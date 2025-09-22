SMYAL Fall Brunch to focus on celebration — even in these dark times

SMYAL Executive Director Erin Whelan has one goal for this year’s SMYAL Fall Brunch — to center joy.

“Joy is just as important as the pain and the worry in the advocacy,” Whelan told the Washington Blade in an interview.

It’s not that SMYAL’s Fall Brunch, now in its 28th iteration, hasn’t always been a joyful fête. Or that the organization, which has also been around for four decades, doesn’t have much to celebrate.

It’s that during a time when President Donald Trump’s administration is bent on curtailing LGBTQ rights, whether by blocking minors’ access to gender affirming care or prohibiting gender marker changes on IDs, LGBTQ advocates find themselves in an environment in which they have more to worry about than to celebrate.

But Whelan believes it’s still important to applaud the examples of progress even if the progress can sometimes be more individualized than collective.

“There are still stories being told and individuals being impacted in amazing ways by work that’s happening,” Whelan said. “When we think about us as a whole and as a community, [the current political climate] feels heavy. And what is at stake of being lost and [has] already been lost also feels heavy. But those individual stories, those moments of joy that you get to see on youths’ faces that are speaking at the brunch, bring incredible joy.”

“These [are] moments of ‘This is why we fight. This is why we come together,’” she continued.

Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders — otherwise known by the acronym SMYAL — will host its annual Fall Brunch celebrating the youth the organization works with on Sunday, Sept. 28 at 10:30 a.m. at the Marriott Marquis in Washington D.C. The event includes a cocktail reception, silent auction, a three-course brunch, and remarks from local leaders in the LGBTQ community.

This brunch is SMYAL’s premier event, Whelan said, and the organization is expecting about 900 attendees. The brunch also has more than a dozen sponsors including prominent companies in corporate America such as Amazon, KPMG and Verizon. (The Washington Blade is also a sponsor of the event.)

The event will begin with a cocktail reception accompanied by a silent auction, the proceeds of which will benefit SMYAL’s youth advocacy work. Thereafter, guests will sit for brunch and listen to speeches highlighting SMYAL’s accomplishments with LGBTQ youth.

One of the event’s speakers, activist Lily Rood, plans on making a call to action for those in the queer movement to stay interconnected.

“I’m hoping that people will come away with a call to think about what their role in movements for queer and trans life and liberation can look like,” Rood told the Blade in an interview. “It’s going to take a community that cares for another in all the different ways to make thriving possible for the next generation.”

“I want people to see me up there, living as my full self a life of strength and joy as an open, out, proud trans woman and think, ‘What is it going to take? What am I going to do to support the next Lily?’” Rood said

Tickets are available at smyal.org/brunch.