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Tuesday demanded the Trump-Vance administration fully fund PEPFAR. Housing Works CEO Charles King and five others later sat in the intersection of 17th and H Streets, N.W., blocking traffic for about 20 minutes.
“This is a bipartisan fight for the last 35 years,” said Muñoz in response to the Blade’s question about meeting with Democrats and Republicans. “We need everyone at the table and this is probably more urgent than it’s ever been before, because these cuts are so extreme.”
“AIDS and HIV, education and prevention is crucial, regardless of what party someone is,” added Peppermint.
She reiterated the fight against HIV/AIDS has “been bipartisan, and it’s been the key factor that has gotten us to where we are with regards to somewhat lowered rates and more education and more access.” Muñoz said people with HIV/AIDS — and in particular those who are from communities that are particularly vulnerable to the disease — will die if lawmakers cut funding.
“We’re talking about trans women of color. We’re talking about Latin and Black gay men, and we’re talking about Black women,” Muñoz told the Blade. “So, you can’t tell me that there isn’t a part of this that isn’t racist and homophobic.”
Congress
Co-founder of anti-LGBTQ Catholic group confirmed as next Vatican ambassador
Brian Burch criticized Pope Francis over same-sex couples blessings
The U.S. Senate on Saturday confirmed the co-founder of an anti-LGBTQ Catholic group to become the next U.S. ambassador to the Vatican.
Senators confirmed former CatholicVote President Brian Burch by a 49-44 vote margin.
President Donald Trump late last year nominated Burch for the ambassadorship.
The Vatican’s tone towards LGBTQ and intersex issues softened under Pope Francis’s papacy, even though church teachings on homosexuality and gender identity did not change.
Burch sharply criticized the Argentine-born pontiff’s 2023 decision to allow priests to bless same-sex couples.
Francis died in April.
Pope Leo XIV in May reaffirmed Vatican doctrine that says marriage is between a man and a woman. The American-born pontiff, however, has said priests can continue to bless same-sex couples.
A Dec. 5, 2024, post on Catholic Vote’s website on the U.S. v. Skrmetti case notes the justices heard oral arguments on “whether Tennessee can protect children from puberty blockers, which chemically sterilize, and sexual surgeries that mutilate and castrate.” A second CatholicVotes post notes the justices grilled the Justice Department “on challenge to Tennessee protections for children against ‘transgender’ mutilations and sterilizations.”
The U.S. Supreme Court in June upheld the Tennessee law that bans gender-affirming health care for minors.
“I am profoundly grateful to President Trump and the U.S. Senate for this opportunity to serve as the next U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See,” said Burch in a statement CatholicVote released on Saturday. “I have the honor and privilege of serving in this role following the historic selection of the first American pope. In a remarkable coincidence, or what I prefer to attribute to Providence, Pope Leo XIV is from Chicago, which is also my hometown.”
“The relationship between the Holy See and the United States remains one of the most unique in the world, with the global reach and moral witness of the Catholic Church serving as a critical component of U.S. efforts to bring about peace and prosperity,” he added. “As a proud Catholic American, I look forward to representing President Trump, Vice President Vance, and Secretary Rubio in this important diplomatic post. I ask for the prayers of all Americans, especially my fellow Catholics, that I may serve honorably and faithfully in the noble adventure ahead.”
