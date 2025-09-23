Photos
PHOTOS: Shenandoah Valley Pride
Tenth annual LGBTQ celebration held in Harrisonburg, Va.
The tenth annual Shenandoah Valley Pride Festival was held at Turner Pavilion in downtown Harrisonburg, Va. on Sunday, Sept. 21. Performers included Latrice Royale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Walk and 5K to End HIV
Annual Whitman-Walker fundraiser held in Anacostia Park
Whitman-Walker Health held its 39th annual Walk and 5K to End HIV in Anacostia Park on Saturday, Sept. 20.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Human Rights Campaign National Dinner
Gov. Moore, Rep. McBride speak at annual gala
The Human Rights Campaign held the 2025 HRC National Dinner at the Washington Hilton on Saturday, Sept. 13. Speakers included HRC President Kelley Robinson, Gov. Wes Moore (D-Md.) and Rep. Sarah McBride (D-Del.). David Archuleta performed alongside members of the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington. Artist Amy Sherald was presented with the Ally for Equality Award.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Miss Gay Maryland
Ivanna Rights wins title at Lodge pageant
The 2025 Miss Gay Maryland America pageant was held at The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. on Saturday, Sept. 6. Ivanna Rights was crowned the winner, with Jalah Nicole named first alternate. Both Ivanna Rights and Jalah Nicole qualify to compete in the 2026 Miss Gay America competition in Little Rock, Ark. in January.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)