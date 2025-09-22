District of Columbia
SMYAL Fall Brunch to focus on celebration — even in these dark times
‘This is why we fight — this is why we come together’
SMYAL Executive Director Erin Whelan has one goal for this year’s SMYAL Fall Brunch — to center joy.
“Joy is just as important as the pain and the worry in the advocacy,” Whelan told the Washington Blade in an interview.
It’s not that SMYAL’s Fall Brunch, now in its 28th iteration, hasn’t always been a joyful fête. Or that the organization, which has also been around for four decades, doesn’t have much to celebrate.
It’s that during a time when President Donald Trump’s administration is bent on curtailing LGBTQ rights, whether by blocking minors’ access to gender affirming care or prohibiting gender marker changes on IDs, LGBTQ advocates find themselves in an environment in which they have more to worry about than to celebrate.
But Whelan believes it’s still important to applaud the examples of progress even if the progress can sometimes be more individualized than collective.
“There are still stories being told and individuals being impacted in amazing ways by work that’s happening,” Whelan said. “When we think about us as a whole and as a community, [the current political climate] feels heavy. And what is at stake of being lost and [has] already been lost also feels heavy. But those individual stories, those moments of joy that you get to see on youths’ faces that are speaking at the brunch, bring incredible joy.”
“These [are] moments of ‘This is why we fight. This is why we come together,’” she continued.
Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders — otherwise known by the acronym SMYAL — will host its annual Fall Brunch celebrating the youth the organization works with on Sunday, Sept. 28 at 10:30 a.m. at the Marriott Marquis in Washington D.C. The event includes a cocktail reception, silent auction, a three-course brunch, and remarks from local leaders in the LGBTQ community.
This brunch is SMYAL’s premier event, Whelan said, and the organization is expecting about 900 attendees. The brunch also has more than a dozen sponsors including prominent companies in corporate America such as Amazon, KPMG and Verizon. (The Washington Blade is also a sponsor of the event.)
The event will begin with a cocktail reception accompanied by a silent auction, the proceeds of which will benefit SMYAL’s youth advocacy work. Thereafter, guests will sit for brunch and listen to speeches highlighting SMYAL’s accomplishments with LGBTQ youth.
One of the event’s speakers, activist Lily Rood, plans on making a call to action for those in the queer movement to stay interconnected.
“I’m hoping that people will come away with a call to think about what their role in movements for queer and trans life and liberation can look like,” Rood told the Blade in an interview. “It’s going to take a community that cares for another in all the different ways to make thriving possible for the next generation.”
“I want people to see me up there, living as my full self a life of strength and joy as an open, out, proud trans woman and think, ‘What is it going to take? What am I going to do to support the next Lily?’” Rood said
Tickets are available at smyal.org/brunch.
District of Columbia
D.C. observes second annual LGBTQ+ Veterans Day celebration
Event also marks 14th anniversary of repeal of ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’
About 75 people, including LGBTQ military veterans and current members of the military and their supporters, turned out on Sept. 19 for D.C.’s second annual LGBTQ+ Veterans Day celebration.
The event, held at the Spark Social House non-alcoholic bar and coffee shop, was organized by several LGBTQ veterans and military groups and received the full backing of the D.C. Mayor’s Office of Veterans Affairs and Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs.
Among the groups organizing the event and whose leaders and members spoke were the Modern Military Association of America, which describes itself as the nation’s largest organization of LGBTQ+ service members, military spouses, veterans, their families and allies that provides “a united voice for the LGBTQ+ military and veteran community.”
Other groups participating in the event were Transgender Veterans of America, Minority Veterans of America, and Sparta Pride, which describes itself as a “group of transgender people” who currently serve or have served in the military.
“Fourteen years ago, the discriminatory policy that barred service members from serving openly with their sexuality, Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, was overturned,” a statement released by organizers of the event says. “Join us for an evening of reflection, remembrances, and community as we enter a new moment in advocating for transgender service members and veterans impacted by current events.”
President Trump issued an executive order banning trans people from serving in the military.
Among those who spoke about the progress of LGBTQ service members since the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” and the challenges and discriminatory policies faced by LGBTQ service members, especially transgender service members, brought about under the Trump administration, was the event’s keynote speaker, Colonel Bree Fram.
