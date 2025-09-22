Opinions
We must resist Trump with our voices and votes
It is important for all of us to speak out each day
It’s time to stop the felon in the White House — not with guns, not with violence, but with our voices, and our votes. In every possible way Republicans, who are today a MAGA cult, are in their way waging a form of war against the people of America.
Now the felon in the White House is focused on screwing the people of the District of Columbia. He is doing it with his attacks on transgender people; by sending masked ICE agents into the District to harass communities of law-abiding, tax-paying residents; the mass firings of federal workers, many living in the District; and then not insisting his MAGA pawn, Speaker Johnson, pass the bill the Senate sent to him allowing the District to spend $1.1 billion of its own tax dollars.
Trump added insult to injury by declaring a phony emergency, federalizing the District’s police, and sending armed national guard troops onto the streets of D.C. He created fear, and caused a major drop in business for restaurants, bars, and hotels, while serving no real purpose other than again, scaring people. Judging by the videos I have seen, the vast majority of the National Guard, taken from their families, are spending their time standing around, and now, picking up trash, and spreading mulch, in federal parks. This is what the felon in the WH thinks makes him look like a strongman to the world. So much of it done to keep the people from thinking about all his failures. His kissing Putin’s ass and still getting played by him, and trying to have people forget about, and keeping the Epstein files, from becoming public.
The people of the District are fighting back, and I applaud them for it. They are speaking out, and demonstrating. They are trying to protect their neighbors from the masked ICE Gestapo. I have joined in some demonstrations, and take opportunities like this to call out the felon, who is acting like Hitler, with his own Goebbels, in the guise of Stephen Miller. It is important for all of us to speak out every day, wherever and whenever, we can. People around the country need to understand we are different here in D.C. We are 700,000 Americans who don’t control our own destiny. In normal times we still need to submit all legislation our council passes, and our annual budget, to the Congress for a thirty-day review. If they don’t approve, they can make changes, and they have. We have only had home rule since 1974 when the District was finally allowed to elect its own mayor, and council. But it’s part of that home rule legislation that allowed the felon in the WH to do what he is doing today. He always controls the national guard here, not the Mayor. While he called them out now, it’s important to remember when his cult attacked the Congress on January 6, 2021, he sat in the WH watching the carnage on TV, and refused to call them out. Many may remember in 1995 Congress voted to install a ‘control board’ in the District of Columbia. While not ending home rule, they in essence gave the president the right to take over running the city. Then President Bill Clinton, named the chair of the Control Board, Alice Rivlin, and she, and the board, dramatically cut city spending. They took over the city’s agencies across the board. They, not the mayor or the Council, were in control. Yes, the city was broke, and in the long run many believe it is what saved the city. Then Anthony Williams was elected mayor in 1998. The Control Board Chair, Alice Rivlin, trusted him enough to turn management of the city agencies back to him. But the control board stayed in effect until 2001.
Today, I am thankful we have a mayor, Muriel Bowser, who understands her role in this. She has told us her North Star is trying to ensure the District of Columbia does not lose home rule. She is faced with a felon as president who has threatened to actually end it. If he asks Congress to do that, and they bow down to him as they have done on every other issue, he would get to appoint the mayor of the District. If you think things are bad now, just imagine who Trump would appoint. So, in essence, the only person who stands between what we have today, and that happening, is our current mayor. I think it’s time people understand that, and thank her for what she is trying to do, and so far, has successfully done. She is being forced to play the same game as many of our international allies are, as they try to save Ukraine. She, and they, find they have to play to the ego of the felon. Sad, but a fact of life in the world today.
There are three major things the mayor is now trying to influence. One is keeping Congress from extending the felon’s phony emergency, and she has been successful with that. The second is trying to keep ICE off our streets, and if the felon insists on sending them in, which he can, that they are unmasked, with visible name badges. Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) joined with our representative, Eleanor Holmes Norton, to introduce a bill in Congress to do that. The third is to get the occupation troops, the National Guard, off our streets. The problem is the felon controls the D.C. National Guard, and said he will extend their mission at least through November. We need to keep fighting that, and the D.C. Attorney General, Schwalb, is trying to do it in the courts.
