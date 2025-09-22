We must resist Trump with our voices and votes

It’s time to stop the felon in the White House — not with guns, not with violence, but with our voices, and our votes. In every possible way Republicans, who are today a MAGA cult, are in their way waging a form of war against the people of America.

Now the felon in the White House is focused on screwing the people of the District of Columbia. He is doing it with his attacks on transgender people; by sending masked ICE agents into the District to harass communities of law-abiding, tax-paying residents; the mass firings of federal workers, many living in the District; and then not insisting his MAGA pawn, Speaker Johnson, pass the bill the Senate sent to him allowing the District to spend $1.1 billion of its own tax dollars.

Trump added insult to injury by declaring a phony emergency, federalizing the District’s police, and sending armed national guard troops onto the streets of D.C. He created fear, and caused a major drop in business for restaurants, bars, and hotels, while serving no real purpose other than again, scaring people. Judging by the videos I have seen, the vast majority of the National Guard, taken from their families, are spending their time standing around, and now, picking up trash, and spreading mulch, in federal parks. This is what the felon in the WH thinks makes him look like a strongman to the world. So much of it done to keep the people from thinking about all his failures. His kissing Putin’s ass and still getting played by him, and trying to have people forget about, and keeping the Epstein files, from becoming public.

The people of the District are fighting back, and I applaud them for it. They are speaking out, and demonstrating. They are trying to protect their neighbors from the masked ICE Gestapo. I have joined in some demonstrations, and take opportunities like this to call out the felon, who is acting like Hitler, with his own Goebbels, in the guise of Stephen Miller. It is important for all of us to speak out every day, wherever and whenever, we can. People around the country need to understand we are different here in D.C. We are 700,000 Americans who don’t control our own destiny. In normal times we still need to submit all legislation our council passes, and our annual budget, to the Congress for a thirty-day review. If they don’t approve, they can make changes, and they have. We have only had home rule since 1974 when the District was finally allowed to elect its own mayor, and council. But it’s part of that home rule legislation that allowed the felon in the WH to do what he is doing today. He always controls the national guard here, not the Mayor. While he called them out now, it’s important to remember when his cult attacked the Congress on January 6, 2021, he sat in the WH watching the carnage on TV, and refused to call them out. Many may remember in 1995 Congress voted to install a ‘control board’ in the District of Columbia. While not ending home rule, they in essence gave the president the right to take over running the city. Then President Bill Clinton, named the chair of the Control Board, Alice Rivlin, and she, and the board, dramatically cut city spending. They took over the city’s agencies across the board. They, not the mayor or the Council, were in control. Yes, the city was broke, and in the long run many believe it is what saved the city. Then Anthony Williams was elected mayor in 1998. The Control Board Chair, Alice Rivlin, trusted him enough to turn management of the city agencies back to him. But the control board stayed in effect until 2001.

Today, I am thankful we have a mayor, Muriel Bowser, who understands her role in this. She has told us her North Star is trying to ensure the District of Columbia does not lose home rule. She is faced with a felon as president who has threatened to actually end it. If he asks Congress to do that, and they bow down to him as they have done on every other issue, he would get to appoint the mayor of the District. If you think things are bad now, just imagine who Trump would appoint. So, in essence, the only person who stands between what we have today, and that happening, is our current mayor. I think it’s time people understand that, and thank her for what she is trying to do, and so far, has successfully done. She is being forced to play the same game as many of our international allies are, as they try to save Ukraine. She, and they, find they have to play to the ego of the felon. Sad, but a fact of life in the world today.

There are three major things the mayor is now trying to influence. One is keeping Congress from extending the felon’s phony emergency, and she has been successful with that. The second is trying to keep ICE off our streets, and if the felon insists on sending them in, which he can, that they are unmasked, with visible name badges. Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) joined with our representative, Eleanor Holmes Norton, to introduce a bill in Congress to do that. The third is to get the occupation troops, the National Guard, off our streets. The problem is the felon controls the D.C. National Guard, and said he will extend their mission at least through November. We need to keep fighting that, and the D.C. Attorney General, Schwalb, is trying to do it in the courts.

So, as I sit at my coffee shop in Dupont as I write this, my friend, an MPD officer, stops by for his morning coffee. He tells me what is happening around the District, and it is frightening. I recently had my first contact with National Guard troops as they strolled Q street. I chatted with three of them, two young men and a woman, all from Louisiana. I asked what they were doing and they told me basically nothing, just walking around. They were given a perimeter to walk each morning. They were staying at a hotel and didn’t know how long they would be here. One of them missed his kid’s first day in school, and another was missing classes. I told them while I respected their being in the guard, they had to know and understand why none of us welcomed them here. Total insanity. I have not personally seen any of the ICE Gestapo around here, and my life seems to go on as always. Yet I know from my MPD friend, and seeing the headlines and videos, that in other parts of the District people are suffering, and afraid. I know some of my friends, who look a little different than I do, now need to carry their papers with them at all times. They can’t walk down the block without being afraid. They live in constant fear because of the felon in the White House. Any decent person has to see that is unacceptable and fight it.

The least I can do is continue to rage on their behalf. Continue to call out the insanity we are being forced to live with, because nearly 50% of the nation voted for the sick bastard in the White House. I will work every day, without violence, to rid our country of him, and his MAGA cult. I will support every Democrat around the nation running for office, even if they aren’t someone who I would personally choose. Because today, because of the felon’s control of his party, any Democrat is better than any Republican. I have a friend running in Iowa for United States Senate who gives me hope for the future of our nation. He is the kind of person I hope David Hogg and his PAC will actually support. He is the young man who when he was in college, made a speech to the Iowa Legislature in support of his two moms. He then went on to run, and win, a seat in the Iowa State Senate, and rose to be Minority Leader. He continued the fight for his moms and all the people of Iowa. Today Zach Wahls wants to take that fight to the United States Senate, and fight for all of us. For all moms, wherever they may be. He is a sixth generation Iowan, and he and his wife have just had a son, who he is now fighting for as well. He is the type of person I want to see leading our nation. He is the future, and there are others like him out there who need our support as we wage a peaceful fight at the ballot box against what the felon and his sycophants are doing to this nation we love, and to the world.

It’s time to get all your neighbors to join in this fight. We can take back our country without guns, if we use our voices, and our votes. Never give up, never give in. We can, and we will, win; because we have justice on our side.



Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.