An officer in the United States Space Force, Fram, an astronautical engineer and transgender rights advocate, served in the U.S. Air Force during the Iraq War. After coming out as trans in 2016, she became the first known transgender person to be promoted to the rank of colonel and is believed to be the highest-ranking transgender officer in the U.S. armed forces. She was among many trans service members separated by Trump’s January order.
“So, to start off with, I do have to give that disclaimer,” she told the those attending the event. “You know, I am here in my personal capacity. My views don’t necessarily reflect those of the Department of Defense,” she said. “But it is a joy to be with you here tonight. It’s amazing to be here.”
She went on to tell of the challenges and accomplishments during her military career and joined other speakers in calling on LGBTQ service members, veterans, and their LGBTQ community supporters to remain united in the struggle to overcome potentially discriminatory policies during the current times.
Kathy Marcello, interim executive director of Modern Military Association, who served as moderator of the LGBTQ+ Veterans Day Celebration, among other things, introduced speakers who served or were discharged during the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” years as well as those who currently serve in the military.
The event included a period of silence for LGBTQ service members who have passed away and a “moment of remembrance” for those who served during “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.”
Also presented and read during the ceremony was an official proclamation issued by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declaring Sept. 20, 2025, the second annual LGBTQ+ Veterans Day in the District of Columbia.
Although Modern Military Association has called on Congress to designate May 20 as an annual national LGBTQ+ Veterans Day, the Republican-controlled Congress has declined to do so. Just a few states and D.C. have designated May 20 as LGBTQ+ Veterans Day in their states and D.C.
“The whole point of this event was to be around ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ and to reclaim that anniversary of repeal,” said Japer Bowles, director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, who attended the event. “It is bringing the community together to convene and talk about the fight forward, which the organizers did a great job of doing,” he said.
Ashley Cruthers, a Modern Military Association board member, appeared to capture the sentiment and emotions of many of the LGBTQ veterans and service members attending the event at a time of a hostile political climate.
“I know tonight everything looks really, really scary outside,” Cruthers said. “But tonight, at Spark House we are noticing we are among family,” Cruthers continued. “So tonight, if you want to cry, cry. If you want to laugh, laugh. If you want to tell your story, tell your story. We’re your family. It’s OK.”
The event’s program concluded with what organizers called a “special performance of celebration” by local drag performer Makayla Starr.
District of Columbia
D.C. man arrested for ‘domestic’ murder of male roommate
New court records show suspect and victim were siblings; no ‘gay’ angle
D.C. police announced on Sept. 18 that their search for 39-year-old Solaman Richardson as a suspect in the July 18 shooting death of his male roommate that police listed as “domestic in nature” ended in Richardson’s arrest in Baltimore.
A D.C. Superior Court judge on July 18 found probable cause that Richardson committed Second-Degree Murder While Armed in the death of his roommate Allen Shropshire, 41, inside the Northeast D.C. apartment that the two men shared.
A 16-page affidavit in support of the arrest filed in court on Sept. 18 disclosed for the first time that the two men were half-brothers, having the same mother and different fathers.
Previous statements released by D.C. police that the murder was “domestic in nature,” suggested it could have been an incident of domestic violence involving a gay couple. A police spokesperson told the Washington Blade earlier this month that police did not want to disclose whether they knew if the two men identified as gay or bisexual because the case was still under active investigation.
But the arrest affidavit says police learned the men were siblings a few days after the murder through interviews with Richardson and others who knew the two men.
According to the affidavit, Richardson flagged down D.C. police officers outside a 7-Eleven store near where the two men lived at 100 Fort Drive, N.E. on the night of the murder, saying his roommate attacked him with a knife and a struggle took place as he defended himself before fleeing the apartment.
It says police responded by going with Richardson to the apartment, where they found Shropshire unconscious lying in a pool of blood on the floor in his bedroom. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
An autopsy conducted the next day by the D.C. medical examiner’s office found the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest. The affidavit says homicide investigators learned from the autopsy and their subsequent investigation that bullet shell casings found in the apartment came from a shotgun owned by Richardson
Richardson told homicide detectives during a lengthy interview at the homicide office, the affidavit states, that Shropshire had threatened to kill him several times over the past few months and had threatened him with a knife on the night of the murder. He also said that Shropshire had attempted suicide twice in the past and told detectives he believed his half-brother took his own life by stabbing himself in the chest.