So, as I sit at my coffee shop in Dupont as I write this, my friend, an MPD officer, stops by for his morning coffee. He tells me what is happening around the District, and it is frightening. I recently had my first contact with National Guard troops as they strolled Q street. I chatted with three of them, two young men and a woman, all from Louisiana. I asked what they were doing and they told me basically nothing, just walking around. They were given a perimeter to walk each morning. They were staying at a hotel and didn’t know how long they would be here. One of them missed his kid’s first day in school, and another was missing classes. I told them while I respected their being in the guard, they had to know and understand why none of us welcomed them here. Total insanity. I have not personally seen any of the ICE Gestapo around here, and my life seems to go on as always. Yet I know from my MPD friend, and seeing the headlines and videos, that in other parts of the District people are suffering, and afraid. I know some of my friends, who look a little different than I do, now need to carry their papers with them at all times. They can’t walk down the block without being afraid. They live in constant fear because of the felon in the White House. Any decent person has to see that is unacceptable and fight it.
The least I can do is continue to rage on their behalf. Continue to call out the insanity we are being forced to live with, because nearly 50% of the nation voted for the sick bastard in the White House. I will work every day, without violence, to rid our country of him, and his MAGA cult. I will support every Democrat around the nation running for office, even if they aren’t someone who I would personally choose. Because today, because of the felon’s control of his party, any Democrat is better than any Republican. I have a friend running in Iowa for United States Senate who gives me hope for the future of our nation. He is the kind of person I hope David Hogg and his PAC will actually support. He is the young man who when he was in college, made a speech to the Iowa Legislature in support of his two moms. He then went on to run, and win, a seat in the Iowa State Senate, and rose to be Minority Leader. He continued the fight for his moms and all the people of Iowa. Today Zach Wahls wants to take that fight to the United States Senate, and fight for all of us. For all moms, wherever they may be. He is a sixth generation Iowan, and he and his wife have just had a son, who he is now fighting for as well. He is the type of person I want to see leading our nation. He is the future, and there are others like him out there who need our support as we wage a peaceful fight at the ballot box against what the felon and his sycophants are doing to this nation we love, and to the world.
It’s time to get all your neighbors to join in this fight. We can take back our country without guns, if we use our voices, and our votes. Never give up, never give in. We can, and we will, win; because we have justice on our side.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.
‘Don’t Say Gay’ for sex education
Far-right politicians using abstinence-only playbook to target LGBTQ students
The Administration for Children and Families recently sent letters to health departments in states and territories across the United States, requiring them to remove “all references to gender ideology” from the Personal Responsibility Education Program that provides federal funding for sex education. It’s a disturbing move that mirrors how from the 1980s through the early 2000s, the Bush administrations threatened to and did cut federal funding to states and schools that refused to teach abstinence-only sex education as part of the Purity Culture Movement.
Similar to contemporary “Don’t Say Gay” movements that empower parents seeking to remove references to LGBTQ individuals from classrooms and libraries, abstinence-only sex education has been proven to be deeply ineffective and harmful to children. These parallels are more impactful than ever, as the administration regulates what sex education can be taught in schools by withholding funding. It’s a sex education version of “Don’t Say Gay” that shows how modern anti-LGBTQ legislation is a new form of purity culture, and one bent on eliminating not only representation but also education about LGBTQ bodies.
Understanding this history is vital to unpack and argue against sexual education restricts any discussion of trans, nonbinary, and queer people.
In the 1980s, Congress passed the Adolescent Family Life Act, or the “chastity law.” Title XX of the Public Health Service Act, this act funded a program, which has received more than $125 million to date, that encouraged young people to practice “chastity.” It wasn’t until 1993, following the lawsuit Bowen v. Kendrick by the ACLU that programs functioning out of the AFLA were not permitted to utilize religious references or use churches as host spaces. For the first time, AFLA programs also had to be medically accurate despite a 2004 report by the office of Rep. Henry A. Waxman found that two-thirds of abstinence-only education materials included false information.
By 1996, Title V of the Welfare Reform Act set up a new system of grants providing funding to states that offered abstinence-only sex education. Title V required that federal funding received would be matched by state funds — for every $5 of federal monies, $4 of state monies would be contributed to a program that “teaches that sexual activity outside of the context of marriage is likely to have harmful psychological and physical effects.” Title V was followed by Title XI, §1110 of the Social Security Act, that provided grants to community-centered (including faith) organizations.
