Photos

PHOTOS: Walk and 5K to End HIV

Annual Whitman-Walker fundraiser held in Anacostia Park

Published

19 hours ago

on

The 39th annual Walk and 5K to End HIV was held in Anacostia Park on Saturday, Sept. 20. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Whitman-Walker Health held its 39th annual Walk and 5K to End HIV in Anacostia Park on Saturday, Sept. 20.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Human Rights Campaign National Dinner

Gov. Moore, Rep. McBride speak at annual gala

Published

6 days ago

on

September 17, 2025

By

David Archuleta performs alongside members of the Gay Men's Chorus of Washington at the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Human Rights Campaign held the 2025 HRC National Dinner at the Washington Hilton on Saturday, Sept. 13. Speakers included HRC President Kelley Robinson, Gov. Wes Moore (D-Md.) and Rep. Sarah McBride (D-Del.). David Archuleta performed alongside members of the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington. Artist Amy Sherald was presented with the Ally for Equality Award.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Miss Gay Maryland

Ivanna Rights wins title at Lodge pageant

Published

2 weeks ago

on

September 8, 2025

By

Ivanna Rights is crowned Miss Gay Maryland 2025 at The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. on Saturday, Sept. 6. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 2025 Miss Gay Maryland America pageant was held at The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. on Saturday, Sept. 6. Ivanna Rights was crowned the winner, with Jalah Nicole named first alternate. Both Ivanna Rights and Jalah Nicole qualify to compete in the 2026 Miss Gay America competition in Little Rock, Ark. in January.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS

Magic Johnson, Dr. Fauci among featured speakers

Published

2 weeks ago

on

September 8, 2025

By

Earvin 'Magic' Johnson speaks at the U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS in Washington, D.C. on Friday, Sept. 5. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

NMAC presented the 2025 U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS in Washington, D.C. at the Marriott Marquis from Sept. 4-7. The theme this year was “Aging with HIV.” Featured speakers included Dr. Anthony Fauci, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Adm. Rachel Levine and Jeanne White-Ginder.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

