PHOTOS: Walk and 5K to End HIV

The Human Rights Campaign held the 2025 HRC National Dinner at the Washington Hilton on Saturday, Sept. 13. Speakers included HRC President Kelley Robinson, Gov. Wes Moore (D-Md.) and Rep. Sarah McBride (D-Del.). David Archuleta performed alongside members of the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington. Artist Amy Sherald was presented with the Ally for Equality Award.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)