This funding often required educators to not teach young people — 12-18-year-old children were targeted by the program — about contraception or other safe-sex practices. This program later moved to the Administration for Children and Families, known as the Community-Based Abstinence Education program. In 2006 alone, $176 million dollars was spent in state grants, and the new program released a new program that urged educators to emphasize traditional family values, including explicit instructions that “material must not encourage the use of any type of contraception outside of marriage or refer to abstinence as a form of contraception.”
While these programs largely went defunct by 2009 when President Barack Obama removed almost all funding for abstinence-only sex education, the Community-Based Abstinence Education and Title V programs continue to allocate funding. A new bill–Senate Bill 3 sponsored by Senator Shay Shelnutt–on the docket for the Alabama Senate’s 2026 session seeks to require any sex education program or curriculum taught in a public K-12 school to “encourage abstinence from all sexual activity.” The bill would also require a parent or guardian’s permission before a child could be part of sex education, establishing an opt-in option rather than an opt-out that was discussed this past March in New Hanover County.
As students return to school in New Hanover County, they face a new sex education program — one that removes lessons on gender and sexuality. This includes removing discussions of gender roles and the LGBTQ+ community. This past March, the New Hanover County Board of Education voted to change its sex education programs to comply with federal mandates related to gender identity, namely executive orders like the one signed on Trump’s first day in office that denied the existence of trans, intersex, and nonbinary individuals.
This was also deeply influenced by Trump’s Jan. 29, 2025 executive order titled “Ending Radical Indoctrination in K-12 Schooling,” stating that within 90 days of the order, the Secretary of Education, Secretary of Defense, and Secretary of Health and Human Services would provide an Ending Indoctrination Strategy “eliminating Federal funding or support for illegal and discriminatory treatment and indoctrination in K-12 schools, including based on gender ideology and discriminatory equity ideology.” The New Hanover County Board of Education’s vote also came after the U.S. Department of Education Office of Civil Rights mandated that districts remove DEI, or programs or initiatives focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion.
While the option of establishing an opt-in program rather than an opt-out one were squashed by the Board of Education and were opposite staff recommendations, they were brought up during the conversation–setting a dangerous precedent, and as the Administration for Children and Families’s letters this past week reveal, historical (and present) funding restrictions surrounding sex education directly mirrors current efforts to remove mentions to LGBTQ+ identity and same-sex relationships.
And it has a historical precedent — purity culture has roots in the Social Purity Movements of late 19th and early 20th centuries that sought to eliminate social impurities, like sex work and contraception use, along with LGBTQ+ identity and representation. Perhaps the best example are the 19th-century Comstock laws. Anthony Comstock, an infantryman during the Civil War, tipped police about sex trade merchants and got his anti-contraceptive bill passed on March 3, 1873. Comstock was instrumental in the passing of a federal law with his namesake in 1873 criminalizing the distribution of pornography, contraceptives and information about them, and any materials that could be used to produce an abortion.
The Comstock Act of 1873 also classified LGBTQ+ publications as “obscene” and prohibited their transport through the US Mail. It wasn’t until 1958 that classifying LGBTQ+ materials as “obscene” was overturned by the Supreme Court. In 1954, the Los Angeles Postmaster argued based on the Comstock Act that One: The Homosexual Magazine was obscene and thus could not be transported via the mail, but four years later, the Supreme Court ruled in One, Inc. v. Olesen that the Comstock Act had limited application over written materials.
Today, anti-abortion activists are debating the resurrection of the Comstock Act of 1873, which is still in effect but has largely become dormant in the last 150 years. The law is still technically enforceable and could be used to stop the distribution of contraceptives and abortion medications and supplies through the mail and local carriers.
Modern anti-trans legislation uses some of the same language that Comstock did over 150 years ago and abstinence-only educators did over 20 years ago that access to information about sexual intercourse, contraceptives and abortion will cause people to seek them out. It’s the same argument used within late 20th and early 21st purity culture to mandate the erasure of queer and trans people from libraries, classrooms, and public spaces, which conservative Christian leaders argue that they can stop children from “becoming” gay by “protecting” them from all discussions of LGBTQ+ identity and expression.