The affidavit says homicide detectives released Richardson after their interview with him pending the continuation of the investigation. D.C. police said he then fled the area and was in hiding until he was apprehended this week in Baltimore.
The affidavit says the investigation by homicide detectives, which included interviews with people who knew the two men, including their mother, contradicted Richardson’s claims that Shropshire had repeatedly threatened him and indicated it was Richardson who threatened Shropshire.
This information was presented by the prosecutors at Richardson’s Sept. 18 arraignment, prompting the judge to find probable cause that Richadson committed second degree murder. He was ordered held without bond until at least his next court appearance on Sept. 30.
District of Columbia
D.C. man arrested for July 5 shooting death of trans woman
Prosecutors list first-degree murder as hate crime
D.C. police announced on Sept. 17 the arrest of a District man who was apprehended in North Carolina for the July 5 shooting death of D.C. transgender woman Daquane “Dream” Johnson, 28, as she walked along the 2000 block of Benning Road, N.E.
In a statement announcing the arrest, D.C. police said Edgar Arrington, 38, was charged with First Degree Murder While Armed, which it listed as premeditated under aggravating circumstances.
Although D.C. police did not initially list the murder as a hate crime, prosecutors with the Office of the United States Attorney for D.C. filed a hate crime designation to the charge based on Johnson’s gender identity in charging documents filed in D.C. Superior Court.
During his initial appearance in court for an arraignment on Sept. 18, D.C. Superior Court Magistrate Judge Heide Harrmann found probable cause that Arrington committed the offense and ordered him held without bond until an Oct. 7 preliminary hearing.
The decision by prosecutors to file the hate crime designation was announced in a separate statement released by the U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro, who was appointed by President Donald Trump.
“According to court documents, Arrington, a stranger to the victim, Daquan Johnson, ridiculed Johnson for being transgendered as Johnson walked by Arrington on the sidewalk,” Pirro’s statement says.
“Arrington continued his harassment of Johnson by hurling slurs at Johnson, ultimately retrieving a firearm from his clothing and shooting the unarmed victim multiple times throughout the body,” the statement says.
In a 21-page Affidavit In Support of An Arrest Warrant filed in court this week, police and prosecutors disclosed homicide detectives obtained a surveillance video from the location where the incident occurred “that captured the offense.”
The affidavit says investigators also spoke with at least five witnesses to the shooting, with most identifying Arrington as the shooter.
During the Sept. 18 arraignment, court appointed defense attorney Rachel Cicurel argued that she would present evidence showing that it was someone else that shot Johnson and that regardless of who did the shooting, at least one witness claimed the shooting was in self-defense because Johnson allegedly threatened to kill Arrington after the two got into an argument.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Shauna Payyappilly, the lead prosecutor in the case, disputed those claims, saying witnesses and the video recording identify Arrington as the shooter and the one who started a confrontation with Johnson.
Among other things, Payyappilly told the judge that the video recording clearly shows Johnson as the shooter and helps to identify Johnson by clearly showing a distinct tattoo on Johnson’s arm that police found Johnson to have.
The prosecutor pointed to the video, which is described In the arrest affidavit, that she said supports the prosecution claim that Johnson did not threaten Arrington.
“The decedent did not appear to make any physically threatening gestures towards Suspect 1,” in referring to Arrington, “other than verbally arguing,” the affidavit states. “The decedent was not observed brandishing any weapons,” it says. “Suspect 1 then raised the firearm quickly and shot the decedent multiple times,” it describes the video as showing.
One of Johnson’s family members, Vanna Terrell, who identified herself as Johnson’s aunt, told the Washington Blade in July that Johnson used the first name of Dream and planned to legally adopt that name instead of Daquane but had not gotten around to doing so.
Terrell said the family fully accepted Johnson as a trans woman and were troubled that police did not initially list the case as a hate crime after family members learned from at least one witness that the then unidentified attacker appeared to target Johnson because of her status as a trans person.