So the news of these letters from the Administration for Children and Families are not surprising but rather show how far-right Christian politicians are mobilizing the abstinence-only sex education playbook to target discussions of LGBTQ+ identity in schools. After the Mahmoud v. Taylor Supreme Court case that ruled in June 2025 that parents could opt their children out of lessons that including books with LGBTQ+ representation on the basis of religious rights, this aim to restrict federal funding on the basis of including LGBTQ+ representation and discussions of LGBTQ+ identity in sex education is the next logical step to “Don’t Say Gay” in classrooms.
Emma Cieslik is a D.C.-based museum worker and public historian.
From rhetoric to renewal: How we heal America together
We must reckon with the fire we’ve built around politics
Charlie Kirk was no stranger to controversy. He thrived in it. He built his career on standing at the microphone in crowded lecture halls and telling skeptical young progressives to “prove me wrong.” At just 18, he saw a vacuum on the political map and filled it, co-founding Turning Point USA, which now calls itself the largest conservative student movement in the nation. His reach stretched from high school classrooms to the White House, his podcast drawing millions, his organization boasting thousands of programs, and his presence sparking protests wherever he spoke.
Kirk’s sudden and tragic death has left America reeling. For his followers, he was a bold voice who gave them language to express frustration with the left. For his critics, he was a provocateur who stoked division for profit. But for all of us, his passing should force us to reckon with the fire we’ve built around politics. Because let’s be honest: it isn’t just rhetoric anymore. Words are hardening into violence. Ideas are becoming weapons. And a democracy that devours itself from within cannot endure.
America is fractured. Our civic life feels like it’s splintering beneath our feet. Whether you are gay or straight, trans or cisgender, conservative or progressive, the same truth echoes: hate is taking lives. Too often, leaders build their platforms not by lifting people up but by tearing communities down.
We’ve seen how quickly careless words can spiral into fear, how easily fear becomes cruelty, and how cruelty ends in tragedy. This isn’t about one man’s career or ideology. This is about us — a country that keeps choosing division over dignity, suspicion over solidarity. That choice is killing us.
In this moment, America needs courage. And often, that courage comes most clearly from the communities that have borne the brunt of hate the longest. LGBTQ Americans know what it means to be targeted, to be legislated against, to have their very existence debated in the public square.
And yet, despite that, queer communities have built joy. They’ve built love. They’ve built families, art, churches, businesses, neighborhoods — not in spite of being different, but because difference can be beautiful. That resilience holds a mirror up to America: this is what it looks like to endure, to rise above rhetoric, to keep creating hope even when the world insists you don’t belong.
It’s not the LGBTQ community that needs to be convinced of America’s worth. It is America that needs to be reminded of its own soul.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke of a dream where children of every race could sit side by side in dignity. Today, that dream must stretch wider. It must include queer children who deserve safety, trans youth who deserve freedom, and every marginalized person who deserves to breathe the air of equality without fear.
But make no mistake: this dream will not be realized by vilifying those with whom we disagree. It will not be achieved by mocking faith or silencing the voices of the right. It will come only when conservatives and progressives, red states and blue, stand together and admit that diversity is not America’s weakness — it is America’s genius.
To those on the far right who fear LGBTQ neighbors: your fear is misplaced. The call is not to give up your faith or your freedom. It is to recognize others’ right to theirs. And when we recognize each other’s humanity, the promise of America is finally fulfilled.
What we must do now is clear. If America is to survive this age of division, we must begin by reclaiming empathy. That means looking beyond the noise of politics and policy to truly see one another as human beings — neighbors, families, and communities whose dignity is not up for debate. We must protect the vulnerable, standing firmly with LGBTQ youth, immigrants, people of color, and all who have been pushed to the margins of society. Their safety and belonging cannot be treated as optional. We must celebrate difference, treating diversity not as a problem to be managed but as one of our nation’s greatest gifts. Our strength has always come from the kaleidoscope of identities, cultures, and voices that call this country home. And finally, we must hold speech accountable. Words shape worlds. When leaders choose language that harms, divides, or stokes fear, they corrode democracy itself. When they choose words that heal and summon courage, they open the door to renewal. Only when we embrace these commitments can we move from rhetoric to renewal—and begin the work of healing America together.
Charlie Kirk’s life was proof that words carry weight. His death must remind us that the weight of our words can no longer crush the spirit of this country. The question before us is not whether America will be divided — it already is. The question is whether we will summon the courage to heal it.
The time for slogans and soundbites has passed. The time for renewal is now.
Because if America continues to treat difference as danger, then democracy itself will wither. But if we choose to see difference as destiny, then we can build a nation strong enough to hold us all. That choice is not theirs. It is not mine. It belongs to all of us. And history will remember what we decide. Only when we embrace these commitments can we move from rhetoric to renewal—and begin the work of healing America together.
Emma Roshioru is a senior at Virginia Tech majoring in Political Science and Public Relations. Dr. James Bridgeforth is an independent, nationally syndicated columnist whose work has appeared in the Los Angeles Blade, The Washington Post, and the Washington Examiner.
Trump shares culpability for America’s epidemic of violence
Kirk murder just the latest in our descent into chaos
If the felon in the White House wants to know who shares culpability for Charlie Kirk’s murder, all he has to do is look in the mirror. It is his words, and actions, that have helped set the stage for the political violence in our nation today. From the moment he came down that escalator in Trump Tower in 2015, until today, he uses language to incite; he belittles everybody, and attacks his enemies with constant threats of retribution. Donald Trump is a crude, vile man. He has no understanding of, or respect for, history. He said, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK?” From telling people they would still elect him if he killed someone, mocking a disabled reporter, and telling people he thought there were good people on both sides at a neo-Nazi, white supremacist demonstration in Charlottesville, Va., he has added to the charged rhetoric in the country. He then pardoned those who stormed the Capitol, and threatened to hang his vice president, on Jan. 6, 2021.
Let me be very clear: Charlie Kirk should not have been murdered. No one should be. I send my sincere condolences to his wife, and innocent young children, full stop.
But I can recognize this man who Trump lauds, and will now award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, has voiced vile opinions. In our country, freedom of speech is important. Charlie Kirk was entitled to his opinions, but we must acknowledge they were meant to create anger. He presented himself as a staunch defender of Israel, and the Jewish people. Yet “He used anti-Semitic tropes, from claims of Jewish ‘control’ over cultural life to blaming ‘Jewish donors’ for fueling social and political ills. The tension between pro-Israel branding and rhetoric echoing well-known anti-Semitic stereotypes has been noted by Jewish and conservative commentators alike.” According to the New York Times, he said, “Jewish communities have been pushing the exact kind of hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them.” Then he was “critical of gay and transgender rights and the separation of church and state.” In one of his sadly most relevant quotes he said, “I think it’s worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year, so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights.” He said “I’m sorry, If I see a Black pilot, I’m going to be like, ‘Boy, I hope he’s qualified.” These are the views Trump endorses, and is why he invited Kirk to speak in an honored spot, at his convention.
Trump is willing to rant about the tragic death of Charlie Kirk, and it was tragic; but he doesn’t speak about the three young children gunned down on the same day in Colorado. Trump does everything to ensure we don’t get guns off the streets. He has a cavalier acceptance of the fact that in a nation of approximately 350 million people, there are nearly 450 million guns. Trump refuses to condemn AK 47s and other weapons of war, being on our streets. Then he says he is declaring war on an American city, putting out a meme with himself as the soldier, and sending armed military into our cities.
Trump doesn’t know, or understand, history. He is trying to wipe it out from our museums, and is removing books on Black history and LGBTQ community, from the nation’s schools. All this makes him culpable for the raft of political violence in the United States today, from the attack on him, to the murder of Kirk, to the attack on the governor of Pennsylvania, and the legislators in Minnesota. It is both left-wing and right-wing violence, and it is all unacceptable.
Trump is not the only racist, homophobic, sexist, in the nation. There are many more like him. He has rallied them into a cult. He worked hard to ensure they could spout their evil in the town square. Something those before him worked hard to say was not acceptable. Trump, by example, showed it was OK to denigrate anyone you wanted to, out loud, and applauded and honored those like Charlie Kirk who took him up on it, especially if it could help him. And yes, Kirk helped him. He rallied young people to Trump.
In our country we must be free to debate ideas and thoughts. But it should be done civilly, and with respect. It should be done with the goal of coming together, not moving us further apart. So, Trump: If you want to meet one of the people responsible for Charlie Kirk’s murder, take a good long look in the mirror.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.
